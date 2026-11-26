Nov 26, 2026, 6:49 PM ET

The Pittsburgh Steelers recorded three sacks and a forced fumble while surrendering 19 points to the Philadelphia Eagles in a Week 11 loss and will look to bounce back at home against the Denver Broncos on Friday. On paper, this isn't an ideal matchup to target, as the Broncos allow the fewest sacks per game in the NFL and average fewer than one turnover per contest. On a positive note, this game is expected to be one of the lowest-scoring affairs of the week, with a projected point total around 36.5. Pittsburgh will be without star linebacker Alex Highsmith (ankle), but the Steelers DST should nonetheless provide a relatively safe floor for fantasy purposes, checking in as the 13th-ranked unit in RotoBaller's Week 12 DST rankings.