Ja Morant Upgraded to Questionable Against Pelicans
Nov 29, 2026, 7:50 AM ETPortland Trail Blazers guard Ja Morant (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's matchup against the New Orleans Pelicans after missing a month with a Grade 2 left hamstring strain. Head coach Micah Nori confirmed Wednesday that Morant had resumed five-on-five work and expects him back during Portland's current homestand. The two-time All-Star averaged 15.8 points and 5.5 assists in 25.8 minutes across four appearances before the injury. With Damian Lillard (calf) sidelined, Jrue Holiday and Scoot Henderson remain appealing fantasy options, though Henderson's workload could take a hit once Morant returns.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury ReportComments · Join ChatOpen App
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Mitchell Robinson Questionable Against Spurs
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Nov 29, 2026, 7:43 AM ETBoston Celtics center Mitchell Robinson (illness) is questionable for Sunday's matchup against the San Antonio Spurs after missing four consecutive games while recovering from COVID-19. Head coach Joe Mazzulla acknowledged that the 28-year-old will likely need to rebuild his conditioning. Meanwhile, Neemias Queta has strengthened his grip on the starting center job, recording 11 points, a career-high 22 rebounds, three assists, two blocks, and one steal against Atlanta on Friday. Queta has averaged 13.3 points, 11.0 rebounds, and 1.5 blocks during Robinson's absence and remains Boston's most appealing fantasy option at center, even if Robinson is cleared.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
Zach Edey Doubtful Against Lakers
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Nov 29, 2026, 7:36 AM ETMemphis Grizzlies center Zach Edey (ankle) is doubtful for Sunday's matchup against the Los Angeles Lakers due to left ankle soreness. The 7-foot-4 center returned to action Friday against Minnesota but fouled out after recording five points and six rebounds in 12 minutes. Edey has averaged 8.6 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 1.1 blocks on 61.4 percent shooting across 16 starts this season. Isaiah Stewart (hip) could take over at center if cleared, while Quinten Post and Taylor Hendricks could see expanded roles if both big men are unavailable. Fantasy managers should monitor Stewart's status before targeting a replacement.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
OG Anunoby Upgraded to Questionable Against Hawks
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Nov 28, 2026, 11:16 PM ETNew York Knicks forward OG Anunoby (calf) is questionable for Sunday's matchup against the Atlanta Hawks after missing four consecutive games with a left calf strain. The former Raptor has averaged 16.3 points, 5.4 rebounds, 2.0 three-pointers, 1.1 steals, and 0.9 blocks across 15 appearances this season. Landry Shamet has filled in admirably, averaging 15.3 points and 3.3 three-pointers over four consecutive starts. Anunoby's potential return could cut into Shamet's playing time, though Josh Hart's (calf) questionable designation gives the sharpshooter another avenue to retain his streaming value.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
Josh Hart Uncertain to Face Atlanta on Sunday
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Nov 28, 2026, 11:10 PM ETNew York Knicks guard/forward Josh Hart (calf) is questionable for Sunday's matchup against the Atlanta Hawks due to left calf tightness. The former Villanova standout recorded six points, nine rebounds, and eight assists in 32 minutes against Miami on Friday. Despite shooting just 34.4 percent from the field this season, Hart remains a useful fantasy contributor, averaging 6.9 rebounds, 4.7 assists, and 1.5 steals. With OG Anunoby (calf) also questionable, Pacome Dadiet and Mohamed Diawara could see expanded roles, though neither has shown enough consistent production to warrant much fantasy attention.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
Duncan Robinson Doubtful Against Magic
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Nov 28, 2026, 11:04 PM ETDetroit Pistons guard/forward Duncan Robinson (quadriceps) is doubtful for Sunday's matchup against the Orlando Magic, putting him in line to miss a seventh consecutive game. The 32-year-old was enjoying a career year before suffering a left quadriceps strain on Nov. 14, averaging 17.4 points and 3.9 three-pointers on 43.1 percent shooting from deep across 12 appearances. With Cade Cunningham (knee) also sidelined, Isaiah Joe and Kevin Huerter remain appealing streaming options. Joe has scored at least 21 points and knocked down five triples in each of his last two games, while Robinson remains worth stashing.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
Wizards Fire Head Coach Brian Keefe
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Nov 28, 2026, 10:56 PM ETThe Washington Wizards have fired head coach Brian Keefe, with assistant Adam Caporn taking over for the remainder of the season, ESPN's Shams Charania reports. The move comes hours after Saturday's 116-91 home loss to Orlando dropped Washington to 7-13. Caporn inherits a roster featuring established stars Anthony Davis (illness) and Trae Young alongside emerging talents Kyshawn George and AJ Dybantsa, who are averaging 17.9 and 16.7 points per game, respectively. Young's efficiency remains a concern despite his 8.9 assists per game, as he's shooting just 37.4 percent from the field. Fantasy managers should monitor how Caporn balances offensive responsibilities between Washington's veterans and promising young core.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Shams Charania
Immanuel Quickley Questionable Against Nuggets
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Nov 28, 2026, 10:51 PM ETToronto Raptors guard Immanuel Quickley (foot) is questionable for Sunday's matchup against the Denver Nuggets due to right foot inflammation and soreness. The 27-year-old is coming off his third career triple-double, recording 24 points, 10 rebounds, a season-high 14 assists, and four three-pointers in Friday's victory over Brooklyn. With RJ Barrett (hamstring) and Kawhi Leonard (knee) already sidelined, Jamal Shead would likely slide into the starting lineup if Quickley sits. Shead is averaging 6.3 assists this season and previously posted 20 points and 11 assists against Memphis in Quickley's absence, making him an appealing streaming option.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
LaMelo Ball Unavailable Sunday
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Nov 28, 2026, 10:44 PM ETMinnesota Timberwolves guard LaMelo Ball (ankle) will miss his second consecutive game Sunday against the Sacramento Kings after spraining his left ankle in Wednesday's win over Oklahoma City. The former Rookie of the Year has averaged 17.3 points, 4.4 rebounds, 5.7 assists, and 1.6 steals across 19 appearances this season. With Anthony Edwards (knee) also sidelined, Ayo Dosunmu should continue handling significant offensive responsibilities after recording 27 points and eight assists against Memphis on Friday. Terrence Shannon Jr. and Bones Hyland combined for 30 points in that contest and remain appealing streaming options while Minnesota's backcourt is shorthanded.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
Myles Turner Helped to Locker Room Saturday
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Nov 28, 2026, 10:37 PM ETMilwaukee Bucks center Myles Turner (knee) suffered a right knee sprain during Saturday's 119-111 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder. The 30-year-old collided with Ajay Mitchell in the third quarter and needed assistance getting to the locker room, finishing with eight points, three rebounds, one assist, and two blocks. Despite his declining scoring, Turner entered Saturday averaging 2.3 blocks per game. Kel'el Ware stepped up with 30 points and 13 rebounds on 12-for-16 shooting and should be the biggest fantasy beneficiary if Turner misses time. Fantasy managers should prioritize adding Ware wherever he's available.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Steve McGehee
Damian Lillard Ruled Out Against Pelicans
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Nov 28, 2026, 8:52 PM ETPortland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard (calf) will miss his second consecutive game Sunday against the New Orleans Pelicans due to right calf tightness and soreness. Head coach Micah Nori considers the 36-year-old day-to-day. Lillard has averaged 20.9 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 4.2 assists across 18 appearances this season. Jrue Holiday recorded 12 points and six assists in Friday's spot start against Golden State, while Scoot Henderson contributed 18 points, six rebounds, and seven assists in 31 minutes off the bench. Both remain appealing fantasy options, though Ja Morant's (hamstring) potential return could complicate Portland's backcourt rotation.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
Cade Cunningham Sidelined Against Orlando
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Nov 28, 2026, 8:39 PM ETDetroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (knee) will miss his third consecutive game Sunday against the Orlando Magic due to right knee tendinopathy. The former No. 1 overall pick is averaging 24.2 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 8.3 assists this season and dished out a season-high 15 assists despite scoring just five points in his last outing. Isaiah Joe has averaged 21.5 points and 5.0 three-pointers over his last two games, while Daniss Jenkins posted 15 points and 10 assists against Orlando on Tuesday. With Duncan Robinson (quadriceps) also doubtful, both guards remain appealing streaming options.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
Dean Wade Remains Out Saturday
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Nov 28, 2026, 8:29 PM ETPhiladelphia 76ers forward Dean Wade (hamstring) will miss his second consecutive game Saturday against the Houston Rockets due to left hamstring injury management. The 30-year-old has offered limited fantasy production this season, averaging 4.7 points, 4.4 rebounds, 1.7 assists, and 1.1 steals in 26.6 minutes per game across 15 appearances. With LeBron James (back), Joel Embiid (foot), Jaylen Brown (hamstring), and Dominick Barlow (back) also sidelined, Jabari Walker and Adem Bona could see extended frontcourt minutes. Both warrant streaming consideration, especially if Philadelphia's injury woes persist into Tuesday's matchup against Memphis.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
T.J. McConnell Back in Action Versus Chicago
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Nov 28, 2026, 7:57 PM ETIndiana Pacers guard T.J. McConnell (hamstring) will return from a three-game absence Saturday against the Chicago Bulls, head coach Rick Carlisle confirmed, per Tony East of Forbes. The 34-year-old has been managing a left hamstring issue after missing the season's first nine games with a right hamstring strain. McConnell has averaged 7.0 points, 4.3 assists, and 1.0 steals in 13.9 minutes across seven appearances. With Quenton Jackson (personal) and Tyrese Haliburton (hamstring) sidelined, McConnell should resume backup duties behind Andrew Nembhard, potentially cutting into Braden Smith's minutes. The veteran offers streaming appeal for assists and steals if his workload increases.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Tony East
Quenton Jackson Sidelined Against Chicago
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Nov 28, 2026, 7:48 PM ETIndiana Pacers guard Quenton Jackson (personal) will miss Saturday's matchup against the Chicago Bulls. The 28-year-old has carved out a regular rotation role this season, averaging 8.9 points, 3.4 rebounds, 2.7 assists, and 1.5 steals in 21.6 minutes per game across 19 appearances. With Tyrese Haliburton (hamstring) still sidelined, the returning T.J. McConnell (hamstring) and rookie Braden Smith could absorb Jackson's minutes, while Andrew Nembhard should continue handling significant playmaking duties. Jackson remains worth holding for fantasy managers in need of steals, though his long-term value could diminish as Indiana's backcourt gets healthier.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
Jalen Smith Cleared to Play Saturday
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Nov 28, 2026, 7:45 PM ETChicago Bulls forward/center Jalen Smith (illness) has been upgraded from probable to available for Saturday's matchup against the Indiana Pacers after missing Wednesday's victory over Charlotte. The 26-year-old has started all 15 of his appearances this season, averaging 14.1 points, 7.5 rebounds, 2.1 three-pointers, and 1.0 blocks on 54.7 percent shooting in 25.3 minutes per game. With Caleb Wilson (hand) still sidelined, Smith should continue to see meaningful frontcourt minutes. Fantasy managers can get Smith back into their lineups, while Nic Claxton could see his playing time decrease.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
Josh Giddey Ruled Out Against Pacers
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Nov 28, 2026, 7:40 PM ETChicago Bulls guard Josh Giddey (ankle) has been downgraded from questionable to out for Saturday's matchup against the Indiana Pacers. The former sixth overall pick was a late addition to the injury report due to right ankle soreness. Despite averaging a career-low 10.4 points on 42.3 percent shooting, Giddey remains a valuable fantasy contributor with 6.4 rebounds and 9.2 assists per game. Tre Jones is the leading candidate to enter the starting lineup, having averaged 11.1 points, 4.2 assists, and 1.1 steals off the bench this season. An expanded role makes Jones an appealing short-term streaming option.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
Kyle Kuzma Unavailable Saturday
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Nov 28, 2026, 7:37 PM ETMilwaukee Bucks forward Kyle Kuzma (foot) will miss Saturday's matchup against the Oklahoma City Thunder due to left foot inflammation and soreness. The 31-year-old has scored in double figures in seven consecutive appearances, averaging 15.4 points over that stretch. Kuzma has started all 19 of his games this season, averaging 12.5 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 1.8 three-pointers in 28.0 minutes per contest, though his 54.0 percent free-throw shooting has hurt his fantasy value. With Jaime Jaquez Jr. (ankle) also sidelined, Nate Ament and Kel'el Ware could see extended frontcourt minutes.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
Kasparas Jakucionis Stays on the Shelf Saturday
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Nov 28, 2026, 7:31 PM ETMilwaukee Bucks guard Kasparas Jakucionis (ankle) will miss his second consecutive game Saturday against the Oklahoma City Thunder due to left ankle tenosynovitis. The 20-year-old has averaged 8.2 points, 3.3 assists, and 2.5 rebounds across 18 appearances off the bench this season. Despite scoring a career-high 25 points against Atlanta on Nov. 15, Jakucionis has averaged just 9.7 minutes over his last three outings. With Tyler Herro (foot) and Jaime Jaquez Jr. (ankle) also sidelined, Ryan Rollins and Brayden Burries should see plenty of offensive opportunities. Jakucionis remains a difficult fantasy hold given his inconsistent playing time.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
Jaime Jaquez Jr. Ruled Out Against Thunder
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Nov 28, 2026, 7:25 PM ETMilwaukee Bucks guard/forward Jaime Jaquez Jr. (ankle) will miss Saturday's matchup against the Oklahoma City Thunder due to a right ankle impingement. The former UCLA Bruin scored 21 points against Brooklyn on Wednesday before recording a double-double against Detroit on Friday. Jaquez has averaged 14.5 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 2.9 assists in 27.8 minutes per game this season. With Tyler Herro (foot), Kyle Kuzma (foot), and Kasparas Jakucionis (ankle) also sidelined, Nate Ament, Caris LeVert, and Gary Trent Jr. could see increased playing time, giving fantasy managers several potential short-term streaming options.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
Tyler Herro Out Against Oklahoma City
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Nov 28, 2026, 7:20 PM ETMilwaukee Bucks guard Tyler Herro (foot) will miss Saturday's matchup against the Oklahoma City Thunder due to right foot inflammation and soreness. The 26-year-old has been on a scoring tear, averaging 32.5 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 6.0 assists over his last four outings, highlighted by a career-high 50 points against Philadelphia on Nov. 21. With Kyle Kuzma (foot) and Jaime Jaquez Jr. (ankle) also sidelined, rookie Brayden Burries should see increased offensive opportunities after scoring a team-high 23 points against Detroit on Friday. Herro's next opportunity to play comes Monday against San Antonio.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report