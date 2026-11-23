Dodgers Sign Robert Stephenson to Minor-League Deal
Nov 23, 2026, 8:10 PM ETThe Los Angeles Dodgers signed right-handed reliever Robert Stephenson (elbow) to a minor-league deal on Monday, sources told Katie Woo and Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic. Stephenson was previously with the Los Angeles Angels, but he missed the entire 2026 season after having right-elbow surgery. Injuries have been an issue for the veteran reliever, but he is an intriguing addition as the Dodgers look to bolster their bullpen depth. The 33-year-old former first-rounder by the Cincinnati Reds in 2011 has nine years of major-league experience with five different teams, holding a career 19-20 record, 4.59 ERA (4.56 FIP), 1.33 WHIP, three saves, a 25.9% strikeout rate, and a 10.1% walk rate in 374 1/3 innings pitched across 283 appearances (22 starts). In his last season in 2025 with the Halos, Stephenson was sharp in only 10 innings pitched, allowing four runs (three earned) with 10 strikeouts and three walks. He was a major bust after the Angels signed him to a three-year, $33 million deal before the start of the 2024 season. It would be a surprise if Stephenson is ready for the start of the 2027 campaign, but if he can avoid further arm issues, he could be an interesting late-inning arm for the Blue.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Athletic - Katie Woo and Ken RosenthalComments · Join ChatOpen App
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Luis Gil, Tigers Agree on One-Year Deal
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 23, 2026, 1:33 PM ETFree-agent right-hander Luis Gil and the Detroit Tigers agreed to a one-year, $2.3 million contract on Sunday, sources told Jeff Passan of ESPN. Gil became a free agent when he was non-tendered by the New York Yankees last week. His deal with the Tigers includes up to $2 million in performance bonuses. The 28-year-old Dominican hurler won the American League Rookie of the Year Award in 2024 with the Yankees, when he went 15-7 with a 3.50 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, and 171:77 K:BB in 151 2/3 innings across 29 starts, but he has not been able to replicate that success since. He suffered injuries in both 2025 and 2026 that shut him down for at least half the season, but the Tigers are clearly still interested in Gil's upside with two years of club control beyond the 2027 season. Gil has solid stuff with a mid-90s fastball, slider, and changeup, but his lack of control has been an issue since his debut in the majors in 2021. He has averaged almost five walks per nine innings in his career and had a career-worst 5.93 BB/9 in 2026, walking more batters than he struck out before being shut down due to a shoulder injury. Detroit has been among the busiest teams so far this offseason, signing closer Emilio Pagan to a one-year, $11.5 million deal and extending young righty starter Troy Melton for six years and $46.5 million. In just nine starts in 2026 with the Yankees, Gil had a 4.61 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, and 17:18 K:BB in 27 1/3 innings.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com - Jeff Passan
Paul Goldschmidt, Mets Agree on One-Year Deal
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 23, 2026, 1:26 PM ETFree-agent first baseman/designated hitter Paul Goldschmidt agreed to a one-year, $8 million deal on Monday, league sources told Will Sammon of The Athletic. A day after agreeing to a massive nine-year, $450 million deal with left-hander Tarik Skubal, the Mets added a right-handed power bat on Monday in the veteran Goldschmidt. The Mets are expected to use Goldy in a platoon against left-handed pitchers at first base in 2027, with Jared Young being on the strong side of the platoon at first base against right-handed pitchers. Although Goldschmidt is no longer an MVP-caliber player at 39 years old, he showed over the last two seasons with the New York Yankees that he can still crush left-handed pitchers. He hit .336 with seven home runs and a .981 OPS in 168 plate appearances with the Yankees against southpaws in 2025, and he hit .299 with 11 homers and a .967 OPS in 183 plate appearances against lefties in 2026. The former 2022 National League MVP should also strengthen the Mets' clubhouse, as he has been known for his work ethic and leadership. Goldschmidt becomes the latest player to jump from the Yankees to the Mets in free agency in the last two years, joining Juan Soto, Clay Holmes, Luke Weaver, and Devin Williams. Goldschmidt still has power, but in a part-time platoon role, he has a limited fantasy baseball ceiling as he heads into his age-39 season.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Athletic - Will Sammon
Tarik Skubal Agrees to Nine-Year, $450 Million Contract with the Mets
Andy Smith
Andy Smith
Nov 22, 2026, 5:11 PM ETAccording to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, the New York Mets have signed left-handed starting pitcher Tarik Skubal to a nine-year, $450 million contract. Skubal was the most sought-after player on the open market and will join the Mets on a massive contract. The 30-year-old superstar has won two American League Cy Young Awards and led the American League in strikeouts during the 2024 season. Last summer, Skubal began the campaign with the Tigers and logged 96 2/3 innings to a 2.79 ERA and a 0.91 WHIP before joining the Dodgers at the trade deadline. With the Dodgers, the left-hander posted a similar 2.61 ERA with a 1.05 WHIP over a brief 62-inning stint. Under the hood, Skubal generated an overall 2.94 xERA (90th percentile) with a dominant 30.0% K%. Skubal is now slated to lead the New York rotation as the ace, ahead of emerging arms such as Nolan McLean and Zac Thornton. Fantasy managers should expect Skubal to be viewed as a high-end SP1 and will likely be selected in the opening round of most 2027 fantasy drafts.--Andy Smith
Source: Jon Heyman
Mets Made Nine-Year, $400 Million Offer to Tarik Skubal
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 21, 2026, 6:06 PM ETMLB Network Radio's Jim Duquette reports that the New York Mets have already offered free-agent left-hander Tarik Skubal a nine-year deal worth almost $400 million. That offer itself would far exceed the total dollars and would be the highest average annual value (AAV) for a free-agent starting pitcher ever, with other offers likely to follow. Max Scherzer's and Justin Verlander's $43.33 million are the current records. The current record in total dollars belongs to Los Angeles Dodgers right-hander Yoshinobu Yamamoto ($325 million). The 30-year-old Skubal, a two-time Cy Young winner, is by far and away the most attractive free agent on the open market this offseason, and the expectation is that he will be looking to sign before the expected lockout on Dec. 1. The Dodgers, Mets, Toronto Blue Jays, and San Diego Padres are currently viewed as the favorites to land the All-Star left-hander. Wherever Skubal lands, he will be one of the first pitchers off the board in 2027 fantasy baseball drafts after another strong season in 2026 with the Detroit Tigers and Dodgers, in which he went 12-7 with a 2.72 ERA (2.51 FIP) and 0.96 WHIP with 186 strikeouts and only 27 walks over 26 starts despite missing time due to left-elbow surgery. Since the start of the 2023 season, Skubal has a 50-20 record, 2.47 ERA, 0.92 WHIP, and 757:109 K:BB in 626 1/3 innings pitched.--Keith Hernandez
Source: MLB Network Radio - Jim Duquette
Troy Melton, Tigers Agree on Six-Year Contract Extension
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 21, 2026, 5:52 PM ETRight-hander Troy Melton and the Detroit Tigers agreed to a six-year, $46.5 million contract extension on Friday, sources told ESPN's Jeff Passan. The deal includes a club option for the 2033 season and can max out at $80 million. It is a big payday for the 25-year-old with only 160 career major-league innings. The former fourth-rounder from San Diego State has been excellent for Detroit since making his big-league debut in 2025, going 11-7 with a 2.76 ERA (4.23 FIP) and 1.09 WHIP with 130 strikeouts and 52 walks in 160 innings across 36 appearances (24 starts). He had an identical 2.76 ERA in both of his seasons so far, going 8-5 in 2026 with a 1.13 WHIP, career-high 94 strikeouts, and 37 walks in 114 1/3 frames over his 20 starts. His fastball sits around 97 mph, but his 92 mph cutter is the best of his six-pitch mix. He has quickly established himself as a high-strikeout, low-walk force and one of the best up-and-coming young arms to target in fantasy baseball drafts next spring as the Tigers look to life after two-time Cy Young winner Tarik Skubal. Despite trading Skubal to the Los Angeles Dodgers in the summer, they are excited about their starting rotation going forward, which includes Melton, Jackson Jobe, and River Ryan. Melton has so far limited big-league hitters to a .210/.282/.366 line.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com - Jeff Passan
A.J. Ewing, Mets Agree on Eight-Year Contract Extension
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 21, 2026, 5:45 PM ETCenter fielder A.J. Ewing and the New York Mets agreed to an eight-year, $95 million contract extension on Saturday that includes a club option, sources told Jeff Passan of ESPN. Ewing is now locked up in Queens through the mid-2030s, less than a year after making his major-league debut. The 22-year-old former fourth-rounder in 2023 burst onto the scene in New York in 2026 in May and held his own to become one of the few bright spots for another disappointing Mets team, hitting .252/.324/.376 with a .700 OPS, 11 home runs, 43 RBI, 25 stolen bases, and 55 runs scored in 436 at-bats and 120 games played in his first year in the Show. The deal is the largest contract extension for a pre-arbitration player in Mets history. David Wright previously held the mark with a six-year, $55 million deal in August of 2006. Ewing was a below-average hitter with a 97 wRC+, but he showed plenty of flashes for the Mets to believe that he can be their leadoff hitter of the future with excellent baserunning and elite defense in center field. Like most rookies, he went through a midseason slump, but he hit .318/.390/.489 in his last 25 games to finish strong. The Mets' outfield now appears set for the foreseeable future with Ewing in center, fellow youngster Carson Benge in right field, and perennial All-Star Juan Soto in left.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com - Jeff Passan
Hunter Goodman Expected to be Ready After Shoulder Surgery
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 20, 2026, 7:52 PM ETColorado Rockies All-Star catcher Hunter Goodman (shoulder) underwent a cleanup procedure on his left (non-throwing) shoulder at the end of the 2026 season, but he is expected to be ready by the start of spring training in 2027, according to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic. Teams have told the Rockies that the surgery will not deter them from pursuing Goodman in a trade, but some might want to see him play in spring training games before engaging in serious talks. The 27-year-old right-handed slugger strained his shoulder on a swing on Aug. 12, and he did not play again until Aug. 25. Before the injury, he hit .251 with 34 home runs and an .861 OPS. But in his final 27 games after returning, Goodman hit only .221 with seven long balls and a .753 OPS. He is under club control for three more seasons and is projected to earn $6.2 million in his first year in arbitration. If the Rockies trade him, it would almost certainly be for pitching, even after the team acquired right-handers Davis Martin and Luis Castillo from the Chicago White Sox on Thursday. The Baltimore Orioles, who traded All-Star catcher Adley Rutschman to the Boston Red Sox, were among the teams to check in on Goodman earlier in the offseason and could put together the type of package that the Rockies might not be able to turn down. Goodman has the kind of power that can play anywhere, but he will remain more attractive in fantasy if he stays in hitter-friendly Coors Field. The former fourth-rounder has been an All-Star in each of the last two seasons and had a whopping 72 home runs and 179 RBI in 2025 and 2026.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Athletic - Ken Rosenthal
Dodgers Acquire Royce Lewis From the Twins
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 20, 2026, 7:32 PM ETThe Los Angeles Dodgers acquired corner infielder Royce Lewis from the Minnesota Twins on Friday in exchange for right-hander Bobby Miller and minor-league catcher Francisco Espinoza, sources familiar with the deal told Robert Murray of FanSided. The Dodgers are buying low on Lewis, a former first overall pick in 2017 who hit .227/.287/.380 with a .667 OPS, 15 home runs, 57 RBI, 51 runs scored, and a career-high 16 stolen bases in 125 games across 509 plate appearances in 2026 in his fifth year with the Twins. The 27-year-old appeared in a career-high 125 games this past season despite being sent down to the minors after hitting .163 with a 31.1% strikeout rate in the first 31 games of the year. In addition to high strikeout rates and spotty defense, Lewis has a long history of lower-body injuries, which have limited him to under 100 games in three of his five major-league seasons. Lewis will help the Dodgers replace veteran Miguel Rojas, who retired after the 2026 season. He has primarily played the hot corner, but he also appeared at first base 82 times and second base 16 times in his final year in Minnesota. Lewis' utility role in L.A. should help him stay healthy, and he could gain eligibility at second base, but the move to his hometown should not be expected to suddenly make him fantasy-relevant again.--Keith Hernandez
Source: FanSided - Robert Murray
Gavin Sheets, Padres Agree on Three-Year Extension
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 20, 2026, 7:21 PM ETOutfielder Gavin Sheets and the San Diego Padres agreed to a three-year, $11 million contract on Friday to avoid salary arbitration, sources told Jeff Passan of ESPN. The deal includes player options for the second and third years at $4 million each, and Sheets receives a $500,000 signing bonus and a $2.5 million salary in 2027. Sheets has become a fan favorite in San Diego since signing a minor-league deal with the Friars two years ago, posting a .736 OPS and 36 home runs from the left side of the plate. He was one of the Padres' best hitters in the first half of 2026, but his numbers cratered after the All-Star break, and he finished with a .212 batting average and .709 OPS. The lefty slugger is expected to return to the same role he filled in San Diego over the last two seasons -- a left-handed power bat that is capable of playing both first base and left field. Sheets' declining numbers in the second half of this past season could be attributed to a plantar plate tear in his left foot that he attempted to play through. Ideally, the 30-year-old veteran will shift between first base and designated hitter against right-handed pitchers. Sheets has plenty of power from the left side, but in a platoon role and without a 20-homer season to his name in six big-league seasons, he will have limited fantasy baseball appeal as a power-only player.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com - Jeff Passan
Darwinzon Hernandez Agrees to Three-Year Deal With Mets
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 19, 2026, 10:17 PM ETFree-agent left-handed reliever Darwinzon Hernandez agreed to a three-year, $12 million deal with the New York Mets on Thursday, sources told Daniel Alvarez-Montes of El Extra Base. The 30-year-old southpaw spent the last four years playing in Japan, where he went 5-7 with a 2.46 ERA and 1.06 WHIP with 168 strikeouts, 43 walks, and three saves in 131 2/3 innings out of the bullpen. The Venezuelan native has four years of major-league experience (all with the Boston Red Sox) from 2019 through 2022, when he went 3-4 with a 5.06 ERA (4.54 FIP) and 1.73 WHIP with 133 strikeouts and 73 walks in 85 1/3 innings pitched across 91 appearances (one start). Going into his age-30 season, Hernandez will pitch in a middle-relief role in Queens going into next season, and he will be off the fantasy baseball radar in all leagues because of his low-leverage role and problems with control in his career.--Keith Hernandez
Source: El Extra Base - Daniel Alvarez-Montes
Rockies Acquire Davis Martin in Trade With White Sox
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 19, 2026, 10:05 PM ETThe Colorado Rockies acquired right-handers Davis Martin and Luis Castillo from the Chicago White Sox on Thursday in exchange for left-hander Sean Sullivan and catching prospect Douglas Veliz, sources told ESPN's Jeff Passan. The 29-year-old Martin will be a big boost for a young Rockies' starting rotation after he went 9-8 with a 3.95 ERA in 28 starts for the upstart White Sox. His ERA rose from 3.41 in the first half to 5.12 in the second half, but it was still a career year for the former 14th-round selection in 2018 out of Texas Tech. Martin set career highs in innings pitched (146), starts (28), and ERA (3.95) while posting a 1.32 WHIP with 122 strikeouts and 46 walks in his fourth year in the majors. He had a sparkling 2.00 through May with a 0.99 WHIP and 9.44 K/9 in his first 11 starts, but he was not as good down the stretch and also was not a major factor as the White Sox surprisingly made a run to the American League Division Series in the playoffs in October. Martin allowed plenty of hard contact as the season progressed, and he will be a volatile fantasy asset in 2027 and beyond as he makes the move to one of the most hitter-friendly ballparks in the big leagues at Coors Field.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com - Jeff Passan
Luis Castillo Shipped to Rockies in Four-Player Deal
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 19, 2026, 9:53 PM ETThe Colorado Rockies acquired right-handers Luis Castillo and Davis Martin on Thursday in exchange for left-hander Sean Sullivan and catching prospect Douglas Veliz, sources told Jeff Passan of ESPN. The Rockies will take on Castillo's full salary of over $24 million in 2027. Castillo, a three-time All-Star and former ace, was traded by the Seattle Mariners to the White Sox at last year's deadline, but he ended up making only six starts for Chicago and was blown up to the tune of an 8.42 ERA before being moved to the bullpen. He was left off the postseason roster as the White Sox made a run to the American League Division Series. Overall, the 33-year-old veteran Dominican hurler struggled to a 4-11 record, a career-worst 5.85 ERA (5.04 FIP), and 1.49 WHIP with 112 strikeouts and 44 walks in 130 2/3 innings over 29 outings (23 starts) in Seattle and Chicago. Castillo is no longer the ace he once was with the Cincinnati Reds earlier in his career, and his 43.4% fly-ball rate is not going to play well with his move to hitter-friendly Coors Field. Castillo will bring experience to Colorado's young pitching staff, but he will not be a fantasy baseball target in 2027 in his new home as he continues to decline.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com - Jeff Passan
Matt Olson Wins Second Silver Slugger Award
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 19, 2026, 3:21 PM ETAtlanta Braves first baseman Matt Olson won his second Silver Slugger Award in 2026 after hitting .251/.321/.502 with an .823 OPS, 41 home runs, 93 RBI, 99 runs scored, and four stolen bases in 162 games and 698 plate appearances in his fifth year with the Braves. It was the four-time All-Star's first Silver Slugger win since the 2023 season, when he hit .283/.389/.604 with a league-high 54 home runs and 139 RBI in 162 games played. The left-handed slugger is the picture of consistency at first base, having played in all 162 games for all five seasons that he has been in Atlanta. Alongside Olson at first base, the rest of the National League Silver Slugger Award winners were Pittsburgh Pirates second baseman Brandon Lowe, Chicago Cubs third baseman Alex Bregman, Cincinnati Reds shortstop Elly De La Cruz, Cubs outfielder Pete Crow-Armstrong, Washington Nationals outfielder James Wood, Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Jackson Chourio, Arizona Diamondbacks catcher Gabriel Moreno, Philadelphia Phillies designated hitter Kyle Schwarber, and Brewers utility man Jake Bauers.--Keith Hernandez
Source: MLB
Pete Alonso Wins Another Silver Slugger Award
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 19, 2026, 3:15 PM ETBaltimore Orioles first baseman Pete Alonso won his second Silver Slugger Award in his first season in Baltimore, according to MLB. Alonso has now won the award in back-to-back seasons after a strong showing in Baltimore in 2026, in which he hit .267/.363/.522 with 43 home runs, 113 RBI, and 100 runs scored in 161 games for the O's. The Polar Bear delivered after signing a five-year, $155 million contract with Baltimore last offseason, and he remains one of the best power bats in fantasy baseball going into the 2027 campaign. In addition to Alonso at first base, the American League Silver Slugger winners were Chicago White Sox second baseman Chase Meidroth, Tampa Bay Rays third baseman Junior Caminero, Kansas City Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr., Seattle Mariners outfielder Randy Arozarena, Detroit Tigers outfielder Riley Greene, Cleveland Guardians outfielder Chase DeLauter, Tigers catcher Dillon Dingler, Houston Astros designated hitter Yordan Alvarez, and Tigers utility man Kevin McGonigle.--Keith Hernandez
Source: MLB
Frankie Montas Impresses Teams During Throwing Session
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 19, 2026, 3:06 PM ETFree-agent right-handed starting pitcher Frankie Montas (elbow) has emerged as a dark-horse starter this offseason after impressing teams during a recent throwing session on Tuesday in Arizona, according to Will Sammon and Dennis Lin of The Athletic. Nearly every MLB team attended his latest throwing session, with several teams coming away thinking he should land a major-league deal. Montas has not pitched in a major-league game since August of 2025 after the 33-year-old veteran missed all of 2026 while recovering from Tommy John surgery. The New York Mets released Montas in November of 2025 after they signed him to a two-year, $34 million guaranteed deal before the 2025 campaign. He only made nine appearances (seven starts) for the Mets and had a rough 6.28 ERA because he was not fully healthy. Montas looked to be in great shape, showed sharp mechanics, and sat at 95 mph and was up to 98 mph with his fastball on Tuesday. Sources have pointed to a lack of intriguing options on this year's free-agent market in terms of starting pitching as another reason why Montas should secure a major-league deal. The 10-year veteran has a career 4.20 ERA, and he finished sixth in the American League Cy Young voting in 2021 after posting a 3.37 ERA in 187 innings over 32 starts. But since then, injuries have derailed his career.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Athletic - Will Sammon and Dennis Lin
Red Sox Acquire Catcher Nick Fortes From Rays
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 18, 2026, 4:50 PM ETThe Boston Red Sox are acquiring catcher Nick Fortes in a deal with the division-rival Tampa Bay Rays on Wednesday, sources told ESPN's Jeff Passan. In a corresponding move, the Red Sox designated catcher Connor Wong for assignment to open up a 40-man roster spot for Fortes. The Red Sox sent Tampa minor-league right-hander Angel Roa. The 30-year-old Fortes hit .258 with 17 doubles, six home runs, and 35 RBI for the Rays last year, which included 78 starts at catcher as the backup to starter Liam Hicks. In Boston, he will serve as the backup to Adley Rutschman in 2027. Fortes, a former fourth-round pick by the Miami Marlins in 2018 from the University of Mississippi, has hit .231/.285/.351 with a .636 OPS, 34 home runs, 142 RBI, 160 runs scored, and 11 stolen bases in 510 games played over 1,497 plate appearances in his six years in the majors with the Marlins and Rays. He is primarily a defense-first catcher who has not had more than nine home runs in a single season, so he will remain off the fantasy baseball radar in all but the deepest of two-catcher formats next year in Boston.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com - Jeff Pasan
Mets, Blue Jays Could be Pitted Against Each Other in Tarik Skubal Bidding
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 18, 2026, 4:40 PM ETThe expectation of some involved in the Tarik Skubal negotiations is that in the end, the bidding war will pit the New York Mets against the Toronto Blue Jays, according to Buster Olney of ESPN. The Los Angeles Dodgers, who acquired the two-time Cy Young Award-winning left-hander from the Detroit Tigers over the summer, are also among the favorites to sign the talented southpaw this offseason. The New York Post's Jon Heyman reported that the Mets met with Skubal on Monday, and ESPN's Jeff Passan reports that the Mets are still considered the favorites to land him. New York left their meeting on Monday impressed with Skubal, who is likely to receive the most lucrative contract for a pitcher in MLB history. He reportedly met with the Dodgers on Tuesday, and the San Diego Padres are expected to meet with him later this week. The soon-to-be 30-year-old went 12-7 with a 2.72 ERA in 158 2/3 regular-season innings with the Tigers and Dodgers in 2026, despite having arthroscopic left-elbow surgery in the middle of the year that cost him six weeks. It was Skubal's third arm operation since having Tommy John surgery in 2017 while in college. Regardless of where Skubal winds up this winter, he will be one of the top starting pitcher targets yet again in 2027 fantasy baseball drafts.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN - Buster Olney
Sonny Gray, Twins Agree on Two-Year Contract
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 18, 2026, 4:31 PM ETVeteran right-hander Sonny Gray and the Minnesota Twins agreed to a two-year, $55 million contract on Wednesday that includes an opt-out clause after the first season, sources told Jeff Passan of ESPN. The Twins will reunite with Gray after he pitched for them in 2022 and 2023. Gray was an All-Star for the Twins in 2023 and finished second in the American League Cy Young voting that year, going 8-8 with a 2.79 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, and 183:55 K:BB in 184 innings across 32 starts, and he led the league with 18 wins in his lone season with the Boston Red Sox, recording a 2.72 ERA and 1.15 WHIP with 149 strikeouts and 46 walks in 169 frames over his 29 starts. Gray also had a 6.7% walk rate with the BoSox in 2026 in what was one of the best seasons of his 14-year career. He has defied expectations as his average fastball velocity continues to drop, and he has pitched more than 165 innings in each of the past four seasons while reinventing himself by throwing 55% offspeed pitches and throwing the kitchen sink at hitters. In 14 MLB seasons, Gray has a 143-107 record with a 3.51 ERA and 2,074 strikeouts in 2,087 innings with the Athletics, Yankees, Reds, Twins, Cardinals, and Red Sox. Fantasy managers will not be chasing Gray for strikeouts in 2027, but rather his ability to induce soft contact with his above-average control and diverse arsenal of pitches. The move to Target Field is not a bad destination at all for Gray as he nears the end of his career.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com - Jeff Passan
Bryce Miller Heads to Royals in Six-Player Trade
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 18, 2026, 4:20 PM ETThe Kansas City Royals acquired right-handed starters Bryce Miller and Logan Evans and left-handed reliever Jose Ferrer from the Seattle Mariners on Wednesday in exchange for third baseman Maikel Garcia, right-handed reliever James McArthur, and minor-league reliever L.P. Langevin, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan. The 28-year-old Miller will head to the American League Central after a disappointing 2026 campaign in which he went 4-10 with a 4.17 ERA with 119 strikeouts in 21 starts and one relief appearance. He did not make his season debut until May 13 due to a strained left oblique. Seattle declined his $6.075 million option, but he remains under club control and is eligible for salary arbitration. He received a $15,000 buyout from the Mariners as part of a one-year deal that guaranteed $2.452 million. In his four seasons in Seattle, he went 28-31 with a 4.04 ERA and 483 strikeouts in 520 2/3 innings. He had a nice 2024 campaign, going 12-8 with a career-best 2.94 ERA and 0.98 WHIP in 31 starts, and he had a 2.18 ERA before the All-Star break this past season. The Royals will be hoping to get that version of Miller as they try to keep him healthy as an upside option for their starting rotation in 2027. Evans, 25, also has plenty of upside in the move to KC after finishing his rookie campaign with a 4.32 ERA and 59 strikeouts in 81 1/3 innings. He missed all of 2026 after having elbow surgery in January, but he could be ready for the start of spring training next year.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com - Jeff Passan
Mariners Acquire Maikel Garcia in Trade With Royals
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 18, 2026, 4:10 PM ETThe Seattle Mariners acquired third baseman Maikel Garcia, right-handed reliever James McArthur, and minor-league reliever L.P. Langevin from the Kansas City Royals on Wednesday in exchange for right-handed starters Bryce Miller and Logan Evans, and left-handed reliever Jose Ferrer, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan. One of the Mariners' goals this offseason was to improve their defense, and they accomplished that by acquiring Garcia, who has long been considered a standout glove at the hot corner while also offering positional versatility at second base, shortstop, and in the outfield. The 2026 season was not Garcia's best in his final season in KC, as he missed almost two months with multiple hamstring strains and a muscle strain in his left hand, ultimately finishing with a .268 batting average with only three home runs and 38 RBI in 82 games. The 26-year-old Venezuelan was a first-time All-Star in 2025 with the Royals, slashing .286/.351/.449 with an .800 OPS, a career-high 16 home runs, 74 RBI, 23 stolen bases, and 81 runs scored in 160 games played. His big season earned him a five-year, $57.5 million contract extension that includes a club option for 2031. Garcia is definitely a splash for a Mariners team that was one of the biggest disappointments in 2026 after they were within one game of a trip to the World Series in 2025. Speed is probably Garcia's biggest selling point in fantasy, as he swiped 83 bags from 2023 through 2025, and his landing spot in Seattle is not the best as he looks to develop as a power hitter.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com - Jeff Passan