Denzel Boston Listed as Non-Participant Again Thursday
Nov 26, 2026, 6:58 PM ETCleveland Browns wide receiver Denzel Boston (quadriceps) was listed as a non-participant for the second straight day on Thursday's injury report. Cleveland.com's Mary Kay Cabot reported that the Browns held a walkthrough on Thanksgiving, so Thursday's listing was an estimate. Boston missed Wednesday's practice. The rookie is dealing with a quad injury coming out of the bye after playing through a toe injury in the Week 10 win over the Houston Texans. Boston caught one pass for 16 yards in that game after catching six passes in each of his previous two outings. He leads the Browns with 523 receiving yards. Jerry Jeudy and KC Concepcion Jr. are Cleveland's other starting wideouts and would be the first options for extra targets if Boston sits. Malachi Corley is listed as Boston's backup. Cleveland's game against the Las Vegas Raiders was moved to 8:20 p.m. ET on Sunday.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Mary Kay Cabot
More Recent News
Dalton Kincaid Active for Thursday Night
Here are the #Bills inactives for tonight’s game against the Chiefs.— Chris Brown (@ChrisBrownBills) November 26, 2026
Dalton Kincaid, Dorian Williams are both up tonight. #BillsMafia
WR Skyler Bell
S Jalon Kilgore
CB Christian Benford
OLB Mike Danna
OT Jude Bowry
DT Greg Gaines
Nov 26, 2026, 6:52 PM ET
Pittsburgh Steelers DST a Low-End Starting Option in Week 12
Jorden Hill
Nov 26, 2026, 6:49 PM ETThe Pittsburgh Steelers recorded three sacks and a forced fumble while surrendering 19 points to the Philadelphia Eagles in a Week 11 loss and will look to bounce back at home against the Denver Broncos on Friday. On paper, this isn't an ideal matchup to target, as the Broncos allow the fewest sacks per game in the NFL and average fewer than one turnover per contest. On a positive note, this game is expected to be one of the lowest-scoring affairs of the week, with a projected point total around 36.5. Pittsburgh will be without star linebacker Alex Highsmith (ankle), but the Steelers DST should nonetheless provide a relatively safe floor for fantasy purposes, checking in as the 13th-ranked unit in RotoBaller's Week 12 DST rankings.--Jorden Hill
Source: RotoBaller
Sam Darnold on Track to Start Against 49ers
Bruno Mulé
Nov 26, 2026, 6:39 PM ETSeattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold (quadriceps) practiced in full Thursday for the second straight day and is on track to start Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers, according to ESPN's Brady Henderson. Head coach Mike Macdonald said Wednesday that Seattle planned to start Darnold if practice went well. Darnold hurt his quad and fractured a rib against the Chicago Bears in Week 8. The quad injury kept him out of wins over the Arizona Cardinals and Las Vegas Raiders, with Drew Lock starting both games. Darnold threw two interceptions and took five sacks in Seattle's Week 5 loss to San Francisco. Darnold is a QB2 option in Superflex if he starts. His first game back comes against a defense that gave him trouble in the first meeting, making him a tougher start in one-quarterback leagues.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Brady Henderson
Pat Freiermuth Draws Plus Matchup Against Denver
Jorden Hill
Nov 26, 2026, 6:38 PM ETPittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth is quietly the fantasy TE8 this season and has a great opportunity to produce against the Denver Broncos in Week 12. While Denver is tough against opposing receivers, it allows the third-most fantasy points per game to tight ends. However, Freiermuth will now be catching passes from Mason Rudolph after the Steelers released Aaron Rodgers earlier this week. Of all Pittsburgh's pass-catchers, Freiermuth has the most rapport with Rudolph, as the two have played numerous games together dating back to Freiermuth's rookie season in 2021. In Rudolph's most recent start in Week 12 of the 2025 campaign, Freiermuth recorded three receptions for 19 yards and a touchdown. While this isn't projected to be a high-scoring affair, Freiermuth offers some upside given the matchup and his existing chemistry with Rudolph. He profiles as a middling streaming option on Friday and comes in at TE20 in RotoBaller's Week 12 half-PPR rankings.--Jorden Hill
Source: RotoBaller
Dallas Goedert Ruled Out With Shoulder Injury
Bruno Mulé
Nov 26, 2026, 6:24 PM ETPhiladelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert (shoulder) has been ruled out for the rest of Thursday's Thanksgiving game against the Dallas Cowboys, according to NBC Sports Philadelphia's Dave Zangaro. Goedert left in the first quarter and finished with one catch for nine yards. Zach Ertz, Johnny Mundt and Eli Stowers are the Eagles' remaining tight ends.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Dave Zangaro
Germie Bernard Has Low Floor in Week 12
Jorden Hill
Nov 26, 2026, 6:18 PM ETPittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Germie Bernard led the team in targets last week but is nonetheless difficult to trust against the Denver Broncos on Friday. Not only is Denver stout against opposing receivers, but Bernard will also need to adjust to playing with quarterback Mason Rudolph following Aaron Rodgers' release on Wednesday. To make matters worse, Bernard will be competing for snaps with Michael Pittman Jr. (foot), who is returning to the lineup, as well as Roman Wilson and Max Hurleman, who made an impact in his NFL debut last week. Bernard's chemistry with Rudolph will be worth monitoring, but fantasy managers would be wise to find another starting option at receiver in Week 12.--Jorden Hill
Source: RotoBaller
DK Metcalf Faces Uphill Battle Amid Quarterback Shakeup
Jorden Hill
Nov 26, 2026, 6:12 PM ETPittsburgh Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf has just six total receptions over his last four games and will hope to get more involved against the Denver Broncos in Week 12. This is a challenging matchup against one of the top secondaries in the NFL, as Denver allows the sixth-fewest fantasy points per game to opposing wideouts. Additionally, Metcalf will need to establish chemistry with quarterback Mason Rudolph, who is making his first start of the season following Aaron Rodgers' release. In Metcalf's last full game with Rudolph, he secured five of eight targets for 22 receiving yards. It's also worth noting that Metcalf will face increased target competition on Friday, with Michael Pittman Jr. (foot) returning to the field for the first time since Week 4. Metcalf always has the potential to deliver explosive plays, but the 28-year-old's inconsistencies this season make him difficult to trust as anything more than a low-end flex option on Friday.--Jorden Hill
Source: RotoBaller
Brock Bowers Limited Again Thursday
Bruno Mulé
Nov 26, 2026, 6:10 PM ETLas Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (ankle) was limited in Thursday's practice for a second straight day, according to The Athletic's Sam Warren. The Raiders have yet to issue a game designation. Bowers also logged two limited sessions last week, drew a questionable designation and sat out against the Denver Broncos. He injured his right ankle against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 10. Head coach Klint Kubiak said Wednesday that he was optimistic Bowers would play Sunday night against the Cleveland Browns. If he's active, Bowers belongs in fantasy lineups. His 676 receiving yards and six touchdown catches lead the Raiders despite three missed games this season. Las Vegas kicks off at 8:20 p.m. ET, so managers who wait for Bowers' status should have a tight end from Sunday night or Monday available. Michael Mayer is a fallback in deeper leagues. He left the Denver game and is listed with a back injury, but he practiced in full on Wednesday and Thursday and sits directly behind Bowers on the depth chart.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Matt Maiocco
Brock Purdy Misses Second Straight Practice
Bruno Mulé
Nov 26, 2026, 5:58 PM ETSan Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (ankle) missed Thursday's practice, according to NBC Sports Bay Area's Matt Maiocco. Purdy also sat out Wednesday, when head coach Kyle Shanahan called him day-to-day and said he could miss Sunday's game against the Seattle Seahawks. Purdy sprained his left ankle in the second quarter of last week's win over the Minnesota Vikings in Mexico City and continued playing in the second half. He threw for 255 yards and three touchdowns in the win and earned NFC Offensive Player of the Week honors. Purdy has started all 10 games this season and remains a strong fantasy start if he's active. Mac Jones is the backup and made eight starts in Purdy's place last year. If he gets the start against Seattle, Jones is a fallback in Superflex leagues. The 49ers kick off at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Matt Maiocco
Saquon Barkley Exits With Stinger, Questionable to Return
Bruno Mulé
Nov 26, 2026, 5:47 PM ETPhiladelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley (stinger) left Thursday's Thanksgiving game against the Dallas Cowboys and is questionable to return, according to the team. He had five carries for seven yards before exiting. Will Shipley is next on the Eagles' depth chart, and Jaydon Blue is also available.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Philadelphia Eagles
Marvin Harrison Jr. Upgraded to Full Practice Thursday
Bruno Mulé
Nov 26, 2026, 5:40 PM ETHouston Texans wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. (hamstring) practiced in full Thursday after being limited Wednesday. The upgrade gives Harrison a chance to return Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens after missing Houston's last two games. He injured his hamstring in practice before the Week 10 game against the Cleveland Browns and last played in the Week 9 win over the Los Angeles Chargers. Harrison has six catches for 60 yards and a touchdown in three games since Houston acquired him from the Arizona Cardinals in October. He's still looking for a steady role behind Nico Collins, with Xavier Hutchinson and Tank Dell in the rotation while Harrison has been out. Kayshon Boutte sat out Wednesday and Thursday with a hip injury, so there could be more snaps for Harrison if Boutte misses Sunday's game. Harrison can stay on fantasy benches this week while Houston sorts out its receiver rotation. In deeper leagues, he's a stash for managers who can wait to see whether he earns more targets from C.J. Stroud.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Houston Texans
Rico Dowdle Tough to Trust in Week 12
Jorden Hill
Nov 26, 2026, 5:39 PM ETPittsburgh Steelers running back Rico Dowdle has been quiet over the past two weeks and will be difficult to trust in fantasy lineups against the Denver Broncos in Week 12. Although Denver's run defense has struggled this season, Dowdle will continue splitting opportunities with Jaylen Warren in an offense now led by quarterback Mason Rudolph. It's possible Pittsburgh leans on the running game in Rudolph's first start since Week 12 last season, but the Steelers' offense isn't projected to find much success following the release of quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Furthermore, this contest is expected to be a low-scoring affair with limited touchdown upside. Dowdle should remain rostered in most formats, but he isn't a recommended starting option for fantasy managers on Friday.--Jorden Hill
Source: RotoBaller
Dallas Goedert Questionable to Return With Shoulder Injury
Bruno Mulé
Nov 26, 2026, 5:31 PM ETPhiladelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert (shoulder) is questionable to return to Thursday's Thanksgiving game against the Dallas Cowboys, the team announced. Goedert had one catch for nine yards before leaving. With Grant Calcaterra inactive, Zach Ertz, Johnny Mundt and Eli Stowers are the Eagles' other available tight ends.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Philadelphia Eagles
Caleb Williams Fine After Midsection Check, Scans Came Back Clean
Caleb Williams said he is fine physically. Got his midsection checked out after the game but he says the scans turned out good.— Sean Hammond (@sean_hammond) November 26, 2026
Nov 26, 2026, 5:28 PM ET
Woody Marks Practices in Full Again Thursday
Bruno Mulé
Nov 26, 2026, 5:26 PM ETHouston Texans running back Woody Marks (concussion) practiced in full for the second straight day Thursday, according to the team. Marks suffered the concussion against the Cleveland Browns in Week 10 and missed last week's win over the Indianapolis Colts. Head coach DeMeco Ryans said Monday that he was hopeful Marks would return against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday. Houston has yet to announce that Marks has cleared the protocol. Offensive coordinator Nick Caley said Monday that he wants to keep both Marks and David Montgomery involved when they're healthy. Marks had at least 15 carries in four straight games before the loss in Cleveland, a stretch that came mostly with Montgomery sidelined by a groin injury. Montgomery returned against Indianapolis and handled a season-high 26 carries. That workload gives Houston reason to keep leaning on Montgomery as Marks works back into the rotation. Marks is a flex option in deeper leagues if cleared to play. In shallower leagues, a back with a regular workload is a safer start until the split in Houston becomes clear.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Houston Texans
Jaylen Warren Looks to Navigate Steelers' Quarterback Chaos
Jorden Hill
Nov 26, 2026, 5:25 PM ETPittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren has struggled to get much going in recent weeks and will hope to turn things around against the Denver Broncos in Week 12. Unfortunately, Warren faces a new challenge with quarterback Mason Rudolph making his first start of the season following Aaron Rodgers' benching and eventual release. The 28-year-old has had success with Rudolph under center in the past, including their most recent full game together in Week 12 last season, when Warren rushed for 68 yards and a touchdown. This matchup also offers some reason for optimism, as the Broncos have surrendered the 10th-most fantasy points per game and the eighth-most yards per carry to opposing running backs this season. Fantasy managers shouldn't view Warren as a must-start on Friday night, but he still carries plenty of upside as a low-end RB2.--Jorden Hill
Source: RotoBaller
Jaxon Smith-Njigba Remains Limited on Thursday
The Seahawks list Sam Darnold as a full participant for the second straight day, so he’s still on track to start Sunday vs. the 49ers.— Brady Henderson (@BradyHenderson) November 26, 2026
JSN was limited again with a new ankle injury, as was Leonard Williams due to his stinger.
A long injury report for a team coming off a bye. pic.twitter.com/3QdCry8Qwp
Nov 26, 2026, 5:23 PM ET
Dallas Goedert Headed to Locker Room
Dallas Goedert is running inside to the locker room— Eliot Shorr-Parks (@EliotShorrParks) November 26, 2026
Nov 26, 2026, 5:22 PM ET
Zay Flowers Practices in Full Thursday
Bruno Mulé
Nov 26, 2026, 5:15 PM ETBaltimore Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers (ankle) practiced in full Thursday, the team reported, after being limited Wednesday. The upgrade is a good sign for Sunday's game against the Houston Texans. Flowers is a WR2 in PPR leagues if he plays, thanks to the volume he's seen since Jacoby Brissett took over as Baltimore's starting quarterback. He led Baltimore with eight catches for 97 yards in last week's loss to the Carolina Panthers. That was his second straight game with at least six catches after he had just three combined in the two games before Brissett took over. Flowers leads Baltimore in receptions and receiving yards this season, and he's put up useful PPR lines in both of Brissett's starts without scoring a touchdown. Fellow starter Rashod Bateman was limited Wednesday with a groin injury, and Devontez Walker is listed behind Flowers on the depth chart. With Baltimore kicking off at 1 p.m. ET Sunday, fantasy managers can have another receiver from the early window ready if Flowers has a setback.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Baltimore Ravens
Mason Rudolph Not on Fantasy Radar Against Broncos
Jorden Hill
Nov 26, 2026, 5:10 PM ETPittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph is set to make his first start of the season on Friday against the Denver Broncos. The seventh-year pro last started against the Chicago Bears in Week 12 of the 2025 campaign, completing 24 of 31 pass attempts for 171 yards, one touchdown, and one interception. While the Broncos have allowed the 10th-most fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks this season, it is difficult to expect much success from Rudolph this week in a Steelers offense that has struggled recently. Of course, all the drama surrounding the team, head coach Mike McCarthy, and former starting quarterback Aaron Rodgers isn't helping Rudolph's outlook, either. He is worth rostering in superflex formats, but fantasy managers shouldn't view him as anything more than an emergency QB2 heading into Week 12.--Jorden Hill
Source: RotoBaller