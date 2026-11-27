Bryce Young Losing Shallow-League Appeal Amid Difficult Schedule
Nov 27, 2026, 10:49 AM ETCarolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young got off to a strong start to the 2026 season, averaging over 300 passing yards per game while recording 11 touchdown passes over the first five weeks. However, Young's production has tailed off since, as he's logged just seven touchdown passes while throwing five interceptions across Carolina's five most recent games. The 25-year-old had a bit of a bounce-back in Week 11 against the Baltimore Ravens, throwing for 254 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception while completing 73.3% of his pass attempts. However, Young has two very difficult matchups coming up in Weeks 12 and 13 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Minnesota Vikings. In shallower fantasy leagues, Young does not profile as a clear QB1 and could be worth moving on from in favor of a streaming option on the waiver wire.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
More Recent News
Denzel Boston Not Practicing Again Friday
#Browns WR Denzel Boston (quad) not at practice for the fourth straight day on Friday of #Raiders week pic.twitter.com/JDgKPe7OQr— Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) November 27, 2026
Nov 27, 2026, 12:11 PM ET
Tee Higgins Absent from Team Stretch, Leaves After Walk-Through Friday
Keith Hernandez
No Tee Higgins for team stretch either. Was one of a few players who left after the walk through. Could just be a body maintenance issue as he hasn’t been on the injury report all week. We’ll hear from Zac in about 90 minutes.— Jay Morrison (@ByJayMorrison) November 27, 2026
Nov 27, 2026, 12:11 PM ET--Keith Hernandez
Colston Loveland Headed to Injured Reserve with Knee Injury
The knee injury that Bears TE Colston Loveland suffered on Thanksgiving vs. the Lions is expected to land him on injured reserve, which would sideline him a minimum of four weeks, per sources. There still is additional testing to be done, but the current belief is that Loveland… pic.twitter.com/kIqmmWllVm— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 27, 2026
Nov 27, 2026, 12:10 PM ET
Jalen McMillan Appears to Practice Fully Friday
Bruno Mulé
Nov 27, 2026, 12:08 PM ETTampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Jalen McMillan (knee) appeared to be practicing in full Friday, according to Greg Auman of FOX Sports. Tampa Bay had yet to post Friday's official practice report. McMillan returned to practice Wednesday when the Buccaneers opened his 21-day window to come off injured reserve. Tampa Bay estimated him as a full participant Thursday because the team did not practice on Thanksgiving. He has been on injured reserve since Sept. 30 after hurting his knee against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 3. Head coach Todd Bowles said Wednesday it was too early to tell whether the receiver would be ready for Monday night's game against the Carolina Panthers. Quarterback Baker Mayfield said McMillan needed a couple of good practices to feel confident about playing. McMillan played sparingly in his two appearances this season and has yet to catch a pass. Tampa Bay's final injury report is due Saturday, and the team would need to activate him before he can play Monday.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Greg Auman
Tyler Higbee Week-to-Week with Chest Injury
Keith Hernandez
The Rams’ other TE, Tyler Higbee, has a chest contusion that will leave him “week to week”, per source. Higbee will have a chance to play Thursday night vs. the Chiefs, but the Rams need to see how he heals over the next week before any decisions are made. https://t.co/SSh6wSTJDO— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 27, 2026
Nov 27, 2026, 11:56 AM ET--Keith Hernandez
Josh Cameron Is a Top Deep-League Streamer for Week 12
Bruno Mulé
Nov 27, 2026, 11:49 AM ETJacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Josh Cameron has a chance to pick up more work in Sunday's rematch with the Tennessee Titans after head coach Liam Coen ruled out Parker Washington (shoulder) on Friday. Washington was limited after suffering the injury in Thursday's practice, and Coen called him week-to-week. Cameron is listed directly behind Washington on the depth chart and drew seven targets against the New York Giants last week. The rookie caught three passes for 67 yards and a touchdown in the first meeting with Tennessee. The Titans have allowed the most PPR points per game to wide receivers this season. Brian Thomas Jr. could also see more targets. Jakobi Meyers (ankle) was limited Wednesday and Thursday and could share in that work if he plays. Cameron is rostered in just 1% of Yahoo leagues and is a priority Week 12 pickup for managers who need a third receiver in deeper full-PPR formats.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
D'Andre Swift Shows RB1 Upside Through the Air
Bruno Mulé
Nov 27, 2026, 11:34 AM ETChicago Bears running back D'Andre Swift was the team's leading receiver in Thursday's 39-35 win over the Detroit Lions. He caught seven of eight targets for a career-high 97 yards and rushed nine times for 65 yards and a touchdown. Kyle Monangai finished just one carry behind Swift and scored twice from short range. Salvon Ahmed chipped in as a runner and receiver, and Swift played fewer than half of Chicago's offensive snaps. Chicago spent much of the afternoon playing from behind and relied on Swift to move the ball through the air. Swift gained more receiving yards against Detroit than in his previous six games combined. He's a high-end RB2 in full PPR when Chicago hosts the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 13. If tight end Colston Loveland misses time with the knee injury that ended his Thanksgiving game, Swift could see another busy day as a receiver.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Rashee Rice Falls Short of WR2 Expectations on Thanksgiving
Bruno Mulé
Nov 27, 2026, 11:22 AM ETKansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice got more playing time on Thanksgiving and came away with just two catches for 19 yards in a 13-10 loss to the Buffalo Bills. He entered Week 12 as RotoBaller's WR21 in PPR. Only tight end Travis Kelce drew more than Rice's five targets, and Kansas City went without a passing touchdown in the rain. Rice played 72% of the offensive snaps after playing fewer than half in each of the previous two games. He drew six targets in each of those games and caught 11 of the 12 passes thrown his way. That recent catch volume gives him a case as a flex in full PPR when the Chiefs visit the Los Angeles Rams in Week 13. The Rams have allowed the third-fewest PPR points per game to wide receivers through 11 games, making a WR2 rebound tough to count on.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Jaguars Not Sure if Bhayshul Tuten Will Play Sunday
Will Brady
Nov 27, 2026, 10:58 AM ETThe Jacksonville Jaguars are "not sure" if running back Bhayshul Tuten (foot, ankle) will be available for the team's Week 12 matchup against the Tennessee Titans, per Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network. Tuten has been battling through a lingering foot/ankle issue for the last several weeks and reaggravated the injury late in Jacksonville's Week 11 loss to the New York Giants. The 23-year-old has emerged in 2026 as a must-start running back when healthy, logging 868 yards from scrimmage and eight touchdowns on 179 touches across 10 games. Tuten has yet to practice this week, so fantasy managers should monitor closely for his practice status on Friday. If Tuten is ruled out, Jaguars RB2 Chris Rodriguez Jr. (hand) would profile as a top-24 running back in a favorable matchup against Tennessee.--Will Brady
Source: NFL Network - Cameron Wolfe
Omar Cooper Jr. Ruled Out Against Miami
Ryan Pederson
Nov 27, 2026, 10:55 AM ETNew York Jets wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr. (ankle, groin) has been ruled out for Sunday's matchup against the Miami Dolphins, head coach Aaron Glenn announced Friday. The rookie will miss his second consecutive game after injuring his ankle against Buffalo in Week 10. Cooper caught five passes for 115 yards and a touchdown in his Week 7 meeting with Miami. Garrett Wilson and Adonai Mitchell will continue to lead the Jets' receiving corps. Cooper remains worth stashing in deeper fantasy leagues after recording back-to-back 100-yard performances earlier this season.--Ryan Pederson
Source: Brian Costello
Javonte Williams Dominates in Thanksgiving Thriller
Ryan Pederson
Nov 27, 2026, 10:47 AM ETDallas Cowboys running back Javonte Williams delivered a monster fantasy performance in Thursday's 39-38 loss to Philadelphia. Williams rushed 29 times for 101 yards and two touchdowns, adding three receptions for 22 yards and another score. He scored all three touchdowns in the first half, making him the first NFL player since Brian Westbrook in 2008 to score three touchdowns in a half on Thanksgiving. Williams finished with 32 touches and recorded his third 100-yard rushing performance of the season. His heavy workload and continued goal-line involvement should keep him firmly in the RB1 conversation.--Ryan Pederson
Source: RotoBaller
Parker Washington Ruled Out Against Tennessee
Ryan Pederson
Nov 27, 2026, 10:42 AM ETJacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Parker Washington (shoulder) has been ruled out for Sunday's matchup against the Tennessee Titans, head coach Liam Coen announced Friday. Washington suffered the injury during Thursday's practice and is considered week-to-week. The fourth-year receiver had topped 100 receiving yards in back-to-back games, drawing 26 targets during that stretch. Wide receivers Brian Thomas Jr. and Jakobi Meyers, along with tight end Brenton Strange, could see an increase in targets against Tennessee.--Ryan Pederson
Source: John Shipley
J.K. Dobbins is Droppable Amid Suspension, Declining Workload
Will Brady
Nov 27, 2026, 10:39 AM ETDenver Broncos running back J.K. Dobbins (suspension) will not play in his team's Week 12 matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Friday afternoon as he serves a one-game suspension for conduct detrimental to the team. The veteran back has seen his role scaled back significantly in recent weeks, as he's failed to log more than seven touches in a game since Week 6. Dobbins' demise has coincided with the rise of Broncos' rookie running back Jonah Coleman, who has racked up over 300 yards from scrimmage and five touchdowns over Denver's last three games. The Broncos could also get running back RJ Harvey (knee) back from Injured Reserve as soon as Week 13, which would likely push Dobbins even further down the team's depth chart. At this point, fantasy managers are safe to move on from Dobbins and pursue other options on the waiver wire.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
Jaylen Waddle a Risky WR3 Against Pittsburgh
Ryan Pederson
Nov 27, 2026, 10:32 AM ETDenver Broncos wide receiver Jaylen Waddle caught three of six targets for 61 yards in Sunday's 38-24 win over Las Vegas, his second-highest receiving yardage total of the season. Waddle has failed to reach double-digit PPR fantasy points in five of his last six games. The veteran leads Denver with 398 receiving yards but has scored just two touchdowns through 10 games. He'll face a Pittsburgh defense on Friday that has allowed just five touchdowns and the ninth-fewest fantasy points to opposing wide receivers this season. RotoBaller ranks Waddle as the WR27 for Week 12, but with no teams on bye, fantasy managers may have more reliable options available.--Ryan Pederson
Source: RotoBaller
Evan Engram Tough to Trust in Week 12 Despite Recent Production
Will Brady
Nov 27, 2026, 10:30 AM ETDenver Broncos tight end Evan Engram has played a minimal role in his team's offense overall this season, recording just 23 catches for 243 yards and a touchdown on 38 targets across 10 games. However, the 32-year-old has emerged as a preferred target of Broncos quarterback Bo Nix in recent weeks, hauling in 10 catches for 107 yards on 13 targets over Denver's last two games. In Week 12, Denver will take on a Pittsburgh Steelers defense that ranks 18th in the NFL in yards per pass attempt allowed (7.2) but is tied for fourth in passing touchdowns allowed (11). Engram's recent production makes him a more appealing TE2 option in deep leagues, but he remains very tough to trust as a starter in Week 12 in most fantasy formats.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
Pat Bryant Carries Deep-League Flex Appeal in Week 12
Will Brady
Nov 27, 2026, 10:22 AM ETDenver Broncos wide receiver Pat Bryant has missed a significant chunk of the 2026 season due to injury, as he missed four games on Injured Reserve after suffering an ankle injury in Week 4. However, the 23-year-old has been involved in the Denver pass game since his return, recording seven catches for 88 yards and a touchdown on nine targets across the team's last two games. In Week 12, the Broncos will take on a Pittsburgh Steelers defense that has been tough to throw passing touchdowns against, but ranks just 18th in the NFL in yards per pass attempt allowed (7.2). The inconsistency of Denver's passing game gives Bryant's profile definite risk, but he could be a worthy deep-league flex option in Week 12.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
Jonah Coleman Carries RB1 Upside Into Black Friday
Ryan Pederson
Nov 27, 2026, 10:20 AM ETDenver Broncos running back Jonah Coleman rushed 24 times for 111 yards and a career-high three touchdowns in Sunday's 38-24 win over Las Vegas. The rookie also caught four passes for 18 yards. Coleman should continue to see a heavy workload Friday against Pittsburgh with J.K. Dobbins serving a one-game suspension and RJ Harvey (knee) still on injured reserve. The Steelers present a tougher matchup, allowing just 84 rushing yards per game and 3.64 yards per carry this season. Despite the difficult matchup, Coleman's expected volume makes him a strong fantasy starter. RotoBaller ranks the rookie as the RB7 for Week 12.--Ryan Pederson
Source: RotoBaller
Bo Nix Outside QB1 Consideration in Week 12
Ryan Pederson
Nov 27, 2026, 10:12 AM ETDenver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix completed 19 of 35 passes for 225 yards, one touchdown, and one interception in Sunday's 38-24 win over Las Vegas. Despite Denver putting up 38 points, Nix threw just one touchdown as rookie running back Jonah Coleman rushed for three. Nix has thrown for 1,955 yards and 12 touchdowns through 10 games this season. Pittsburgh will be without pass rusher Alex Highsmith (ankle), who has recorded 5.5 sacks this season. While the Steelers have struggled to limit passing yardage, they've allowed the fourth-fewest passing touchdowns and fifth-fewest fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks. RotoBaller ranks Nix as the QB16 for Week 12, making him a viable superflex starter but a risky option in single-quarterback leagues.--Ryan Pederson
Source: RotoBaller
Courtland Sutton a Risky Start in Week 12
Will Brady
Nov 27, 2026, 10:10 AM ETAcross 10 games in 2026, Denver Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton has recorded just 25 catches for 266 yards and two touchdowns on 48 targets. After a quiet start, Sutton had a stretch of decent production before Denver's Week 10 bye, recording 12 catches for 143 yards and a touchdown on 18 targets across three games from Weeks 7-9. However, Sutton was held without a catch on two targets in Denver's first game out of the bye in Week 11 against the Las Vegas Raiders. In Week 12, Sutton and the Broncos will take on a Pittsburgh Steelers defense that is currently tied for fourth in the NFL in fewest receiving touchdowns allowed (11). Given his inconsistent target volume, Sutton profiles as a touchdown-or-bust wide receiver who is better left on fantasy benches in Week 12.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
Amon-Ra St. Brown has Huge Game Against Chicago
Nathan Harvey
Nov 27, 2026, 9:54 AM ETDetroit Lions star wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown hauled in seven of 10 targets for 146 yards and no touchdowns in the 39-35 loss to the Chicago Bears. Despite the loss, St. Brown posted his first 100-yard receiving game since Week 7 and produced fantasy points again in Week 12. He continued to make spectacular catches throughout the game and was unguardable in the high-scoring affair against their divisional rivals. The sixth-year receiver has averaged 7 receptions for 85.3 yards and 0.73 touchdowns this season, averaging 16.4 half-PPR fantasy points per game. While the Lions will continue to feed their top playmakers, including Jahmyr Gibbs, Jameson Williams, and Sam LaPorta, St. Brown's high target share should keep him as a high-end WR1 moving forward.--Nathan Harvey
Source: ESPN