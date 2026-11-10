Fantasy football rankings - FLEX Week 10 rankings early edition for 2026. Read the top-accuracy fantasy football FLEX rankings.
There are about four weeks left in the fantasy football season for most leagues. For teams making that playoff push, selecting a starting FLEX will be tougher this week with the Bears, Broncos, Eagles, and Buccaneers on the bye. Whether you need an injury or bye-week replacement, our early Week 10 fantasy football FLEX rankings have you covered. Below you will find where we rank key FLEX options such as Tre Tucker, Ryan Flournoy, Jordan Mason, Antonio Williams, Jordyn Tyson, Kaleb Johnson, Juwan Johnson, Wan'Dale Robinson, Josh Downs, Jordan Addison, Darnell Washington, Alvin Kamara, Demarcus Robinson, Mack Hollins, Eli Raridon, and Quentin Johnston.
Our FLEX fantasy football rankings for Week 10 are put together by Nick Mariano. Below the rankings, you will also find a summary of the important FLEX fantasy football news for this week. There are always key injuries and developments to keep track of, so check back throughout the week for updates.
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Week 10 FLEX Rankings for Fantasy Football
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Week 10 FLEX Rankings News
Ryan Flournoy, Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Ryan Flournoy caught two of three targets for 53 yards in Sunday's 27-23 victory over Indianapolis. Most of his production came on a 46-yard reception that helped set up Dallas' game-winning touchdown. Despite George Pickens (hamstring) missing the contest, Flournoy struggled to earn consistent targets as CeeDee Lamb remained the focal point of the passing attack. Tight end Jake Ferguson (knee) also exited in the third quarter, potentially creating another opportunity for Flournoy if he misses time. The 26-year-old could see more targets depending on both players' health, but Sunday's limited involvement makes him hard to trust in fantasy lineups. Flournoy remains a speculative stash in deeper leagues heading into Week 10 against San Francisco.
Mack Hollins, New England Patriots
New England Patriots wide receiver Mack Hollins returned from an injured reserve stint, and he immediately made his presence felt with three catches, 36 yards, and one touchdown. As a result, Hollins is an intriguing waiver-wire target for fantasy managers seeking a wide receiver addition ahead of Week 10. The driving force behind Hollins' increased fantasy value is a lingering knee injury to A.J. Brown, who has now missed back-to-back games.
With Brown's status up in the air and Romeo Doubs (shoulder) on injured reserve, Hollins has quickly emerged as one of quarterback Drake Maye's most trusted targets. Maye has repeatedly shown that he feels comfortable throwing to the veteran receiver, even when the quarterback is under pressure or Hollins is being blanketed. If Brown remains sidelined in Week 10 against Detroit, Hollins should have no trouble carving out WR3/flex value in PPR leagues.
Kaleb Johnson, Green Bay Packers
Green Bay running back Kaleb Johnson is worth some speculative adds in deeper fantasy football leagues after what happened on Sunday. He rushed for 68 yards and a touchdown on 14 carries. That was easily his best performance of the season, and he has just 172 rushing yards and the score over 42 attempts overall - he has one catch across three targets for 10 yards. Another thing working in his favor is that Josh Jacobs (finger) was injured, opening the chance for Johnson to pick up more offensively going forward. Things could change if the Packers swing a trade for a running back, but Johnson is worth adding in case the team sticks with its current stable of running backs.
Jordan Mason, Minnesota Vikings
Minnesota Vikings running back Jordan Mason rushed six times for 35 yards and added seven yards on 2-of-3 receiving in Monday's 23-6 loss to the Buffalo Bills. Mason was effective with his work on the ground, but never got a chance to get anything going on a night when Minnesota netted 178 total yards of offense. In fact, just three of the Vikings' 12 possessions ended with more than five plays. Even then, one of the three was an eight-play, 10-yard drive.
Notably, the backfield snap share swung back in Mason's favor this week, as teammate Aaron Jones Sr. had led the duo by an equally slim margin in Week 8. It's unclear if that solidifies anything, but the former ran three more routes and picked up two more targets. As it stands, they could continue to work in tandem, which would be the least-optimal outcome for fantasy. Perhaps we'll gain clarity on the situation in next weekend's divisional bout with the hosting Green Bay Packers.
Who Should I Start Tool
Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...
Week 10 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Tre Tucker, Ryan Flournoy, Jordan Mason, Antonio Williams, Jordyn Tyson, Kaleb Johnson, Juwan Johnson, Wan'Dale Robinson, Josh Downs, Jordan Addison, Darnell Washington, Alvin Kamara, Demarcus Robinson, Mack Hollins, Eli Raridon, and Quentin Johnston. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 10.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.
Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.
Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.
Popular Week 10 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 10 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Week 10 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 10 for Tre Tucker, Ryan Flournoy, Jordan Mason, Antonio Williams, Jordyn Tyson, Kaleb Johnson, Juwan Johnson, Wan'Dale Robinson, Josh Downs, Jordan Addison, Darnell Washington, Alvin Kamara, Demarcus Robinson, Mack Hollins, Eli Raridon, and Quentin Johnston:
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