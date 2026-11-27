Nov 26, 2026, 9:29 PM ET

ESPN NFL Nation's Todd Archer reports that Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones "does not anticipate making coaching changes of any kind" during the team's extended break. Dallas is fresh off a 39-38 loss to the division-rival Philadelphia Eagles on Thanksgiving Day, in which the team held a 31-10 lead with 3:40 remaining in the third quarter. It's another close loss for the Cowboys, and another late-game collapse. However, Jones seems more than willing to stick with head coach Brian Schottenheimer and staff despite the team's inability to record consecutive wins. Schottenheimer's job is safe for now, though it's fair to wonder for how long. Dallas will get a tough road matchup with the Seattle Seahawks in Week 13.