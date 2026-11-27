Baker Mayfield's Thumb Should be Fine for Monday Night
Nov 27, 2026, 2:49 PM ETTampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Zac Robinson said that quarterback Baker Mayfield (thumb) hit his injured thumb on a helmet in the Week 11 loss to the Detroit Lions, but he has had good progress in two practices this week and should be fine for Monday night's game against the division-rival Carolina Panthers in Week 12, according to Greg Auman of FOX Sports. The 31-year-old signal-caller shook off a strained foot to play last week in Detroit, going 20-for-33 passing for 187 yards, two touchdowns, and no interceptions while carrying the ball six times for 36 yards and a lost fumble. It was the first time that Mayfield threw multiple touchdown passes in what has been an injury-riddled 2026 campaign, but he was still underwhelming from a fantasy football perspective. The former first-rounder and two-time Pro Bowler has only played in seven games and has thrown for 1,109 yards, five touchdowns, and four interceptions. In the first meeting against Carolina on Oct. 25, Mayfield threw for only 64 yards and a touchdown, yet somehow got the win 43-13. His thumb should be alright on Monday night, with a chance to throw multiple TD passes in back-to-back weeks, but Mayfield remains a less-than-inspiring QB2 choice in superflex fantasy formats in Week 12.--Keith Hernandez
Source: FOX Sports - Greg Auman
More Recent News
Jordan Addison Ruled Out vs. Falcons
Jordan Addison, Christian Darrisaw, and Isaiah Rodgers are OUT this week against the Falcons.— Will Ragatz (@WillRagatz) November 27, 2026
Nov 27, 2026, 2:49 PM ET
Romeo Doubs Downgraded to Out for Week 12
WR Romeo Doubs has been downgraded to OUT for NE vs. LAC. pic.twitter.com/3aeDYVQGgb— New England Patriots (@Patriots) November 27, 2026
Nov 27, 2026, 2:48 PM ET
Juwan Johnson Ruled Out for Week 12
Juwan Johnson was ruled out, a few other guys will be listed as questionable. Erik McCoy is a go. #Saints— Jeff Nowak (@Jeff_Nowak) November 27, 2026
Nov 27, 2026, 2:48 PM ET
Woody Marks Clears Concussion Protocol, Set to Play Sunday vs. Ravens
Keith Hernandez
Nov 27, 2026, 2:41 PM ETHouston Texans running back Woody Marks (concussion) has cleared the league's concussion protocol and is set to play on Sunday in Week 12 against the visiting Baltimore Ravens, according to Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Sports. The writing was on the wall for Marks to return this week from a concussion that he suffered in the Week 10 loss to the Cleveland Browns after he was a full participant in Wednesday's practice. The 25-year-old was held out of last Thursday night's win over the division-rival Indianapolis Colts on a short week, but now the second-year back appears ready to roll this weekend. David Montgomery returned from a groin injury last Thursday and saw season highs in carries (26) and rushing yards (107) while catching three passes for 17 yards. It is good news for the Texans that they are set to get Marks back this weekend, but fantasy managers should not consider him much more than a touchdown-dependent RB3/flex in point-per-reception leagues. Marks underwhelmed as the Texans' lead back in the four games that Montgomery missed, and he has 107 carries for 391 yards and two touchdowns on the year, adding 113 receiving yards on 16 receptions. Houston will most likely have Monty handle early-down work, with Marks in a pass-catching role now that both RBs are healthy again.--Keith Hernandez
Source: KPRC 2 Sports - Aaron Wilson
Brandon Aiyuk Will Not be Activated for Sunday's Game
Keith Hernandez
Nov 27, 2026, 2:33 PM ETAs expected, Washington Commanders wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk will not be activated to the active 53-man roster for Sunday's Week 12 game on the road against the Arizona Cardinals, according to John Keim of ESPN. Aiyuk was signed to the Commanders' practice squad earlier this week after finally forcing his release from the San Francisco 49ers. The 28-year-old will not immediately be active on game day this Sunday for the Commanders as he learns a new offense and gets his legs under him after suffering a season-ending right-knee injury with the 49ers in October of 2024. The former first-rounder from Arizona State did not play at all last year, making him a wild card for fantasy football purposes down the stretch with his new team. Aiyuk's next chance to make his Commanders debut will come in Week 13 in a plus matchup on the road against the Tennessee Titans. While working with former college quarterback Jayden Daniels in Washington, Aiyuk definitely has some intrigue after posting back-to-back 1,000-yard receiving seasons with the Niners in 2022 and 2023. Still, Aiyuk might be more of a long shot to become a realistic starting option at WR in fantasy football lineups, especially once the playoffs start in most leagues in a few weeks.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com - John Keim
Seth McGowan Ruled Out for Week 12
Keith Hernandez
Nov 27, 2026, 2:27 PM ETIndianapolis Colts head coach Shane Steichen said that rookie running back Seth McGowan (hamstring) has been officially ruled out for the Week 12 game at home against the visiting New York Giants on Sunday, according to James Boyd of The Athletic. McGowan is unsurprisingly out after injuring his hamstring in the Week 11 loss to the Houston Texans on Thursday Night Football, and with the Colts' bye coming in Week 13, the 25-year-old will not be available to return until the Week 14 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles. The Colts were getting McGowan more involved in their backfield behind star RB Jonathan Taylor in recent weeks before his hamstring injury last Thursday night, with the seventh-rounder from Kentucky seeing 12 carries for a season-high 77 yards and a touchdown for the second week in a row in the Week 10 win over the Miami Dolphins. McGowan hasn't seen many opportunities in Indy's backfield, but when he has, he has been efficient, taking 58 carries for 292 yards (5.0 yards per attempt) and two touchdowns in his first 11 games played. He has added six catches for only 10 yards through the air. With McGowan out for at least one game, DJ Giddens will step up and serve as the RB2 behind Taylor this weekend against New York, but he will not have any standalone fantasy value.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Athletic - James Boyd
Denzel Boston Listed as Questionable
Keith Hernandez
Nov 27, 2026, 2:17 PM ETThe Cleveland Browns have listed rookie wide receiver Denzel Boston (foot) as questionable for the Week 12 game on Sunday night against the visiting Las Vegas Raiders, according to Scott Petrak of The Elyria Chronicle-Telegram. Head coach Todd Monken said that the Browns would have a better idea of Boston's status for Sunday night's game on Saturday, so fantasy managers should check back for an update then on whether the 22-year-old will have a chance to suit up against Vegas. Fantasy managers have a tough decision on their hands, with the Browns and Raiders not kicking off until Sunday evening. If Boston is limited at all or out entirely, Jerry Jeudy would become a much more attractive flex play in deeper leagues alongside rookie KC Concepcion Jr. as quarterback Deshaun Watson's top receiving options. Malachi Corley, Tylan Wallace, and Isaiah Bond would be fighting for WR3 duties on Sunday. Boston, a second-rounder out of the University of Washington, is coming off a one-catch, 16-yard performance in the Week 10 win over the Houston Texans, and he has not found the end zone since the loss to the New York Jets on Oct. 11. Like most rookies, Boston has been up and down in his first year in the NFL, catching 33 of 63 targets for 523 yards (15.8 yards per catch) and three touchdowns in 10 games, but both he and Concepcion have no doubt improved Cleveland's WR corps in 2026. RotoBaller has Boston ranked as the No. 30 fantasy WR in Week 12.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Elyria Chronicle-Telegram - Scott Petrak
Brock Bowers Not on Field During Media Viewing Practice Session Friday
#Raiders TE Brock Bowers (ankle) is not on the field during the media viewing period of practice after being a limited participant on Wednesday and Thursday.— Ryan McFadden (@ryanmcfadden_) November 27, 2026
Nov 27, 2026, 2:10 PM ET
Romeo Doubs Unlikely to Return in Week 12
Keith Hernandez
Nov 27, 2026, 2:08 PM ETNew England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel said that wide receiver Romeo Doubs (shoulder) is unlikely to come off Injured Reserve to play on Sunday against the hosting Los Angeles Chargers, according to Evan Lazar of the team's official website. The Patriots also officially ruled out quarterback Drake Maye (leg) and receiver A.J. Brown (hamstring), so they will be short-handed on offense against a Chargers team that could be without quarterback Justin Herbert (concussion). The 26-year-old Doubs was designated to return from IR earlier this week, but the Patriots are not ready to have him return to game action, so he will likely miss a fifth straight game. The former fourth-round pick from Nevada in 2022 was brought to New England in the offseason to play a key role in the passing game, but his rest-of-season fantasy outlook has taken a huge hit with Maye not expected to return until later this season, if at all, due to a fractured fibula that he suffered in the Week 10 loss to the Detroit Lions in Germany. With both Doubs and Brown out this weekend in L.A., DeMario Douglas should once again feature as New England's WR1. The volume alone makes Douglas attractive as a deep-league flex option, but his upside will be limited with Tommy DeVito now under center for the Pats. Doubs' next chance to return from IR will come in Week 13 in a big divisional matchup against the Buffalo Bills.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Patriots.com - Evan Lazar
Colston Loveland Viewed as Week-To-Week
Colston Loveland is week-to-week with a knee injury— Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) November 27, 2026
Nov 27, 2026, 2:06 PM ET
Brian Schottenheimer Calls George Pickens a "Very Emotional Player"
Keith Hernandez
Cowboys coach Brian Schottenheimer when asked about George Pickens running to the locker room before the game was over yesterday and then him needing to run back to the sideline before Dallas’ final offensive play: “At the end of the day, GP is a very emotional player that I have…— Jon Machota (@jonmachota) November 27, 2026
Nov 27, 2026, 2:00 PM ET--Keith Hernandez
A.J. Brown Ruled Out for Sunday
Patrick McGrath
Nov 27, 2026, 2:00 PM ETA depleted New England Patriots offense will be without wide receiver A.J. Brown (hamstring) for their Week 12 matchup with the Chargers, as he has been ruled out with the hamstring injury picked up in Week 10's international loss to the Lions. Acquired in the offseason for a 2028 first-round pick, Brown has been one of 2026's biggest disappointments, both in real life and for fantasy, having played only 160 total snaps for his new team while missing time to ankle, knee, and hamstring injuries. In four games played, he has caught 11 of his 25 targets for 128 yards and no touchdowns. With the Patriots also ruling out quarterback Drake Maye (fibula) and expected to be without Romeo Doubs (shoulder), backup Tommy DeVito will lead one side of a matchup with a week-low 35.5-point over/under and little fantasy relevance to be found.--Patrick McGrath
Source: Evan Lazar
Drake Maye Ruled Out for Week 12
Patrick McGrath
Nov 27, 2026, 1:49 PM ETNew England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (fibula) has been ruled out for the team's Week 12 matchup with the Chargers after fracturing his right fibula on the opening drive of the team's Week 10 loss to the Lions in Munich, Germany. Returning from a Week 11 bye, the designation comes as no surprise, as Maye is expected to be sidelined deep into the regular season, though he has reportedly avoided surgery and, as of yet, has not been placed on injured reserve. The Patriots have also ruled out wide receiver A.J. Brown (hamstring) for Sunday and are likely to be without Romeo Doubs (shoulder), leaving a depleted offense to play around backup Tommy DeVito in a once-anticipated matchup that was recently flexed out of primetime.--Patrick McGrath
Source: Evan Lazar
Will Howard Named No. 2 QB for Steelers
Will Howard will be the No. 2 QB today. Cole Holcomb out due to injury. Nick Herbig officially active.— Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) November 27, 2026
Kevin Jobity Jr. again dressing over Gabriel Rubio. #Steelers https://t.co/48EXlWTyVd
Nov 27, 2026, 1:38 PM ET
Brandon Aiyuk Seen on the Practice Field Friday
Patrick McGrath
Nov 27, 2026, 1:36 PM ETNewly acquired Washington Commanders wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk was spotted practicing Friday ahead of the team's Week 12 matchup with the Cardinals. Aiyuk signed to the team's practice squad on Tuesday following his recent reinstatement to the league and release from the San Francisco 49ers, but he has not played in an NFL game since suffering a multiligament knee injury in Week 7 of the 2024 season. The 28-year-old former first-round pick would require a game-day elevation for Sunday, but even if made active, fantasy managers should be in no rush to get him into their starting lineups and are cautioned to take a wait-and-see approach with a player who could take multiple weeks to become fully integrated into the offense, if at all.--Patrick McGrath
Source: Nicki Jhabvala
Bhayshul Tuten Not Seen at Friday's Practice
Patrick McGrath
Nov 27, 2026, 1:24 PM ETJacksonville Jaguars running back Bhayshul Tuten (ankle, foot) was not spotted during the media-accessible portion of Friday's practice, according to team reporter Michael DiRocco. The second-year running back has been playing through lingering ankle and foot injuries for weeks, but has managed at least one limited practice session before each game since Week 9. He has now missed three consecutive practices ahead of a Week 12 divisional matchup with the Titans, with DiRocco noting that he and wide receiver Parker Washington (shoulder), already ruled out for Sunday, were the only players not present on Friday. Should Tuten miss his first game of the year, Chris Rodriguez Jr. becomes a flex-worthy starter against a Titans defense that has been a league-average matchup for fantasy running backs.--Patrick McGrath
Source: Michael DiRocco
Denzel Boston Still Not Practicing Friday
Patrick McGrath
Nov 27, 2026, 1:13 PM ETCleveland Browns rookie wide receiver Denzel Boston (quadriceps) was absent from practice for the fourth straight day on Friday as he deals with a quad injury ahead of a Week 12 matchup with the Raiders. Hampered by a separate toe injury before the bye, Boston missed two practices ahead of a Week 10 win over the Texans but was able to take the field for a limited session that Friday before suiting up. Now coming out of the bye and missing four straight practices, he faces a very realistic possibility of missing a game that was recently flexed into primetime. An absence by Boston should lead to increased target totals for both fellow rookie KC Concepcion and second-year tight end Harold Fannin Jr., who could each be in line for big nights against a beatable Raiders defense.--Patrick McGrath
Source: Mary Kay Cabot
Tetairoa McMillan Rides to Friday Practice with Helmet and Pads
#Panthers WR Tetairoa McMillan (foot) just rode to practice with a helmet and pads.— Mike Kaye (@mike_e_kaye) November 27, 2026
Nov 27, 2026, 1:12 PM ET
Cardinals Provide No Update on Jeremiyah Love
Keith Hernandez
Nov 27, 2026, 1:11 PM ETArizona Cardinals head coach Mike LaFleur did not provide any updates on rookie first-round running back Jeremiyah Love (ankle), who is eligible to return from Injured Reserve after the Week 12 game against the Washington Commanders, according to Bo Brack of PHNX Sports. LaFleur said he expects to know more about Love next Wednesday, when the team resumes practicing again. The 21-year-old's availability for Week 13 will depend on how he looks next week if he returns to practice. The Cardinals have their bye coming in Week 14, so it could make sense for Arizona to keep the third overall pick out until a Week 15 matchup against the New York Jets at home. Love should be the team's lead back once he is fully recovered from his ankle injury to close out his first campaign in the NFL, which makes him stash-worthy in most fantasy football leagues despite his lengthy absence. However, the young RB is also quickly running out of time to make an impact during the postseason for fantasy managers who qualify. The Cardinals have been using a lackluster backfield committee between Bam Knight and Tyler Allgeier with Love sidelined, and it will continue this Sunday against the visiting Washington Commanders. It has been a frustrating first season for Love in the NFL, as he has only 268 rushing yards and one touchdown on the ground while adding 36 receiving yards and another TD as a receiver.--Keith Hernandez
Source: PHNX Sports - Bo Brack
Tee Higgins Absent From Team Stretch, Leaves After Walk-Through
Keith Hernandez
Nov 27, 2026, 1:04 PM ETCincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (undisclosed) was not present for the team stretch before practice on Friday and was one of a few players who left after the walk-through, according to Jay Morrison of BengalsTalk.com. Morrison speculates that it could just be a body maintenance issue late in the week, as Higgins has not been on the Week 12 injury report all week. The 27-year-old is most likely fine to play on Sunday at home against the New Orleans Saints, but fantasy managers will want to check back for Friday's final injury report just to double-check. If active, as expected, Higgins will continue to be a must-start in all fantasy football starting lineups for a plus matchup at home this weekend. He caught two of his three targets for 43 yards and a touchdown in the Monday night win over the Washington Commanders and now has 55 receptions on 76 targets for 867 yards and seven touchdowns so far in 2026, despite being in the shadow of All-Pro wideout Ja'Marr Chase. The former second-rounder from Clemson now has six touchdowns in the last five games, which include two 100-yard performances. At RotoBaller, Higgins is ranked as the No. 5 overall WR for Week 12 in fantasy.--Keith Hernandez
Source: BengalsTalk.com - Jay Morrison