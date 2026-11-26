Derrick Henry Upgraded to Full Practice Thursday
Nov 26, 2026, 5:06 PM ETBaltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry (concussion) practiced in full Thursday, according to the team, after being limited Wednesday. Head coach Jesse Minter said Henry was initially cleared after experiencing concussion symptoms late in Sunday's loss to the Carolina Panthers. The Ravens put him back in the protocol as a precaution, and Minter said Wednesday that he expected Henry to be available Sunday against the Houston Texans. Baltimore has yet to announce whether Henry has cleared the protocol again. If he's cleared, Henry belongs in fantasy lineups. He ran for 94 yards and a touchdown before leaving the Carolina game, his best rushing total since Week 5. He leads the Ravens with 11 rushing touchdowns and has caught at least four passes in each of the past two games. Justice Hill handled the work behind Henry against Carolina and is next on Baltimore's depth chart. Fantasy managers with Henry can keep Hill on hand as a fallback for Sunday's 1 p.m. ET kickoff. Hill would be a flex option in PPR if Henry sits.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Baltimore Ravens
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Aaron Rodgers Clears Waivers, Becomes a Free Agent
Bruno Mulé
Nov 26, 2026, 4:55 PM ETFormer Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers cleared waivers Thursday and is now a free agent, according to The Ringer's Tom Pelissero. Fantasy managers who held Rodgers through waivers can use that roster spot on a quarterback who's starting, even in Superflex leagues. The four-time NFL MVP can negotiate a new contract with any club after going unclaimed. Pittsburgh released him Wednesday, a day after naming Mason Rudolph the starter for Friday's game against the Denver Broncos. Rodgers criticized head coach Mike McCarthy on The Pat McAfee Show hours before his release. He threw for 2,241 yards and 16 touchdowns in 10 starts this season, with his final start for Pittsburgh coming in Sunday's loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. Rodgers signed a one-year deal to return to Pittsburgh in May and said then, and again at training camp, that 2026 would be his final NFL season. It's unclear whether he wants to finish the year with another team. If Rodgers signs somewhere with a chance to start, he'd be worth revisiting in deeper Superflex leagues.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Tom Pelissero
Brock Purdy (ankle) Out of Practice Thursday
49ers practice report for Thanksgiving Day:— Matt Maiocco (@MaioccoNBCS) November 26, 2026
No practice
QB Brock Purdy (ankle)
WR Jordan Watkins (groin)
S Siran Neal (knee, foot)
Limited
WR Mike Evans (Achilles)
LB Dre Greenlaw (neck)
CB Deommodore Lenoir (foot)
CB Upton Stout (shoulder, neck)
OL Carver Willis (illness)
Nov 26, 2026, 4:54 PM ET
Caleb Williams Went for an X-Ray After Victory, Could Be Precautionary
#Bears QB Caleb Williams just went for an X-ray. He was one of the last players off the field. Was in the locker room for celebration. Could be precautionary.— Brad Biggs (@BradBiggs) November 26, 2026
Nov 26, 2026, 4:51 PM ET
Tetairoa McMillan Misses Thursday's Practice
Bruno Mulé
Nov 26, 2026, 4:45 PM ETCarolina Panthers wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan (foot) did not practice Thursday, as reported by ESPN's Mike Kaye. Reporters also did not see McMillan during the open portion of Wednesday's practice. Head coach Dave Canales said Wednesday that McMillan had foot soreness after Sunday's win over the Baltimore Ravens and that he was optimistic about the receiver playing Monday night against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. McMillan briefly left the Baltimore game, returned and finished with six catches for 71 yards and a touchdown. He leads the Panthers in receptions and receiving yards, and he's a fantasy starter if he plays. Monday's 8:15 p.m. ET kickoff makes it worth having a backup before Sunday's games start.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Mike Kaye
Jonathon Brooks Practices in Full Thursday
Bruno Mulé
Nov 26, 2026, 4:36 PM ETCarolina Panthers running back Jonathon Brooks (groin) practiced in full Thursday, according to ESPN's Mike Kaye, and remains on injured reserve. Carolina opened his return window Nov. 11, so the team has until next week to activate him. Brooks has been out since hurting his groin against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 2. He was a full participant all last week and still sat out Sunday's win over the Baltimore Ravens. Head coach Dave Canales said Wednesday that finding a role for Brooks will factor into the decision to bring him back. Chuba Hubbard is getting most of the work on offense, and Trevor Etienne gives Carolina a backup who can also return kicks. Brooks had just nine carries in his two appearances this season. Even if Carolina activates him for Monday night's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, his workload is too uncertain to put him in a fantasy lineup. He's a deeper-league stash for managers who have the bench space to see where he fits once he's back.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Mike Kaye
Woody Marks, Marvin Harrison Jr. Practice in Full Thursday
Houston #Texans Thursday Injury Report for Week 12 vs. the Baltimore Ravens: pic.twitter.com/kPhDsj5UpX— Houston Texans PR (@TexansPR) November 26, 2026
Nov 26, 2026, 4:36 PM ET
Romeo Doubs Listed as Limited Thursday
Bruno Mulé
Nov 26, 2026, 4:23 PM ETNew England Patriots wide receiver Romeo Doubs (shoulder) was listed as limited Thursday, the team confirmed. The Patriots had no practice scheduled on Thanksgiving, so the listing was an estimate. Doubs returned to practice Wednesday on a limited basis after New England opened his window to return from injured reserve. He has missed four games since hurting his shoulder against the New York Jets in Week 6. Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Chargers is the first one he's eligible to play since going on injured reserve. The Patriots still need to activate him before he can play. He caught three touchdowns in his first six games with New England and could give the offense another option with A.J. Brown dealing with a hamstring injury. Tommy DeVito is expected to start in place of the injured Drake Maye. Doubs is worth holding in deeper leagues, given the role he had before getting hurt. The long layoff and change at quarterback make him a tough start this week even if he makes it back onto the active roster.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Doug Kyed
Isaiah Likely Limited Again With Groin Injury
Bruno Mulé
Nov 26, 2026, 4:22 PM ETNew York Giants tight end Isaiah Likely (groin) was listed as limited for the second straight day Thursday, according to Dan Salomone of Giants.com. Likely missed last Friday's practice with the same injury and still played in Sunday's win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. He caught one pass for 35 yards that day. In his previous game, he caught nine passes and scored against the Washington Commanders. Likely has played in every game in his first season with the Giants. He leads New York with seven touchdown catches and is second to Malik Nabers in both receptions and receiving yards. The Giants visit the Indianapolis Colts at 1 p.m. ET Sunday. Likely is still a TE1 if he plays, given how often the Giants have turned to him this season. Managers can keep him in their lineup plans with another tight end ready if the groin injury keeps him out. Theo Johnson is next on the Giants' depth chart and would be in line for more work should Likely miss the game.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Dan Salomone
Parker Washington Limited With Shoulder Injury
Bruno Mulé
Nov 26, 2026, 3:53 PM ETJacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Parker Washington (shoulder) was limited in Thursday's practice, the team announced. It was his first time on Jacksonville's injury report this week. He has started every game this season and leads Jacksonville in receiving yards and touchdown catches. The Jaguars host the Tennessee Titans at 1 p.m. ET Sunday, and Washington had one of his best games of the season in the first meeting. He caught seven passes for 152 yards and a touchdown that day, then topped 100 yards again against the New York Giants. Trevor Lawrence threw his way 17 times in the Giants game, a sign of how much the Jaguars have leaned on him lately. That workload keeps Washington in WR2 territory if he suits up. Managers can keep Washington in their lineup plans and have another receiver ready in case the shoulder keeps him out of the rematch. Jakobi Meyers and Brian Thomas Jr. would be in line for more work if Washington sits. Meyers was also limited Thursday with an ankle injury.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Jacksonville Jaguars
Omar Cooper Jr. Misses Thursday's Practice
Bruno Mulé
Nov 26, 2026, 3:42 PM ETNew York Jets wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr. (ankle, groin) missed Thursday's practice, the team announced. The Jets also listed him as a non-participant on Wednesday's estimated report after holding a walkthrough. Head coach Aaron Glenn described Cooper as day-to-day Wednesday. The rookie hurt his ankle against the Buffalo Bills in Week 10 and missed Sunday's win over the Los Angeles Chargers. Cooper also spent time on injured reserve earlier this season with an ankle injury. His last catch came against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 9. The Jets visit the Miami Dolphins at 1 p.m. ET Sunday. Cooper caught five passes for 115 yards and a touchdown in the first meeting with Miami, his second straight 100-yard game. He's worth holding in deeper leagues for the upside he showed before the injury. A healthy receiver with a steady role is the safer start this week while Cooper works his way back.--Bruno Mulé
Source: New York Jets
Bhayshul Tuten Reportedly Misses Thursday's Practice
Bruno Mulé
Nov 26, 2026, 3:32 PM ETJacksonville Jaguars running back Bhayshul Tuten (ankle, foot) missed Thursday's practice, according to Ryan O'Halloran of The Florida Times-Union. Jacksonville also listed him as a non-participant Wednesday. Tuten has been playing through the injury for several weeks, and head coach Liam Coen said he aggravated the ankle in Sunday's loss to the New York Giants. Tuten played against the Giants after missing practice the previous Thursday, so a return for Sunday's rematch with the Tennessee Titans is still possible. Tuten is Jacksonville's leading rusher. He finished with 10 carries against New York, a week after carrying 26 times and scoring a touchdown in the first meeting with Tennessee. Tuten is still a flex option if he's active, with Jacksonville and Tennessee kicking off at 1 p.m. ET Sunday. The aggravation makes his workload harder to count on than usual. Chris Rodriguez Jr. is next on Jacksonville's depth chart and would be in line for more work if Tuten sits.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Ryan O'Halloran
Keaton Mitchell Misses Thursday's Practice
Bruno Mulé
Nov 26, 2026, 3:23 PM ETLos Angeles Chargers running back Keaton Mitchell (knee) did not practice Thursday, the team announced. He also sat out Wednesday after hurting his knee in Sunday's loss to the New York Jets. Mitchell returned for a kickoff and finished the game with one catch for six yards and no carries. Head coach Jim Harbaugh said Monday the team would see how Mitchell responded to treatment during the week. Mitchell has played in every game this season, mostly as a change of pace behind starter Omarion Hampton. The Chargers host the New England Patriots at 4:05 p.m. ET Sunday, with Mitchell's game designation due on Friday's final injury report. Mitchell had four carries or fewer in three of his last four games before the injury, so he can stay on fantasy benches in most leagues this week even if he gets back to practice. If Mitchell is out Sunday, Kimani Vidal is in line for the backup work behind Hampton, the same role Vidal filled against the Jets after Mitchell was hurt.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Los Angeles Chargers
Juwan Johnson Not Spotted at Thursday's Practice
Bruno Mulé
Nov 26, 2026, 3:13 PM ETNew Orleans Saints tight end Juwan Johnson (hamstring, wrist) was the only player reporters did not see during the open portion of Thursday's practice, according to Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football. The Saints listed Johnson as a non-participant Wednesday with both injuries, and Thursday's official practice report is pending. Johnson hurt his hamstring in Sunday's loss to the Chicago Bears and left without catching his only target. He had two catches or fewer in four straight games before getting hurt, with his only touchdown in that stretch coming against the Cleveland Browns. Managers in most one-tight-end leagues can go ahead and line up another starter for Week 12. Noah Fant is next on the Saints' depth chart and is a fallback in deeper leagues if Johnson sits. The Saints are due to give Johnson a game designation Friday ahead of their trip to face the Cincinnati Bengals. With Sunday's kickoff at 1 p.m. ET, managers who want to wait on Johnson will have the Saints' inactive list before the early games start.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Nick Underhill
Jordan Addison Misses Thursday's Practice
Bruno Mulé
Nov 26, 2026, 3:05 PM ETMinnesota Vikings wide receiver Jordan Addison (thumb) missed Thursday's practice and is trending toward a third straight absence. Minnesota also listed him as a non-participant on Wednesday, when it held a walkthrough and estimated practice participation. Addison aggravated a thumb issue from training camp during practice before the Green Bay Packers game and had surgery Nov. 16. The Vikings initially considered placing him on injured reserve, then kept him on the active roster after getting encouraging news from the procedure. Head coach Kevin O'Connell said Monday that Addison was recovering well and indicated he was unlikely to return this week. Minnesota hosts the Atlanta Falcons at 1 p.m. ET Sunday and will issue its final injury report Friday. Fantasy managers should have another receiver ready for Sunday and can hold Addison in deeper leagues while he recovers. Tai Felton practiced in full Thursday and is a fill-in for deeper PPR leagues if Addison sits again. If Addison misses Sunday, his next chance to play comes at home against the Carolina Panthers in Week 13.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Minnesota Vikings
Steelers Activate Michael Pittman Jr. From Injured Reserve
Bruno Mulé
Nov 26, 2026, 2:51 PM ETPittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. (foot) was activated from injured reserve Thursday and has no injury designation for Friday's game against the Denver Broncos, which kicks off at 3 p.m. ET. The Steelers listed him as a full participant Wednesday and Thursday after estimating full participation Tuesday, when they held a walkthrough. Pittman last played in Week 4 and went on injured reserve Oct. 10. He said Wednesday that he felt ready to return against the Philadelphia Eagles last week, but Pittsburgh held him out. Pittman caught seven passes for 89 yards in three starts this season. Most of those yards came in his Steelers debut against the Atlanta Falcons. He caught two passes in each of his next two games. DK Metcalf leads Pittsburgh in receiving yards, and Roman Wilson returned from injured reserve last week. Mason Rudolph will make his first start of the season after Pittsburgh released Aaron Rodgers. Pittman is better left on the bench in most fantasy leagues until there's a clearer picture of his workload with Rudolph.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Nick Farabaugh
Michael Pittman Jr. Off the Injury Report Ahead of Friday's Contest
#Steelers Thursday Practice Report & Week 12 Game Status— Alan Saunders (@ASaunders_PGH) November 26, 2026
DNP/OUT
WR Ben Skowronek (calf)
OLB Alex Highsmith (knee)
FP/OUT
OG Gennings Dunker (knee)
LP/QUES
ILB Cole Holcomb (heel)
FP/IN
WR Michael Pittman Jr. (foot)
SS DeShon Elliott (knee)
OLB Nick Herbig (rib/hip)
Nov 26, 2026, 2:44 PM ET
Brock Bowers Practices Again Thursday
Bruno Mulé
Nov 26, 2026, 2:34 PM ETLas Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (ankle) practiced again Thursday, this time with a heavy wrap on his right ankle, according to ESPN's Ryan McFadden. The Raiders listed him as limited Wednesday and have yet to post Thursday's practice report. Bowers hurt the ankle against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 10 and put in two limited practices last week before missing Sunday's loss to the Denver Broncos. Head coach Klint Kubiak said Wednesday he was optimistic Bowers would be ready for Sunday night's game against the Cleveland Browns. Bowers still leads Las Vegas in receiving yards and touchdown catches despite missing three games. If he plays, he belongs in fantasy lineups. With kickoff at 8:20 p.m. ET, Michael Mayer is a fallback if Bowers sits. Mayer practiced in full Wednesday despite a back injury. He started in Denver last week and caught just one pass. Tampa Bay's Cade Otton is another option if he's available on waivers. He plays Carolina on Monday night and can also fill in during the Raiders' Week 13 bye.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Ryan McFadden
Justin Herbert Absent From Open Portion of Thursday's Practice
Bruno Mulé
Nov 26, 2026, 2:07 PM ETLos Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (concussion) was absent from the portion of Thursday's practice open to reporters, according to The Athletic's Noah Furtado. The Chargers listed Herbert as a non-participant Wednesday, and Thursday's official report is pending. Furtado also reported that Los Angeles brought quarterback Jake Browning up from the practice squad to the active roster. Browning made 10 starts with the Cincinnati Bengals and would give Los Angeles an experienced backup if Herbert is unavailable. Head coach Jim Harbaugh said Monday that DJ Uiagalelei was next in line, putting him on track for his first NFL start if Herbert misses Sunday's game against the New England Patriots. Herbert reported symptoms after the Week 11 loss to the New York Jets and must clear the concussion protocol to play. New England ranks 29th in passing yards allowed per game, and Los Angeles has allowed 39 sacks through 10 games, tied for third most in the NFL. If Herbert is ruled out, Uiagalelei is a same-game Superflex fallback with kickoff set for 4:05 p.m. ET.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Noah Furtado
Steelers Cite Conduct in Aaron Rodgers' Release
Bruno Mulé
Nov 26, 2026, 1:51 PM ETFormer Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers was released Wednesday, and team president Art Rooney II cited insubordination in a Thursday interview with the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette's Gerry Dulac. Rooney said Rodgers fell short of being a "good teammate" when he took his complaints about head coach Mike McCarthy to The Pat McAfee Show two days before Pittsburgh's game against the Denver Broncos. Dulac reported, citing sources, that Rodgers told McCarthy to give him control of all play-calling or release him. Rooney backed McCarthy to remain the team's head coach beyond this season and expressed confidence in Mason Rudolph for the rest of the year. Teams have until 4 p.m. ET Thursday to claim Rodgers and take on the remainder of his contract. He'll be free to sign with any team if he clears waivers. Pittsburgh had already named Rudolph its starter for Friday's 3 p.m. ET game before releasing Rodgers. Rudolph is an emergency Superflex option in his first start of the season against a Denver defense that enters Week 12 with 31 sacks, fifth in the NFL.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Gerry Dulac
Colston Loveland Ruled Out Against Lions With Knee Injury
Bruno Mulé
Nov 26, 2026, 1:46 PM ETChicago Bears tight end Colston Loveland (knee) has been ruled out for the rest of Thursday's Thanksgiving game against the Detroit Lions after he was carted off early in the first half with a knee injury, according to Bears Communications. Loveland caught his only target for five yards and lost a fumble before exiting. Sam Roush is next up at tight end for Chicago, with Cole Kmet (knee) on injured reserve. Fantasy managers should not necessarily assume that Loveland will be ready to go for the Bears' Week 13 matchup on Sunday, Dec. 6, at home against the Jacksonville Jaguars. With Loveland out for the rest of the day in Detroit, receivers Luther Burden III, Rome Odunze, and Kalif Raymond will see more pass-game targets.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Bears Communications