Bo Nix Outside QB1 Consideration in Week 12
Nov 27, 2026, 10:12 AM ETDenver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix completed 19 of 35 passes for 225 yards, one touchdown, and one interception in Sunday's 38-24 win over Las Vegas. Despite Denver putting up 38 points, Nix threw just one touchdown as rookie running back Jonah Coleman rushed for three. Nix has thrown for 1,955 yards and 12 touchdowns through 10 games this season. Pittsburgh will be without pass rusher Alex Highsmith (ankle), who has recorded 5.5 sacks this season. While the Steelers have struggled to limit passing yardage, they've allowed the fourth-fewest passing touchdowns and fifth-fewest fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks. RotoBaller ranks Nix as the QB16 for Week 12, making him a viable superflex starter but a risky option in single-quarterback leagues.--Ryan Pederson
Source: RotoBaller
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Courtland Sutton a Risky Start in Week 12
Will Brady
Nov 27, 2026, 10:10 AM ETAcross 10 games in 2026, Denver Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton has recorded just 25 catches for 266 yards and two touchdowns on 48 targets. After a quiet start, Sutton had a stretch of decent production before Denver's Week 10 bye, recording 12 catches for 143 yards and a touchdown on 18 targets across three games from Weeks 7-9. However, Sutton was held without a catch on two targets in Denver's first game out of the bye in Week 11 against the Las Vegas Raiders. In Week 12, Sutton and the Broncos will take on a Pittsburgh Steelers defense that is currently tied for fourth in the NFL in fewest receiving touchdowns allowed (11). Given his inconsistent target volume, Sutton profiles as a touchdown-or-bust wide receiver who is better left on fantasy benches in Week 12.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
Amon-Ra St. Brown Posts Huge Game Against Chicago
Nathan Harvey
Nov 27, 2026, 9:54 AM ETDetroit Lions star wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown hauled in seven of 10 targets for 146 yards and no touchdowns in the 39-35 loss to the Chicago Bears. Despite the loss, St. Brown posted his first 100-yard receiving game since Week 7 and produced fantasy points again in Week 12. He continued to make spectacular catches throughout the game and was unguardable in the high-scoring affair against their divisional rivals. The sixth-year receiver has averaged 7 receptions for 85.3 yards and 0.73 touchdowns this season, averaging 16.4 half-PPR fantasy points per game. While the Lions will continue to feed their top playmakers, including Jahmyr Gibbs, Jameson Williams, and Sam LaPorta, St. Brown's high target share should keep him as a high-end WR1 moving forward.--Nathan Harvey
Source: ESPN
Dak Prescott Continues to Deliver as a QB1 Against Eagles
Nathan Harvey
Nov 27, 2026, 9:48 AM ETDallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott completed 19 of 28 passes for 291 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception in the 39-38 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. He also added two carries for 19 yards and a rushing touchdown, marking his fourth straight productive outing in fantasy leagues. In Week 12, the 11th-year quarterback was sharp in the loss and continues to play at a high level this season. In 12 games, Prescott has averaged 278.3 passing yards and 2.25 touchdowns per game, for 21.9 fantasy points per game in 2026. With the Cowboys' defense still horrendous, Prescott and the offense will continue to air it out to keep pace with opponents. Despite an upcoming difficult schedule, Prescott should remain a solid QB1 in fantasy leagues.--Nathan Harvey
Source: ESPN
D.J. Moore Unproductive in Inclement Weather in Week 12
Nathan Harvey
Nov 27, 2026, 9:39 AM ETBuffalo Bills wide receiver D.J. Moore struggled in inclement weather at Highmark Stadium during Week 12. Moore caught two of six targets for 15 yards and no touchdowns in the thrilling 13-10 win over the Kansas City Chiefs. With star quarterback Josh Allen completing just 10 passes for 81 yards, no pass-catchers had a chance in the heavy rain and wind. The weather ended Moore's four-week hot streak, in which he totaled 288 yards and three touchdowns on 19 receptions. With better days ahead for the Buffalo passing offense, expect Moore to be far more productive moving forward. He should be considered a solid WR2 in fantasy for the remainder of the 2026 season.--Nathan Harvey
Source: ESPN
Kyle Monangai Finds Endzone Twice Against Lions
Nathan Harvey
Nov 27, 2026, 9:31 AM ETChicago Bears running back Kyle Monangai had eight carries for 15 yards and two touchdowns, plus one catch for 14 yards, in the 39-35 win over the Detroit Lions. Since returning from toe and thumb injuries, Monangai has been inefficient, averaging just over two yards per carry. However, his short-yardage role was pivotal to his Week 12 fantasy value, as he scored two touchdowns from inside the five-yard line. While running back D'Andre Swift will continue to be the team's lead back, veteran Salvon Ahmed appears to be taking on a larger role in the backfield as well. Ahmed has averaged 7.7 yards per carry this season, and if he continues to produce, he could affect both Swift's and Monangai's fantasy value moving forward. Monangai is likely a low-end FLEX option and should be a top handcuff with Swift taking a heavy workload this season.--Nathan Harvey
Source: ESPN
Luther Burden III Struggles Again in Week 12
Nathan Harvey
Nov 27, 2026, 9:21 AM ETChicago Bears wide receiver Luther Burden III hauled in three of seven targets for 44 yards and added one carry for one yard in the 39-35 win over the Detroit Lions. Despite quarterback Caleb Williams throwing for the second-most passing yards of his NFL career, Burden was unable to produce. In Burden's last two games, he's managed just five receptions for 54 yards in two strong matchups, though his fantasy value should improve after this tough outing. Tight end Colston Loveland was carted off with a knee injury that could cost him significant time. Burden played a career-high 80% of snaps in Week 12, and with the team more likely to pivot away from two-tight end sets, expect Burden to have a larger workload moving forward. While he's struggled over the last two weeks, Burden should remain a solid WR2 in fantasy going forward.--Nathan Harvey
Source: ESPN
Colston Loveland Awaiting MRI Results to Determine Absence Length
Nathan Harvey
Nov 27, 2026, 9:12 AM ETChicago Bears tight end Colston Loveland (knee) is awaiting MRI results to determine how long he will miss. Loveland had his leg trapped in the first quarter and was carted off with a towel over his head shortly afterward. He was ruled out quickly after the injury, a sign of a significant knee injury that would be devastating for the Bears' offense. In 11 games, Loveland has caught 41 of 61 targets for 397 yards and three touchdowns, picking up the pace since Caleb Williams' return in Week 6. If this knee injury keeps him out for an extended period, rookie Sam Roush could step up, and the team may add another tight end in free agency. Fantasy managers should continue to monitor Loveland's status over the next few days and consider moves for other tight ends playing Sunday or Monday.--Nathan Harvey
Source: Courtney Cronin - ESPN
Patrick Mahomes Can't Overcome Poor Conditions
Alex Ciulla
Nov 27, 2026, 1:25 AM ETKansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes completed 16 of 29 passes for 174 yards in a 13-10 road loss to the Buffalo Bills on Thanksgiving Day. He added two yards on three carries. Mahomes came into this one on a heater, but fell victim to inclement weather on the East Coast, posting his second-lowest fantasy output of the campaign. Kansas City punted on its first four possessions before settling for a field goal just before halftime. Mahomes would eventually orchestrate a touchdown drive on their first possession of the third. A missed field goal and three more punts were all the team could muster otherwise. It's unfortunate timing amid a hot streak, and the Texas Tech product won't get any favors in Week 13 against a formidable Los Angeles Rams squad that has shut down fantasy QBs in 2026.--Alex Ciulla
Source: ESPN
Travis Kelce Leads Chiefs Pass Catchers in Narrow Defeat
Alex Ciulla
Nov 27, 2026, 1:10 AM ETKansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce caught four of seven targets for 71 yards in the team's 13-10 loss to the hosting Buffalo Bills in Week 12. This was a rough one for both passing attacks due to inclement weather, but Kelce was still productive. He led all Chiefs' pass catchers in yards and targets, while tying running back Emmett Johnson for the top spot in catches. It was a fine night, considering quarterback Patrick Mahomes threw for a middling 174 scoreless yards. Either way, the real story here is the 37-year-old's consistency, as he's recorded at least four grabs in six of his last seven appearances, with fewer than 50 yards just twice. He's the PPR TE3 over that time frame. The Chiefs' offense will try for better results next week in a road tilt with the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday Night Football.--Alex Ciulla
Source: ESPN
Emmett Johnson Shines Again as Chiefs RB1
Alex Ciulla
Nov 27, 2026, 12:56 AM ETKansas City Chiefs running back Emmett Johnson rushed for 72 yards and a touchdown on 17 totes in a 13-10 road loss to the Buffalo Bills on Thanksgiving. He added 24 yards on 4-of-4 receiving. Johnson couldn't surpass 100 rushing yards for a third straight game, but he was still a valuable asset for owners who kept him in the lineup. The fifth-round pick out of Nebraska retained his strong role in the passing game, notching at least four receptions for the fourth time in five outings. He also scored his sixth touchdown in that frame, serving as an excellent fill-in for backfield mate Kenneth Walker (groin). Walker looked to be improving after a limited practice on Tuesday, though he was downgraded back to a DNP to close out the week. If he's forced to miss a fourth straight appearance next Thursday, Johnson will again be in the high-end RB1 conversation. Kansas City will take on the Los Angeles Rams in that one.--Alex Ciulla
Source: ESPN
Josh Allen Flops in Bad Weather Brawl
Alex Ciulla
Nov 27, 2026, 12:40 AM ETBuffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen completed 10 of 21 passes for 81 yards, no touchdowns, and two interceptions in the team's 13-10 home win against the Kansas City Chiefs. He added 43 yards on seven carries. Yikes. It was a cold, rain-soaked evening in Orchard Park that left both teams' pass attacks floundering. Allen failed to eclipse the century mark in a game that he played at least half the snaps for the first time since Week 15 of 2023, and has now logged fewer than 13 fantasy points in three of his last four outings. Over that span, the perennial top option has worked to an ugly 3:6 TD:INT ratio. In fact, he's tossed at least one INT in seven of his last eight and has already thrown more picks this season (11) than he did all of 2025 (10). The weather plays a part in the blame on Thursday, but it's been an uncharacteristic run for the 30-year-old. He'll look to make amends on the road against the Patriots next Sunday.--Alex Ciulla
Source: ESPN
James Cook III Carries Buffalo to Critical Victory
Alex Ciulla
Nov 27, 2026, 12:25 AM ETBuffalo Bills running back James Cook III totaled 117 yards and a touchdown on 32 carries in Thursday night's 13-10 win over the Kansas City Chiefs. He added eight yards on his lone reception. Cook was bottled up for most of the first quarter, but took over on a long 13-play drive in which he saw nine carries and punched in his 11th rushing score of the campaign from five yards out. This was a tough defensive battle in unfavorable field conditions, so Buffalo's air attack couldn't get much going. Fortunately, Cook was the lone bright spot, carrying a substantial load, while backfield mate Ray Davis handled just four totes on the night. The 27-year-old has now cashed in at least one rushing touchdown in 10 straight games and is on pace for a career high in the category (16). He'll take on a New England defense in Week 13 that he went for 75 yards and a TD against back in Week 4.--Alex Ciulla
Source: ESPN
Jahmyr Gibbs Torches Staunch Opposition in Loss
Alex Ciulla
Nov 26, 2026, 11:44 PM ETDetroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs rushed for an eye-popping 205 yards and three touchdowns on 21 carries in Thursday's 39-35 loss to the Chicago Bears. He grabbed all five of his targets for an additional 47 yards. Wow. Chicago was a top-eight team against the run so far in 2026, but Gibbs gashed them for big gains all afternoon to record his second 200-plus rushing-yard game. The 24-year-old broke free for long gains of 32, 34, and 70 yards--the last of which accounted for his third score of the outing. Gibbs averaged an astonishing 9.8 yards per carry and now holds the record for the most rushing touchdowns by a player under 25 (55), passing the Lions' great Barry Sanders in the process. Gibbs doesn't turn 25 until March. He'll look to continue his dominance in Week 13 on the road against the Atlanta Falcons.--Alex Ciulla
Source: ESPN
Joe Milton III Orchestrates Comeback Despite Large Deficit
Alex Ciulla
Nov 26, 2026, 11:24 PM ETPhiladelphia Eagles quarterback Joe Milton III shredded the Dallas Cowboys defense for 331 yards and three touchdowns in a 39-38 road win. He added 15 yards and a fourth score on three carries, and he also threw his first interception. Milton and the Eagles were down 31-10 late in the third quarter until he uncorked a deep dime to DeVonta Smith (back) for a 45-yard touchdown. From then on, Philly was in full control, notching points on five straight drives. The former sixth-round pick again peppered Smith with double-digit looks, though this time, the duo synced up often, including two long TDs. It was an impressive showing for Milton, even if it came against one of the league's worst defenses. Either way, he'll look to continue building confidence in Week 13 when the team takes on a susceptible Cardinals secondary at State Farm Stadium.--Alex Ciulla
Source: ESPN
Rome Odunze Comes Up Clutch to Seal Win
Alex Ciulla
Nov 26, 2026, 11:04 PM ETChicago Bears wide receiver Rome Odunze came alive in Thursday's 39-35 road win against the Detroit Lions, piling up 87 yards and two touchdowns on 6-of-9 receiving. Odunze took advantage of a vulnerable Lions secondary to post his first multi-touchdown performance since Week 2 of last season. Moreover, he's now led, or tied for the team lead, in targets in consecutive games. The 24-year-old's first touchdown of the outing was a 41-yarder in which he shook free on a double move as quarterback Caleb Williams hit him in stride. His second was a beautiful toe-tapper in the back of the end zone, putting Chicago ahead for good. Tight end Colston Loveland (knee) was carted off early in this one, tasking Odunze with more responsibility closer to the line of scrimmage. If Loveland is forced to miss any more time, it'd considerably boost Odunze's immediate outlook. The Bears get another tough test against the visiting Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 13.--Alex Ciulla
Source: ESPN
Mike Tomlin Notes Aaron Rodgers Showed Bad Form
Alex Ciulla
Nov 26, 2026, 10:43 PM ETFormer Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said he was "shocked" to see quarterback Aaron Rodgers lash out at the organization during his appearance on The Pat McAfee Show. "To see laundry aired out that way in a public forum, those are things that run counterculture to professional football," said Tomlin. He also went on to note that what's going on in Pittsburgh is a "dumpster fire," likely also referencing the incident with wide receiver DK Metcalf in the team's Week 11 loss to the Eagles. Rodgers' reaction to his demotion could have been better handled, to put it politely, and the fact that he cleared waivers means no team was ready to take on a declining asset and potential locker room issue. In fact, that phrasing likely wouldn't have been used about the 42-year-old before this week, as Tomlin only had glowing remarks about his presence there. In all, it's an ugly situation that's tarnished Rodgers' would-be swan song.--Alex Ciulla
Source: Brooke Pryor
Jerry Jones Gives Mike McCarthy Vote of Confidence Amid Recent Allegations
Alex Ciulla
Nov 26, 2026, 10:27 PM ETAmid his recent incident with former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, head coach Mike McCarthy was praised by Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones. "He's frankly one of the finest people around football that I've been around. ... And we never had an issue within the organization." The news storm over the last 48 hours regarding Rodgers and the abrupt end to his tenure in Pittsburgh has gripped the world of football, with many former colleagues of both sides weighing in. For what it's worth, the veteran's benching was just business, but his actions afterward were undoubtedly detrimental to his chances of finding more work. The outburst has unfortunately sullied his reputation. On the flip side, the kind words directed at McCarthy likely give him some solace during a trying time. The head coach is in the first year of a five-year contract with the team, and it appears the organization fully has his back.--Alex Ciulla
Source: Brooke Pryor
DeVonta Smith Hobbled Following Massive Outing
Alex Ciulla
Nov 26, 2026, 10:05 PM ETAccording to EJ Smith of PHLY Sports, Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith (back) was having trouble getting around in the locker room following the team's 39-38 road win over the Dallas Cowboys. Smith went off in the come-from-behind victory on Thanksgiving Day, torching Dallas' Swiss-cheese secondary for 200 yards and two scores on 11-of-14 receiving. It was a career-high in yardage for the University of Alabama product, and his first multi-touchdown game since Week 17 of the 2024 season. However, he didn't come away unscathed. Midway through the fourth, with Philly mounting a comeback, Smith went up for a deep shot on the sideline, landed hard on his back, and looked in serious pain. The good news is, he missed just one play, but the post-game news paints a more concerning picture. Luckily, the sixth-year pro will get a bit of extra rest before a road outing with the Cardinals in Week 13. Smith already spent a good portion of the season banged up, so it'd be ill-fated for him to fall victim to the injury bug again so quickly. Owners would do well to monitor Philadelphia's first practice report of the week on Wednesday, though we could get an update on him before then.--Alex Ciulla
Source: EJ Smith
Mike Tomlin Calls Current Steelers Situation a "Dumpster Fire"
Mike Tomlin calls what's going in Pittsburgh "a dumpster fire."— Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) November 27, 2026
Nov 26, 2026, 10:03 PM ET
"He’s Frankly One of the Finest People Around Football" - Jerry Jones on Mike McCarthy
Jerry Jones effusive in his praise of Mike McCarthy.— Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) November 27, 2026
“He’s frankly one of the finest people around football that I’ve been around. … I never had the type of thing that’s being said about him — I never had that in any type of consideration in my time with him extending his… https://t.co/jkYVJxkTya
Nov 26, 2026, 9:47 PM ET