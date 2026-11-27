Kelly Oubre Jr. Questionable Against 76ers
Nov 27, 2026, 7:59 AM ETIndiana Pacers forward Kelly Oubre Jr. (hand) is questionable for Friday's NBA Cup matchup against the Philadelphia 76ers due to a laceration on his non-shooting hand. The former Sixer has scored at least 15 points in six consecutive games, most recently recording a season-high 20 points, four rebounds, two blocks, and four three-pointers against Oklahoma City on Monday. Aaron Nesmith and Quenton Jackson could see increased opportunities if Oubre is unavailable. Given his recent scoring consistency and ability to contribute defensively, Oubre remains an appealing fantasy option if cleared to play.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury ReportComments · Join ChatOpen App
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Jalen Duren Ruled Out Again on Friday
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Nov 27, 2026, 7:48 AM ETDetroit Pistons center Jalen Duren (hamstring) has been ruled out for Friday's NBA Cup matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks, marking his 16th consecutive absence. The 22-year-old practiced with the Pistons on Tuesday before beginning a rehabilitation assignment with the Motor City Cruise on Wednesday, a promising step toward his return from a right hamstring strain. Duren averaged 13.0 points and 7.5 rebounds across two appearances this season. John Collins and Paul Reed should continue splitting the center minutes, though the latter's window of streaming appeal could be closing as Duren inches closer to a return.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
Zach Edey Listed as Questionable for Friday
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Nov 27, 2026, 7:41 AM ETMemphis Grizzlies center Zach Edey (ankle) is questionable for Friday's NBA Cup matchup against the Minnesota Timberwolves. The 24-year-old exited Wednesday's win over the Clippers with left ankle soreness after recording seven points, four rebounds, and two blocks in nine minutes. It's a concerning development given his two surgeries on the same ankle over the past 18 months. Edey has remained productive despite a managed workload, averaging 8.9 points, 7.1 rebounds, and 1.1 blocks in 20.2 minutes. With Isaiah Stewart (hip) also questionable, Taylor Hendricks and Quinten Post could emerge as viable streaming options for Memphis' injury-depleted frontcourt.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
Duncan Robinson Remains Out Against Bucks
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Nov 27, 2026, 7:34 AM ETDetroit Pistons guard/forward Duncan Robinson (quadriceps) has been ruled out for Friday's NBA Cup matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks, marking his sixth consecutive absence. The 32-year-old is considered day-to-day as he progresses in his rehabilitation from a left quadriceps strain. Robinson was enjoying a career year before the injury, averaging 17.4 points while shooting 43.1 percent from beyond the arc on 9.1 attempts per game. Kevin Huerter, who contributed 13 points, six rebounds, and five assists against Orlando on Tuesday, remains an appealing short-term fantasy option with Robinson and Cade Cunningham (knee) sidelined.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
OG Anunoby Unlikely to Face Miami
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Nov 27, 2026, 7:28 AM ETNew York Knicks forward OG Anunoby (calf) is doubtful for Friday's NBA Cup matchup against the Miami Heat. The 29-year-old progressed to individual on-court work Wednesday, per Stefan Bondy of the New York Post, but appears likely to miss his fourth consecutive game with a left calf strain. Despite shooting just 40.1 percent from the field this season, Anunoby remains a solid multi-category fantasy contributor. Landry Shamet should retain his starting spot and remains worth streaming for points and threes, while Jose Alvarado could see additional opportunities if Miles McBride (groin) and Jordan Clarkson (foot) remain sidelined.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
Mitchell Robinson Questionable Against Hawks
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Nov 27, 2026, 7:22 AM ETBoston Celtics center Mitchell Robinson (illness) is questionable for Friday's NBA Cup matchup against the Atlanta Hawks after missing three consecutive games. The 28-year-old is averaging 5.1 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 0.8 blocks this season. Neemias Queta has filled in admirably, most recently recording 21 points, five rebounds, and two blocks against Washington on Tuesday. Queta should retain his starting role if Robinson remains sidelined, while Luka Garza and Chris Cenac Jr. could continue to see additional minutes off the bench. Given Robinson's modest production, fantasy managers can afford to take a wait-and-see approach upon his return.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
Jaxson Hayes Questionable Against Nuggets
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Nov 26, 2026, 8:21 PM ETUtah Jazz center Jaxson Hayes (knee) is questionable for Friday's NBA Cup matchup against the Denver Nuggets, per Jazz reporter Eric Spyropoulos. The 26-year-old missed Monday's loss to the Lakers after aggravating his left knee strain against Dallas on Sunday. Hayes is averaging 9.2 points and 6.4 rebounds in 23.7 minutes per game this season. With Jusuf Nurkic (foot) also questionable, Mo Bamba remains an appealing streaming option for rebounds and blocks if both centers sit. Even when healthy, Hayes could find it increasingly difficult to maintain his fantasy value once Nurkic returns to the rotation.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Eric Spyropoulos
Jusuf Nurkic Questionable for Season Debut Friday
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Nov 26, 2026, 8:10 PM ETUtah Jazz center Jusuf Nurkic (foot) is questionable for Friday's NBA Cup matchup against the Denver Nuggets, per Jazz reporter Eric Spyropoulos. The 32-year-old has yet to play this season after suffering a partial plantar plate tear in his right second toe during the preseason. Nurkic averaged 10.9 points, 10.4 rebounds, 4.8 assists, and 1.3 steals across 41 games last season, making him an intriguing speculative pickup for his multi-category upside. While his workload could be limited initially, his eventual return to regular minutes would likely come at the expense of Mo Bamba, Jaxson Hayes (knee), and Kyle Filipowski.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Eric Spyropoulos
De'Aaron Fox Upgraded to Questionable Friday
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Nov 26, 2026, 8:04 PM ETSan Antonio Spurs guard De'Aaron Fox (lower leg) has been upgraded to questionable for Friday's NBA Cup matchup against the Los Angeles Lakers, per NBA insider Marc Stein. The 28-year-old has missed two consecutive games with a right shin contusion. Despite a dip in his scoring production, Fox remains a valuable fantasy contributor, averaging 12.4 points, 5.8 assists, and 1.3 steals this season. Stephon Castle has taken on more playmaking responsibilities in his absence. With Dylan Harper (hip) also questionable, Castle should continue to handle much of the offense if both guards sit again, while Jordan McLaughlin and Julian Champagnie could benefit from extended playing time.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Marc Stein
Dylan Harper Upgraded to Questionable Against Lakers
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Nov 26, 2026, 7:56 PM ETSan Antonio Spurs guard/forward Dylan Harper (hip) has been upgraded to questionable for Friday's NBA Cup matchup against the Los Angeles Lakers, per NBA insider Marc Stein. The former No. 2 overall pick has missed four consecutive games with a left hip external rotator strain and could return ahead of his initial two-to-three-week recovery timeline. Harper is averaging 18.4 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 4.5 assists this season. With De'Aaron Fox (shin) also upgraded to questionable, Stephon Castle could see his playmaking responsibilities decrease after dishing out a combined 20 assists over his last two games.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Marc Stein
Moritz Wagner Ruled Out Against Raptors
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Nov 26, 2026, 7:45 PM ETBrooklyn Nets center Moritz Wagner (knee) has been ruled out for Friday's NBA Cup matchup against the Toronto Raptors, per Brian Lewis of the New York Post. The 29-year-old exited Wednesday's win over Milwaukee after just four minutes with left knee soreness and is now listed out for injury management. His availability for Saturday's game against Charlotte is also worth monitoring. Day'Ron Sharpe, who recorded 11 points, 14 rebounds, five assists, four steals, and two blocks against Milwaukee, should continue to offer solid multi-category fantasy production. At the same time, Danny Wolf could benefit from additional playing time in Wagner's absence.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Brian Lewis
Cade Cunningham Ruled Out Against Bucks
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Nov 26, 2026, 7:39 PM ETDetroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (knee) has been ruled out for Friday's NBA Cup matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks, per Omari Sankofa II of the Detroit Free Press. The 25-year-old will miss his second straight game and third in five contests due to right knee tendinopathy. Head coach J.B. Bickerstaff said Tuesday that Cunningham is "battling through a lot." Daniss Jenkins is coming off a 15-point, 10-assist performance against Orlando, while Isaiah Joe knocked down five three-pointers en route to 21 points in his first start of the season. With Jalen Duren (hamstring) and Duncan Robinson (quadriceps) also sidelined, both guards remain attractive short-term fantasy options. Cunningham's next chance to play comes Sunday against Orlando.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Omari Sankofa II
Andrew Wiggins Expected to Suit Up Friday
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Nov 26, 2026, 7:23 PM ETMiami Heat guard/forward Andrew Wiggins (ankle) is probable for Friday's NBA Cup matchup against the New York Knicks, per Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel. The 31-year-old is dealing with a right ankle sprain but has yet to miss a game this season. Wiggins has struggled to produce consistently since moving to the bench, scoring just 13 points combined over his last two outings. With averages of 9.1 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 1.6 assists in 26.1 minutes per game, the former No. 1 overall pick offers little incentive for fantasy managers to keep him rostered outside of deeper leagues.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Ira Winderman
Giannis Antetokounmpo Likely to Play Friday
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Nov 26, 2026, 7:15 PM ETMiami Heat forward/center Giannis Antetokounmpo (groin) is probable for Friday's NBA Cup matchup against the New York Knicks, per Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel. The two-time MVP returned from a one-game absence Wednesday, piling up 32 points, 14 rebounds, four assists, two steals, and one block in 36 minutes against Philadelphia. Antetokounmpo is averaging 28.2 points on 60.2 percent shooting from the field this season. Fantasy managers should feel comfortable keeping him in their lineups, especially with OG Anunoby (calf), one of New York's best defenders, doubtful for Friday's contest.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Ira Winderman
Joel Embiid Questionable for Friday
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Nov 26, 2026, 7:07 PM ETPhiladelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (illness) is questionable for Friday's NBA Cup matchup against the Indiana Pacers, per PhillyVoice's Adam Aaronson. The former MVP has missed two consecutive games since putting up 26 points, 17 rebounds, and nine assists against Milwaukee last Saturday. With Jaylen Brown (hamstring) already ruled out, Tyrese Maxey and LeBron James could carry an even heavier offensive load if Embiid remains sidelined. Jabari Walker will likely keep his starting spot, while Dominick Barlow and Adem Bona offer short-term streaming appeal for fantasy managers who need rebounds and blocks.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Adam Aaronson
Jaylen Brown Ruled Out Against Pacers
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Nov 26, 2026, 7:01 PM ETPhiladelphia 76ers guard/forward Jaylen Brown (hamstring) has been ruled out for Friday's NBA Cup matchup against the Indiana Pacers, per PhillyVoice's Adam Aaronson. The 30-year-old exited Wednesday's win over Miami with tightness in the same left hamstring that cost him two games last week. Brown's availability for Saturday's matchup against Houston is also worth monitoring. With Joel Embiid (illness) questionable, Tyrese Maxey, LeBron James, and VJ Edgecombe could shoulder even more of the offensive load. Dean Wade is a candidate to join the starting lineup, while Kentavious Caldwell-Pope could see additional minutes off the bench.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Adam Aaronson
LaMelo Ball Questionable Against Grizzlies
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Nov 26, 2026, 6:51 PM ETMinnesota Timberwolves guard LaMelo Ball (ankle) is questionable for Friday's NBA Cup matchup against the Memphis Grizzlies, per Charlie Walton. The 25-year-old injured his left ankle late in Wednesday's win over Oklahoma City, finishing with 19 points, seven rebounds, and eight assists in 29 minutes. Ball is averaging 17.3 points, 5.7 assists, and 1.6 steals this season. With Anthony Edwards (knee) and Donte DiVincenzo (Achilles) already sidelined, Ayo Dosunmu could shoulder more playmaking responsibilities if Ball sits, while Bones Hyland and Terrence Shannon Jr. would be worth considering as short-term streaming options.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Charlie Walton
Austin Reaves Questionable for Friday
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Nov 26, 2026, 6:41 PM ETLos Angeles Lakers guard/forward Austin Reaves (heel) is questionable for Friday's NBA Cup matchup against the San Antonio Spurs, per NBA insider Marc Stein. The 28-year-old returned to full practice Wednesday after missing five consecutive games with a left heel contusion. Reaves is enjoying an excellent season, averaging 24.7 points, 4.7 assists, 3.3 rebounds, and 1.2 steals while shooting 51.3 percent from the field and 40.9 percent from deep. His return would likely send Quentin Grimes back to the bench and cut into Collin Sexton's offensive opportunities, diminishing the short-term fantasy appeal of both guards.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Marc Stein
LeBron James Notches First Triple-Double as a Sixer
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Nov 26, 2026, 9:14 AM ETPhiladelphia 76ers forward LeBron James delivered his first triple-double as a Sixer in Wednesday's 111-104 NBA Cup win over the Miami Heat, posting a season-high 25 points, 10 rebounds, and 12 assists. The 41-year-old shot 9-for-15 from the field and 4-for-6 from deep, scoring 14 consecutive points in the second quarter. James has gone 8-for-11 from beyond the arc over his last two outings after shooting just 10-for-46 through his first 13 games. With Joel Embiid (illness) sidelined and Jaylen Brown (hamstring) battling a recurring injury, James could continue shouldering more of the offensive load Friday against Indiana.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA
OG Anunoby Resumes Individual On-Court Work
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Nov 26, 2026, 9:05 AM ETNew York Knicks forward OG Anunoby (calf) progressed to individual on-court work Wednesday and is considered day-to-day, per Stefan Bondy of the New York Post. The 29-year-old missed his third consecutive game Wednesday against Cleveland with a left calf strain. With the Knicks winning all three games in his absence, there's little incentive to rush him back. Pacome Dadiet chipped in seven points in 14 minutes against Cleveland but remains a fringe fantasy option. Anunoby's ability to contribute across multiple categories makes him an easy hold, with Friday's NBA Cup matchup against Miami representing his next opportunity to return.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Stefan Bondy
Andre Drummond Leaves Early Against Cleveland
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Nov 26, 2026, 8:57 AM ETNew York Knicks center Andre Drummond (head) didn't play in the second half of Wednesday's 121-102 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers after taking a hit to the head in the second quarter. The 33-year-old finished with three points and two rebounds in nine minutes. James Wiseman stepped into the backup center role, collecting six points and seven rebounds in just six minutes. Wiseman could see more playing time if Drummond misses Friday's matchup against Miami, especially with Karl-Anthony Towns having entered Wednesday's contest on the injury report with right knee inflammation.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Stefan Bondy