Derrick Henry Off the Injury Report
Nov 27, 2026, 4:15 PM ETBaltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry (concussion) is off the injury report and will play in his team's Week 12 matchup against the Houston Texans. Henry was in concussion protocol to begin the week, but he returned to full practice participation on Thursday and Friday and is apparently good to go against Houston. Across 11 games this season, the 32-year-old has rushed for 793 yards and 11 touchdowns on 198 carries. While Henry's efficiency has gone down while playing most of his games without Ravens QB1 Lamar Jackson (thumb), the veteran back remains a major red zone weapon. Now that he's active, Henry profiles as a high-end RB2 option for fantasy managers against Houston on Sunday.--Will Brady
Source: Baltimore Ravens
More Recent News
Revenge Game in the Cards for Kirk Cousins Against Falcons?
Nick Piotrowicz
Nov 27, 2026, 4:13 PM ETIn 2024, the Atlanta Falcons signed quarterback Kirk Cousins to a lucrative free-agent contract, and before he played a down, shockingly used the No. 8 overall pick to select Michael Penix Jr. Just over two years later, the circumstances present a chance for both afternoon drama and fantasy points in a Week 12 matchup between the Falcons and Cousins' Minnesota Vikings. While the coaching staff that benched Cousins for Penix was fired, the veteran quarterback is enjoying a resurgent season at age 38, and he now helms the contending Vikings in time to face an Atlanta defense that ranks 25th in air yards allowed, tied for 23rd in sacks, 25th in turnover percentage, and 24th against fantasy quarterbacks. History aside, this is the type of matchup fantasy managers should target. As RotoBaller's No. 12 quarterback this week, Cousins is a luxury Superflex option who could also be a starting option in one-QB formats.--Nick Piotrowicz
Source: RotoBaller
Home Run Potential for Justin Jefferson Against Falcons
Nick Piotrowicz
Nov 27, 2026, 4:09 PM ETThe Minnesota Vikings once again unlocked wide receiver Justin Jefferson with their midseason trade, which could yield big dividends in Week 12 against the Atlanta Falcons. The superstar receiver lost a costly fumble in a defeat to the San Francisco 49ers last week, but more importantly for fantasy managers, has gotten back to his old self alongside quarterback Kirk Cousins. Jefferson drew 22 targets in back-to-back road games against two quality opponents, and now the Vikings return home to face a Falcons defense that ranks 25th in air yards allowed, 21st in defensive EPA, and 28th against PPR receivers. Additionally, Atlanta's offense ranks tied for 29th in turnovers, which has frequently put opposing offenses in great field position, presenting a decent chance Minnesota creates at least one short field. As RotoBaller's No. 6 receiver in Week 12, Jefferson should be locked in as a WR1 option in every format.--Nick Piotrowicz
Source: RotoBaller
Brock Purdy Absent on Friday, in Danger of Missing Week 12
No Brock Purdy sightings early on in Friday’s practice. He did not practice Wednesday and Thursday— Matt Barrows (@mattbarrows) November 27, 2026
Nov 27, 2026, 4:08 PM ET
Bhayshul Tuten Ruled Out for Week 12
Will Brady
Nov 27, 2026, 4:07 PM ETJacksonville Jaguars running back Bhayshul Tuten (foot, ankle) has been ruled out for his team's Week 12 matchup against the Tennessee Titans, per Ryan O'Halloran of The Florida Times-Union. Tuten has been playing through a nagging ankle/foot issue for the last several weeks, but he aggravated the injury toward the end of the Jaguars' Week 11 loss to the New York Giants and will now miss time as a result. The 23-year-old has been a key piece for Jacksonville this season, recording 642 rushing yards, 226 receiving yards, and eight total touchdowns across 10 games. With Tuten inactive, Jaguars RB2 Chris Rodriguez Jr. will likely serve as the team's lead back and should be viewed as a must-start running back for fantasy managers in a favorable matchup against Tennessee.--Will Brady
Source: The Florida Times-Union - Ryan O'Halloran
Despite Platoon, Aaron Jones Sr. Stays in Lineup Consideration vs. Falcons
Nick Piotrowicz
Nov 27, 2026, 4:06 PM ETMinnesota Vikings running back Aaron Jones Sr. continues to warrant lineup consideration as his team prepares to play host to the struggling Atlanta Falcons in Week 12. The Vikings' offense has been among the worst in the NFL this season, yet the 10-year veteran has stayed productive, ranking 23rd among PPR running backs. Jones saw his snap share shrink when running back Jordan Mason returned from injured reserve, but he has still earned high-value carries, scoring touchdowns in back-to-back games to salvage otherwise mundane performances. The Falcons, however, rank 28th against half-PPR running backs and have regularly put their defense in bad positions with offensive turnovers. While managers probably have a tough time putting trust in the Minnesota offense, the matchup is good enough to put Jones in the conversation as an RB3/Flex. He's RotoBaller's No. 32 running back this week.--Nick Piotrowicz
Source: RotoBaller
Favorable Matchup Ahead for Jordan Mason in Week 12
Nick Piotrowicz
Nov 27, 2026, 4:02 PM ETAn injury and the Minnesota Vikings' season-long inability to establish a consistent offense have dimmed the fantasy production for running back Jordan Mason, but a Week 12 date against the Atlanta Falcons presents the chance for a turnaround. The Georgia Tech product has surpassed 60 rushing yards once this year and still has only one touchdown, but the Vikings' prognosis looks improved behind quarterback Kirk Cousins. For Mason, that begins with a Falcons defense that ranks 28th against half-PPR running backs and surrendered 170 total yards and two touchdowns to Kansas City rookie Emmitt Johnson in its most recent game. With a favorable run of games upcoming, Mason's short-term stock could be on the rise. He's ranked as RotoBaller's No. 28 running back this week, putting him in RB3/flex consideration in standard formats.--Nick Piotrowicz
Source: RotoBaller
Brock Bowers Questionable Against Browns
Bruno Mulé
Nov 27, 2026, 4:01 PM ETLas Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (ankle) is questionable for Sunday night's game against the Cleveland Browns, head coach Klint Kubiak said, according to Sam Warren of The Athletic. With kickoff at 8:20 p.m. ET, Michael Mayer is a possible same-game fallback for managers who wait for the inactive list. Mayer (back) started in Bowers' place last week against the Denver Broncos and caught one of four targets. He returned after briefly leaving that game and practiced fully on Wednesday and Thursday. Bowers hurt his right ankle against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 10. He was limited in the final two practices last week and carried a questionable designation before sitting out at Denver. Kubiak said Wednesday he was optimistic Bowers would play in Cleveland. Bowers was limited Wednesday and Thursday, and ESPN's Ryan McFadden reported that he wasn't on the field during the portion of Friday's practice open to reporters.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Sam Warren
Week 12 Setting Just Right for Tai Felton?
Nick Piotrowicz
Nov 27, 2026, 4:00 PM ETMinnesota Vikings wide receiver Tai Felton (hip) could be a short-term lineup option when the Atlanta Falcons travel to Minneapolis in Week 12. The second-year pro was completely off the fantasy radar until the Vikings traded for quarterback Kirk Cousins and lost Jordan Addison (thumb) to a practice injury in one fell swoop. After just six catches in a year and a half, Felton suddenly has nine in the past two weeks, and he enters this week without an injury designation. While the Vikings still have receiver Justin Jefferson and tight end T.J. Hockenson, the former Maryland standout has emerged from the rest of the pack sans Addison. The Falcons' pass defense has struggled, ranking 25th in air yards allowed and 28th against PPR receivers, presenting a chance that the Vikings' receivers could have a big day. For managers in deep leagues or in a bind due to injuries, Felton's recent play, elevated role, and a favorable matchup could be enough to consider for a home-run swing.--Nick Piotrowicz
Source: RotoBaller
T.J. Hockenson a TE1 Option Against the Atlanta Falcons
Nick Piotrowicz
Nov 27, 2026, 3:57 PM ETMinnesota Vikings tight end T.J. Hockenson can be considered a potential starter when the Atlanta Falcons visit U.S. Bank Stadium in Week 12. The veteran tight end has been a steady if unremarkable fantasy option who has largely outplayed his preseason draft position so far this season. The Iowa product ranks ninth among PPR tight ends, and he has a favorable rest-of-season outlook now that the Vikings reunited with quarterback Kirk Cousins, who has consistently targeted Hockenson in their time together. The Falcons are directly in the middle of the pack against PPR tight ends, ranking 16th, but with 24 targets in the past four games, Hockenson is getting reliable volume. At No. 9 among fantasy tight ends in this week's RotoBaller rankings, Hockenson has starting potential in all formats.--Nick Piotrowicz
Source: RotoBaller
Will Reichard Stays on Starting Radar Against Falcons
Nick Piotrowicz
Nov 27, 2026, 3:55 PM ETKicker Will Reichard is once again a starting option when his Minnesota Vikings play host to the Atlanta Falcons in Week 12. The All-Pro kicker has put together another impressive season so far, connecting on 24 of his 28 field goal attempts and remaining perfect inside 50 yards and on extra points. Now in his third season as a pro, Reichard is a perfect 83-for-83 on PATs as the Vikings' kicker. The Falcons have been among the better teams against fantasy kickers, ranking 11th, but Reichard is the No. 7 overall kicker and now attached to an offense that looks at least functional behind quarterback Kirk Cousins. Ranked as RotoBaller's No. 8 kicker this week, Reichard can be considered a starter in all formats.--Nick Piotrowicz
Source: RotoBaller
Get-Right Game on Deck for the Minnesota Vikings Defense?
Nick Piotrowicz
Nov 27, 2026, 3:54 PM ETComing off by far its worst game of the season, the Minnesota Vikings' defense has a prime opportunity to return to its elite standard in Week 12 against the Atlanta Falcons. The San Francisco 49ers' top-rated offense exposed the Vikings' hyper-aggressive scheme in the first half en route to a 35-10 win, but the Falcons simply haven't been anywhere near that level. Through 10 games, the Falcons rank 30th in the league in scoring percentage, tied for 29th in turnovers committed, and 24th in offensive EPA. This season has been a struggle for third-year quarterback Michael Penix Jr., as Atlanta is one of five teams completing less than 60% of its passes and tied for last in interceptions. For a Vikings defense that still ranks first in defensive EPA and pressure percentage, the potential for havoc is there. As RotoBaller's No. 1 option this week, Minnesota is a must-start in every format that plays a defense.--Nick Piotrowicz
Source: RotoBaller
Marvin Harrison Jr. Cleared to Return, Kayshon Boutte Ruled Out vs. Ravens
WR Kayshon Boutte, G Keylan Rutledge, DE Danielle Hunter and TE Brevin Jordan all ruled out for Sunday’s game vs. Ravens. https://t.co/ulqG2yPocg— Jonathan M Alexander (@jonmalexander) November 27, 2026
Nov 27, 2026, 3:50 PM ET
Tee Higgins Questionable Against Saints With Hamstring Injury
Bruno Mulé
Nov 27, 2026, 3:45 PM ETCincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's Week 12 game against the New Orleans Saints, according to WWL's Jeff Nowak. Higgins was off the injury report Wednesday and Thursday and did not practice Friday. Bengals beat writer Mike Petraglia reported earlier Friday that Higgins woke up sore and should be fine for Sunday. Cincinnati's 1 p.m. ET kickoff gives fantasy managers time to check the inactive list and still use a replacement from the early games if needed. Higgins has played all 10 games this season. He and Ja'Marr Chase are tied for the team lead with seven touchdown catches. Rookie Colbie Young is listed behind Higgins on Cincinnati's depth chart and caught his first NFL touchdown Monday against the Washington Commanders. Fellow receiver Andrei Iosivas (thumb) practiced in full all week and is also questionable. The Bengals would have to activate Iosivas from injured reserve for him to play Sunday.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Jeff Nowak
Ja'Marr Chase Poised For Bounce-Back Performance In Week 12
Joshua Costello
Nov 27, 2026, 3:38 PM ETCincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase was held in check during last week's 20-22 loss to the Washington Commanders, collecting just 31 receiving yards on five catches. Despite being the most targeted Cincinnati pass catcher, Chase finished fifth on the team in receiving yards behind seventh-round rookie tight end Jake Endries. Chase will likely get back on track as the Bengals host the New Orleans Saints on Sunday. On paper, the Saints defense has been stingy against wide receivers, but that is likely skewed because they are one of the most favorable matchups for running backs. Chase is too talented not to take advantage of the Saints' secondary. Chase is ranked WR2 in our RotoBaller Week 12 PPR rankings, making him a smash start at home this Sunday.--Joshua Costello
Source: ESPN.com
Joe Burrow Looking To Get Back In The Win Column On Sunday
Joshua Costello
Nov 27, 2026, 3:37 PM ETCincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow will take on the New Orleans Saints at home this Sunday. Burrow continued his impressive hot streak with 300 passing yards and two touchdowns, but the game was decided on a last-minute field goal that gave Washington the lead. The superstar QB had been rolling with massive passing numbers in five straight victories before dropping last week's contest. Burrow will look to get back in the win column as the Bengals host the Saints this weekend. The Saints defense has been middle-of-the-pack against opposing quarterbacks this season, so this is not a matchup to avoid. Burrow is ranked QB1 in our RotoBaller Week 12 ranking, making him a must-start option this Sunday.--Joshua Costello
Source: ESPN.com
Looking More Likely That DJ Uiagalelei Could Start on Sunday
Keith Hernandez
It’s looking increasingly possible that DJ Uiagalelei could be the #Chargers’ starting quarterback Sunday against the #Patriots Sunday, sources tell @CBSSports.— Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) November 27, 2026
Justin Herbert has been working from a concussion. pic.twitter.com/F3aCBFhcze
Nov 27, 2026, 3:31 PM ET--Keith Hernandez
Romeo Doubs Downgraded to Out for Week 12
Bruno Mulé
Nov 27, 2026, 3:29 PM ETNew England Patriots wide receiver Romeo Doubs (shoulder) has been downgraded to out for Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Chargers, the team announced. Doubs was limited Wednesday in his first practice since going on injured reserve on Oct. 19. New England did not practice on Thanksgiving and estimated he would have been limited Thursday. Doubs will remain on injured reserve and miss his fifth straight game since hurting his shoulder against the New York Jets in Week 6. His next chance to play comes when the Patriots host the Buffalo Bills in Week 13. With A.J. Brown (hamstring) also out, DeMario Douglas and Mack Hollins are among New England's options at receiver. Douglas led the Patriots with nine targets against the Green Bay Packers in Week 9, when Doubs and Brown were out and Drake Maye started. Tommy DeVito will make his first start for New England on Sunday with Maye sidelined by a fractured fibula.--Bruno Mulé
Source: New England Patriots
Jalen McMillan Logs Limited Practice Friday
Today’s injury report for Bucs and Panthers shows progress for Trotter and Parrish. WR McMillans in different directions — Bucs’ Jalen now dealing with a calf injury, Panthers’ Tetairoa upgraded to limited today. pic.twitter.com/OHQXYR3YeR— Greg Auman (@gregauman) November 27, 2026
Nov 27, 2026, 3:17 PM ET
Jordan Addison Ruled Out Against Falcons
Bruno Mulé
Nov 27, 2026, 3:13 PM ETMinnesota Vikings wide receiver Jordan Addison (thumb) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Atlanta Falcons, according to Will Ragatz of Bring Me The News. Addison did not practice Thursday or Friday. The Vikings held a walkthrough Wednesday and estimated that he would have missed a regular practice. Tai Felton drew a team-high 12 targets against the San Francisco 49ers last week in Jauan Jennings' first game back from a calf injury. Minnesota spent most of that loss playing from behind and leaned heavily on the pass. Felton practiced in full Friday and has no game designation after being listed with a hip injury. Sunday will be Addison's third straight missed game since he hurt his thumb in practice before Week 10. The Vikings kept him on the active roster after surgery last week, and head coach Kevin O'Connell said Monday that Addison was making progress in his recovery.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Will Ragatz
Juwan Johnson Ruled Out for Week 12
Keith Hernandez
Nov 27, 2026, 3:02 PM ETNew Orleans Saints tight end Juwan Johnson (hamstring, wrist) has been ruled out for the Week 12 game on the road against the Cincinnati Bengals, according to Saints reporter Jeff Nowak. The writing was on the wall for Johnson to sit out this weekend after he missed practice on both Wednesday and Thursday with multiple injuries. In the 30-year-old veteran's absence on Sunday, look for both Noah Fant and Oscar Delp to see increased opportunities in the passing game in what should be a favorable game script against the high-scoring Bengals. However, neither Fant nor Delp will be very popular TE2 streaming options, with quarterback Tyler Shough likely to focus on his receivers more than tight ends in the passing game. Johnson got off to a strong start in 2026 with three touchdown receptions in the first three weeks, but he has slowed down considerably and has not topped 50 receiving yards in a game since Oct. 5 against the Atlanta Falcons. He was injured early in last week's loss to the Chicago Bears and failed to catch a pass on his lone target before leaving. The seven-year veteran currently has a 30-317-4 line in 10 games played, and his next opportunity to play will come in Week 13 versus the visiting Green Bay Packers.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Jeff Nowak