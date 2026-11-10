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Fantasy Football FLEX Rankings - Week 10 Early Updates

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Ryan Flournoy - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, Waiver Wire Pickups

Fantasy football rankings - FLEX Week 10 rankings early edition for 2026. Read the top-accuracy fantasy football FLEX rankings.

There are about four weeks left in the fantasy football season for most leagues. For teams making that playoff push, selecting a starting FLEX will be tougher this week with the Bears, Broncos, Eagles, and Buccaneers on the bye. Whether you need an injury or bye-week replacement, our early Week 10 fantasy football FLEX rankings have you covered. Below you will find where we rank key FLEX options such as Tre Tucker, Ryan Flournoy, Jordan Mason, Antonio Williams, Jordyn Tyson, Kaleb Johnson, Juwan Johnson, Wan'Dale Robinson, Josh Downs, Jordan Addison, Darnell Washington, Alvin Kamara, Demarcus Robinson, Mack Hollins, Eli Raridon, and Quentin Johnston.

Our FLEX fantasy football rankings for Week 10 are put together by Nick Mariano. Below the rankings, you will also find a summary of the important FLEX fantasy football news for this week. There are always key injuries and developments to keep track of, so check back throughout the week for updates.

Be sure to bookmark our fantasy football rankings portal and check back regularly for updates. Most importantly, our free mobile app is a must-have - download it and configure your push notifications. We deliver all the top NFL news, injuries, and fantasy analysis 24x7 with our free push notification alerts... all for free!

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule

 

Week 10 FLEX Rankings for Fantasy Football

Bookmark our PPR rankings, Half-PPR rankings, and standard (non-PPR) rankings 

FLEX
Rank		 Player
Name		 Pos.
1 Jahmyr Gibbs RB
2 Jaxon Smith-Njigba WR
3 Kenneth Walker III RB
4 Christian McCaffrey RB
5 Bijan Robinson RB
6 James Cook III RB
7 Chuba Hubbard RB
8 CeeDee Lamb WR
9 Javonte Williams RB
10 Ja'Marr Chase WR
11 Jaylen Warren RB
12 Amon-Ra St. Brown WR
13 Kyren Williams RB
14 Jonathan Taylor RB
15 Bhayshul Tuten RB
16 Malik Nabers WR
17 Tee Higgins WR
18 Zay Flowers WR
19 Brock Bowers TE
20 Derrick Henry RB
21 Chris Olave WR
22 Parker Washington WR
23 Drake London WR
24 Christian Watson WR
25 George Kittle TE
26 Matthew Golden WR
27 Tetairoa McMillan WR
28 Nico Collins WR
29 Justin Jefferson WR
30 Trey McBride TE
31 Rashee Rice WR
32 DJ Moore WR
33 Ollie Gordon II RB
34 Garrett Wilson WR
35 Jameson Williams WR
36 Tony Pollard RB
37 Jalen Coker WR
38 George Pickens WR
39 Chase Brown RB
40 Ashton Jeanty RB
41 Blake Corum RB
42 Breece Hall RB
43 Isaiah Likely TE
44 Travis Kelce TE
45 A.J. Brown WR
46 Stefon Diggs WR
47 Sam LaPorta TE
48 Zach Charbonnet RB
49 Jadarian Price RB
50 Tyler Warren TE
51 Quinshon Judkins RB
52 Cam Skattebo RB
53 Corey Kiner RB
54 Travis Etienne Jr. RB
55 Rachaad White RB
56 Dalton Kincaid TE
57 Hunter Henry TE
58 DK Metcalf WR
59 Deebo Samuel Sr. WR
60 Harold Fannin Jr. TE
61 Denzel Boston WR
62 Braelon Allen RB
63 KC Concepcion WR
64 Woody Marks RB
65 Caleb Douglas WR
66 Tucker Kraft TE
67 Aaron Jones Sr. RB
68 Adonai Mitchell WR
69 Brenton Strange TE
70 Carnell Tate WR
71 DeMario Douglas WR
72 Rico Dowdle RB
73 Jakobi Meyers WR
74 Tyler Higbee TE
75 Tre Tucker WR
76 Chig Okonkwo TE
77 Germie Bernard WR
78 Tyler Allgeier RB
79 Mike Gesicki TE
80 Ryan Flournoy WR
81 Jordan Mason RB
82 Malik Washington WR
83 Pat Freiermuth TE
84 Omarion Hampton RB
85 Antonio Williams WR
86 Tank Dell WR
87 Khalil Shakir WR
88 Kaleb Johnson RB
89 Keenan Allen WR
90 Dylan Sampson RB
91 Jordyn Tyson WR
92 Juwan Johnson TE
93 Kaelon Black RB
94 T.J. Hockenson TE
95 Wan'Dale Robinson WR
96 Darren Waller TE
97 Josh Downs WR
98 Ladd McConkey WR
99 Seth McGowan RB
100 Omar Cooper Jr. WR
101 Chris Rodriguez Jr. RB
102 Bam Knight RB
103 Emmett Johnson RB
104 Kyle Pitts Sr. TE
105 Jordan Addison WR
106 Devin Singletary RB
107 Colby Parkinson TE
108 Darnell Washington TE
109 David Montgomery RB
110 Mark Andrews TE
111 Greg Dulcich TE
112 Alvin Kamara RB
113 Dalton Schultz TE
114 Demarcus Robinson WR
115 Michael Mayer TE
116 Konata Mumpfield WR
117 Mack Hollins WR
118 Eli Raridon TE
119 Samaje Perine RB
120 Austin Ekeler RB
121 Keon Coleman WR
122 Justice Hill RB
123 Quentin Johnston WR
124 Jordan Watkins WR
125 Mike Washington Jr. RB
126 AJ Barner TE
127 Gunnar Helm TE
128 MarShawn Lloyd RB
129 Kenyon Sadiq TE
130 Reggie Virgil WR
131 Xavier Worthy WR
132 Devaughn Vele WR
133 Xavier Hutchinson WR
134 Tutu Atwell WR
135 Audric Estime RB
136 Ty Johnson RB
137 Kimani Vidal RB
138 Savion Williams WR
139 Mason Taylor TE
140 Kayshon Boutte WR
141 Brevyn Spann-Ford TE
142 Malachi Fields WR
143 Chris Brooks RB
144 Jahan Dotson WR
145 Cooper Kupp WR
146 Pierre Strong Jr. RB
147 Treylon Burks WR
148 Tyjae Spears RB
149 Tommy Tremble TE
150 Ja'Kobi Lane WR
151 Rashod Bateman WR
152 Keaton Mitchell RB
153 Tre Harris WR
154 Efton Chism III WR
155 Elijah Higgins TE
156 Rashid Shaheed WR
157 Chris Bell WR
158 Noah Fant TE
159 Noah Gray TE
160 Khalil Herbert RB
161 Marvin Harrison Jr. WR
162 Isaac TeSlaa WR
163 Brian Thomas Jr. WR
164 Laquon Treadwell WR
165 Van Jefferson WR
166 Oronde Gadsden II TE
167 Charlie Kolar TE
168 Devin Duvernay WR
169 Simi Fehoko WR
170 Travis Hunter WR
171 Jalen Nailor WR
172 Jaylen Wright RB
173 Jerry Jeudy WR
174 Davis Allen TE
175 Jordan Whittington WR
176 Andrei Iosivas WR
177 Elic Ayomanor WR
178 Kyle Williams WR
179 Theo Johnson TE
180 Darnell Mooney WR
181 Jack Bech WR
182 Nate Boerkircher TE
183 Tory Horton WR
184 Josh Cameron WR
185 Austin Hooper TE
186 Dawson Knox TE
187 Cyrus Allen WR
188 Sione Vaki RB
189 Foster Moreau TE
190 Drew Sample TE
191 Olamide Zaccheaus WR
192 Luke Farrell TE
193 Brandin Cooks WR
194 Jonathan Mingo WR
195 CJ Daniels WR
196 Matthew Hibner TE
197 Xavier Legette WR
198 Trevor Etienne RB
199 Jalen Royals WR
200 Lan Larison RB

 

Week 10 FLEX Rankings News

Ryan Flournoy, Dallas Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Ryan Flournoy caught two of three targets for 53 yards in Sunday's 27-23 victory over Indianapolis. Most of his production came on a 46-yard reception that helped set up Dallas' game-winning touchdown. Despite George Pickens (hamstring) missing the contest, Flournoy struggled to earn consistent targets as CeeDee Lamb remained the focal point of the passing attack. Tight end Jake Ferguson (knee) also exited in the third quarter, potentially creating another opportunity for Flournoy if he misses time. The 26-year-old could see more targets depending on both players' health, but Sunday's limited involvement makes him hard to trust in fantasy lineups. Flournoy remains a speculative stash in deeper leagues heading into Week 10 against San Francisco.

 

Mack Hollins, New England Patriots

New England Patriots wide receiver Mack Hollins returned from an injured reserve stint, and he immediately made his presence felt with three catches, 36 yards, and one touchdown. As a result, Hollins is an intriguing waiver-wire target for fantasy managers seeking a wide receiver addition ahead of Week 10. The driving force behind Hollins' increased fantasy value is a lingering knee injury to A.J. Brown, who has now missed back-to-back games.

With Brown's status up in the air and Romeo Doubs (shoulder) on injured reserve, Hollins has quickly emerged as one of quarterback Drake Maye's most trusted targets. Maye has repeatedly shown that he feels comfortable throwing to the veteran receiver, even when the quarterback is under pressure or Hollins is being blanketed. If Brown remains sidelined in Week 10 against Detroit, Hollins should have no trouble carving out WR3/flex value in PPR leagues.

 

Kaleb Johnson, Green Bay Packers

Green Bay running back Kaleb Johnson is worth some speculative adds in deeper fantasy football leagues after what happened on Sunday. He rushed for 68 yards and a touchdown on 14 carries. That was easily his best performance of the season, and he has just 172 rushing yards and the score over 42 attempts overall - he has one catch across three targets for 10 yards. Another thing working in his favor is that Josh Jacobs (finger) was injured, opening the chance for Johnson to pick up more offensively going forward. Things could change if the Packers swing a trade for a running back, but Johnson is worth adding in case the team sticks with its current stable of running backs.

 

Jordan Mason, Minnesota Vikings

Minnesota Vikings running back Jordan Mason rushed six times for 35 yards and added seven yards on 2-of-3 receiving in Monday's 23-6 loss to the Buffalo Bills. Mason was effective with his work on the ground, but never got a chance to get anything going on a night when Minnesota netted 178 total yards of offense. In fact, just three of the Vikings' 12 possessions ended with more than five plays. Even then, one of the three was an eight-play, 10-yard drive.

Notably, the backfield snap share swung back in Mason's favor this week, as teammate Aaron Jones Sr. had led the duo by an equally slim margin in Week 8. It's unclear if that solidifies anything, but the former ran three more routes and picked up two more targets. As it stands, they could continue to work in tandem, which would be the least-optimal outcome for fantasy. Perhaps we'll gain clarity on the situation in next weekend's divisional bout with the hosting Green Bay Packers.

 

Who Should I Start Tool

Who Should I Start for 10?

Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...

 
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Week 10 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Tre Tucker, Ryan Flournoy, Jordan Mason, Antonio Williams, Jordyn Tyson, Kaleb Johnson, Juwan Johnson, Wan'Dale Robinson, Josh Downs, Jordan Addison, Darnell Washington, Alvin Kamara, Demarcus Robinson, Mack Hollins, Eli Raridon, and Quentin Johnston. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 10.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 10 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 10 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Week 10 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 10 for Tre Tucker, Ryan Flournoy, Jordan Mason, Antonio Williams, Jordyn Tyson, Kaleb Johnson, Juwan Johnson, Wan'Dale Robinson, Josh Downs, Jordan Addison, Darnell Washington, Alvin Kamara, Demarcus Robinson, Mack Hollins, Eli Raridon, and Quentin Johnston:

Tre Tucker
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Tre Tucker
vs
Derrick Henry
Tre Tucker
vs
Michael Wilson
Tre Tucker
vs
DJ Moore
Tre Tucker
vs
Tyler Warren
Tre Tucker
vs
Rachaad White
Tre Tucker
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Tre Tucker
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Tre Tucker
vs
Isaiah Likely
Tre Tucker
vs
Jadarian Price
Tre Tucker
vs
Jalen Coker
Tre Tucker
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Tre Tucker
vs
Devin Singletary
Tre Tucker
vs
Zay Flowers
Tre Tucker
vs
Saquon Barkley
Tre Tucker
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Tre Tucker
vs
Sam Laporta
Tre Tucker
vs
Ladd McConkey
Tre Tucker
vs
Colston Loveland
Tre Tucker
vs
Travis Kelce
Tre Tucker
vs
Trey McBride
Tre Tucker
vs
Malik Washington
Tre Tucker
vs
Stefon Diggs
Tre Tucker
vs
Blake Corum
Tre Tucker
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Tre Tucker
vs
Breece Hall
Tre Tucker
vs
Jameson Williams
Tre Tucker
vs
Denzel Boston
Tre Tucker
vs
Woody Marks
Tre Tucker
vs
Ted Hurst
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Rachaad White
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Jadarian Price
Ryan Flournoy
vs
DJ Moore
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Derrick Henry
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Zay Flowers
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Tre Tucker
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Ladd McConkey
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Michael Wilson
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Travis Kelce
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Tyler Warren
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Malik Washington
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Blake Corum
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Isaiah Likely
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Breece Hall
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Jalen Coker
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Denzel Boston
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Devin Singletary
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Alvin Kamara
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Saquon Barkley
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Sam Laporta
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Colston Loveland
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Zach Charbonnet
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Trey McBride
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Reggie Virgil
Jordan Mason
vs
Keenan Allen
Jordan Mason
vs
KC Concepcion
Jordan Mason
vs
Tucker Kraft
Jordan Mason
vs
Jordan Addison
Jordan Mason
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Jordan Mason
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Jordan Mason
vs
Caleb Douglas
Jordan Mason
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Jordan Mason
vs
Braelon Allen
Jordan Mason
vs
Josh Downs
Jordan Mason
vs
Rome Odunze
Jordan Mason
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Jordan Mason
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Jordan Mason
vs
Antonio Williams
Jordan Mason
vs
Zach Charbonnet
Jordan Mason
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Jordan Mason
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Jordan Mason
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Jordan Mason
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Jordan Mason
vs
Dallas Goedert
Jordan Mason
vs
Alvin Kamara
Jordan Mason
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Jordan Mason
vs
Denzel Boston
Jordan Mason
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Jordan Mason
vs
Breece Hall
Jordan Mason
vs
Brenton Strange
Jordan Mason
vs
Blake Corum
Jordan Mason
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Jordan Mason
vs
Malik Washington
Jordan Mason
vs
Kayshon Boutte
Antonio Williams
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Antonio Williams
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Antonio Williams
vs
Josh Downs
Antonio Williams
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Antonio Williams
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Antonio Williams
vs
Dallas Goedert
Antonio Williams
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Antonio Williams
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Antonio Williams
vs
Jordan Addison
Antonio Williams
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Antonio Williams
vs
KC Concepcion
Antonio Williams
vs
Brenton Strange
Antonio Williams
vs
Jordan Mason
Antonio Williams
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Antonio Williams
vs
Keenan Allen
Antonio Williams
vs
Greg Dulcich
Antonio Williams
vs
Tucker Kraft
Antonio Williams
vs
Mike Gesicki
Antonio Williams
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Antonio Williams
vs
Dylan Sampson
Antonio Williams
vs
Caleb Douglas
Antonio Williams
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Antonio Williams
vs
Braelon Allen
Antonio Williams
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Antonio Williams
vs
Rome Odunze
Antonio Williams
vs
Omarion Hampton
Antonio Williams
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Antonio Williams
vs
Tyler Higbee
Antonio Williams
vs
Zach Charbonnet
Antonio Williams
vs
Foster Moreau
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Mason Taylor
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Kimani Vidal
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Emmett Johnson
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Kaelon Black
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Hunter Henry
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Samaje Perine
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Cade Otton
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Darren Waller
Jordyn Tyson
vs
AJ Barner
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Keon Coleman
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Audric Estime
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Justice Hill
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Courtland Sutton
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Chris Bell
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Michael Mayer
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Cooper Kupp
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Demarcus Robinson
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Elijah Mitchell
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Eli Raridon
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Roschon Johnson
Jordyn Tyson
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Quentin Johnston
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Austin Ekeler
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Brandin Cooks
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Mack Hollins
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Seth McGowan
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Juwan Johnson
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Brevyn Spann-Ford
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Devaughn Vele
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Brock Bowers
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Kevin Coleman Jr.
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Noah Gray
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Noah Fant
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Tommy Tremble
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Jerry Jeudy
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Kyle Williams
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Davis Allen
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Konata Mumpfield
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Isaac TeSlaa
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Sione Vaki
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Jalen Nailor
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Tank Dell
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Rashod Bateman
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Khalil Herbert
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Reggie Virgil
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Charlie Kolar
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Tory Horton
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Ja'Kobi Lane
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Jordan Watkins
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Oronde Gadsden II
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Darnell Mooney
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Ted Hurst
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Kayshon Boutte
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Colby Parkinson
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Kaytron Allen
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Savion Williams
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Breece Hall
Juwan Johnson
vs
Devaughn Vele
Juwan Johnson
vs
Mack Hollins
Juwan Johnson
vs
Xavier Worthy
Juwan Johnson
vs
Austin Ekeler
Juwan Johnson
vs
Dalton Schultz
Juwan Johnson
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Juwan Johnson
vs
Demario Douglas
Juwan Johnson
vs
Eli Raridon
Juwan Johnson
vs
Khalil Shakir
Juwan Johnson
vs
Demarcus Robinson
Juwan Johnson
vs
Makai Lemon
Juwan Johnson
vs
Michael Mayer
Juwan Johnson
vs
Tyler Higbee
Juwan Johnson
vs
Courtland Sutton
Juwan Johnson
vs
Omarion Hampton
Juwan Johnson
vs
Audric Estime
Juwan Johnson
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Juwan Johnson
vs
AJ Barner
Juwan Johnson
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Juwan Johnson
vs
Cade Otton
Juwan Johnson
vs
Dylan Sampson
Juwan Johnson
vs
Hunter Henry
Juwan Johnson
vs
Mike Gesicki
Juwan Johnson
vs
Emmett Johnson
Juwan Johnson
vs
Greg Dulcich
Juwan Johnson
vs
Mason Taylor
Juwan Johnson
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Juwan Johnson
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Juwan Johnson
vs
Brenton Strange
Juwan Johnson
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Josh Downs
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Josh Downs
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Josh Downs
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Josh Downs
vs
Antonio Williams
Josh Downs
vs
Jordan Addison
Josh Downs
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Josh Downs
vs
KC Concepcion
Josh Downs
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Josh Downs
vs
Jordan Mason
Josh Downs
vs
Dallas Goedert
Josh Downs
vs
Keenan Allen
Josh Downs
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Josh Downs
vs
Tucker Kraft
Josh Downs
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Josh Downs
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Josh Downs
vs
Brenton Strange
Josh Downs
vs
Caleb Douglas
Josh Downs
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Josh Downs
vs
Braelon Allen
Josh Downs
vs
Greg Dulcich
Josh Downs
vs
Rome Odunze
Josh Downs
vs
Mike Gesicki
Josh Downs
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Josh Downs
vs
Dylan Sampson
Josh Downs
vs
Zach Charbonnet
Josh Downs
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Josh Downs
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Josh Downs
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Josh Downs
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Josh Downs
vs
Elijah Higgins
Jordan Addison
vs
KC Concepcion
Jordan Addison
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Jordan Addison
vs
Jordan Mason
Jordan Addison
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Jordan Addison
vs
Keenan Allen
Jordan Addison
vs
Josh Downs
Jordan Addison
vs
Tucker Kraft
Jordan Addison
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Jordan Addison
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Jordan Addison
vs
Antonio Williams
Jordan Addison
vs
Caleb Douglas
Jordan Addison
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Jordan Addison
vs
Braelon Allen
Jordan Addison
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Jordan Addison
vs
Rome Odunze
Jordan Addison
vs
Dallas Goedert
Jordan Addison
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Jordan Addison
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Jordan Addison
vs
Zach Charbonnet
Jordan Addison
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Jordan Addison
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Jordan Addison
vs
Brenton Strange
Jordan Addison
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Jordan Addison
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Jordan Addison
vs
Alvin Kamara
Jordan Addison
vs
Greg Dulcich
Jordan Addison
vs
Denzel Boston
Jordan Addison
vs
Mike Gesicki
Jordan Addison
vs
Breece Hall
Jordan Addison
vs
Jake Ferguson
Alvin Kamara
vs
Denzel Boston
Alvin Kamara
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Alvin Kamara
vs
Breece Hall
Alvin Kamara
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Alvin Kamara
vs
Blake Corum
Alvin Kamara
vs
Zach Charbonnet
Alvin Kamara
vs
Malik Washington
Alvin Kamara
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Alvin Kamara
vs
Travis Kelce
Alvin Kamara
vs
Rome Odunze
Alvin Kamara
vs
Ladd McConkey
Alvin Kamara
vs
Braelon Allen
Alvin Kamara
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Alvin Kamara
vs
Caleb Douglas
Alvin Kamara
vs
Zay Flowers
Alvin Kamara
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Alvin Kamara
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Alvin Kamara
vs
Tucker Kraft
Alvin Kamara
vs
Jadarian Price
Alvin Kamara
vs
Keenan Allen
Alvin Kamara
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Alvin Kamara
vs
Jordan Mason
Alvin Kamara
vs
Rachaad White
Alvin Kamara
vs
KC Concepcion
Alvin Kamara
vs
DJ Moore
Alvin Kamara
vs
Jordan Addison
Alvin Kamara
vs
Derrick Henry
Alvin Kamara
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Alvin Kamara
vs
Tre Tucker
Alvin Kamara
vs
Tommy Tremble
Demarcus Robinson
vs
Eli Raridon
Demarcus Robinson
vs
Michael Mayer
Demarcus Robinson
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Demarcus Robinson
vs
Courtland Sutton
Demarcus Robinson
vs
Austin Ekeler
Demarcus Robinson
vs
Audric Estime
Demarcus Robinson
vs
Mack Hollins
Demarcus Robinson
vs
AJ Barner
Demarcus Robinson
vs
Juwan Johnson
Demarcus Robinson
vs
Cade Otton
Demarcus Robinson
vs
Devaughn Vele
Demarcus Robinson
vs
Hunter Henry
Demarcus Robinson
vs
Xavier Worthy
Demarcus Robinson
vs
Emmett Johnson
Demarcus Robinson
vs
Dalton Schultz
Demarcus Robinson
vs
Mason Taylor
Demarcus Robinson
vs
Demario Douglas
Demarcus Robinson
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Demarcus Robinson
vs
Khalil Shakir
Demarcus Robinson
vs
Kimani Vidal
Demarcus Robinson
vs
Makai Lemon
Demarcus Robinson
vs
Kaelon Black
Demarcus Robinson
vs
Tyler Higbee
Demarcus Robinson
vs
Samaje Perine
Demarcus Robinson
vs
Omarion Hampton
Demarcus Robinson
vs
Darren Waller
Demarcus Robinson
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Demarcus Robinson
vs
Keon Coleman
Demarcus Robinson
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Demarcus Robinson
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Mack Hollins
vs
Juwan Johnson
Mack Hollins
vs
Austin Ekeler
Mack Hollins
vs
Devaughn Vele
Mack Hollins
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Mack Hollins
vs
Xavier Worthy
Mack Hollins
vs
Eli Raridon
Mack Hollins
vs
Dalton Schultz
Mack Hollins
vs
Demarcus Robinson
Mack Hollins
vs
Demario Douglas
Mack Hollins
vs
Michael Mayer
Mack Hollins
vs
Khalil Shakir
Mack Hollins
vs
Courtland Sutton
Mack Hollins
vs
Makai Lemon
Mack Hollins
vs
Audric Estime
Mack Hollins
vs
Tyler Higbee
Mack Hollins
vs
AJ Barner
Mack Hollins
vs
Omarion Hampton
Mack Hollins
vs
Cade Otton
Mack Hollins
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Mack Hollins
vs
Hunter Henry
Mack Hollins
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Mack Hollins
vs
Emmett Johnson
Mack Hollins
vs
Dylan Sampson
Mack Hollins
vs
Mason Taylor
Mack Hollins
vs
Mike Gesicki
Mack Hollins
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Mack Hollins
vs
Greg Dulcich
Mack Hollins
vs
Kimani Vidal
Mack Hollins
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Mack Hollins
vs
Bijan Robinson
Eli Raridon
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Eli Raridon
vs
Demarcus Robinson
Eli Raridon
vs
Austin Ekeler
Eli Raridon
vs
Michael Mayer
Eli Raridon
vs
Mack Hollins
Eli Raridon
vs
Courtland Sutton
Eli Raridon
vs
Juwan Johnson
Eli Raridon
vs
Audric Estime
Eli Raridon
vs
Devaughn Vele
Eli Raridon
vs
AJ Barner
Eli Raridon
vs
Xavier Worthy
Eli Raridon
vs
Cade Otton
Eli Raridon
vs
Dalton Schultz
Eli Raridon
vs
Hunter Henry
Eli Raridon
vs
Demario Douglas
Eli Raridon
vs
Emmett Johnson
Eli Raridon
vs
Khalil Shakir
Eli Raridon
vs
Mason Taylor
Eli Raridon
vs
Makai Lemon
Eli Raridon
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Eli Raridon
vs
Tyler Higbee
Eli Raridon
vs
Kimani Vidal
Eli Raridon
vs
Omarion Hampton
Eli Raridon
vs
Kaelon Black
Eli Raridon
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Eli Raridon
vs
Samaje Perine
Eli Raridon
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Eli Raridon
vs
Darren Waller
Eli Raridon
vs
Dylan Sampson
Eli Raridon
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Quentin Johnston
vs
Roschon Johnson
Quentin Johnston
vs
Brandin Cooks
Quentin Johnston
vs
Elijah Mitchell
Quentin Johnston
vs
Seth McGowan
Quentin Johnston
vs
Cooper Kupp
Quentin Johnston
vs
Brevyn Spann-Ford
Quentin Johnston
vs
Chris Bell
Quentin Johnston
vs
Kalif Raymond
Quentin Johnston
vs
Justice Hill
Quentin Johnston
vs
Malachi Fields
Quentin Johnston
vs
Keon Coleman
Quentin Johnston
vs
Tyler Goodson
Quentin Johnston
vs
Darren Waller
Quentin Johnston
vs
Corey Kiner
Quentin Johnston
vs
Samaje Perine
Quentin Johnston
vs
Darius Cooper
Quentin Johnston
vs
Kaelon Black
Quentin Johnston
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Quentin Johnston
vs
Kimani Vidal
Quentin Johnston
vs
Dohnte Meyers
Quentin Johnston
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Quentin Johnston
vs
Jonathan Mingo
Quentin Johnston
vs
Mason Taylor
Quentin Johnston
vs
Tre Harris
Quentin Johnston
vs
Emmett Johnson
Quentin Johnston
vs
Jahan Dotson
Quentin Johnston
vs
Hunter Henry
Quentin Johnston
vs
Ty Johnson
Quentin Johnston
vs
Cade Otton
Quentin Johnston
vs
Bhayshul Tuten

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REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Josh Hart

Questionable for Tuesday Against Bucks
Tyler Herro

Iffy for Tuesday
Brandon Williams

Exits with Hamstring Injury
Justin Jefferson

Disappoints Again Despite Huge Volume
Josh Allen

Weathers Vikings' Defense, Posts Season-Low Output
James Cook III

Shines in MNF Win
Keegan Murray

Questionable Against Orlando
Rhamondre Stevenson

Won't Require Surgery, Likely to Miss Time
Domantas Sabonis

Iffy for Tuesday
Keyonte George

Set to Miss Tuesday's Game
Gary Payton II

Downgraded to Out Monday
Matt McCarty

Comes to Austin After a Month Off
Chris Kirk

Riding a Fall Wave of Momentum Heading to Texas
Gui Santos

Available for Monday Versus New Orleans
Mackenzie Hughes

an All-or-Nothing Possibility at Austin Championship
Jalen Suggs

Progressing but No Return Timeline Set
Jordan Goodwin

Sidelined Again Monday
Tom Hoge

Heads to Austin Championship After Another Missed Cut
Cameron Johnson

Good to Go Versus Houston
Eric Cole

Must Watch Out for That One Bad Round in Austin
DeMar DeRozan

Set to Suit Up Monday
Daniel Berger

Returns After Long Layoff in Austin
Christian Braun

Cleared to Play Monday
Aaron Gordon

Good to Go Against Rockets
Mike Evans

Unlikely to Practice on Wednesday
Jamal Murray

Upgraded to Available for Monday
Nikola Jokić

Nikola Jokic Cleared to Face Houston on Monday
Morez Johnson Jr.

Ruled Out Against Pacers
Cam Skattebo

Limited in Monday's Walkthrough
Ladd McConkey

Considered Day-to-Day
Sam LaPorta

Lions Prefer to Keep Sam LaPorta at the Trade Deadline
Sam Darnold

Expected Back in Week 12 Against 49ers
Justin Herbert

Avoids a Fractured Finger
Gardner Minshew II

Feared to Have Torn UCL in Right Elbow
Immanuel Quickley

Questionable Vs. Memphis On Monday
Jake Evans

Hurt at Practice
Scottie Barnes

Questionable To Play Against Memphis On Monday
Tom Willander

Remains Out Monday
Collin Murray-Boyles

Questionable Vs. Grizzlies On Monday
Jake Ferguson

Expected to Miss Multiple Weeks With Knee Injury
Conor Garland

Out Indefinitely With Upper-Body Injury
Jordan Davis

Acquired by the Jaguars
Mathew Barzal

Upgraded to Day-to-Day
Alexander Wennberg

Expected to Return Monday
Puka Nacua

Likely Going on Injured Reserve with Knee, Toe Injuries
Alberts Smits

Labeled Week-to-Week
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins

Available Versus Rangers
Brandon Aiyuk

Reinstated From Reserve/Left Squad
Michael Wilson

Out for Season with Neck Injury
Tarik Skubal

Mets Could be the Current Favorites to Land Tarik Skubal
Luka Dončić

Luka Doncic Set to Suit Up on Monday
Josh Jacobs

Set for Finger Surgery, Could Miss Up to Three Weeks
Deshaun Watson

Todd Monken Not Naming a Starting QB Yet for Week 10
Derrick Henry

Ravens Have Told Teams They Are Not Trading Derrick Henry
Bucky Irving

Workload May Decrease to Preserve his Health
Sam Darnold

to Remain Out in Week 10
Ronald Acuña Jr.

Ronald Acuna Jr. "Highly Unlikely" to be Traded this Offseason
Tarik Skubal

Cubs Unlikely to Enter Bidding War for Tarik Skubal
Corbin Carroll

has Offseason Elbow Surgery
Connor Hellebuyck

Will Sit Out Devils' Visit to Winnipeg
Sean Monahan

Dmitri Voronkov Available Tuesday
Linus Ullmark

Activated From Injured Reserve
Ville Koivunen

Nursing Lower-Body Injury
Jack Roslovic

Day-to-Day With Lower-Body Injury
Brayden Point

Exits With Injury Sunday
Cale Makar

Exits Practice for Precautionary Reasons
Morgan Rielly

Chris Tanev Out Sunday
Anthony Mantha

to Miss Time With Throat Injury
Kevin Bahl

to Miss Rest of Season With Achilles Injury
Yanni Gourde

Expected to Make Season Debut Sunday
Haydn Fleury

Available Against Lightning
Josh Morrissey

Remains Sidelined Sunday
Sidney Crosby

Moves to Sixth on All-Time Scoring List
Jacob Young

Nationals Agree to Four-Year Extension
Adrian Morejon

Padres Extend Qualifying Offer to Adrian Morejon
Brandon Lowe

Pirates Extend Qualifying Offer to Brandon Lowe
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