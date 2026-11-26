Nov 26, 2026, 9:28 AM ET

Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Denton Mateychuk is in concussion protocol after exiting early on Wednesday against New Jersey. His game ended in the first period when Mateychuk took a hit to the head from Devils defenseman Braden Dillon. The NHL's Department of Player Safety announced that Dillon will have a hearing on Thursday for an illegal check to the head and interference against Mateychuk. After the game, Blue Jackets head coach Rick Bowness said Mateychuk "feels fine," so he may not be badly hurt and won't have to exit the lineup on Friday against Detroit. Mateychuk has registered seven points (three goals, four assists), 34 SOG, and 29 blocks in 22 games.