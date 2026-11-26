Nov 25, 2026, 9:58 AM ET

Edmonton Oilers forward Colton Dach scored the team's first goal in Tuesday's 5-3 defeat against Vegas. He made a big mark on the game, with six SOG and four hits. Dach has played his best hockey of the season lately, scoring in three of the last four games. In total, he has contributed six goals in 21 games this season, adding two assists. The 23-year-old has also recorded 40 SOG and 52 hits. Despite his impressive recent form, Dach is unlikely to keep playing at this level for much longer.