Nov 24, 2026, 9:47 AM ET

New York Islanders left wing Kyle Palmieri (lower body) was hurt in the second period of Monday's 4-2 loss to Toronto. He appeared to injure his right leg in a collision in the Islanders' crease, and the team ruled him out for the third period. Palmieri has seen action on the first line and the second power-play unit, but his numbers have been disappointing in 2026-27. With 23 games played, he has four goals and nine points. Palmieri's exit from the lineup could give Anthony Duclair a larger role, especially after his run of three goals in four games.