Jerry Jones Gives Mike McCarthy Vote of Confidence Amid Recent Allegations
Nov 26, 2026, 10:27 PM ETAmid his recent incident with former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, head coach Mike McCarthy was praised by Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones. "He's frankly one of the finest people around football that I've been around. ... And we never had an issue within the organization." The news storm over the last 48 hours regarding Rodgers and the abrupt end to his tenure in Pittsburgh has gripped the world of football, with many former colleagues of both sides weighing in. For what it's worth, the veteran's benching was just business, but his actions afterward were undoubtedly detrimental to his chances of finding more work. The outburst has unfortunately sullied his reputation. On the flip side, the kind words directed at McCarthy likely give him some solace during a trying time. The head coach is in the first year of a five-year contract with the team, and it appears the organization fully has his back.--Alex Ciulla
Source: Brooke PryorComments · Join ChatOpen App
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Mike Tomlin Was “Shocked” to See Aaron Rodgers Publicly Express Frustration, Claims It Runs Counter to the NFL's Culture
Mike Tomlin said he was "shocked" at Aaron Rodgers' appearance on McAfee: "To see laundry aired out that way in a public forum, those are things that run counterculture to professional football."— Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) November 27, 2026
Nov 26, 2026, 10:07 PM ET
DeVonta Smith Hobbled Following Massive Outing
Alex Ciulla
Nov 26, 2026, 10:05 PM ETAccording to EJ Smith of PHLY Sports, Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith (back) was having trouble getting around in the locker room following the team's 39-38 road win over the Dallas Cowboys. Smith went off in the come-from-behind victory on Thanksgiving Day, torching Dallas' Swiss-cheese secondary for 200 yards and two scores on 11-of-14 receiving. It was a career-high in yardage for the University of Alabama product, and his first multi-touchdown game since Week 17 of the 2024 season. However, he didn't come away unscathed. Midway through the fourth, with Philly mounting a comeback, Smith went up for a deep shot on the sideline, landed hard on his back, and looked in serious pain. The good news is, he missed just one play, but the post-game news paints a more concerning picture. Luckily, the sixth-year pro will get a bit of extra rest before a road outing with the Cardinals in Week 13. Smith already spent a good portion of the season banged up, so it'd be ill-fated for him to fall victim to the injury bug again so quickly. Owners would do well to monitor Philadelphia's first practice report of the week on Wednesday, though we could get an update on him before then.--Alex Ciulla
Source: EJ Smith
Mike Tomlin Calls Current Steelers Situation a "Dumpster Fire"
Mike Tomlin calls what's going in Pittsburgh "a dumpster fire."— Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) November 27, 2026
Nov 26, 2026, 10:03 PM ET
"He’s Frankly One of the Finest People Around Football" - Jerry Jones on Mike McCarthy
Jerry Jones effusive in his praise of Mike McCarthy.— Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) November 27, 2026
“He’s frankly one of the finest people around football that I’ve been around. … I never had the type of thing that’s being said about him — I never had that in any type of consideration in my time with him extending his… https://t.co/jkYVJxkTya
Nov 26, 2026, 9:47 PM ET
Dallas Goedert Spotted in Sling After Victory
Alex Ciulla
Nov 26, 2026, 9:45 PM ETNBC Sports' Dave Zangaro reports that Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert (shoulder) was seen in the locker room sporting a sling following the team's 39-38 road win against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 12. Goedert saw two targets on Philly's opening drive, converting one for a nine-yard gain. The 31-year-old exited the contest shortly thereafter and was ruled out in the second frame. It's too early to say exactly what happened to Goedert's shoulder, but we should know more over the next 24 hours or so, as the veteran is likely due for diagnostic imaging while the team tries to suss out a timetable for his return. If he's unable to suit up for the Eagles' next game -- a road date with the Arizona Cardinals -- teammates Johnny Mundt and Zach Ertz will see a significant uptick in playing time. Fortunately, the team will get an extended break before they next take the field.--Alex Ciulla
Source: Dave Zangaro
Jerry Jones Won't Make Coaching Changes Following Disastrous Collapse
Alex Ciulla
Nov 26, 2026, 9:29 PM ETESPN NFL Nation's Todd Archer reports that Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones "does not anticipate making coaching changes of any kind" during the team's extended break. Dallas is fresh off a 39-38 loss to the division-rival Philadelphia Eagles on Thanksgiving Day, in which the team held a 31-10 lead with 3:40 remaining in the third quarter. It's another close loss for the Cowboys, and another late-game collapse. However, Jones seems more than willing to stick with head coach Brian Schottenheimer and staff despite the team's inability to record consecutive wins. Schottenheimer's job is safe for now, though it's fair to wonder for how long. Dallas will get a tough road matchup with the Seattle Seahawks in Week 13.--Alex Ciulla
Source: Todd Archer
Legendary QB Criticizes Aaron Rodgers' Recent Actions
Alex Ciulla
Nov 26, 2026, 9:10 PM ETDuring the afternoon broadcast on Thanksgiving Day, FOX Sports NFL Analyst Tom Brady took issue with the way former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers handled his departure from the team. "The sanctity of an NFL locker room, it's a very sacred place...nobody wins when the family feuds," Brady noted. The circumstances between Rodgers and the Steelers deteriorated quickly, descending into chaos after the veteran had some choice words about long-time head coach Mike McCarthy. For what it's worth, neither side appears to have handled the situation properly. Still, Rodgers' lack of decorum could very well cost him the chance to continue what was supposed to be the final season of his career. As it stands, the 42-year-old went unclaimed off waivers, meaning he's free to sign with any team. Whether a team is willing to take a shot on him at this stage of his career is the million-dollar question.--Alex Ciulla
Source: Fox Sports Broadcast
Jerry Jones Said He Does Not Anticipate Making Coaching Changes of Any Kind
With 11 days between games, Jerry Jones said he does not anticipate making coaching changes of any kind. He called the loss to the Eagles, “numbing,” and blame goes everywhere from the front office to the coaches to the players.— Todd Archer (@toddarcher) November 27, 2026
Nov 26, 2026, 8:55 PM ET
Jaxon Smith-Njigba Gets in Another Limited Session
Alex Ciulla
Nov 26, 2026, 8:53 PM ETAccording to the team's practice report, Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (ankle) was a limited participant in Thursday's session. That marks back-to-back limited practices for the fantasy superstar, as he curiously popped up with an ankle injury following the team's bye week. It's a concerning development for him, as he'd missed practice in previous weeks, but only ever due to rest. He'll have one more chance to upgrade his status on Friday before the team must give him a designation ahead of their Week 12 clash with San Francisco. For what it's worth, Smith-Njigba is capable of playing on less than a full week of practice, though it'd undoubtedly give fantasy managers some relief to see him log a full session before the divisional tilt. We'll know more following Seattle's final prep on Friday.--Alex Ciulla
Source: Brady Henderson
Caleb Williams Checks Out Ok Following Comeback Victory
Alex Ciulla
Nov 26, 2026, 8:41 PM ETChicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (abdomen) reported no ill effects after undergoing X-rays of his midsection following the team's 39-35 win over the Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving Day. Williams was at a deficit from the get-go on Thursday and was held off the board until midway through the second frame when the offense strung together a few scoring drives. The team turned it around in the second half, with the USC product putting together one of the best performances of his career, tossing for 345 yards and two scores on a 68% completion rate. Both of Williams' TDs went to wide receiver Rome Odunze, while his passing yardage was the second-highest of his tenure with Chicago. Week 12 marked his first win against the Lions franchise. For now, it appears the 25-year-old will be fine, though fantasy managers should keep an eye on his practice participation next Wednesday as the team preps for a home meeting with the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 13.--Alex Ciulla
Source: ESPN
DeVonta Smith Back in Game After Injury Scare
Andy Smith
Nov 26, 2026, 8:05 PM ETPhiladelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith has returned to Thursday's game after a brief injury scare. The star wideout attempted to catch a deep pass from his QB, Joe Milton III, but took a hard hit and appeared to be in serious pain. Medical staff escorted him off the field, and he took a brief stop in the medical tent before being cleared to return to the game after missing only one play. Before the brief injury, Smith was already on track to have a dominant effort, catching nine passes for 186 yards and two touchdowns through three quarters of play.--Andy Smith
Source: Brooks Kubena
DeVonta Smith Down on the Field After Hard Hit
DeVonta Smith is down on the field.— Brooks Kubena (@BKubena) November 27, 2026
Nov 26, 2026, 7:57 PM ET
Dalton Kincaid Active for Thursday Night
Andy Smith
Nov 26, 2026, 7:17 PM ETBuffalo Bills tight end Dalton Kincaid (thumb/ankle) is officially active for the Thanksgiving Night game against the Kansas City Chiefs. The team's top tight end entered this contest with a questionable tag due to a thumb and ankle injury but progressed enough to suit up. Kincaid was unable to play last weekend, which allowed Dawson Knox to slide into the top role on the depth chart. Before missing Week 11, Kincaid was in a scoring slump, catching just five total passes and averaging a low 6.8 PPR points per game over his last two contests. However, prior to that, Kincaid averaged 11.3 PPR points per game, including three games with more than 15.0 PPR points per game. Rain is in the forecast, which could limit the offense's attack, but Kincaid has borderline TE1 upside, facing a Chiefs defense that has allowed the eighth-most fantasy points to opposing tight ends.--Andy Smith
Source: Chris Brown
Denzel Boston Listed as Non-Participant Again Thursday
Bruno Mulé
Nov 26, 2026, 6:58 PM ETCleveland Browns wide receiver Denzel Boston (quadriceps) was listed as a non-participant for the second straight day on Thursday's injury report. Cleveland.com's Mary Kay Cabot reported that the Browns held a walkthrough on Thanksgiving, so Thursday's listing was an estimate. Boston missed Wednesday's practice. The rookie is dealing with a quad injury coming out of the bye after playing through a toe injury in the Week 10 win over the Houston Texans. Boston caught one pass for 16 yards in that game after catching six passes in each of his previous two outings. He leads the Browns with 523 receiving yards. Jerry Jeudy and KC Concepcion Jr. are Cleveland's other starting wideouts and would be the first options for extra targets if Boston sits. Malachi Corley is listed as Boston's backup. Cleveland's game against the Las Vegas Raiders was moved to 8:20 p.m. ET on Sunday.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Mary Kay Cabot
Pittsburgh Steelers DST a Low-End Starting Option in Week 12
Jorden Hill
Nov 26, 2026, 6:49 PM ETThe Pittsburgh Steelers recorded three sacks and a forced fumble while surrendering 19 points to the Philadelphia Eagles in a Week 11 loss and will look to bounce back at home against the Denver Broncos on Friday. On paper, this isn't an ideal matchup to target, as the Broncos allow the fewest sacks per game in the NFL and average fewer than one turnover per contest. On a positive note, this game is expected to be one of the lowest-scoring affairs of the week, with a projected point total around 36.5. Pittsburgh will be without star linebacker Alex Highsmith (ankle), but the Steelers DST should nonetheless provide a relatively safe floor for fantasy purposes, checking in as the 13th-ranked unit in RotoBaller's Week 12 DST rankings.--Jorden Hill
Source: RotoBaller
Sam Darnold on Track to Start Against 49ers
Bruno Mulé
Nov 26, 2026, 6:39 PM ETSeattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold (quadriceps) practiced in full Thursday for the second straight day and is on track to start Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers, according to ESPN's Brady Henderson. Head coach Mike Macdonald said Wednesday that Seattle planned to start Darnold if practice went well. Darnold hurt his quad and fractured a rib against the Chicago Bears in Week 8. The quad injury kept him out of wins over the Arizona Cardinals and Las Vegas Raiders, with Drew Lock starting both games. Darnold threw two interceptions and took five sacks in Seattle's Week 5 loss to San Francisco. Darnold is a QB2 option in Superflex if he starts. His first game back comes against a defense that gave him trouble in the first meeting, making him a tougher start in one-quarterback leagues.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Brady Henderson
Pat Freiermuth Draws Plus Matchup Against Denver
Jorden Hill
Nov 26, 2026, 6:38 PM ETPittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth is quietly the fantasy TE8 this season and has a great opportunity to produce against the Denver Broncos in Week 12. While Denver is tough against opposing receivers, it allows the third-most fantasy points per game to tight ends. However, Freiermuth will now be catching passes from Mason Rudolph after the Steelers released Aaron Rodgers earlier this week. Of all Pittsburgh's pass-catchers, Freiermuth has the most rapport with Rudolph, as the two have played numerous games together dating back to Freiermuth's rookie season in 2021. In Rudolph's most recent start in Week 12 of the 2025 campaign, Freiermuth recorded three receptions for 19 yards and a touchdown. While this isn't projected to be a high-scoring affair, Freiermuth offers some upside given the matchup and his existing chemistry with Rudolph. He profiles as a middling streaming option on Friday and comes in at TE20 in RotoBaller's Week 12 half-PPR rankings.--Jorden Hill
Source: RotoBaller
Dallas Goedert Ruled Out With Shoulder Injury
Bruno Mulé
Nov 26, 2026, 6:24 PM ETPhiladelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert (shoulder) has been ruled out for the rest of Thursday's Thanksgiving game against the Dallas Cowboys, according to NBC Sports Philadelphia's Dave Zangaro. Goedert left in the first quarter and finished with one catch for nine yards. Zach Ertz, Johnny Mundt and Eli Stowers are the Eagles' remaining tight ends.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Dave Zangaro
Germie Bernard Has Low Floor in Week 12
Jorden Hill
Nov 26, 2026, 6:18 PM ETPittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Germie Bernard led the team in targets last week but is nonetheless difficult to trust against the Denver Broncos on Friday. Not only is Denver stout against opposing receivers, but Bernard will also need to adjust to playing with quarterback Mason Rudolph following Aaron Rodgers' release on Wednesday. To make matters worse, Bernard will be competing for snaps with Michael Pittman Jr. (foot), who is returning to the lineup, as well as Roman Wilson and Max Hurleman, who made an impact in his NFL debut last week. Bernard's chemistry with Rudolph will be worth monitoring, but fantasy managers would be wise to find another starting option at receiver in Week 12.--Jorden Hill
Source: RotoBaller
DK Metcalf Faces Uphill Battle Amid Quarterback Shakeup
Jorden Hill
Nov 26, 2026, 6:12 PM ETPittsburgh Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf has just six total receptions over his last four games and will hope to get more involved against the Denver Broncos in Week 12. This is a challenging matchup against one of the top secondaries in the NFL, as Denver allows the sixth-fewest fantasy points per game to opposing wideouts. Additionally, Metcalf will need to establish chemistry with quarterback Mason Rudolph, who is making his first start of the season following Aaron Rodgers' release. In Metcalf's last full game with Rudolph, he secured five of eight targets for 22 receiving yards. It's also worth noting that Metcalf will face increased target competition on Friday, with Michael Pittman Jr. (foot) returning to the field for the first time since Week 4. Metcalf always has the potential to deliver explosive plays, but the 28-year-old's inconsistencies this season make him difficult to trust as anything more than a low-end flex option on Friday.--Jorden Hill
Source: RotoBaller