Karl-Anthony Towns Good to Go Wednesday
Nov 25, 2026, 7:24 PM ETNew York Knicks forward/center Karl-Anthony Towns (knee) is available for Wednesday's NBA Cup matchup against the Cleveland Cavaliers, per Newsday's Steve Popper. The 31-year-old was initially questionable with right knee inflammation before being upgraded to probable. Towns has been excellent for fantasy managers this season, averaging 21.8 points, 13.9 rebounds, and 4.0 assists while shooting 54.3 percent from the field and 41.5 percent from deep. Andre Drummond will remain in a reserve role but still offers value as a rebounding specialist, averaging 7.8 boards in just 14.0 minutes per game.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Steve PopperComments · Join ChatOpen App
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Jalen Brunson Cleared to Play Against Cavaliers
Brian Dailisan
Nov 25, 2026, 7:19 PM ETNew York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (illness) will start in Wednesday's NBA Cup matchup against the Cleveland Cavaliers. The 30-year-old was a late addition to the injury report but has since been cleared to play. Brunson is averaging 26.5 points and 5.9 assists while shooting 40.5 percent from beyond the arc this season. Fantasy managers should keep him in their lineups. With Miles McBride (groin) and Jordan Clarkson (foot) sidelined, Tyler Kolek and Jose Alvarado could pick up extra minutes if Brunson needs more rest than usual.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
Jalen Smith Ruled Out on Wednesday
Andrew Lennox
Nov 25, 2026, 5:44 PM ETChicago Bulls forward/center Jalen Smith (illness) is out for Wednesday's matchup against Charlotte as he continues to deal with a gastrointestinal issue. Smith missed Friday's game against Washington before returning Sunday against Denver, scoring a career-high 26 points on 10-for-14 shooting, including six three-pointers, plus four rebounds, two steals, and two blocks. The 26-year-old is averaging 14.1 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 2.2 assists this campaign. With Smith sidelined, Nic Claxton will likely take on an expanded role after playing 23 minutes off the bench on Monday, boosting his short-term fantasy value.--Andrew Lennox
Source: NBA Injury Report
Jalen Brunson Expected to Suit Up Wednesday
Andrew Lennox
Nov 25, 2026, 5:28 PM ETNew York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (illness) is listed as probable for Wednesday's matchup against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Despite feeling under the weather, Brunson is expected to suit up. The 30-year-old has yet to miss a game this season, averaging 26.5 points, 5.9 assists, and 3.1 rebounds in 34.4 minutes through 17 appearances. He has scored at least 20 points in eight consecutive games and remains a strong fantasy play if cleared, though managers should confirm his availability before tipoff.--Andrew Lennox
Source: NBA Injury Report
Miles McBride Sidelined Again on Wednesday
Andrew Lennox
Nov 25, 2026, 5:13 PM ETNew York Knicks guard Miles McBride (groin) is unavailable for Wednesday's NBA Cup matchup against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Despite practicing Tuesday, McBride will miss his second straight game due to an adductor issue. The 26-year-old is averaging 6.8 points and 1.8 three-pointers in 17.2 minutes per game while shooting 42.0 percent from beyond the arc. With McBride sidelined, Tyler Kolek and Jose Alvarado could see extra backcourt minutes, though both remain risky fantasy plays given their uncertain roles.--Andrew Lennox
Source: NBA Injury Report
Austin Reaves Participates in Practice on Wednesday
Andrew Lennox
Nov 25, 2026, 4:55 PM ETDaniel Starkand of LakersNation.com reports that Los Angeles Lakers guard/forward Austin Reaves (heel) fully participated in Wednesday's practice, including the live portion. Head coach JJ Redick declined to confirm whether Reaves will play Friday against the San Antonio Spurs. The 28-year-old has missed five straight games with a heel contusion and bone bruise. Before the injury, he was averaging 24.7 points, 4.7 assists, and 3.3 rebounds while shooting 51.3 percent from the field and 40.9 percent from three-point range. His return would give Los Angeles another primary playmaker alongside Luka Doncic, though fantasy managers should monitor his status ahead of Friday's game.--Andrew Lennox
Source: Daniel Starkland
Giannis Antetokounmpo Cleared to Play Against 76ers
Andrew Lennox
Nov 25, 2026, 4:35 PM ETMiami Heat forward/center Giannis Antetokounmpo (groin) is available for Wednesday's matchup against Philadelphia after missing Sunday's win over Oklahoma City with tendinitis. Antetokounmpo was initially listed as probable before being cleared to play. He is averaging 28.2 points, 12.6 rebounds, and 5.5 assists this season and can be returned to fantasy lineups. With the star big man back in action, Nikola Jovic and Bobby Portis Jr. will likely see reduced frontcourt roles, limiting their streaming value.--Andrew Lennox
Source: Ira Winderman
Joel Embiid Unavailable Again on Wednesday
Andrew Lennox
Nov 25, 2026, 4:14 PM ETIra Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports that Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (illness) has been ruled out for Wednesday's NBA Cup matchup against Miami, marking his second straight absence. The 32-year-old recorded 26 points, 17 rebounds, and nine assists against Milwaukee on Saturday and is averaging 20.4 points, 8.9 rebounds, and 4.1 assists this season. Jabari Walker will likely remain in the starting lineup, while Adem Bona and Dominick Barlow could see expanded roles. Embiid's next chance to play comes Friday in an NBA Cup matchup against Indiana.--Andrew Lennox
Source: Ira Winderman
Kevin Porter Jr. Signs Two-Year Deal with Orlando Magic
Free agent guard Kevin Porter Jr. is finalizing a two-year contract to sign with the Orlando Magic, Sam Permut of Roc Nation tells ESPN. pic.twitter.com/72BK05wjXG— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 25, 2026
Nov 25, 2026, 1:35 PM ET
Jalen Smith Out vs. Charlotte Wednesday
Bulls injury report for tonight in Charlotte. Jalen Smith still listed with illness. Only Hawkins is available among 2-way guys (no Sellers)— Joel Lorenzi (@JoelXLorenzi) November 25, 2026
(I’m out too) pic.twitter.com/FFIJzigT1z
Nov 25, 2026, 1:35 PM ET
Brandon Williams Upgraded to Questionable for Wednesday
Brian Dailisan
Nov 25, 2026, 9:08 AM ETGolden State Warriors guard Brandon Williams (hamstring) is questionable for Wednesday's matchup with the Sacramento Kings but is expected to return after missing the last six games. Williams has been sidelined since straining his left hamstring on Nov. 9 against New Orleans. The 27-year-old was averaging 10.4 points, 2.3 assists, and 2.1 rebounds in 16.1 minutes before the injury. With Stephen Curry (abdomen) still out, Williams could step into a larger offensive role and give Golden State another ball-handler who can create off the dribble.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
Miles McBride Questionable Against Cleveland
Brian Dailisan
Nov 25, 2026, 8:45 AM ETNew York Knicks guard Miles McBride (groin) is questionable for Wednesday's NBA Cup matchup with the Cleveland Cavaliers after missing Sunday's win over Indiana. The 26-year-old practiced Tuesday, giving him a chance to return after the one-game absence. McBride is averaging 6.8 points and 1.8 three-pointers in 17.2 minutes per game while shooting 42.0 percent from deep. His limited playing time keeps his fantasy ceiling modest, but if he sits again, Tyler Kolek and Jose Alvarado could pick up additional backcourt minutes.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
Ryan Kalkbrenner Unlikely to Face the Bulls on Wednesday
Brian Dailisan
Nov 25, 2026, 8:37 AM ETCharlotte Hornets center Ryan Kalkbrenner (hip) is doubtful for Wednesday's matchup with the Chicago Bulls after exiting Monday's loss to Memphis with left hip soreness. The 24-year-old has already seen his role shrink behind Moussa Diabate and is averaging 4.5 points and 5.1 rebounds this season. Kalkbrenner did grab a career-high 15 boards against Cleveland on Nov. 9, but his minutes have remained limited since then. If he can't go Wednesday, Diabate should remain the primary option in the middle, with Hannes Steinbach potentially seeing a small bump off the bench.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
Grayson Allen Questionable Against Chicago
Brian Dailisan
Nov 25, 2026, 8:30 AM ETCharlotte Hornets guard/forward Grayson Allen (concussion) is questionable for Wednesday's matchup with the Chicago Bulls after missing the last three games. Allen remains in the league's concussion protocol, but the questionable tag gives him a chance to return. The 31-year-old is averaging 14.9 points, 3.3 assists, and 3.4 three-pointers across 13 appearances this season. With Kon Knueppel (hamstring) and Dennis Schroder (hamstring) already out, Allen could immediately take on a larger scoring role if cleared. If he remains sidelined, Christian Anderson Jr. should continue seeing added opportunities in the backcourt.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
Alex Caruso Off the Injury Report for Wednesday
Brian Dailisan
Nov 25, 2026, 8:20 AM ETOklahoma City Thunder guard/forward Alex Caruso is off the injury report for Wednesday's matchup with the Minnesota Timberwolves after missing the last three games with a right hip issue. The 32-year-old is averaging 7.4 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 2.8 assists while shooting 42.5 percent from deep this season, but much of his fantasy appeal still comes on the defensive end. Caruso recorded four steals in just 18 minutes against Sacramento on Nov. 15. His return gives Oklahoma City another experienced perimeter option and could cut into some of the extra backcourt minutes available while he's out.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
Jaylin Williams Sidelined Against Minnesota
Brian Dailisan
Nov 25, 2026, 8:07 AM ETOklahoma City Thunder forward/center Jaylin Williams (back) will miss Wednesday's matchup with the Minnesota Timberwolves due to low back spasms, marking his third straight absence. Williams recently returned from a lengthy layoff but managed only three points in each of his two appearances before returning to the injury report. The 24-year-old is averaging 2.9 points and 3.3 rebounds while shooting 21.6 percent from the field this season. With Oklahoma City's frontcourt depleted, Kenrich Williams should remain involved after posting 20 points and nine rebounds Monday against Indiana.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
Aday Mara Remains Out Wednesday
Brian Dailisan
Nov 25, 2026, 8:01 AM ETOklahoma City Thunder center Aday Mara (lower leg) will miss Wednesday's matchup against the Minnesota Timberwolves with a right shin contusion, marking his third straight absence. The rookie last played Friday against New Orleans, when he posted career highs in points and rebounds. Mara is averaging 10.0 points, 7.1 rebounds, and 1.7 blocks in 22.4 minutes across 16 appearances. With Jaylin Williams (back) also sidelined, Isaiah Hartenstein should remain heavily involved after finishing with 18 points and nine rebounds Monday against Indiana.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
Jalen Smith Questionable for Wednesday with Illness
Brian Dailisan
Nov 24, 2026, 9:04 PM ETChicago Bulls forward/center Jalen Smith (illness) is questionable for Wednesday's matchup against Charlotte as he continues to deal with a gastrointestinal issue. Smith missed Friday's game against Washington but returned to deliver a career-high 26 points on 10-for-14 shooting with six three-pointers, four rebounds, two steals, and two blocks against Denver on Sunday. The 26-year-old is averaging 14.1 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 2.2 assists this season. If Smith sits, Nic Claxton would be in line for a larger role after playing 23 minutes off the bench Monday.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
Victor Wembanyama Iffy Against Portland
Brian Dailisan
Nov 24, 2026, 8:56 PM ETSan Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (back) is questionable for Wednesday's NBA Cup matchup against Portland with bilateral low back tightness. The 22-year-old missed his first game of the season Monday against Sacramento after appearing in each of San Antonio's first 17 contests. Wembanyama is averaging 29.9 points, 12.3 rebounds, and 3.2 assists while anchoring the Spurs on both ends. If he sits again, Luke Kornet should remain in the starting lineup after posting 18 points and 11 rebounds in Monday's win.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Matt Guzman
De'Aaron Fox Remains Questionable for Wednesday
Brian Dailisan
Nov 24, 2026, 8:49 PM ETSan Antonio Spurs guard De'Aaron Fox (shin) is questionable for Wednesday's NBA Cup matchup against Portland after sitting out Monday's win over Sacramento with a contusion. The two-time All-Star is averaging 12.4 points, 5.8 assists, 3.9 rebounds, and 1.3 steals while shooting just 26.5 percent from three this season. With Dylan Harper (hip) still sidelined, Stephon Castle would remain San Antonio's primary creator if Fox misses another game. Castle took full advantage Monday, finishing with 28 points, eight rebounds, and 11 assists against the Kings.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Matt Guzman
Joel Embiid Unlikely to Face Heat on Wednesday
Brian Dailisan
Nov 24, 2026, 8:41 PM ETPhiladelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (illness) is doubtful for Wednesday's NBA Cup matchup against Miami after missing Monday's loss to Portland. The 32-year-old had been playing well before getting sick, posting 26 points, 17 rebounds, and nine assists against Milwaukee on Saturday. Embiid is averaging 20.4 points, 8.9 rebounds, and 4.1 assists this season. If he sits again, Jabari Walker could remain in the starting five, while Adem Bona and Dominick Barlow would be candidates for extra frontcourt minutes. With road games at Indiana and Houston on back-to-back nights this weekend, Embiid's status will be worth tracking beyond Wednesday.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report