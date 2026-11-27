K'Andre Miller Practices Friday
Nov 27, 2026, 12:31 PM ETCarolina Hurricanes defenseman K'Andre Miller (illness) participated in Friday's practice session, Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site reports. Miller wasn't feeling well on Wednesday and missed his first game of the season against Tampa Bay. In 24 appearances this season, Miller hasn't made much of an offensive impact, but he's been highly effective for the Hurricanes. The 26-year-old boasts a plus-15 rating, along with eight points (one goal, seven assists), 38 SOG, 21 blocks, and 27 hits. Miller's offensive production should increase over the course of the season, given that his shooting percentage is currently very low at 2.6.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Walt RuffComments · Join ChatOpen App
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Vincent Desharnais Activated From Injured Reserve
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 27, 2026, 12:26 PM ETWashington Capitals defenseman Vincent Desharnais (appendectomy) was activated from Injured Reserve Friday. Desharnais is set to end a 13-game absence on Friday against Florida. He's been out of the lineup since mid-October, missing time after undergoing an appendectomy. While Desharnais is not a player who should draw fantasy attention, he had a good start to the season with Washington, recording three assists, 14 blocks, 22 hits, and a plus-nine rating in 9 games. He's averaging a career-high 19:25 of ice time this season.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Washington Capitals
Capitals Place Jordan Kyrou on Injured Reserve
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 27, 2026, 12:23 PM ETWashington Capitals right wing Jordan Kyrou (upper body) was moved to Injured Reserve Friday. He will miss a second consecutive game on Friday against the Florida Panthers and also won't be in action against his former team, the St. Louis Blues, on Saturday. Kyrou made a strong start at his new club, but went seven consecutive games without a point before being sidelined by an upper-body injury. He has five goals and 14 assists in 21 games this season. Kyrou's absence from the lineup gives Anthony Beauvillier an opportunity to log more ice time.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Washington Capitals
Zach Benson, Noah Ostlund Won't Play Friday
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 27, 2026, 12:00 PM ETBuffalo Sabres forwards Zach Benson (upper body) and Noah Ostlund (undisclosed) won't play in Friday's contest against Pittsburgh, Rachel Lenzi of The Buffalo News reports. The two have been ever-present in the Sabres' lineup until now and will be missing for the first time this season. Benson is the bigger loss, ranking third on the team with 23 points (five goals, 18 assists) in 25 games. Ostlund has 15 points (five goals, 10 assists) in 25 outings. Josh Doan is expected to move to the first line, increasing his fantasy appeal.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Rachel Lenzi
Colton Sissons Set to Return Friday
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 27, 2026, 11:50 AM ETToronto Maple Leafs forward Colton Sissons (lower body) will return to action Friday afternoon against the Boston Bruins, TSN's Mark Masters reports. The Maple Leafs' offense will get a significant boost, as Kirill Marchenko (lower body) also returns. Sissons has recorded six points, 19 SOG, and 38 hits in 19 games this season. Toronto has largely missed his physicality, but Sissons has shown he can contribute offensively as well. He's well-positioned to make a mark in Friday's game, joining John Tavares and Gavin McKenna on the second line.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Mark Masters
Kyle Palmieri Ruled Out for 6-8 Months
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 27, 2026, 11:44 AM ETNew York Islanders right wing Kyle Palmieri (knee) will miss 6-8 months, the team announced Friday. Palmieri was injured in Monday's 4-2 loss to Toronto and has been diagnosed with a torn ACL and meniscus in his right knee. It's a horrible blow for a player who missed most of last season with a torn ACL in his left knee. Palmieri will finish his 2026-27 campaign with nine points (four goals, five assists) in 23 games. Calum Ritchie has taken his spot in the lineup and looks set to see more regular action moving forward.--Taavi Pailk
Source: New York Islanders
Mathieu Olivier Out Week-to-Week
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 26, 2026, 5:59 PM ETColumbus Blue Jackets right wing Mathieu Olivier (upper body) is week-to-week, The Athletic's Aaron Portzline reports. He's set for a multi-game absence after suffering an upper-body injury in Monday's contest against New Jersey. A rematch with the Devils on Wednesday marked Olivier's first absence of the season. With Olivier on the shelf, the Blue Jackets lose a forward who likes to throw his body around. The 29-year-old leads the team with 62 hits in 22 games. His offensive work has resulted in three goals and three assists.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Aaron Portzline
Denton Mateychuk Not Expected to Play Friday
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 26, 2026, 5:48 PM ETColumbus Blue Jackets defenseman Denton Mateychuk (concussion) is expected to sit out Friday's clash against Detroit, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reports. A hit to the head in Wednesday's loss to New Jersey sent Mateychuk to concussion protocol, and he wasn't on the ice at Thursday's practice. Mateychuk has earned seven points (four goals, three assists) in 22 games this season and has recorded 29 blocks. Erik Gudbranson is poised to enter the lineup as his replacement. While Gudbranson offers less offense than Mateychuk, he brings a more physical presence, averaging two blocks and one hit per game.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Aaron Portzline
Gabe Perreault Ruled Out for 4-6 Weeks
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 26, 2026, 5:37 PM ETNew York Rangers winger Gabe Perreault (lower body) will be sidelined for 4-6 weeks, Mollie Walker of the New York Post reports. The Rangers have several forwards on the shelf, and Perreault will join them until at least late December. Only Alexis Lafreniere (10) has scored more goals than Perreault for the Rangers this season. He has seven goals on 46 SOG. In 24 outings, the 21-year-old has also contributed four assists. With Perreault unavailable, Jaroslav Chmelar could see more ice time until the holiday break, particularly if Pavel Dorofeyev (lower body) remains sidelined.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Mollie Walker
Jack Roslovic Likely to Remain Out Friday
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 26, 2026, 5:30 PM ETToronto Maple Leafs forward Jack Roslovic (upper body) will likely miss a second straight game on Friday against Boston, TSN's Mark Masters reports. The 29-year-old entered the week carrying an upper-body injury. With Toronto opening a back-to-back Friday, Roslovic could be sidelined for both games. Roslovic has been one of the best free-agent pickups of the year, recording 23 points (nine goals, 14 assists). While Roslovic's absence is a blow to the Maple Leafs, Kirill Marchenko (lower body) is on track to return against Boston and will boost the offense.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Mark Masters
Beckett Sennecke to Return Friday
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 26, 2026, 5:22 PM ETAnaheim Ducks winger Beckett Sennecke (upper body) will return to action on Friday against Los Angeles, Zach Cavanagh of The Sporting Tribune reports. The exciting winger has been sidelined for three games with an upper-body injury. Sennecke has been among Anaheim's best forwards this season, posting 12 goals and 14 assists in 22 games. He's had 11 power-play points (five goals, six assists). Sennecke averages over 20 minutes of ice time and looks set to remain a core piece of the Ducks' offense for the foreseeable future.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Zach Cavanagh
Brenden Dillon Handed Four-Game Suspension
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 26, 2026, 5:13 PM ETNew Jersey Devils defenseman Brenden Dillon has been suspended for four games for an illegal hit to the head of Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Denton Mateychuk (concussion). The incident occurred Wednesday and resulted in a match penalty for Dillon. Mateychuk entered concussion protocol and isn't expected to play in Friday's matchup with Detroit. Dillon has recorded two points (one goal, one assist), five SOG, 16 blocks, and 37 hits in 16 games this season. He'll be eligible to return to the lineup on Dec. 5 against Pittsburgh. In the meantime, Vladislav Kolyachonok will have a chance to play regularly.--Taavi Pailk
Source: ESPN
Patrik Laine Recovering From Knee Surgery
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 26, 2026, 9:58 AM ETWinger Patrik Laine revealed he recently underwent knee surgery after a setback in his training, David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period reports. Laine, an unrestricted free agent, noted he has a "lengthy recovery ahead." A month ago, ESPN's Emily Kaplan reported Laine has no interest in continuing his career in Europe and was still hoping to earn a new NHL deal. The knee injury is a major blow, though he appears to be in good spirits. Unfortunately, Laine has dealt with several health issues after an exciting start to his career. He hasn't played more than 68 games since 2019-20. Last season, Laine was limited to five outings with the Montreal Canadiens.--Taavi Pailk
Source: David Pagnotta
Ryan Poehling Close to Returning
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 26, 2026, 9:49 AM ETAnaheim Ducks center Ryan Poehling (knee) could be back in action this weekend, Zach Cavanagh of The Sporting Tribune reports. According to Ducks head coach Joel Quenneville, Poehling is "close" to being available. Quenneville hasn't been able to count on Poehling since the first few games of the season. He injured his knee in his fifth appearance of the campaign. With Leo Carlsson (upper body) sidelined, Poehling may have an expanded role if he can return before the Swedish forward. Typically, Poehling operates in the bottom six and plays a crucial role on the penalty kill.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Zach Cavanagh
Kirill Marchenko to Return Friday
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 26, 2026, 9:43 AM ETToronto Maple Leafs winger Kirill Marchenko (lower body) is poised to return to the lineup Friday against Boston, TSN's Mark Masters reports. Marchenko has recovered from a leg injury and said he's "ready to go." His return will be a welcome boost for a Maple Leafs team that has won just once in its last 10 games. Marchenko has been impactful in his first year in Toronto, scoring 14 points (six goals, eight assists) in 14 games and handing out 20 hits. He should slot back into the first power-play unit and claim a top-six spot.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Mark Masters
Pontus Holmberg Exits Loss with Injury
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 26, 2026, 9:36 AM ETTampa Bay Lightning right wing Pontus Holmberg (undisclosed) exited Wednesday's 3-1 loss to Carolina in the second period. Tampa Bay had Brandon Hagel and Zemgus Girgensons back in the lineup but lost another forward to injury. Holmberg skated on the second line and the second power-play unit. He made a strong impact early in the season but saw his point drought reach seven games on Wednesday night. Overall, Holmberg has contributed six goals and seven assists in 24 games, averaging nearly one hit. The Lightning close out the week with a back-to-back against Ottawa and Florida, and Scott Sabourin is likely to re-enter the lineup if Holmberg isn't healthy enough to play.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Tampa Bay Lightning
Denton Mateychuk Enters Concussion Protocol
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 26, 2026, 9:28 AM ETColumbus Blue Jackets defenseman Denton Mateychuk is in concussion protocol after exiting early on Wednesday against New Jersey. His game ended in the first period when Mateychuk took a hit to the head from Devils defenseman Braden Dillon. The NHL's Department of Player Safety announced that Dillon will have a hearing on Thursday for an illegal check to the head and interference against Mateychuk. After the game, Blue Jackets head coach Rick Bowness said Mateychuk "feels fine," so he may not be badly hurt and won't have to exit the lineup on Friday against Detroit. Mateychuk has registered seven points (three goals, four assists), 34 SOG, and 29 blocks in 22 games.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Sportsnet
Kaiden Guhle Exits Early Wednesday
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 26, 2026, 9:23 AM ETMontreal Canadiens defenseman Kaiden Guhle (undisclosed) left Wednesday's 6-0 loss to the Colorado Avalanche in the second period. He was apparently injured on a hit from Avalanche forward Gabriel Landeskog. Canadiens head coach Martin St. Louis didn't have an update on Guhle after the game. Montreal has one more contest scheduled this week, visiting Vegas on Saturday. Guhle's extended absence would hurt the Canadiens in more ways than one. He has recorded six points (two goals, four assists), 25 SOG, 37 blocks, 48 hits, and a plus-three rating in 22 games this season.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Sportsnet
Leo Carlsson Misses Second Straight Game
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 25, 2026, 7:17 PM ETAnaheim Ducks center Leo Carlsson (upper body) isn't ready to return to action on Wednesday night against San Jose. He was labeled as day-to-day on Wednesday by Ducks head coach Joel Quenneville. Beckett Sennecke (upper body) was upgraded to day-to-day, meaning Anaheim should have two of its best offensive players back sooner rather than later. Their next chance to return will be a back-to-back against Los Angeles on Friday and Saturday. Mikael Granlund has taken over the first-line center role from Carlsson, while Roger McQueen and Nico Myatovic will skate in the top six against the Sharks.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Zach Cavanagh
Elias Pettersson to Skip Road Trip
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 25, 2026, 7:08 PM ETVancouver Canucks center Elias Pettersson (upper body) won't play during the team's upcoming four-game road trip, Thomas Drance of The Athletic reports. He's been out for two games with an upper-body injury and will remain sidelined until at least next week. Vancouver begins its trip on Wednesday against the Detroit Red Wings. Following a couple of underwhelming campaigns, Pettersson has found his stride this season, posting 23 points (six goals, 17 assists) in 24 games. Filip Chytil has taken over the top-line center spot in his absence.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Thomas Drance
Cale Makar Returns to Action Wednesday
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 25, 2026, 7:04 PM ETColorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar (lower body) has been officially cleared to return on Wednesday against Montreal. After missing three games with a lower-body injury, the star rearguard practiced fully on Tuesday. He has recovered faster than expected, having been initially ruled out for two weeks. Makar is having another special season, boasting 23 points (five goals, 18 assists) in 19 games. He will rejoin the first power-play unit and will skate with Brett Kulak at even strength.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com