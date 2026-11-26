Rico Dowdle Tough to Trust in Week 12
Nov 26, 2026, 5:39 PM ETPittsburgh Steelers running back Rico Dowdle has been quiet over the past two weeks and will be difficult to trust in fantasy lineups against the Denver Broncos in Week 12. Although Denver's run defense has struggled this season, Dowdle will continue splitting opportunities with Jaylen Warren in an offense now led by quarterback Mason Rudolph. It's possible Pittsburgh leans on the running game in Rudolph's first start since Week 12 last season, but the Steelers' offense isn't projected to find much success following the release of quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Furthermore, this contest is expected to be a low-scoring affair with limited touchdown upside. Dowdle should remain rostered in most formats, but he isn't a recommended starting option for fantasy managers on Friday.--Jorden Hill
Source: RotoBaller
More Recent News
Dallas Goedert Questionable to Return With Shoulder Injury
Bruno Mulé
Nov 26, 2026, 5:31 PM ETPhiladelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert (shoulder) is questionable to return to Thursday's Thanksgiving game against the Dallas Cowboys, the team announced. Goedert had one catch for nine yards before leaving. With Grant Calcaterra inactive, Zach Ertz, Johnny Mundt and Eli Stowers are the Eagles' other available tight ends.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Philadelphia Eagles
Caleb Williams Fine After Midsection Check, Scans Came Back Clean
Caleb Williams said he is fine physically. Got his midsection checked out after the game but he says the scans turned out good.— Sean Hammond (@sean_hammond) November 26, 2026
Nov 26, 2026, 5:28 PM ET
Woody Marks Practices in Full Again Thursday
Bruno Mulé
Nov 26, 2026, 5:26 PM ETHouston Texans running back Woody Marks (concussion) practiced in full for the second straight day Thursday, according to the team. Marks suffered the concussion against the Cleveland Browns in Week 10 and missed last week's win over the Indianapolis Colts. Head coach DeMeco Ryans said Monday that he was hopeful Marks would return against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday. Houston has yet to announce that Marks has cleared the protocol. Offensive coordinator Nick Caley said Monday that he wants to keep both Marks and David Montgomery involved when they're healthy. Marks had at least 15 carries in four straight games before the loss in Cleveland, a stretch that came mostly with Montgomery sidelined by a groin injury. Montgomery returned against Indianapolis and handled a season-high 26 carries. That workload gives Houston reason to keep leaning on Montgomery as Marks works back into the rotation. Marks is a flex option in deeper leagues if cleared to play. In shallower leagues, a back with a regular workload is a safer start until the split in Houston becomes clear.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Houston Texans
Jaylen Warren Looks to Navigate Steelers' Quarterback Chaos
Jorden Hill
Nov 26, 2026, 5:25 PM ETPittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren has struggled to get much going in recent weeks and will hope to turn things around against the Denver Broncos in Week 12. Unfortunately, Warren faces a new challenge with quarterback Mason Rudolph making his first start of the season following Aaron Rodgers' benching and eventual release. The 28-year-old has had success with Rudolph under center in the past, including their most recent full game together in Week 12 last season, when Warren rushed for 68 yards and a touchdown. This matchup also offers some reason for optimism, as the Broncos have surrendered the 10th-most fantasy points per game and the eighth-most yards per carry to opposing running backs this season. Fantasy managers shouldn't view Warren as a must-start on Friday night, but he still carries plenty of upside as a low-end RB2.--Jorden Hill
Source: RotoBaller
Jaxon Smith-Njigba Remains Limited on Thursday
The Seahawks list Sam Darnold as a full participant for the second straight day, so he’s still on track to start Sunday vs. the 49ers.— Brady Henderson (@BradyHenderson) November 26, 2026
JSN was limited again with a new ankle injury, as was Leonard Williams due to his stinger.
A long injury report for a team coming off a bye. pic.twitter.com/3QdCry8Qwp
Nov 26, 2026, 5:23 PM ET
Dallas Goedert Headed to Locker Room
Dallas Goedert is running inside to the locker room— Eliot Shorr-Parks (@EliotShorrParks) November 26, 2026
Nov 26, 2026, 5:22 PM ET
Denzel Boston Does Not Practice Again Thursday
#Browns #Raiders injury report for Thursday. Browns report is an estimate because they had a walk-through pic.twitter.com/Ik3K4wZpwt— Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) November 26, 2026
Nov 26, 2026, 5:21 PM ET
Zay Flowers Practices in Full Thursday
Bruno Mulé
Nov 26, 2026, 5:15 PM ETBaltimore Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers (ankle) practiced in full Thursday, the team reported, after being limited Wednesday. The upgrade is a good sign for Sunday's game against the Houston Texans. Flowers is a WR2 in PPR leagues if he plays, thanks to the volume he's seen since Jacoby Brissett took over as Baltimore's starting quarterback. He led Baltimore with eight catches for 97 yards in last week's loss to the Carolina Panthers. That was his second straight game with at least six catches after he had just three combined in the two games before Brissett took over. Flowers leads Baltimore in receptions and receiving yards this season, and he's put up useful PPR lines in both of Brissett's starts without scoring a touchdown. Fellow starter Rashod Bateman was limited Wednesday with a groin injury, and Devontez Walker is listed behind Flowers on the depth chart. With Baltimore kicking off at 1 p.m. ET Sunday, fantasy managers can have another receiver from the early window ready if Flowers has a setback.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Baltimore Ravens
Sam Darnold Full Participant Thursday, on Track to Start vs. 49ers
The Seahawks list Sam Darnold as a full participant for the second straight day, so he’s still on track to start Sunday vs. the 49ers.— Brady Henderson (@BradyHenderson) November 26, 2026
JSN was limited again with a new ankle injury, as was Leonard Williams due to his stinger.
A long injury report for a team coming off a bye. pic.twitter.com/3QdCry8Qwp
Nov 26, 2026, 5:15 PM ET
Mason Rudolph Not on Fantasy Radar Against Broncos
Jorden Hill
Nov 26, 2026, 5:10 PM ETPittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph is set to make his first start of the season on Friday against the Denver Broncos. The seventh-year pro last started against the Chicago Bears in Week 12 of the 2025 campaign, completing 24 of 31 pass attempts for 171 yards, one touchdown, and one interception. While the Broncos have allowed the 10th-most fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks this season, it is difficult to expect much success from Rudolph this week in a Steelers offense that has struggled recently. Of course, all the drama surrounding the team, head coach Mike McCarthy, and former starting quarterback Aaron Rodgers isn't helping Rudolph's outlook, either. He is worth rostering in superflex formats, but fantasy managers shouldn't view him as anything more than an emergency QB2 heading into Week 12.--Jorden Hill
Source: RotoBaller
Brock Bowers Limited with Ankle Injury Thursday
Raiders-Browns Thanksgiving injury report.— Sam Warren (@samwarren83) November 26, 2026
Brock Bowers continues to be limited by his ankle injury.
Tonka Hemingway did not practice after returning on Wednesday. Adam Butler and Tim Keenan continue to be out.
Quay Walker has a new hand injury. pic.twitter.com/ZnwxtrJqXC
Nov 26, 2026, 5:08 PM ET
Derrick Henry Upgraded to Full Practice Thursday
Bruno Mulé
Nov 26, 2026, 5:06 PM ETBaltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry (concussion) practiced in full Thursday, according to the team, after being limited Wednesday. Head coach Jesse Minter said Henry was initially cleared after experiencing concussion symptoms late in Sunday's loss to the Carolina Panthers. The Ravens put him back in the protocol as a precaution, and Minter said Wednesday that he expected Henry to be available Sunday against the Houston Texans. Baltimore has yet to announce whether Henry has cleared the protocol again. If he's cleared, Henry belongs in fantasy lineups. He ran for 94 yards and a touchdown before leaving the Carolina game, his best rushing total since Week 5. He leads the Ravens with 11 rushing touchdowns and has caught at least four passes in each of the past two games. Justice Hill handled the work behind Henry against Carolina and is next on Baltimore's depth chart. Fantasy managers with Henry can keep Hill on hand as a fallback for Sunday's 1 p.m. ET kickoff. Hill would be a flex option in PPR if Henry sits.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Baltimore Ravens
Aaron Rodgers Clears Waivers, Becomes a Free Agent
Bruno Mulé
Nov 26, 2026, 4:55 PM ETFormer Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers cleared waivers Thursday and is now a free agent, according to The Ringer's Tom Pelissero. Fantasy managers who held Rodgers through waivers can use that roster spot on a quarterback who's starting, even in Superflex leagues. The four-time NFL MVP can negotiate a new contract with any club after going unclaimed. Pittsburgh released him Wednesday, a day after naming Mason Rudolph the starter for Friday's game against the Denver Broncos. Rodgers criticized head coach Mike McCarthy on The Pat McAfee Show hours before his release. He threw for 2,241 yards and 16 touchdowns in 10 starts this season, with his final start for Pittsburgh coming in Sunday's loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. Rodgers signed a one-year deal to return to Pittsburgh in May and said then, and again at training camp, that 2026 would be his final NFL season. It's unclear whether he wants to finish the year with another team. If Rodgers signs somewhere with a chance to start, he'd be worth revisiting in deeper Superflex leagues.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Tom Pelissero
Brock Purdy (ankle) Out of Practice Thursday
49ers practice report for Thanksgiving Day:— Matt Maiocco (@MaioccoNBCS) November 26, 2026
No practice
QB Brock Purdy (ankle)
WR Jordan Watkins (groin)
S Siran Neal (knee, foot)
Limited
WR Mike Evans (Achilles)
LB Dre Greenlaw (neck)
CB Deommodore Lenoir (foot)
CB Upton Stout (shoulder, neck)
OL Carver Willis (illness)
Nov 26, 2026, 4:54 PM ET
Caleb Williams Went for an X-Ray After Victory, Could Be Precautionary
#Bears QB Caleb Williams just went for an X-ray. He was one of the last players off the field. Was in the locker room for celebration. Could be precautionary.— Brad Biggs (@BradBiggs) November 26, 2026
Nov 26, 2026, 4:51 PM ET
Tetairoa McMillan Misses Thursday's Practice
Bruno Mulé
Nov 26, 2026, 4:45 PM ETCarolina Panthers wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan (foot) did not practice Thursday, as reported by ESPN's Mike Kaye. Reporters also did not see McMillan during the open portion of Wednesday's practice. Head coach Dave Canales said Wednesday that McMillan had foot soreness after Sunday's win over the Baltimore Ravens and that he was optimistic about the receiver playing Monday night against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. McMillan briefly left the Baltimore game, returned and finished with six catches for 71 yards and a touchdown. He leads the Panthers in receptions and receiving yards, and he's a fantasy starter if he plays. Monday's 8:15 p.m. ET kickoff makes it worth having a backup before Sunday's games start.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Mike Kaye
Jonathon Brooks Practices in Full Thursday
Bruno Mulé
Nov 26, 2026, 4:36 PM ETCarolina Panthers running back Jonathon Brooks (groin) practiced in full Thursday, according to ESPN's Mike Kaye, and remains on injured reserve. Carolina opened his return window Nov. 11, so the team has until next week to activate him. Brooks has been out since hurting his groin against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 2. He was a full participant all last week and still sat out Sunday's win over the Baltimore Ravens. Head coach Dave Canales said Wednesday that finding a role for Brooks will factor into the decision to bring him back. Chuba Hubbard is getting most of the work on offense, and Trevor Etienne gives Carolina a backup who can also return kicks. Brooks had just nine carries in his two appearances this season. Even if Carolina activates him for Monday night's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, his workload is too uncertain to put him in a fantasy lineup. He's a deeper-league stash for managers who have the bench space to see where he fits once he's back.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Mike Kaye
Romeo Doubs Listed as Limited Thursday
Bruno Mulé
Nov 26, 2026, 4:23 PM ETNew England Patriots wide receiver Romeo Doubs (shoulder) was listed as limited Thursday, the team confirmed. The Patriots had no practice scheduled on Thanksgiving, so the listing was an estimate. Doubs returned to practice Wednesday on a limited basis after New England opened his window to return from injured reserve. He has missed four games since hurting his shoulder against the New York Jets in Week 6. Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Chargers is the first one he's eligible to play since going on injured reserve. The Patriots still need to activate him before he can play. He caught three touchdowns in his first six games with New England and could give the offense another option with A.J. Brown dealing with a hamstring injury. Tommy DeVito is expected to start in place of the injured Drake Maye. Doubs is worth holding in deeper leagues, given the role he had before getting hurt. The long layoff and change at quarterback make him a tough start this week even if he makes it back onto the active roster.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Doug Kyed
Isaiah Likely Limited Again With Groin Injury
Bruno Mulé
Nov 26, 2026, 4:22 PM ETNew York Giants tight end Isaiah Likely (groin) was listed as limited for the second straight day Thursday, according to Dan Salomone of Giants.com. Likely missed last Friday's practice with the same injury and still played in Sunday's win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. He caught one pass for 35 yards that day. In his previous game, he caught nine passes and scored against the Washington Commanders. Likely has played in every game in his first season with the Giants. He leads New York with seven touchdown catches and is second to Malik Nabers in both receptions and receiving yards. The Giants visit the Indianapolis Colts at 1 p.m. ET Sunday. Likely is still a TE1 if he plays, given how often the Giants have turned to him this season. Managers can keep him in their lineup plans with another tight end ready if the groin injury keeps him out. Theo Johnson is next on the Giants' depth chart and would be in line for more work should Likely miss the game.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Dan Salomone
Parker Washington Limited With Shoulder Injury
Bruno Mulé
Nov 26, 2026, 3:53 PM ETJacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Parker Washington (shoulder) was limited in Thursday's practice, the team announced. It was his first time on Jacksonville's injury report this week. He has started every game this season and leads Jacksonville in receiving yards and touchdown catches. The Jaguars host the Tennessee Titans at 1 p.m. ET Sunday, and Washington had one of his best games of the season in the first meeting. He caught seven passes for 152 yards and a touchdown that day, then topped 100 yards again against the New York Giants. Trevor Lawrence threw his way 17 times in the Giants game, a sign of how much the Jaguars have leaned on him lately. That workload keeps Washington in WR2 territory if he suits up. Managers can keep Washington in their lineup plans and have another receiver ready in case the shoulder keeps him out of the rematch. Jakobi Meyers and Brian Thomas Jr. would be in line for more work if Washington sits. Meyers was also limited Thursday with an ankle injury.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Jacksonville Jaguars