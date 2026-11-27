Brandon Aiyuk Seen on the Practice Field Friday
Nov 27, 2026, 1:36 PM ETNewly acquired Washington Commanders wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk was spotted practicing Friday ahead of the team's Week 12 matchup with the Cardinals. Aiyuk signed to the team's practice squad on Tuesday following his recent reinstatement to the league and release from the San Francisco 49ers, but he has not played in an NFL game since suffering a multiligament knee injury in Week 7 of the 2024 season. The 28-year-old former first-round pick would require a game-day elevation for Sunday, but even if made active, fantasy managers should be in no rush to get him into their starting lineups and are cautioned to take a wait-and-see approach with a player who could take multiple weeks to become fully integrated into the offense, if at all.--Patrick McGrath
Source: Nicki Jhabvala
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Seth McGowan Ruled Out for Week 12
The following #Colts are OUT for Sunday’s game against the #Giants, per Indy HC Shane Steichen:— James Boyd (@RomeovilleKid) November 27, 2026
• CB Charvarius Ward Sr. (knee)
• RB Seth McGowan (hamstring)
• RT Jalen Travis (knee)
• DT Jerry Tillery (calf)
• TE Will Mallory (hamstring)
Nov 27, 2026, 1:33 PM ET
Denzel Boston Listed as Questionable
Browns list WR Denzel Boston (quad) as questionable, along with RG Austin Barber (knee), RB Raheim Sanders (hip).— Scott Petrak ct (@ScottPetrak) November 27, 2026
DE Derek Barnett (hamstring) ruled out.
Nov 27, 2026, 1:24 PM ET
Bhayshul Tuten Not Seen at Friday's Practice
Patrick McGrath
Nov 27, 2026, 1:24 PM ETJacksonville Jaguars running back Bhayshul Tuten (ankle, foot) was not spotted during the media-accessible portion of Friday's practice, according to team reporter Michael DiRocco. The second-year running back has been playing through lingering ankle and foot injuries for weeks, but has managed at least one limited practice session before each game since Week 9. He has now missed three consecutive practices ahead of a Week 12 divisional matchup with the Titans, with DiRocco noting that he and wide receiver Parker Washington (shoulder), already ruled out for Sunday, were the only players not present on Friday. Should Tuten miss his first game of the year, Chris Rodriguez Jr. becomes a flex-worthy starter against a Titans defense that has been a league-average matchup for fantasy running backs.--Patrick McGrath
Source: Michael DiRocco
Denzel Boston Still Not Practicing Friday
Patrick McGrath
Nov 27, 2026, 1:13 PM ETCleveland Browns rookie wide receiver Denzel Boston (quadriceps) was absent from practice for the fourth straight day on Friday as he deals with a quad injury ahead of a Week 12 matchup with the Raiders. Hampered by a separate toe injury before the bye, Boston missed two practices ahead of a Week 10 win over the Texans but was able to take the field for a limited session that Friday before suiting up. Now coming out of the bye and missing four straight practices, he faces a very realistic possibility of missing a game that was recently flexed into primetime. An absence by Boston should lead to increased target totals for both fellow rookie KC Concepcion and second-year tight end Harold Fannin Jr., who could each be in line for big nights against a beatable Raiders defense.--Patrick McGrath
Source: Mary Kay Cabot
Tetairoa McMillan Rides to Friday Practice with Helmet and Pads
#Panthers WR Tetairoa McMillan (foot) just rode to practice with a helmet and pads.— Mike Kaye (@mike_e_kaye) November 27, 2026
Nov 27, 2026, 1:12 PM ET
Baker Mayfield's Thumb Should Be Fine for Monday Night
Robinson said Baker Mayfield did hit his injured thumb on a helmet vs. Detroit, but he’s had good progress in two practices and should be fine with it Monday vs. Carolina.— Greg Auman (@gregauman) November 27, 2026
Nov 27, 2026, 1:12 PM ET
Cardinals Provide No Update on Jeremiyah Love
Keith Hernandez
Nov 27, 2026, 1:11 PM ETArizona Cardinals head coach Mike LaFleur did not provide any updates on rookie first-round running back Jeremiyah Love (ankle), who is eligible to return from Injured Reserve after the Week 12 game against the Washington Commanders, according to Bo Brack of PHNX Sports. LaFleur said he expects to know more about Love next Wednesday, when the team resumes practicing again. The 21-year-old's availability for Week 13 will depend on how he looks next week if he returns to practice. The Cardinals have their bye coming in Week 14, so it could make sense for Arizona to keep the third overall pick out until a Week 15 matchup against the New York Jets at home. Love should be the team's lead back once he is fully recovered from his ankle injury to close out his first campaign in the NFL, which makes him stash-worthy in most fantasy football leagues despite his lengthy absence. However, the young RB is also quickly running out of time to make an impact during the postseason for fantasy managers who qualify. The Cardinals have been using a lackluster backfield committee between Bam Knight and Tyler Allgeier with Love sidelined, and it will continue this Sunday against the visiting Washington Commanders. It has been a frustrating first season for Love in the NFL, as he has only 268 rushing yards and one touchdown on the ground while adding 36 receiving yards and another TD as a receiver.--Keith Hernandez
Source: PHNX Sports - Bo Brack
Drake Maye, A.J. Brown Ruled Out; Romeo Doubs Likely Out as Well
#Patriots HC Mike Vrabel rules out QB Drake Maye (fibula), WR AJ Brown (hamstring), and CB Carlton Davis (knee).— Evan Lazar (@ezlazar) November 27, 2026
Vrabel says WR Romeo Doubs (shoulder) likely won’t play this week, but Alijah Vera-Tucker has a better chance.
Nov 27, 2026, 1:08 PM ET
Tee Higgins Absent From Team Stretch, Leaves After Walk-Through
Keith Hernandez
Nov 27, 2026, 1:04 PM ETCincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (undisclosed) was not present for the team stretch before practice on Friday and was one of a few players who left after the walk-through, according to Jay Morrison of BengalsTalk.com. Morrison speculates that it could just be a body maintenance issue late in the week, as Higgins has not been on the Week 12 injury report all week. The 27-year-old is most likely fine to play on Sunday at home against the New Orleans Saints, but fantasy managers will want to check back for Friday's final injury report just to double-check. If active, as expected, Higgins will continue to be a must-start in all fantasy football starting lineups for a plus matchup at home this weekend. He caught two of his three targets for 43 yards and a touchdown in the Monday night win over the Washington Commanders and now has 55 receptions on 76 targets for 867 yards and seven touchdowns so far in 2026, despite being in the shadow of All-Pro wideout Ja'Marr Chase. The former second-rounder from Clemson now has six touchdowns in the last five games, which include two 100-yard performances. At RotoBaller, Higgins is ranked as the No. 5 overall WR for Week 12 in fantasy.--Keith Hernandez
Source: BengalsTalk.com - Jay Morrison
Carson Beck Ruled Out for Week 12
Keith Hernandez
Nov 27, 2026, 12:53 PM ETArizona Cardinals head coach Mike LaFleur has officially ruled out rookie quarterback Carson Beck (back) for Sunday's game against the visiting Washington Commanders, according to Darren Urban of the team's official website. Veteran journeyman Josh Johnson will make a second straight start under center for the Cardinals with Beck missing a second straight game due to back spasms. Beck has been unable to practice all week, and it is unclear if he will have a chance to make his return in Week 13 at home against the Philadelphia Eagles. The 25-year-old third-round pick from the University of Miami made his first career NFL start on Nov. 15 against the division-rival Los Angeles Rams and predictably struggled, going 11-for-18 passing for 108 yards, no touchdowns, and two interceptions while also taking five sacks. A return next week against Philly would not be the softest landing, but it would definitely be a better matchup than he had in his NFL debut. The Cardinals will likely turn back to Beck once he has recovered from his back spasms as they look to get a better read on the position for the future, but fantasy managers should not consider him as anything more than a desperation QB2 option in superflex leagues with a weak receiving corps to work with for the rest of the 2026 season.--Keith Hernandez
Source: AZCardinals.com - Darren Urban
Colston Loveland Headed to Injured Reserve With Knee Injury
Keith Hernandez
Nov 27, 2026, 12:45 PM ETThe knee injury that Chicago Bears tight end Colston Loveland (knee) suffered on Thanksgiving on Thursday in the win over the division-rival Detroit Lions is expected to land him on Injured Reserve, which would sideline him for a minimum of four games, sources told Adam Schefter of ESPN. The Bears are still doing additional testing, but the current belief is that Loveland could return later this season. It is a big blow to the Bears' offense and to fantasy managers, who will not have Loveland available for the start of the fantasy playoffs. Before being carted to the locker room on Thursday, Loveland caught his only target for five yards and then lost a fumble, giving fantasy managers negative points on the day. To this point in the season, the 22-year-old has 41 catches on 61 targets for 397 yards and three touchdowns. With Loveland out for the foreseeable future, Sam Roush should operate as the Bears' top pass-catching tight end, making him an interesting deep-league pickup at the position going into next week. After Loveland left on Thanksgiving against Detroit, Roush caught all five of his targets for 31 yards. With Loveland potentially not even being in play for the fantasy football playoffs, it is fair to consider dropping him outright in single-year leagues.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN - Adam Schefter
Tyler Higbee Week-to-Week With Chest Contusion
Bruno Mulé
Nov 27, 2026, 12:42 PM ETLos Angeles Rams tight end Tyler Higbee (chest) is considered week-to-week with a chest contusion, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. He still has a chance to play Thursday night against the Kansas City Chiefs, depending on how he recovers over the next few days. The Rams will file their first Week 13 practice report Monday and issue game designations Wednesday. Higbee caught one of three targets for 14 yards before being ruled out of the Week 12 win over the Green Bay Packers. Davis Allen was also ruled out, and NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that he suffered a high ankle sprain. Terrance Ferguson will stay on injured reserve for the rest of the season because he needs ankle surgery. If Higbee and Allen sit Thursday, Colby Parkinson and rookie Max Klare would be the only available tight ends on the Rams' current roster. Parkinson led Rams tight ends in snaps against Green Bay, and Klare logged 43 offensive snaps after playing four in the previous game.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Adam Schefter
Jalen McMillan Appears to Practice Fully Friday
Bruno Mulé
Nov 27, 2026, 12:08 PM ETTampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Jalen McMillan (knee) appeared to be practicing in full Friday, according to Greg Auman of FOX Sports. Tampa Bay had yet to post Friday's official practice report. McMillan returned to practice Wednesday when the Buccaneers opened his 21-day window to come off injured reserve. Tampa Bay estimated him as a full participant Thursday because the team did not practice on Thanksgiving. He has been on injured reserve since Sept. 30 after hurting his knee against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 3. Head coach Todd Bowles said Wednesday it was too early to tell whether the receiver would be ready for Monday night's game against the Carolina Panthers. Quarterback Baker Mayfield said McMillan needed a couple of good practices to feel confident about playing. McMillan played sparingly in his two appearances this season and has yet to catch a pass. Tampa Bay's final injury report is due Saturday, and the team would need to activate him before he can play Monday.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Greg Auman
Josh Cameron Is a Top Deep-League Streamer for Week 12
Bruno Mulé
Nov 27, 2026, 11:49 AM ETJacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Josh Cameron has a chance to pick up more work in Sunday's rematch with the Tennessee Titans after head coach Liam Coen ruled out Parker Washington (shoulder) on Friday. Washington was limited after suffering the injury in Thursday's practice, and Coen called him week-to-week. Cameron is listed directly behind Washington on the depth chart and drew seven targets against the New York Giants last week. The rookie caught three passes for 67 yards and a touchdown in the first meeting with Tennessee. The Titans have allowed the most PPR points per game to wide receivers this season. Brian Thomas Jr. could also see more targets. Jakobi Meyers (ankle) was limited Wednesday and Thursday and could share in that work if he plays. Cameron is rostered in just 1% of Yahoo leagues and is a priority Week 12 pickup for managers who need a third receiver in deeper full-PPR formats.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
D'Andre Swift Shows RB1 Upside Through the Air
Bruno Mulé
Nov 27, 2026, 11:34 AM ETChicago Bears running back D'Andre Swift was the team's leading receiver in Thursday's 39-35 win over the Detroit Lions. He caught seven of eight targets for a career-high 97 yards and rushed nine times for 65 yards and a touchdown. Kyle Monangai finished just one carry behind Swift and scored twice from short range. Salvon Ahmed chipped in as a runner and receiver, and Swift played fewer than half of Chicago's offensive snaps. Chicago spent much of the afternoon playing from behind and relied on Swift to move the ball through the air. Swift gained more receiving yards against Detroit than in his previous six games combined. He's a high-end RB2 in full PPR when Chicago hosts the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 13. If tight end Colston Loveland misses time with the knee injury that ended his Thanksgiving game, Swift could see another busy day as a receiver.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Rashee Rice Falls Short of WR2 Expectations on Thanksgiving
Bruno Mulé
Nov 27, 2026, 11:22 AM ETKansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice got more playing time on Thanksgiving and came away with just two catches for 19 yards in a 13-10 loss to the Buffalo Bills. He entered Week 12 as RotoBaller's WR21 in PPR. Only tight end Travis Kelce drew more than Rice's five targets, and Kansas City went without a passing touchdown in the rain. Rice played 72% of the offensive snaps after playing fewer than half in each of the previous two games. He drew six targets in each of those games and caught 11 of the 12 passes thrown his way. That recent catch volume gives him a case as a flex in full PPR when the Chiefs visit the Los Angeles Rams in Week 13. The Rams have allowed the third-fewest PPR points per game to wide receivers through 11 games, making a WR2 rebound tough to count on.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Jaguars Not Sure if Bhayshul Tuten Will Play Sunday
Will Brady
Nov 27, 2026, 10:58 AM ETThe Jacksonville Jaguars are "not sure" if running back Bhayshul Tuten (foot, ankle) will be available for the team's Week 12 matchup against the Tennessee Titans, per Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network. Tuten has been battling through a lingering foot/ankle issue for the last several weeks and reaggravated the injury late in Jacksonville's Week 11 loss to the New York Giants. The 23-year-old has emerged in 2026 as a must-start running back when healthy, logging 868 yards from scrimmage and eight touchdowns on 179 touches across 10 games. Tuten has yet to practice this week, so fantasy managers should monitor closely for his practice status on Friday. If Tuten is ruled out, Jaguars RB2 Chris Rodriguez Jr. (hand) would profile as a top-24 running back in a favorable matchup against Tennessee.--Will Brady
Source: NFL Network - Cameron Wolfe
Omar Cooper Jr. Ruled Out Against Miami
Ryan Pederson
Nov 27, 2026, 10:55 AM ETNew York Jets wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr. (ankle, groin) has been ruled out for Sunday's matchup against the Miami Dolphins, head coach Aaron Glenn announced Friday. The rookie will miss his second consecutive game after injuring his ankle against Buffalo in Week 10. Cooper caught five passes for 115 yards and a touchdown in his Week 7 meeting with Miami. Garrett Wilson and Adonai Mitchell will continue to lead the Jets' receiving corps. Cooper remains worth stashing in deeper fantasy leagues after recording back-to-back 100-yard performances earlier this season.--Ryan Pederson
Source: Brian Costello
Bryce Young Losing Shallow-League Appeal Amid Difficult Schedule
Will Brady
Nov 27, 2026, 10:49 AM ETCarolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young got off to a strong start to the 2026 season, averaging over 300 passing yards per game while recording 11 touchdown passes over the first five weeks. However, Young's production has tailed off since, as he's logged just seven touchdown passes while throwing five interceptions across Carolina's five most recent games. The 25-year-old had a bit of a bounce-back in Week 11 against the Baltimore Ravens, throwing for 254 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception while completing 73.3% of his pass attempts. However, Young has two very difficult matchups coming up in Weeks 12 and 13 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Minnesota Vikings. In shallower fantasy leagues, Young does not profile as a clear QB1 and could be worth moving on from in favor of a streaming option on the waiver wire.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
Javonte Williams Dominates in Thanksgiving Thriller
Ryan Pederson
Nov 27, 2026, 10:47 AM ETDallas Cowboys running back Javonte Williams delivered a monster fantasy performance in Thursday's 39-38 loss to Philadelphia. Williams rushed 29 times for 101 yards and two touchdowns, adding three receptions for 22 yards and another score. He scored all three touchdowns in the first half, making him the first NFL player since Brian Westbrook in 2008 to score three touchdowns in a half on Thanksgiving. Williams finished with 32 touches and recorded his third 100-yard rushing performance of the season. His heavy workload and continued goal-line involvement should keep him firmly in the RB1 conversation.--Ryan Pederson
Source: RotoBaller