Jazz Chisholm Jr., Blue Jays Agree on One-Year Deal
Nov 27, 2026, 8:42 PM ETFree-agent infielder/outfielder Jazz Chisholm Jr. and the Toronto Blue Jays agreed to a one-year, $20 million deal that includes a player option on Friday, a source told Jeff Passan of ESPN.com. Chisholm will receive a $6 million signing bonus, a $12.5 million salary for 2027, and he has the option for $16 million with a $1.5 million buyout for 2028. The left-handed hitter is expected to serve as Toronto's primary second baseman next year, but he also provides versatility with experience playing third base and center field. In his two full seasons with the New York Yankees in 2025 and 2026, the two-time All-Star hit a combined .237/.322/.439 with a .761 OPS, 50 home runs, 135 RBI, 144 runs scored, and 72 stolen bases in 267 games played and 1,063 plate appearances during the regular season. For a player who qualifies at second base in fantasy baseball, Chisholm is one of the best power/speed options at the keystone, even if his swing-and-miss ways and low batting average are not ideal. He will provide an offensive boost to a Blue Jays team that ranked last in the majors in runs scored and home runs in 2026. Chisholm had a 31-31 season in the Bronx in 2025, but he set career lows in average (.231), slugging percentage (.399), and OPS (.711) in 2026. There have been whispers about his maturity and focus, even though his talent shines through on the field. In seven MLB seasons with the Yankees and Miami Marlins, he has hit .245 with 127 home runs, 363 RBI, and 171 steals in 216 attempts. His power/speed profile will look nice at the hitter-friendly Rogers Centre.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com - Jeff PassanComments · Join ChatOpen App
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A.J. Puk, Nationals Agree on One-Year Deal
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 26, 2026, 12:36 PM ETFree-agent left-handed reliever A.J. Puk and the Washington Nationals agreed to a one-year, $5 million contract on Wednesday, sources told ESPN's Jeff Passan. Puk can earn $2.5 million in incentives and has a trade kicker as well. He should be a prominent part of Washington's bullpen in 2027 as long as he is healthy. Puk had the entire 2026 season wiped out after having an internal-brace procedure on his left elbow in June of 2025 due to setbacks, most notably left-shoulder soreness. The 31-year-old southpaw still has lots of upside as a high-leverage arm near the back of the bullpen, and he should be viewed as a prime bounce-back candidate with the move to the National League East. In 194 1/3 innings from 2022 to 2024, Puk had a 3.38 ERA and struck out 242 hitters. His 31.1% strikeout rate was tied for the 19th-best mark among 185 qualified relievers. Puk's best season came in 2024 with the Arizona Diamondbacks and Miami Marlins, posting a 3.15 ERA with 88 strikeouts in 71 1/3 innings pitched. The 6-foot-7 southpaw came up as a top prospect for the Athletics after he was taken sixth overall in 2016 from the University of Florida. Puk's fastball/slider combination can be deadly to hitters, especially lefties, and he could quickly become the front-runner for saves with the Nationals in 2027.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com - Jeff Passan
JoJo Romero Joins Padres' Bullpen
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 26, 2026, 12:27 PM ETFree-agent left-handed reliever JoJo Romero agreed to a three-year, $21 million deal with the San Diego Padres on Friday, a source told Jeff Passan of ESPN.com. The 31-year-old veteran southpaw will join a Padres bullpen that should be one of the best in baseball again in 2027, even with the potential loss of lefty Adrian Morejon in free agency. It is unclear if the signing of Romero means that Morejon will not return to San Diego, but they will at least have some additional left-handed depth in their bullpen if Morejon signs elsewhere. In seven seasons in the big leagues with the Philadelphia Phillies, St. Louis Cardinals, and Milwaukee Brewers, Romero has a 3.51 ERA. He has emerged as a valuable high-leverage left-hander in recent seasons, posting a sharp 2.07 ERA in 65 outings for the Cardinals in 2025. In 2026, he was traded from St. Louis to Milwaukee, where he helped the Brew Crew win their first-ever World Series championship after recording a 3.36 ERA in 55 total appearances. Romero will be hoping to do the same for the Friars, who have yet to win a World Series. If Morejon does not return, Romero is expected to serve as the team's highest-leverage left-hander, which will give him some value in holds leagues. With a primary sinker/sweeper mix, Romero has been very tough against lefties in his career, although his splits were flipped in 2026.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com - Jeff Passan
Luis Robert Jr. Returns to Orioles on One-Year Deal
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 26, 2026, 12:07 PM ETFree-agent outfielder Luis Robert Jr. and the Baltimore Orioles agreed to a one-year, $12 million contract on Wednesday, sources told Jeff Passan of ESPN.com. Robert will head back to Baltimore, where he will be the team's everyday center fielder in 2027. Robert dealt with more injuries in 2026 and finished with a .221/.300/.407 slash line with a .707 OPS, 11 home runs, 26 RBI, 26 runs scored, and two stolen bases in 61 games with the New York Mets and Orioles. He spent 58 games with the Mets. The O's claimed the 29-year-old Cuban slugger off waivers from the Mets on Aug. 31, but he played in only three games in Baltimore before landing on the injured list with a hamstring injury. Robert has been unable to recapture the All-Star form he had in 2023 with the Chicago White Sox, when he hit .264/.315/.542 with an .857 OPS, 38 home runs, 80 RBI, 90 runs scored, and 20 stolen bases in 145 games and 595 plate appearances. In fantasy baseball drafts, Robert's price will be low because of his injury risk. But when healthy, he still has an intriguing power/speed profile, and he has an .859 OPS against left-handed pitchers in his career. The Orioles assumed an obligation of roughly $4.9 million from the Mets -- the remainder of this year's salary plus a $2 million buyout of the 2027 option -- when they claimed Robert off waivers in August. They declined his $20 million club option for 2027 and have brought Robert back for less.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com - Jeff Passan
Guardians Bring Foster Griffin Back on Three-Year Deal
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 25, 2026, 10:00 PM ETFree-agent left-hander Foster Griffin and the Cleveland Guardians agreed to a three-year, $48 million contract on Wednesday, pending a physical, sources familiar with the deal told Robert Murray of FanSided. Griffin will return to join new left-hander Kris Bubic, whom the team signed to a one-year, $17.5 million deal in free agency. The 31-year-old Griffin tied for fourth in the majors with 15 wins in 2026, starting the year for the Washington Nationals before being acquired by Cleveland at the trade deadline. He was the Nationals' ace and was selected to the All-Star Game after pitching in Japan for three seasons. The former first-rounder brings a diverse arsenal to the mound. He went 15-6 with a 3.60 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, and 158 strikeouts in 172 2/3 total innings over his 31 starts in D.C. and Cleveland. Griffin was not quite as good for the Guards after the trade, posting an ERA over 5.00 with 42 strikeouts and 15 walks in only nine starts, but his 3.54 FIP indicates he was a bit unlucky late in the season after the trade. He is expected to be smack dab in the middle of the Guardians' starting rotation next year behind Gavin Williams and Parker Messick. In only three major-league seasons now, Griffin has a 3.74 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, a 21.5% strikeout rate, and a 6.6% walk rate in 180 2/3 total innings.--Keith Hernandez
Source: FanSided - Robert Murray
David Peterson, Rockies Agree on Two-Year Deal
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 25, 2026, 9:29 PM ETFree-agent left-hander David Peterson and the Colorado Rockies agreed to a two-year, $32 million contract on Wednesday, sources familiar with the deal told Robert Murray of FanSided. The signing of Peterson continues a pitching overhaul by the Rockies early in the offseason, as they also signed lefty Patrick Sandoval and acquired right-handers Davis Martin and Luis Castillo in a trade with the Chicago White Sox. Peterson was an All-Star with the New York Mets in 2025, when he went 9-6 with a 4.22 ERA (3.48 FIP) and 1.37 WHIP while adding a career-high 150 strikeouts and 65 walks in 168 2/3 innings across 30 starts. He went 3-6 with a 6.09 ERA and 1.65 WHIP in 16 outings (eight starts) for New York to begin the 2026 season before he was traded to the Chicago Cubs. The 31-year-old southpaw looked better in Chicago, going 6-2 with a 3.70 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, and 74:35 K:BB in 80 1/3 innings and 16 appearances (15 starts). Peterson grew up in Colorado and has experience pitching at altitude, but it will still be difficult to maintain consistency as a starting pitcher at hitter-friendly Coors Field. He has gone 46-38 with a 4.25 ERA over 163 career major-league games, including 138 starts, after being drafted by the Mets in the first round in 2017 from Oregon. If anyone can succeed in Denver, it might be Peterson, who has a ground-ball profile. However, he will need to shore up his control to become a waiver-wire pickup in most fantasy leagues.--Keith Hernandez
Source: FanSided - Robert Murray
Patrick Sandoval, Rockies Agree on Three-Year Deal
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 25, 2026, 9:18 PM ETFree-agent left-hander Patrick Sandoval and the Colorado Rockies agreed to a three-year, $42 million contract on Wednesday, sources told ESPN's Jeff Passan. The 30-year-old southpaw will join lefty David Peterson and right-hander Davis Martin in the team's new-look rotation heading into the 2027 campaign. The Rockies have been surprisingly active early this offseason as they bolster their pitching staff. They also added veteran right-hander Luis Castillo, who could pitch out of the bullpen, in the same trade with the Chicago White Sox that landed them Martin. After not pitching at all in 2025 due to Tommy John surgery on his left elbow, the 30-year-old Sandoval went 1-7 in 2026 with a 5.12 ERA, 1.68 WHIP, and 73:32 K:BB in 70 1/3 innings across his 15 appearances (13 starts). Over parts of six seasons with the Los Angeles Angels, he had a 4.01 ERA in 107 appearances (100 starts), with his best year coming in 2022, when he had a 2.91 ERA with 151 punchouts in 148 2/3 frames over 27 starts. Sandoval's batted-ball metrics portrayed a better story in his first year back from TJ surgery, although his landing spot at hitter-friendly Coors Field will cause many fantasy managers to avoid him entirely going into next season. He will most likely be a matchup-based streamer on the road in deeper fantasy leagues in 2027.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com - Jeff Passan
Kevin Gausman, Tigers Agree to One-Year Deal on Wednesday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 25, 2026, 9:07 PM ETFree-agent right-hander Kevin Gausman and the Detroit Tigers agreed to a one-year, $25 million contract on Wednesday, pending a physical, sources told Jeff Passan of ESPN.com. The 35-year-old veteran is one of the best workhorses in baseball, with the second-most innings of any pitcher since 2021. Gausman heads to the American League Central after going 9-12 with a 4.51 ERA (3.74 FIP) and 1.27 WHIP, with 184 strikeouts and 47 walks in 177 2/3 innings across 32 starts in 2026 with the Toronto Blue Jays and Chicago Cubs in his 14th season in the big leagues. He joins right-hander Luis Gil as the newest addition to a Tigers' pitching staff that also signed Troy Melton to a long-term extension recently. Gausman will give the Tigers a solid middle-of-the-rotation arm. While he will not overpower hitters, his fastball/split-finger combination can still be effective when he is consistently locating the baseball down in the strike zone. Gausman admitted that the Blue Jays' run to the World Series in 2025 led to some mechanical and control problems this past spring. He had a 4.83 ERA in nine starts with the Cubs to close out the regular season and then allowed three runs in 3 1/3 innings against the San Diego Padres in the wild-card round of the playoffs. For fantasy purposes, Gausman has become more of a matchup-based streaming option, although his move to Detroit and the AL Central could provide a nice opportunity for a bounce-back in 2027.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com - Jeff Passan
Alec Bohm Agrees to Two-Year Deal With Royals
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 25, 2026, 8:54 PM ETFree-agent third baseman Alec Bohm agreed to a two-year, $20 million deal on Wednesday with the Kansas City Royals, according to ESPN.com. Bohm, who spent the first seven years of his MLB career with the Philadelphia Phillies, will effectively replace Maikel Garcia at the hot corner in KC after the Royals recently traded him to the Seattle Mariners. He was an All-Star in 2024 and slashed .273/.325/.410 with a .735 OPS, 85 home runs, 483 RBI, 396 runs scored, and 20 stolen bases in 874 regular-season games in his seven seasons with the Phillies. The 30-year-old former third overall pick in 2018 from Wichita State struggled offensively in 2026 in his final year with the organization, hitting .249 (141-for-567) with 15 home runs, 88 RBI, 58 runs scored, 48 walks, and 88 strikeouts in 155 games played across 629 plate appearances. He had a minus-0.2 WAR and eventually shifted to first base after the Phillies acquired second baseman Luis Arraez at the trade deadline, which forced second baseman Bryson Stott to third base. The good news for Bohm going into the 2027 campaign is that he hit over .300 in the last 50 regular-season games, although his lack of power makes him a low-ceiling corner-infield option in fantasy baseball with his move to the American League Central. In Philadelphia, top prospect Aidam Miller has a clear path to take over as the starter at third base if he can stay healthy.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com
Tyler Stephenson Returns to Reds on Three-Year Contract
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 24, 2026, 10:15 PM ETFree-agent catcher Tyler Stephenson and the Cincinnati Reds agreed to a three-year, $30 million contract on Tuesday with an opt-out after the second season, pending a physical, sources told Jeff Passan of ESPN.com. Stephenson will return to the organization that drafted him with the 11th overall pick in 2015. The veteran backstop was highly coveted as one of the few unrestricted free-agent catchers on the market, especially after posting a career-high 2.5 bWAR in 2026. Injuries had previously limited Stephenson from reaching his true potential, but he was able to stay healthy this past season, hitting .241 with a 101 OPS+ and a minus-nine fielding run value. He was a mainstay in the middle of a potent Reds batting order and finished with 15 home runs and 22 doubles at the plate. Over seven major-league seasons, Stephenson has 78 total home runs and a .335 on-base percentage. From June 1 through the trade deadline in early August, he hit .320 with a .913 OPS in 39 games, and he ranked second among catchers with 93 ABS wins and seventh for Net ABS overturns more than expected by a player seeing identical pitches at 14.2. The injury risk is real with Stephenson, but he does have a solid offensive floor at the catcher position with at least 13 homers and 50 RBI in each of the last four seasons in Cincinnati.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com - Jeff Passan
Tyrone Taylor Agrees to Two-Year Deal With White Sox
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 24, 2026, 7:18 PM ETFree-agent outfielder Tyrone Taylor agreed to a two-year, $17 million deal with the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday, a source told Mark Feinsand of MLB.com. Taylor will head to the American League Central after spending his eighth year in the big leagues in 2026 with the New York Mets and Chicago Cubs, hitting a combined .279/.325/.502 with an .827 OPS, 11 home runs, 38 RBI, 36 runs scored, and three stolen bases in 97 games and 241 plate appearances. It was the 32-year-old veteran's best offensive season on a per-at-bat basis. Taylor should have the opportunity for a platoon role in Chicago's outfield, which consists mostly of left-handed hitters, aside from Brenton Doyle. He owns a career .243/.396/.425 slash line and has mostly been a league-average hitter through eight major-league seasons. Following his midseason trade to the Cubs this past season, Taylor hit .351 with a 144 OPS+ in 30 games. His improved offensive showing has been attributed to an increase in bat speed and a steepened swing path that has allowed him to pull the ball more in the air. Only 10 right-handed-hitting outfielders had a higher slugging percentage than Taylor last year, and he also had a .921 OPS in 118 plate appearances against lefty pitchers. If Taylor keeps his power gains from 2026, he could have plenty of value as a part-time player in deeper fantasy leagues on the South Side.--Keith Hernandez
Source: MLB.com - Mark Feinsand
Ha-Seong Kim, Tigers Agree on One-Year Deal
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 24, 2026, 3:18 PM ETFree-agent infielder Ha-Seong Kim and the Detroit Tigers agreed to a one-year, $5 million deal on Tuesday, sources told Jeff Passan of ESPN.com. Kim signed a one-year, $20 million contract with the Atlanta Braves before the 2026 season, but he ended up playing in only 51 regular-season games after opening the year on the injured list after having surgery for a torn tendon on his right middle finger. After returning on May 12, Kim hit .068 as the team's primary shortstop for the next six weeks. He had another stint on the IL due to his finger and finished with a rough .116 batting average without a home run and just nine RBI in 129 at-bats in Atlanta. The 31-year-old South Korean native has a .234 average with 52 home runs and 226 RBI in his career with the San Diego Padres, Tampa Bay Rays, and Braves. Kim probably does not have much left offensively at this point, and the Tigers were mostly interested in him as they look to improve their infield defense. Speed has always been Kim's biggest draw from a fantasy baseball perspective, but he has only stolen eight bases in the last two seasons while dealing with injuries. He is unlikely to have much fantasy appeal outside of AL-only leagues as middle-infield insurance with a likely platoon role in Motown.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com - Jeff Passan
Kaima Taira Signs Five-Year Deal With Blue Jays
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 24, 2026, 3:08 PM ETJapanese right-hander Kaima Taira and the Toronto Blue Jays agreed to a five-year, $80 million deal on Tuesday, according to Jon Heyman of the New York Post. Taira can opt out of the deal after Year 3. The deal also includes a $5 million signing bonus. The 27-year-old was a reliever for the Seibu Lions of Nippon Professional Baseball in 2025 before moving back to a starting role in 2026. He has been successful as both a starter and reliever in the last three years, posting an ERA under 2.00 for three straight seasons, and he only allowed five home runs during that span. Taira went 12-5 in 2026 with a 1.36 ERA, and he recorded 31 saves for the Lions in 2025. In eight seasons in Japan, he has gone 37-24 with a 1.78 ERA and 620 strikeouts in 592 innings pitched. The 5-foot-8, 209-pounder has only gone beyond 60 innings in a season twice in his career and has never surpassed 150 innings, so he will come with much more risk than some of the recent pitching imports from Japan. It does not mean that Taira does not have intriguing stuff on the mound, though, as he features a fastball that sits 94-97 mph and hits 100 mph. His arsenal is deep, as he also features a sinker, changeup, splitter, cutter, slider, sweeper, and curveball. Combined with a lower-than-average arm slot, he has a unique angle to attack hitters with plenty of offerings. Taira's role in Toronto is to be determined, and the Blue Jays could mix and match him as a starter and reliever to manage his innings in 2027.--Keith Hernandez
Source: New York Post - Jon Heyman
Kris Bubic, Guardians Agree on One-Year Deal
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 24, 2026, 11:30 AM ETFree-agent left-hander Kris Bubic and the Cleveland Guardians agreed to a one-year, $17.5 million deal on Tuesday, sources told Jeff Passan of ESPN.com. The 2025 All-Star will head to one of the best pitching organizations in baseball on a big one-year salary. Bubic missed valuable time in 2026 while on the injured list with shoulder and elbow injuries, ultimately appearing in only 14 games (nine starts) while going 4-2 with a 3.76 ERA (3.54 FIP), a 1.20 WHIP, and a 56:26 K:BB in 55 innings pitched with the Kansas City Royals and Los Angeles Dodgers. The 29-year-old southpaw pitched in relief after his trade to L.A., appearing five times out of the bullpen in the regular season with no runs allowed, five strikeouts, and no walks in just 4 2/3 innings. As an All-Star for the Royals in 2025, Bubic went 8-7 with a nice 2.55 ERA in 20 starts. For his career, he has gone 23-38 in the big leagues with a 4.10 ERA over seven seasons after he was the 40th overall pick by KC in the 2018 MLB Draft. In 2024 and 2025 combined, Bubic was quietly one of the most effective lefty starters in baseball, going 9-8 with a 2.58 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, and 155:44 K:BB in 146 2/3 innings across 47 outings (20 starts). With better health, Bubic could be an excellent starting pitcher value target in 2027 fantasy baseball drafts with his move to Cleveland.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com - Jeff Passan
Freddy Peralta Agrees With Orioles on Five-Year Deal
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 24, 2026, 11:21 AM ETFree-agent right-hander Freddy Peralta is in agreement with the Baltimore Orioles on a five-year, $125 million contract on Tuesday, pending a physical, sources told Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic. There are no deferrals or opt-outs in the deal. The Orioles pick up Peralta and a compensatory draft pick on Monday night after the Chicago Cubs signed left-hander Trevor Rogers, who declined Baltimore's qualifying offer. Peralta, who helped the Tampa Bay Rays advance to the World Series this fall, was receiving plenty of interest around the league from the Rays, Chicago White Sox, Chicago Cubs, and the San Diego Padres, before the O's swooped in to keep him in the American League East in 2027 and beyond. The 30-year-old Dominican began last season with the New York Mets before being traded to Tampa at the deadline. He went a combined 10-11 with a 4.42 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, and 156 strikeouts in 169 innings across 32 regular-season starts. The two-time All-Star will help replace Rogers and will join a starting rotation that includes promising right-handers Kyle Bradish and Shane Baz. Peralta went 5-9 with a 4.99 ERA in the first half of the year with the Mets before turning things around in Tampa. He allowed just three runs in 34 innings in his final six regular-season starts, and then posted a 2.95 ERA in five playoff outings, including four starts. He has an 80-53 record with a 3.71 ERA and 1,309 strikeouts in 1,100 innings pitched in nine MLB seasons.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Athletic - Ken Rosenthal
Teruaki Sato, Cubs Agree to Six-Year Deal
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 24, 2026, 11:11 AM ETTwo-time Central League MVP Teruaki Sato and the Chicago Cubs agreed to a six-year, $120 million deal on Tuesday, sources told Jeff Passan of ESPN. The 27-year-old won the Triple Crown for the Hanshin Tigers in 2026 and is expected to play corner outfield for the Cubs. The move comes right after the Cubs signed left-handed starter Trevor Rogers to a five-year, $120 million deal on Monday evening. Essentially, Sato will be trying to replace corner outfielder Seiya Suzuki in right field, who is set to leave in free agency this offseason. Those are big shoes to fill, but Sato certainly has the power to do so, hitting 79 home runs in the last two seasons in Nippon Professional Baseball in Japan, but if he does not lower his strikeout rate (27%), he could struggle early on after coming over to the United States. With the Tigers in 2026, Sato hit .306 with 39 long balls and 106 RBI in 143 games played. In 2025, he hit 40 bombs with over 100 runs scored and 10 stolen bases. Defensively, Sato also won a Gold Glove award at third base last year. He has played 45 games in the outfield over the last two years in Japan and is five years younger than Suzuki. For his power alone, Sato should immediately be a factor in fantasy baseball in 2027, and he will join a Cubs team that ranked first in run scoring in 2026, giving him plenty of opportunities to drive in runs in his rookie campaign in Chicago.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com - Jeff Passan
Trevor Rogers, Cubs Agree on Five-Year Deal on Monday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 23, 2026, 11:30 PM ETFree-agent left-hander Trevor Rogers and the Chicago Cubs agreed to a five-year, $120 million contract on Monday night, sources familiar with the situation told Jesse Rogers of ESPN. The 29-year-old southpaw was one of the top arms on the open market this offseason and fills a huge need for the pitching-hungry Cubs. After he had a sharp 1.81 ERA in 18 starts in 2025, Rogers posted a 4.03 ERA and a 10-11 record this past season for the Baltimore Orioles. He spent the first five years of his MLB career with the Miami Marlins after they drafted him in 2017, before he was traded to Baltimore in July of 2024. Rogers has spent his entire career as a starter and has compiled a 3.88 ERA during his seven-year career. Regardless of what else the Cubs do to add pitching this offseason, Rogers should be at or near the top of their rotation in 2027, with Shota Imanaga, David Peterson, Kevin Gausman, and Clay Holmes all being free agents, and with Justin Steele (elbow), Ben Brown (neck), and Cade Horton (elbow) all injured. As a ground-ball artist heading to Wrigley Field, Rogers could easily find success on the North Side in 2027 if he can stay healthy. Rogers rejected the O's qualifying offer, which means the Cubs will have to forfeit their second- and fifth-highest picks in next summer's amateur draft and $1 million in international signing-pool money.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com - Jesse Rogers
Caleb Thielbar, Royals Agree on One-Year Deal
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 23, 2026, 8:25 PM ETLeft-handed reliever Caleb Thielbar and the Kansas City Royals agreed to a one-year, $3.25 million deal on Monday, sources told Jorge Castillo of ESPN. Thielbar, who turns 40 in January, had a 4.86 ERA in 58 games for the Chicago Cubs last year, also going 3-4 with a 1.30 WHIP, 60 strikeouts, and 18 walks in 50 innings pitched out of the bullpen on the North side. He had a nice strikeout-to-walk ratio in his 10th major-league season, but he also allowed a career-high 11 home runs. The former 18th-round pick by the Milwaukee Brewers in 2009 out of South Dakota State has a career 3.45 ERA (3.47 FIP) and 1.16 WHIP with eight saves, a 26.3% strikeout rate, and a 7.8% walk rate in 428 total innings over 472 appearances (all in relief). Thielbar will bring valuable experience and veteran leadership to a Royals squad that has quickly overhauled their pitching staff this offseason, but he will not be on the fantasy baseball radar at all as he heads into his 11th MLB campaign.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com - Jorge Castillo
Brent Suter, Yankees Agree on One-Year Deal
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 23, 2026, 8:19 PM ETLeft-handed reliever Brent Suter and the New York Yankees agreed to a one-year, $3.75 million deal that includes a $3.5 million team option for the 2028 season ($250,000 buyout), according to Joel Sherman of the New York Post. Suter heads to the Bronx after going 3-2 with a 3.36 ERA (3.53 FIP) and 1.22 WHIP with 78 strikeouts and 25 walks in 91 innings across 54 appearances (four starts) in 2026 with the Los Angeles Angels and Atlanta Braves. He will combine with fellow lefty Tim Hill to give the Yankees a few strong lefty-lefty matchup options out of the bullpen. The 37-year-old will not be on the fantasy baseball radar at all, but he will be a versatile asset for New York's pitching staff as a multi-inning relief option. In his 11 years in the big leagues, Suter has gone 45-26 with a 3.54 ERA (3.96 FIP), 1.22 WHIP, three saves, a 20% strikeout rate, and a 6.2% walk rate in 688 1/3 innings pitched over 402 games (51 starts). Suter's first seven seasons in the big leagues came with the Milwaukee Brewers, and since then, he has bounced around with the Colorado Rockies, Cincinnati Reds, Angels, and Braves.--Keith Hernandez
Source: New York Post - Joel Sherman
Dodgers Sign Robert Stephenson to Minor-League Deal
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 23, 2026, 8:10 PM ETThe Los Angeles Dodgers signed right-handed reliever Robert Stephenson (elbow) to a minor-league deal on Monday, sources told Katie Woo and Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic. Stephenson was previously with the Los Angeles Angels, but he missed the entire 2026 season after having right-elbow surgery. Injuries have been an issue for the veteran reliever, but he is an intriguing addition as the Dodgers look to bolster their bullpen depth. The 33-year-old former first-rounder by the Cincinnati Reds in 2011 has nine years of major-league experience with five different teams, holding a career 19-20 record, 4.59 ERA (4.56 FIP), 1.33 WHIP, three saves, a 25.9% strikeout rate, and a 10.1% walk rate in 374 1/3 innings pitched across 283 appearances (22 starts). In his last season in 2025 with the Halos, Stephenson was sharp in only 10 innings pitched, allowing four runs (three earned) with 10 strikeouts and three walks. He was a major bust after the Angels signed him to a three-year, $33 million deal before the start of the 2024 season. It would be a surprise if Stephenson is ready for the start of the 2027 campaign, but if he can avoid further arm issues, he could be an interesting late-inning arm for the Blue.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Athletic - Katie Woo and Ken Rosenthal
Luis Gil, Tigers Agree on One-Year Deal
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 23, 2026, 1:33 PM ETFree-agent right-hander Luis Gil and the Detroit Tigers agreed to a one-year, $2.3 million contract on Sunday, sources told Jeff Passan of ESPN. Gil became a free agent when he was non-tendered by the New York Yankees last week. His deal with the Tigers includes up to $2 million in performance bonuses. The 28-year-old Dominican hurler won the American League Rookie of the Year Award in 2024 with the Yankees, when he went 15-7 with a 3.50 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, and 171:77 K:BB in 151 2/3 innings across 29 starts, but he has not been able to replicate that success since. He suffered injuries in both 2025 and 2026 that shut him down for at least half the season, but the Tigers are clearly still interested in Gil's upside with two years of club control beyond the 2027 season. Gil has solid stuff with a mid-90s fastball, slider, and changeup, but his lack of control has been an issue since his debut in the majors in 2021. He has averaged almost five walks per nine innings in his career and had a career-worst 5.93 BB/9 in 2026, walking more batters than he struck out before being shut down due to a shoulder injury. Detroit has been among the busiest teams so far this offseason, signing closer Emilio Pagan to a one-year, $11.5 million deal and extending young righty starter Troy Melton for six years and $46.5 million. In just nine starts in 2026 with the Yankees, Gil had a 4.61 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, and 17:18 K:BB in 27 1/3 innings.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com - Jeff Passan