Dean Wade Downgraded to Out Friday
Nov 27, 2026, 7:26 PM ETPhiladelphia 76ers forward Dean Wade (hamstring) has been ruled out for Friday's NBA Cup matchup against the Indiana Pacers due to injury management. The 30-year-old missed two games last week with the same hamstring issue but could return Saturday against Houston. With Jaylen Brown (hamstring) also sidelined, Dominick Barlow will make his first start of the season, while Kentavious Caldwell-Pope could see additional minutes off the bench. Wade's absence carries little direct fantasy impact, but Barlow is worth a look for managers in need of rebounds and blocks.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Tony EastComments · Join ChatOpen App
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Kelly Oubre Jr. Available on Friday
Andrew Lennox
Nov 27, 2026, 7:20 PM ETIndiana Pacers forward Kelly Oubre Jr. (hand) is available for Friday's NBA Cup matchup against the Philadelphia 76ers. Oubre was initially listed as questionable with a laceration on his non-shooting hand but has since been cleared to play. The former Sixer has scored at least 15 points in six consecutive games, most recently recording a season-high 20 points, four rebounds, two blocks, and four three-pointers against Oklahoma City on Monday. His recent scoring and three-point shooting make him a useful fantasy play against his former team.--Andrew Lennox
Source: Alex Golden
Joel Embiid Upgraded to Available Against Indiana
Brian Dailisan
Nov 27, 2026, 7:18 PM ETPhiladelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (illness) is available for Friday's NBA Cup matchup against the Indiana Pacers, per PhillyVoice's Adam Aaronson. The 32-year-old missed the last two games but was heating up before falling ill, averaging 27.3 points, 8.0 rebounds, 5.0 assists, and 2.8 combined steals and blocks over his previous four outings. With Jaylen Brown (hamstring) sidelined, Embiid should see plenty of offensive opportunities alongside Tyrese Maxey and LeBron James. Fantasy managers can get Embiid back into their lineups but should monitor his availability for Saturday's game against Houston.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Adam Aaronson
Tyrese Haliburton Expects to Return Soon
ICYMI: Tyrese Haliburton has practiced 3x this week and remains out. but expects to return soon.— Scott Agness (@ScottAgness) November 28, 2026
He's been sidelined for the last 32 days.https://t.co/8JCZaWlcNZ
Nov 27, 2026, 7:18 PM ET
Zach Edey a Game-Time Decision, Isaiah Stewart Out vs. Minnesota Friday
Zach Edey is a gametime decision and Isaiah Stewart is out, per Iisalo— Jon Krawczynski (@JonKrawczynski) November 28, 2026
Nov 27, 2026, 7:10 PM ET
Damian Lillard Unavailable on Friday
Andrew Lennox
Nov 27, 2026, 7:10 PM ETPortland Trail Blazers point guard Damian Lillard (calf) is unavailable for Friday's NBA Cup matchup against the Golden State Warriors due to left calf soreness. The 36-year-old will miss his first game of the season after averaging 20.9 points, 4.2 assists, and 3.2 rebounds in 29.9 minutes through 18 appearances. His next chance to play comes Sunday against New Orleans. Scoot Henderson, Jrue Holiday, and Deni Avdija could see more minutes and offensive responsibility with Lillard sidelined, boosting their short-term fantasy value.--Andrew Lennox
Source: NBA Injury Report
Mitchell Robinson in Reconditioning Program After COVID-19
Mazzulla said there'll probably be some re-conditioning program for Robinson to return: "I'd imagine so after coming off COVID, so like I said, he's in that process now of coming back and we'll see how he progresses as he gets better." https://t.co/Vot6IT8qjH— Bobby Manning (@RealBobManning) November 27, 2026
Nov 27, 2026, 6:43 PM ET
Giannis Antetokounmpo Active on Friday
Andrew Lennox
Nov 27, 2026, 6:37 PM ETEric Nehm of The Athletic reports that Miami Heat forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (groin) is available for Friday's NBA Cup matchup against the New York Knicks. The two-time MVP posted 32 points, 14 rebounds, four assists, two steals, and one block in 36 minutes against Philadelphia on Wednesday. Antetokounmpo is averaging 28.2 points while shooting 60.2 percent from the field this season. Fantasy managers can confidently keep him in their lineups, with OG Anunoby's (calf) absence leaving New York without one of its top defenders.--Andrew Lennox
Source: Eric Nehm
Austin Reaves Available vs. Spurs on Friday
Keith Hernandez
Per Lakers, Austin Reaves (heel) has been upgraded to AVAILABLE vs. #Spurs tonight. #PorVida https://t.co/Q99pptlG59— Matt Guzman (@mattgzman) November 27, 2026
Nov 27, 2026, 6:26 PM ET--Keith Hernandez
Austin Reaves Set to Suit Up Friday
Andrew Lennox
Nov 27, 2026, 6:15 PM ETAccording to NBA insider Marc Stein, Los Angeles Lakers guard/forward Austin Reaves (heel) is available for Friday's NBA Cup matchup against the San Antonio Spurs. The 28-year-old returned to full practice Wednesday after missing five straight games with a left heel contusion. Reaves is enjoying a strong season, averaging 24.7 points, 4.7 assists, 3.3 rebounds, and 1.2 steals while shooting 51.3 percent from the field and 40.9 percent from beyond the arc. His return will likely send Quentin Grimes back to the bench and reduce Collin Sexton's offensive role.--Andrew Lennox
Source: Marc Stein
LaMelo Ball Sidelined on Friday
Andrew Lennox
Nov 27, 2026, 5:55 PM ETMinnesota Timberwolves guard LaMelo Ball (ankle) has been ruled out for Friday's NBA Cup matchup against the Memphis Grizzlies. The 25-year-old is dealing with a sprained left ankle he sustained during Wednesday's win over Oklahoma City, in which he finished with 19 points, seven rebounds, and eight assists in 29 minutes. Ball is averaging 17.3 points, 5.7 assists, and 1.6 steals this season. With Anthony Edwards (knee) and Donte DiVincenzo (Achilles) also sidelined, Ayo Dosunmu could take on more offensive responsibilities, boosting his fantasy value. Bones Hyland and Terrence Shannon Jr. could also see additional minutes.--Andrew Lennox
Source: NBA Injury Report
Jalen Smith Probable vs. Pacers on Saturday
Keith Hernandez
Bulls list Smith probable vs. Pacers. So is Noa Essengue, who has a right thumb sprain. https://t.co/Hie87lWwVv— K.C. Johnson (@KCJHoop) November 27, 2026
Nov 27, 2026, 3:21 PM ET--Keith Hernandez
Kyrie Irving Questionable vs. Suns on Friday
Keith Hernandez
Kyrie Irving was added to the Mavericks’ injury report as questionable for tonight’s NBA Cup game against the Suns due to left knee injury management. He wasn’t listed on the earlier report.— Grant Afseth (@GrantAfseth) November 27, 2026
Read more on @DALSportsJrnl:https://t.co/LtmGKSDYOB
Nov 27, 2026, 3:20 PM ET--Keith Hernandez
LaMelo Ball Out vs. Grizzlies on Friday
Keith Hernandez
LaMelo downgraded to OUT for tonight. https://t.co/wPrTKGiEZj— Charlie Walton (@CharlieWaltonMN) November 27, 2026
Nov 27, 2026, 1:40 PM ET--Keith Hernandez
Jalen Smith Practices on Friday
Keith Hernandez
Smith practiced, per Tiago Splitter https://t.co/2Th91eSGbO— K.C. Johnson (@KCJHoop) November 27, 2026
Nov 27, 2026, 1:36 PM ET--Keith Hernandez
Mitchell Robinson Out vs. Atlanta on Friday
Keith Hernandez
Mitchell Robinson is out tonight with illness, per team. It will be his fourth straight absence— Noa Dalzell 🏀 (@NoaDalzell) November 27, 2026
Nov 27, 2026, 12:15 PM ET--Keith Hernandez
Karl-Anthony Towns Downgraded to Questionable vs. Miami
Keith Hernandez
For the Knicks, OG Anunoby (calf) is listed as doubtful. Listed as questionable for the Knicks are Karl-Anthony Towns (abdominal), Jordan Clarkson (foot) and Miles McBride (adductor). https://t.co/oburitawYK— Ira Winderman (@IraHeatBeat) November 27, 2026
Nov 27, 2026, 12:08 PM ET--Keith Hernandez
Mo Bamba Questionable vs. Denver on Friday
Keith Hernandez
Mo Bamba has been added to the injury report as questionable with an illness. https://t.co/VsXoPERIkp— Chandler Holt (@CHoltSports) November 27, 2026
Nov 27, 2026, 11:23 AM ET--Keith Hernandez
Kelly Oubre Jr. Questionable Against 76ers
Brian Dailisan
Nov 27, 2026, 7:59 AM ETIndiana Pacers forward Kelly Oubre Jr. (hand) is questionable for Friday's NBA Cup matchup against the Philadelphia 76ers due to a laceration on his non-shooting hand. The former Sixer has scored at least 15 points in six consecutive games, most recently recording a season-high 20 points, four rebounds, two blocks, and four three-pointers against Oklahoma City on Monday. Aaron Nesmith and Quenton Jackson could see increased opportunities if Oubre is unavailable. Given his recent scoring consistency and ability to contribute defensively, Oubre remains an appealing fantasy option if cleared to play.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
Jalen Duren Ruled Out Again on Friday
Brian Dailisan
Nov 27, 2026, 7:48 AM ETDetroit Pistons center Jalen Duren (hamstring) has been ruled out for Friday's NBA Cup matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks, marking his 16th consecutive absence. The 22-year-old practiced with the Pistons on Tuesday before beginning a rehabilitation assignment with the Motor City Cruise on Wednesday, a promising step toward his return from a right hamstring strain. Duren averaged 13.0 points and 7.5 rebounds across two appearances this season. John Collins and Paul Reed should continue splitting the center minutes, though the latter's window of streaming appeal could be closing as Duren inches closer to a return.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
Zach Edey Listed as Questionable for Friday
Brian Dailisan
Nov 27, 2026, 7:41 AM ETMemphis Grizzlies center Zach Edey (ankle) is questionable for Friday's NBA Cup matchup against the Minnesota Timberwolves. The 24-year-old exited Wednesday's win over the Clippers with left ankle soreness after recording seven points, four rebounds, and two blocks in nine minutes. It's a concerning development given his two surgeries on the same ankle over the past 18 months. Edey has remained productive despite a managed workload, averaging 8.9 points, 7.1 rebounds, and 1.1 blocks in 20.2 minutes. With Isaiah Stewart (hip) also questionable, Taylor Hendricks and Quinten Post could emerge as viable streaming options for Memphis' injury-depleted frontcourt.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report