Dallas Goedert Ruled Out With Shoulder Injury
Nov 26, 2026, 6:24 PM ETPhiladelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert (shoulder) has been ruled out for the rest of Thursday's Thanksgiving game against the Dallas Cowboys, according to NBC Sports Philadelphia's Dave Zangaro. Goedert left in the first quarter and finished with one catch for nine yards. Zach Ertz, Johnny Mundt and Eli Stowers are the Eagles' remaining tight ends.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Dave Zangaro
More Recent News
Germie Bernard Has Low Floor in Week 12
Jorden Hill
Nov 26, 2026, 6:18 PM ETPittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Germie Bernard led the team in targets last week but is nonetheless difficult to trust against the Denver Broncos on Friday. Not only is Denver stout against opposing receivers, but Bernard will also need to adjust to playing with quarterback Mason Rudolph following Aaron Rodgers' release on Wednesday. To make matters worse, Bernard will be competing for snaps with Michael Pittman Jr. (foot), who is returning to the lineup, as well as Roman Wilson and Max Hurleman, who made an impact in his NFL debut last week. Bernard's chemistry with Rudolph will be worth monitoring, but fantasy managers would be wise to find another starting option at receiver in Week 12.--Jorden Hill
Source: RotoBaller
DK Metcalf Faces Uphill Battle Amid Quarterback Shakeup
Jorden Hill
Nov 26, 2026, 6:12 PM ETPittsburgh Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf has just six total receptions over his last four games and will hope to get more involved against the Denver Broncos in Week 12. This is a challenging matchup against one of the top secondaries in the NFL, as Denver allows the sixth-fewest fantasy points per game to opposing wideouts. Additionally, Metcalf will need to establish chemistry with quarterback Mason Rudolph, who is making his first start of the season following Aaron Rodgers' release. In Metcalf's last full game with Rudolph, he secured five of eight targets for 22 receiving yards. It's also worth noting that Metcalf will face increased target competition on Friday, with Michael Pittman Jr. (foot) returning to the field for the first time since Week 4. Metcalf always has the potential to deliver explosive plays, but the 28-year-old's inconsistencies this season make him difficult to trust as anything more than a low-end flex option on Friday.--Jorden Hill
Source: RotoBaller
Brock Bowers Limited Again Thursday
Bruno Mulé
Nov 26, 2026, 6:10 PM ETLas Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (ankle) was limited in Thursday's practice for a second straight day, according to The Athletic's Sam Warren. The Raiders have yet to issue a game designation. Bowers also logged two limited sessions last week, drew a questionable designation and sat out against the Denver Broncos. He injured his right ankle against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 10. Head coach Klint Kubiak said Wednesday that he was optimistic Bowers would play Sunday night against the Cleveland Browns. If he's active, Bowers belongs in fantasy lineups. His 676 receiving yards and six touchdown catches lead the Raiders despite three missed games this season. Las Vegas kicks off at 8:20 p.m. ET, so managers who wait for Bowers' status should have a tight end from Sunday night or Monday available. Michael Mayer is a fallback in deeper leagues. He left the Denver game and is listed with a back injury, but he practiced in full on Wednesday and Thursday and sits directly behind Bowers on the depth chart.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Matt Maiocco
Brock Purdy Misses Second Straight Practice
Bruno Mulé
Nov 26, 2026, 5:58 PM ETSan Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (ankle) missed Thursday's practice, according to NBC Sports Bay Area's Matt Maiocco. Purdy also sat out Wednesday, when head coach Kyle Shanahan called him day-to-day and said he could miss Sunday's game against the Seattle Seahawks. Purdy sprained his left ankle in the second quarter of last week's win over the Minnesota Vikings in Mexico City and continued playing in the second half. He threw for 255 yards and three touchdowns in the win and earned NFC Offensive Player of the Week honors. Purdy has started all 10 games this season and remains a strong fantasy start if he's active. Mac Jones is the backup and made eight starts in Purdy's place last year. If he gets the start against Seattle, Jones is a fallback in Superflex leagues. The 49ers kick off at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Matt Maiocco
Saquon Barkley Exits With Stinger, Questionable to Return
Bruno Mulé
Nov 26, 2026, 5:47 PM ETPhiladelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley (stinger) left Thursday's Thanksgiving game against the Dallas Cowboys and is questionable to return, according to the team. He had five carries for seven yards before exiting. Will Shipley is next on the Eagles' depth chart, and Jaydon Blue is also available.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Philadelphia Eagles
Marvin Harrison Jr. Upgraded to Full Practice Thursday
Bruno Mulé
Nov 26, 2026, 5:40 PM ETHouston Texans wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. (hamstring) practiced in full Thursday after being limited Wednesday. The upgrade gives Harrison a chance to return Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens after missing Houston's last two games. He injured his hamstring in practice before the Week 10 game against the Cleveland Browns and last played in the Week 9 win over the Los Angeles Chargers. Harrison has six catches for 60 yards and a touchdown in three games since Houston acquired him from the Arizona Cardinals in October. He's still looking for a steady role behind Nico Collins, with Xavier Hutchinson and Tank Dell in the rotation while Harrison has been out. Kayshon Boutte sat out Wednesday and Thursday with a hip injury, so there could be more snaps for Harrison if Boutte misses Sunday's game. Harrison can stay on fantasy benches this week while Houston sorts out its receiver rotation. In deeper leagues, he's a stash for managers who can wait to see whether he earns more targets from C.J. Stroud.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Houston Texans
Rico Dowdle Tough to Trust in Week 12
Jorden Hill
Nov 26, 2026, 5:39 PM ETPittsburgh Steelers running back Rico Dowdle has been quiet over the past two weeks and will be difficult to trust in fantasy lineups against the Denver Broncos in Week 12. Although Denver's run defense has struggled this season, Dowdle will continue splitting opportunities with Jaylen Warren in an offense now led by quarterback Mason Rudolph. It's possible Pittsburgh leans on the running game in Rudolph's first start since Week 12 last season, but the Steelers' offense isn't projected to find much success following the release of quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Furthermore, this contest is expected to be a low-scoring affair with limited touchdown upside. Dowdle should remain rostered in most formats, but he isn't a recommended starting option for fantasy managers on Friday.--Jorden Hill
Source: RotoBaller
Dallas Goedert Questionable to Return With Shoulder Injury
Bruno Mulé
Nov 26, 2026, 5:31 PM ETPhiladelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert (shoulder) is questionable to return to Thursday's Thanksgiving game against the Dallas Cowboys, the team announced. Goedert had one catch for nine yards before leaving. With Grant Calcaterra inactive, Zach Ertz, Johnny Mundt and Eli Stowers are the Eagles' other available tight ends.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Philadelphia Eagles
Caleb Williams Fine After Midsection Check, Scans Came Back Clean
Caleb Williams said he is fine physically. Got his midsection checked out after the game but he says the scans turned out good.— Sean Hammond (@sean_hammond) November 26, 2026
Nov 26, 2026, 5:28 PM ET
Woody Marks Practices in Full Again Thursday
Bruno Mulé
Nov 26, 2026, 5:26 PM ETHouston Texans running back Woody Marks (concussion) practiced in full for the second straight day Thursday, according to the team. Marks suffered the concussion against the Cleveland Browns in Week 10 and missed last week's win over the Indianapolis Colts. Head coach DeMeco Ryans said Monday that he was hopeful Marks would return against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday. Houston has yet to announce that Marks has cleared the protocol. Offensive coordinator Nick Caley said Monday that he wants to keep both Marks and David Montgomery involved when they're healthy. Marks had at least 15 carries in four straight games before the loss in Cleveland, a stretch that came mostly with Montgomery sidelined by a groin injury. Montgomery returned against Indianapolis and handled a season-high 26 carries. That workload gives Houston reason to keep leaning on Montgomery as Marks works back into the rotation. Marks is a flex option in deeper leagues if cleared to play. In shallower leagues, a back with a regular workload is a safer start until the split in Houston becomes clear.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Houston Texans
Jaylen Warren Looks to Navigate Steelers' Quarterback Chaos
Jorden Hill
Nov 26, 2026, 5:25 PM ETPittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren has struggled to get much going in recent weeks and will hope to turn things around against the Denver Broncos in Week 12. Unfortunately, Warren faces a new challenge with quarterback Mason Rudolph making his first start of the season following Aaron Rodgers' benching and eventual release. The 28-year-old has had success with Rudolph under center in the past, including their most recent full game together in Week 12 last season, when Warren rushed for 68 yards and a touchdown. This matchup also offers some reason for optimism, as the Broncos have surrendered the 10th-most fantasy points per game and the eighth-most yards per carry to opposing running backs this season. Fantasy managers shouldn't view Warren as a must-start on Friday night, but he still carries plenty of upside as a low-end RB2.--Jorden Hill
Source: RotoBaller
Jaxon Smith-Njigba Remains Limited on Thursday
The Seahawks list Sam Darnold as a full participant for the second straight day, so he’s still on track to start Sunday vs. the 49ers.— Brady Henderson (@BradyHenderson) November 26, 2026
JSN was limited again with a new ankle injury, as was Leonard Williams due to his stinger.
A long injury report for a team coming off a bye. pic.twitter.com/3QdCry8Qwp
Nov 26, 2026, 5:23 PM ET
Dallas Goedert Headed to Locker Room
Dallas Goedert is running inside to the locker room— Eliot Shorr-Parks (@EliotShorrParks) November 26, 2026
Nov 26, 2026, 5:22 PM ET
Denzel Boston Does Not Practice Again Thursday
#Browns #Raiders injury report for Thursday. Browns report is an estimate because they had a walk-through pic.twitter.com/Ik3K4wZpwt— Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) November 26, 2026
Nov 26, 2026, 5:21 PM ET
Zay Flowers Practices in Full Thursday
Bruno Mulé
Nov 26, 2026, 5:15 PM ETBaltimore Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers (ankle) practiced in full Thursday, the team reported, after being limited Wednesday. The upgrade is a good sign for Sunday's game against the Houston Texans. Flowers is a WR2 in PPR leagues if he plays, thanks to the volume he's seen since Jacoby Brissett took over as Baltimore's starting quarterback. He led Baltimore with eight catches for 97 yards in last week's loss to the Carolina Panthers. That was his second straight game with at least six catches after he had just three combined in the two games before Brissett took over. Flowers leads Baltimore in receptions and receiving yards this season, and he's put up useful PPR lines in both of Brissett's starts without scoring a touchdown. Fellow starter Rashod Bateman was limited Wednesday with a groin injury, and Devontez Walker is listed behind Flowers on the depth chart. With Baltimore kicking off at 1 p.m. ET Sunday, fantasy managers can have another receiver from the early window ready if Flowers has a setback.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Baltimore Ravens
Sam Darnold Full Participant Thursday, on Track to Start vs. 49ers
The Seahawks list Sam Darnold as a full participant for the second straight day, so he’s still on track to start Sunday vs. the 49ers.— Brady Henderson (@BradyHenderson) November 26, 2026
JSN was limited again with a new ankle injury, as was Leonard Williams due to his stinger.
A long injury report for a team coming off a bye. pic.twitter.com/3QdCry8Qwp
Nov 26, 2026, 5:15 PM ET
Mason Rudolph Not on Fantasy Radar Against Broncos
Jorden Hill
Nov 26, 2026, 5:10 PM ETPittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph is set to make his first start of the season on Friday against the Denver Broncos. The seventh-year pro last started against the Chicago Bears in Week 12 of the 2025 campaign, completing 24 of 31 pass attempts for 171 yards, one touchdown, and one interception. While the Broncos have allowed the 10th-most fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks this season, it is difficult to expect much success from Rudolph this week in a Steelers offense that has struggled recently. Of course, all the drama surrounding the team, head coach Mike McCarthy, and former starting quarterback Aaron Rodgers isn't helping Rudolph's outlook, either. He is worth rostering in superflex formats, but fantasy managers shouldn't view him as anything more than an emergency QB2 heading into Week 12.--Jorden Hill
Source: RotoBaller
Derrick Henry Upgraded to Full Practice Thursday
Bruno Mulé
Nov 26, 2026, 5:06 PM ETBaltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry (concussion) practiced in full Thursday, according to the team, after being limited Wednesday. Head coach Jesse Minter said Henry was initially cleared after experiencing concussion symptoms late in Sunday's loss to the Carolina Panthers. The Ravens put him back in the protocol as a precaution, and Minter said Wednesday that he expected Henry to be available Sunday against the Houston Texans. Baltimore has yet to announce whether Henry has cleared the protocol again. If he's cleared, Henry belongs in fantasy lineups. He ran for 94 yards and a touchdown before leaving the Carolina game, his best rushing total since Week 5. He leads the Ravens with 11 rushing touchdowns and has caught at least four passes in each of the past two games. Justice Hill handled the work behind Henry against Carolina and is next on Baltimore's depth chart. Fantasy managers with Henry can keep Hill on hand as a fallback for Sunday's 1 p.m. ET kickoff. Hill would be a flex option in PPR if Henry sits.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Baltimore Ravens
Aaron Rodgers Clears Waivers, Becomes a Free Agent
Bruno Mulé
Nov 26, 2026, 4:55 PM ETFormer Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers cleared waivers Thursday and is now a free agent, according to The Ringer's Tom Pelissero. Fantasy managers who held Rodgers through waivers can use that roster spot on a quarterback who's starting, even in Superflex leagues. The four-time NFL MVP can negotiate a new contract with any club after going unclaimed. Pittsburgh released him Wednesday, a day after naming Mason Rudolph the starter for Friday's game against the Denver Broncos. Rodgers criticized head coach Mike McCarthy on The Pat McAfee Show hours before his release. He threw for 2,241 yards and 16 touchdowns in 10 starts this season, with his final start for Pittsburgh coming in Sunday's loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. Rodgers signed a one-year deal to return to Pittsburgh in May and said then, and again at training camp, that 2026 would be his final NFL season. It's unclear whether he wants to finish the year with another team. If Rodgers signs somewhere with a chance to start, he'd be worth revisiting in deeper Superflex leagues.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Tom Pelissero
Caleb Williams Went for an X-Ray After Victory, Could Be Precautionary
#Bears QB Caleb Williams just went for an X-ray. He was one of the last players off the field. Was in the locker room for celebration. Could be precautionary.— Brad Biggs (@BradBiggs) November 26, 2026
Nov 26, 2026, 4:51 PM ET