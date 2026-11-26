Kirill Marchenko to Return Friday
Nov 26, 2026, 9:43 AM ETToronto Maple Leafs winger Kirill Marchenko (lower body) is poised to return to the lineup Friday against Boston, TSN's Mark Masters reports. Marchenko has recovered from a leg injury and said he's "ready to go." His return will be a welcome boost for a Maple Leafs team that has won just once in its last 10 games. Marchenko has been impactful in his first year in Toronto, scoring 14 points (six goals, eight assists) in 14 games and handing out 20 hits. He should slot back into the first power-play unit and claim a top-six spot.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Mark MastersComments · Join ChatOpen App
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Pontus Holmberg Exits Loss with Injury
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 26, 2026, 9:36 AM ETTampa Bay Lightning right wing Pontus Holmberg (undisclosed) exited Wednesday's 3-1 loss to Carolina in the second period. Tampa Bay had Brandon Hagel and Zemgus Girgensons back in the lineup but lost another forward to injury. Holmberg skated on the second line and the second power-play unit. He made a strong impact early in the season but saw his point drought reach seven games on Wednesday night. Overall, Holmberg has contributed six goals and seven assists in 24 games, averaging nearly one hit. The Lightning close out the week with a back-to-back against Ottawa and Florida, and Scott Sabourin is likely to re-enter the lineup if Holmberg isn't healthy enough to play.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Tampa Bay Lightning
Denton Mateychuk Enters Concussion Protocol
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 26, 2026, 9:28 AM ETColumbus Blue Jackets defenseman Denton Mateychuk is in concussion protocol after exiting early on Wednesday against New Jersey. His game ended in the first period when Mateychuk took a hit to the head from Devils defenseman Braden Dillon. The NHL's Department of Player Safety announced that Dillon will have a hearing on Thursday for an illegal check to the head and interference against Mateychuk. After the game, Blue Jackets head coach Rick Bowness said Mateychuk "feels fine," so he may not be badly hurt and won't have to exit the lineup on Friday against Detroit. Mateychuk has registered seven points (three goals, four assists), 34 SOG, and 29 blocks in 22 games.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Sportsnet
Kaiden Guhle Exits Early Wednesday
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 26, 2026, 9:23 AM ETMontreal Canadiens defenseman Kaiden Guhle (undisclosed) left Wednesday's 6-0 loss to the Colorado Avalanche in the second period. He was apparently injured on a hit from Avalanche forward Gabriel Landeskog. Canadiens head coach Martin St. Louis didn't have an update on Guhle after the game. Montreal has one more contest scheduled this week, visiting Vegas on Saturday. Guhle's extended absence would hurt the Canadiens in more ways than one. He has recorded six points (two goals, four assists), 25 SOG, 37 blocks, 48 hits, and a plus-three rating in 22 games this season.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Sportsnet
Leo Carlsson Misses Second Straight Game
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 25, 2026, 7:17 PM ETAnaheim Ducks center Leo Carlsson (upper body) isn't ready to return to action on Wednesday night against San Jose. He was labeled as day-to-day on Wednesday by Ducks head coach Joel Quenneville. Beckett Sennecke (upper body) was upgraded to day-to-day, meaning Anaheim should have two of its best offensive players back sooner rather than later. Their next chance to return will be a back-to-back against Los Angeles on Friday and Saturday. Mikael Granlund has taken over the first-line center role from Carlsson, while Roger McQueen and Nico Myatovic will skate in the top six against the Sharks.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Zach Cavanagh
Elias Pettersson to Skip Road Trip
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 25, 2026, 7:08 PM ETVancouver Canucks center Elias Pettersson (upper body) won't play during the team's upcoming four-game road trip, Thomas Drance of The Athletic reports. He's been out for two games with an upper-body injury and will remain sidelined until at least next week. Vancouver begins its trip on Wednesday against the Detroit Red Wings. Following a couple of underwhelming campaigns, Pettersson has found his stride this season, posting 23 points (six goals, 17 assists) in 24 games. Filip Chytil has taken over the top-line center spot in his absence.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Thomas Drance
Cale Makar Returns to Action Wednesday
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 25, 2026, 7:04 PM ETColorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar (lower body) has been officially cleared to return on Wednesday against Montreal. After missing three games with a lower-body injury, the star rearguard practiced fully on Tuesday. He has recovered faster than expected, having been initially ruled out for two weeks. Makar is having another special season, boasting 23 points (five goals, 18 assists) in 19 games. He will rejoin the first power-play unit and will skate with Brett Kulak at even strength.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
Victor Hedman Misses Wednesday's Action Due to Illness
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 25, 2026, 6:55 PM ETTampa Bay Lightning defenseman Victor Hedman (illness) isn't available for Wednesday's mouthwatering matchup against the Carolina Hurricanes. Tampa Bay appears to be carrying some bug in the locker room, as both Hedman and Erik Cernak have been ruled out due to illness. With the two veterans missing, Max Crozier and Emil Lilleberg will get a chance to play. Meanwhile, the top pairing of John Carlson and Charle-Edouard D'Astous will have an even more important role on the back end, and both are strong fantasy options.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Tampa Bay Lightning
Lightning Activate Brandon Hagel From Injured Reserve
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 25, 2026, 6:47 PM ETTampa Bay Lightning winger Brandon Hagel (lower body) was activated from Injured Reserve and is expected to rejoin the lineup Wednesday against Carolina, Erik Erlendsson of LightningInsider.com reports. Tampa Bay has been without him for three games. Hagel has made a significant impact as a scorer and playmaker this season, notching 13 goals and 11 assists in 20 games. He has two three-point games in his last three outings. The Lightning need another big performance from him against the reigning champions.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Erik Erlendsson
Evgeni Malkin Available Against Flames Wednesday
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 25, 2026, 6:37 PM ETPittsburgh Penguins forward Evgeni Malkin (upper body) will play on Wednesday night against the Calgary Flames. Malkin has missed two games with an upper-body injury. The veteran star has seven assists in his last five appearances and has been in top form throughout the season. He has scored six goals and 18 points in 19 games. The Penguins will link up their big guns against Calgary, with Malkin set to skate on the first line alongside Sidney Crosby.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
Aleksander Barkov, Brad Marchand Good to Go Wednesday
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 25, 2026, 6:31 PM ETFlorida Panthers forwards Aleksander Barkov (knee) and Brad Marchand (knee) have been cleared for action ahead of Wednesday's contest against the Ottawa Senators. Both players have featured in just a handful of games this season while dealing with knee injuries. Barkov will resume his duties as the top-line center and will join the first power-play unit. Marchand will strengthen the second power-play unit and link up with the third line. The duo's return comes at an ideal time, with Florida facing the Atlantic Division leaders.--Taavi Pailk
Source: ESPN
Colton Dach Remains Sharp in Front of Goal
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 25, 2026, 9:58 AM ETEdmonton Oilers forward Colton Dach scored the team's first goal in Tuesday's 5-3 defeat against Vegas. He made a big mark on the game, with six SOG and four hits. Dach has played his best hockey of the season lately, scoring in three of the last four games. In total, he has contributed six goals in 21 games this season, adding two assists. The 23-year-old has also recorded 40 SOG and 52 hits. Despite his impressive recent form, Dach is unlikely to keep playing at this level for much longer.--Taavi Pailk
Source: ESPN
Evan Bouchard Surpasses 40-Point Mark with Two Assists
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 25, 2026, 9:48 AM ETEdmonton Oilers defenseman Evan Bouchard recorded two assists in Tuesday's 5-3 loss to the Vegas Golden Knights. Bouchard's passing ability helped Edmonton tie the game at two entering the third period, but the Oilers ran out of gas. As a result of another productive outing, Bouchard became only the third defenseman in NHL history to record at least 40 points in 27 games or fewer in a single season. He's the first Oilers rearguard to reach 40 points so quickly. Bouchard continues to lead all defensemen in points and sits fourth in overall scoring. His work includes 12 goals and 29 assists.--Taavi Pailk
Source: ESPN
Jack Eichel Pots Two Goals Against Oilers
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 25, 2026, 9:41 AM ETVegas Golden Knights center Jack Eichel provided two goals in Tuesday's 5-3 road win against the Edmonton Oilers. He opened the scoring on the power play 6:13 into the game and potted Vegas' fourth goal in the third period, which turned out to be the game-winning tally. This was Eichel's second consecutive multi-point outing. He's been held scoreless just twice in November. Eichel's hot run of form has put him tied for seventh in scoring in the NHL. He has 11 goals and 22 assists in 26 contests.--Taavi Pailk
Source: ESPN
Trevor Connelly Records First Career Three-Point Game
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 25, 2026, 9:30 AM ETVegas Golden Knights left wing Trevor Connelly tallied two goals and one assist in Tuesday's 5-3 victory over Edmonton to record his first career three-point game. The 20-year-old became the youngest player in franchise history with multiple goals in a game. Connelly made it 2-0 midway through the first period and completed the scoring with an empty-netter. His special performance on Tuesday night elevated Connelly to the top of the league's rookie scoring list. He has 19 points (nine goals, 10 assists) in 26 games. A four-game point streak, which includes two goals and four assists, makes Connelly the hottest rookie around.--Taavi Pailk
Source: ESPN
Marc Gatcomb Exits Early Versus Oilers
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 25, 2026, 9:16 AM ETVegas Golden Knights right wing Marc Gatcomb (face) didn't finish Tuesday's matchup with the Edmonton Oilers, Danny Webster of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports. The 27-year-old left the action after taking a high stick to the face. Gatcomb leads all Vegas forwards with 84 hits in 24 games. On the offensive end, he has contributed one goal and two assists. The Golden Knights will likely bring Raphael Lavoie back into the lineup if Gatcomb misses additional time. The team will face San Jose next on Friday.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Danny Webster
Filip Hallander Exits with Lower-Body Injury Tuesday
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 25, 2026, 9:06 AM ETEdmonton Oilers left wing Filip Hallander (lower body) missed most of Tuesday's 5-3 loss to Vegas. He suffered a lower-body injury early in the game, logging just 3:06 of ice time over five shifts. Hallander has made 15 appearances with the Oilers this season, scoring one goal and delivering 21 hits. The Swedish forward has been a depth piece, and his potential absence won't make a difference in fantasy. Max Jones may re-enter the lineup when Edmonton returns to action on Friday against Seattle. It's also possible Zach Hyman (illness) will be ready to return.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Sportsnet
Conor Geekie Will Miss 4-5 Months After Surgery
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 24, 2026, 6:59 PM ETTampa Bay Lightning center Conor Geekie (shoulder) will be out for 4-5 months after undergoing surgery, the team announced Tuesday. Geekie has been out for the last three games, and it looks like he won't be an option until late March. Before hurting his shoulder, Geekie was a regular in the lineup, recording five points (four goals, one assist), 27 SOG, and 59 hits in 20 games. He has averaged 11:27 of ice time, so Geekie's absence won't have a major impact in fantasy.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
Nikolaj Ehlers to Remain Out Wednesday
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 24, 2026, 6:52 PM ETCarolina Hurricanes left wing Nikolaj Ehlers (lower body) will miss a second straight game on Wednesday against Tampa Bay, Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site reports. He's trying to shake off a minor lower-body injury. Ehlers has been in fine form throughout 2026-27, posting 22 points (six goals, 16 assists) in 23 games. After his exit from the lineup, Taylor Hall returned to a second-line role. With two goals and one assist in the last two games, Hall has started to pick up steam.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Walt Ruff
Evgeni Malkin Returns to Practice Tuesday
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 24, 2026, 6:41 PM ETPittsburgh Penguins forward Evgeni Malkin (upper body) returned to practice Tuesday. The veteran star has dealt with several health issues this season, most recently missing two games with an upper-body injury. But he appears to be on track to rejoin the lineup Wednesday against Calgary. Despite missing time, Malkin is Pittsburgh's second-highest scorer. He has 18 points (six goals, 12 assists) in 19 games. After being held scoreless against Dallas, the team responded by placing Malkin on the top line with Sidney Crosby during Tuesday's practice.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
Ryan Pulock to Miss 1-2 Weeks With Shoulder Injury
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 24, 2026, 6:31 PM ETNew York Islanders defenseman Ryan Pulock (shoulder) won't be available for 1-2 weeks, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports. Pulock has been sidelined for two games due to a shoulder issue and will be out for at least three more games. The veteran rearguard has appeared in 17 games this season, recording four assists, 15 SOG, 30 blocks, 12 hits, and a plus-seven rating. Matthew Kessell, who recorded two assists in Monday's 4-2 loss to Toronto, is expected to have an increased role until Pulock returns.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Andrew Gross