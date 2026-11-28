Bears Can Re-Sign Caleb Williams After 2026 Regular Season
Nov 28, 2026, 10:37 AM ETChicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams can re-sign with the franchise after the 2026 regular season ends and before the 2026 playoffs begin, according to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk. As Florio points out, Article 7, Section 3(k)(1) of the current Collective Bargaining Agreement says, "A Rookie Contract for a Drafted Rookie may not be renegotiated, amended or altered in any way until after the final regular season game of the player's third contract year." Per Florio, the "common belief" is that a drafted player can get a second contract after his third season, but the key term is "regular season." The Bears are almost certain to make the playoffs, so the window to bring this mechanism up for negotiation could be brief. Williams is currently playing on a fully guaranteed, four-year, $39 million contract. Through eight appearances in 2026, Williams has completed 179 out of 262 passing attempts (68.3%) for 2,072 yards, 12 touchdowns and six interceptions. He has also recorded 171 rushing yards and two additional touchdowns on the ground.--Ryan O'Bleness
Source: Pro Football Talk - Mike Florio
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Travis Etienne Jr. Still Searching for First Touchdown in Black and Gold
Dakota Legg
Dakota Legg
Nov 28, 2026, 10:29 AM ETNew Orleans Saints running back Travis Etienne Jr. rushed 14 times for 76 yards in Week 11's loss to the Bears. Etienne Jr. was the clear lead back in the Saints' offense, with no other running back recording more than a single carry, though it was Alvin Kamara who found the end zone on just two touches. Despite this, there were plenty of promising signs for the Clemson product, including season highs in rushing yards, attempts, and yards per carry (5.4). He now faces a Bengals team that has been susceptible to the run, allowing 126.5 rushing yards per game (24th in the league). Etienne Jr. remains a risky play, however, given the Saints' inconsistency in opening running lanes, Kamara's continued involvement around the goal line, and the potential for a negative game script against Cincinnati. Etienne Jr. has yet to find the end zone this season, and concerns regarding volume and involvement in scoring opportunities keep him in the RB3 conversation this week. He comes in at RB29 in RotoBaller's rankings.--Dakota Legg - RotoBaller
Source: Pro Football Reference
Low Production for Emeka Egbuka Continues
Ryan O'Bleness
Ryan O'Bleness
Nov 28, 2026, 10:19 AM ETTampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Emeka Egbuka has recorded 33 receptions (on 59 targets) for 296 yards and two touchdowns, while adding three rushing attempts for 12 yards and an additional score, through eight games in 2026. Most recently, he tallied just two receptions (on five targets) for 18 yards and zero touchdowns in a 31-21 Week 11 loss to the Detroit Lions. Egbuka has not recorded more than 63 receiving yards in a game this season, and he has not surpassed 48 receiving yards in any of his past five appearances. According to RotoBaller, Egbuka averages 8.2 fantasy points per game in half-PPR scoring formats, which ranks 42nd among wide receivers. Tampa Bay's passing game has struggled this season under quarterbacks Baker Mayfield and Jalon Daniels, averaging just 143.1 passing yards per game, which ranks last in the NFL. Egbuka will continue to see targets, but the production has been disappointing for fantasy managers.--Ryan O'Bleness
Source: Pro Football Reference
C.J. Stroud A Strong Start Against Baltimore
Zach Thompson
Zach Thompson
Nov 28, 2026, 10:13 AM ETHouston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud has been one of the top QBs available in the last few weeks, and he'll look to stay hot in a home matchup against the Ravens. It was a while ago since they played on Thursday Night Football in Week 11, but Stroud threw for 194 yards, three touchdowns, and one interception in his last game and added 27 yards on six carries. He has 11 touchdown passes in his three games since the Week 8 bye and has averaged 263 passing yards per game in those three contests. He has multiple total touchdowns in seven straight games, and he'll look to keep rolling against a Ravens' defense that has allowed 11 QB touchdowns in its last five games. Stroud is RotoBaller's QB7 in the Week 12 rankings, so he is a great starting option in almost all formats.--Zach Thompson
Source: RotoBaller
Tyler Shough Looks to Get Back on Track Against Bengals
Dakota Legg
Dakota Legg
Nov 28, 2026, 10:07 AM ETNew Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough completed 25-of-42 pass attempts for 222 yards, one touchdown, and one interception in Week 11's loss to the Bears. The second-year starter also added 34 yards on the ground on three attempts. His 59.5% completion rate was his second-lowest mark of the year, while his 42 attempts were his most since Week 3. Shough faced constant heat throughout the game, being sacked six times and facing pressure on 47.1% of dropbacks. He may not get much relief in Week 12, as he now faces a Bengals defense allowing 222.4 passing yards per game (16th) and averaging 2.9 sacks per game (seventh in the league). Shough has also gone four straight contests without throwing multiple touchdowns, something that will need to change if the Saints want to keep up with the Bengals on Sunday. Shough comes in at QB14 in RotoBaller's rankings this week.--Dakota Legg - RotoBaller
Source: Pro Football Reference
Woody Marks Ready to Return to Timeshare
Zach Thompson
Zach Thompson
Nov 28, 2026, 10:06 AM ETHouston Texans running back Woody Marks missed Week 11 with a concussion but has been able to clear the protocol in time to return for Week 12 against the Ravens. While he was out, David Montgomery returned from his IR stint and took over the backfield, and the two backs are expected to work in tandem this week. Marks showed limited upside in his starts with Montgomery sidelined, producing between 50 and 70 rushing yards in five straight games. When both backs were healthy early in the year, Marks worked as a passing-down option and also converted two short touchdown runs, and he could have value if he resumes goal-line duties and brings PPR value. Since his role is uncertain, he's only RotoBaller's No. 43 RB this week, which gives him flex appeal in deep leagues but leaves him on the bench in standard-sized leagues.--Zach Thompson
Source: RotoBaller
David Montgomery a Fringe Starter in Most Leagues
Zach Thompson
Zach Thompson
Nov 28, 2026, 10:01 AM ETHouston Texans running back David Montgomery had a big week in his return last week against the Colts, taking 26 carries for 107 rushing yards and adding three catches for 17 yards. The game script played out in his favor as the Texans played from ahead against the Colts, and Woody Marks (concussion) was unavailable. Marks has been cleared to return against the Ravens this week, and the two backs are set to share time in this favorable matchup. While the Ravens have been decent against RBs this season, they have allowed five RB touchdowns in the last three weeks. Montgomery showed he can pick up tough yardage last week, but his uncertain time share makes him a higher risk this week. He's RotoBaller's RB31 in Week 12, making him startable in a flex spot if you need him, even though he's not a lineup lock in standard-sized leagues.--Zach Thompson
Source: RotoBaller
Ladd McConkey's Value Rising Despite Week 12 QB Concerns
Will Brady
Will Brady
Nov 28, 2026, 9:58 AM ETLos Angeles Chargers wide receiver Ladd McConkey has had a disappointing 2026 season overall, as he's played in just seven games due to various injury issues and has struggled to produce even when healthy. However, the 25-year-old is coming off his best game of the season in Week 11, hauling in five catches for 37 yards and two touchdowns on eight targets against the New York Jets. McConkey has put up respectable performances in each of his last two outings, as he recorded four catches for 86 yards on six targets against the Los Angeles Rams in his last healthy game before Week 11. The Chargers will be without starting quarterback Justin Herbert (concussion) in Week 12, throwing McConkey's value for this week into question. Still, assuming Herbert is able to return in Week 13 and beyond, McConkey could re-emerge as a viable WR3/flex option for fantasy managers down the stretch.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
Xavier Hutchinson Looking To Bounce Back in Week 12
Zach Thompson
Zach Thompson
Nov 28, 2026, 9:51 AM ETHouston Texans wide receiver Xavier Hutchinson had been one of his team's most consistent receivers this season before a down game in Week 11. In that matchup against the Colts, he only had two catches on three targets for 13 yards. Before that down game, Hutchinson had at least three catches in eight of his last nine games and had found the end zone in three straight contests. While Marvin Harrison Jr. (hamstring) is ready to return, Kayshon Boutte (hip) is out for this week's matchup against the Ravens, leaving Hutchinson sharing playing time and targets with Tank Dell, Nico Collins and Harrison. QB C.J. Stroud has made Hutchinson enough of a priority this season to still give him decent upside, though. Hutchinson is RotoBaller's WR43 for Week 12, giving him flex appeal in deep leagues even though he isn't a starter in most standard-sized formats.--Zach Thompson
Source: RotoBaller
Commanders Expect Brandon Aiyuk to Play this Season
Will Brady
Will Brady
Nov 28, 2026, 9:48 AM ETThe Washington Commanders expect wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk to be available to play at some point this season, per Tom Pelissero of The Ringer. Aiyuk signed a practice squad deal with Washington earlier this week after being released by the San Francisco 49ers. The 28-year-old has not appeared in an NFL game since Week 7 of the 2024 season, when he suffered a major knee injury. Aiyuk originally missed time due to health, but he's spent the entire 2026 season locked in a contract-related standoff with San Francisco. Aiyuk was a highly productive player in his last fully healthy season, recording 75 catches for 1,342 yards and seven touchdowns on 105 targets across 16 games in 2023. Once activated by Washington, Aiyuk could step into the lead outside role vacated by injured Commanders wideout Terry McLaurin (knee).--Will Brady
Source: The Ringer - Tom Pelissero
Marvin Harrison Jr. Only a Deep-League Hold in Expected Return
Zach Thompson
Zach Thompson
Nov 28, 2026, 9:41 AM ETHouston Texans wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. (hamstring) has been cleared to return in Week 12 against the Baltimore Ravens, after missing the last two games. The Texans acquired Harrison from the Cardinals earlier this season, but he has only had six catches for 60 yards and a touchdown on 11 targets in his three games. Harrison could get a little extra work this week with Kayshon Boutte (hip) ruled out, but he'll still be rotating with Nico Collins, Tank Dell, and Xavier Hutchinson, who have each been effective in the games that he has missed. He still has a high ceiling due to his elite talent, but he has struggled to regularly produce this season, making him a tough option to start with uncertain playing time in his return. He's only RotoBaller's No. 81 WR in this matchup against Baltimore, so he can be left on the bench or waiver wire in most leagues this week.--Zach Thompson
Source: RotoBaller
Andre Szmyt A Reliable Option In Week 12
Brian Buckey
Brian Buckey
Nov 28, 2026, 9:39 AM ETCleveland Browns kicker Andre Szmyt should be a reliable option at kicker against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 12. Szmyt made 2-of-3 field goals in the team's last outing in Week 10 against the Houston Texans. His lone miss came from 50 yards-plus. Overall this season, Szmyt is 21-of-24 on field goals with a long field goal of 56 yards. The second-year man out of Syracuse could be busy against a leaky Raiders defense and could have a chance for multiple field goal opportunities in what should be a high-scoring game for the Browns.--Brian Buckey - RotoBaller
Source: ESPN.com
Rams Not Expecting Puka Nacua Back from MCL Surgery for the Playoffs
Will Brady
Will Brady
Nov 28, 2026, 9:38 AM ETThe Los Angeles Rams "haven't completely closed the door" but "aren't expecting" star wide receiver Puka Nacua (knee) to return for the playoffs, per Tom Pelissero of The Ringer. Nacua is currently on Injured Reserve as he works his way back from surgery to repair a torn MCL. The 25-year-old remained an extremely productive player when healthy in 2026, recording 70 catches for 715 yards and four touchdowns on 93 targets across seven games. However, Nacua underwent significant knee surgery in mid-November, making a return in January unlikely. The Rams are expecting veteran wideout Davante Adams (hamstring) to return from a ruptured hamstring before the end of the season, which will provide the team with a clear WR1. Without Nacua, Rams wide receiver Konata Mumpfield could be a decent flex option for fantasy managers down the stretch.--Will Brady
Source: The Ringer - Tom Pelissero
Tank Dell Can Be a Boom-Or-Bust Flex Option
Zach Thompson
Zach Thompson
Nov 28, 2026, 9:35 AM ETHouston Texans wide receiver Tank Dell completed his inspirational return from a significant knee injury earlier this season, and he's stepped into a meaningful role with big-play potential for the Texans. He had 105 receiving yards and a touchdown in Week 9 against the Chargers and has had three catches in each of his two games since then, although he hasn't been able to get loose for any big plays, finishing with under 30 receiving yards in each contest. Dell brings enough big-play potential and is in a consistent enough role to be a deep league flex option in his Week 12 home matchup against the Ravens, who have allowed the 13th-most PPR points to WRs this season. He is RotoBaller's No. 45 WR in Week 12, making him a high-risk, high-reward flex play in deep leagues or desperate situations.--Zach Thompson
Source: RotoBaller
Harold Fannin Jr. Primed For Big Week 12
Brian Buckey
Brian Buckey
Nov 28, 2026, 9:31 AM ETCleveland Browns tight end Harold Fannin Jr. looks like a TE1 against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 12. Coming off a bye week in Week 11, Fannin Jr. saw nine targets back in Week 10 against the Houston Texans. He turned those targets into seven catches for 91 receiving yards. Fannin Jr. is one of the main targets for Deshaun Watson and should be set for a busy week of action on Sunday night against the Raiders. The Raiders have a porous pass defense that ranks near the bottom of the league. The Bowling Green product could find room over the middle of the defense and serve as Watson's outlet when he is in trouble. Start Fannin Jr. with confidence.--Brian Buckey - RotoBaller
Source: ESPN.com
Aaron Rodgers Unlikely to Play Again this Season After Clearing Waivers
Will Brady
Will Brady
Nov 28, 2026, 9:30 AM ETFormer Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is unlikely to play again this season after clearing waivers on Thursday, per Tom Pelissero of The Ringer. Pelissero reports that "no immediate suitors" emerged for Rodgers, and that "barring an injury-driven emergency," league sources expect teams to remain uninterested. Rodgers was released by Pittsburgh earlier this week after a dispute with team leadership. The 42-year-old then took his grievances to the media, airing out a number of issues he had with Steelers head coach Mike McCarthy during an appearance on ESPN. Outside of character-related concerns, Rodgers has not played well this season, averaging a career-low 6.2 yards per pass attempt. While he is undoubtedly a first-ballot Hall of Famer, Rodgers may not have the most glorious end to his career.--Will Brady
Source: The Ringer - Tom Pelissero
Nico Collins A Low-End WR1 in Week 12
Zach Thompson
Zach Thompson
Nov 28, 2026, 9:27 AM ETHouston Texans wide receiver Nico Collins comes into this Sunday's matchup against the Ravens riding a three-game touchdown streak since his team's Week 8 bye. Collins had only three catches for 58 yards in a comfortable win against the Colts on Thursday of Week 11, but he'll likely have to be more involved for the Texans in a tougher matchup against the Ravens. Baltimore has been a mid-range matchup for WR this season, but has allowed five WR touchdowns in the last five weeks. While the Texans are working with more options at receiver than earlier this season, they still rely on Collins as their No. 1 option in the passing game, which gives him nice upside and makes him the WR11 this week in RotoBaller's rankings. He should be started in almost all formats and is a fringe WR1 in this matchup.--Zach Thompson
Source: RotoBaller
KC Concepcion Jr. Worth A Look As Starting Wide Receiver
Brian Buckey
Brian Buckey
Nov 28, 2026, 9:25 AM ETCleveland Browns wide receiver KC Concepcion Jr. is beginning to become more involved in the Browns offense and the Week 12 matchup at home against the Las Vegas Raiders could be a good opportunity for him to have a productive game. The Raiders' pass defense is near the bottom of the NFL, averaging 232.5 passing yards allowed per game giving up 23 passing touchdowns. Concepcion had eight targets in the Browns' win over the Texans in Week 10 prior to their bye week. That was one of the heaviest weeks of targets for the Texas A&M rookie and he is beginning to show signs of breaking out in a big way including a game against the Saints a few weeks ago with four catches for 85 yards and a touchdown. Look for the talented rookie to make some plays for the Browns this week.--Brian Buckey - RotoBaller
Source: ESPN.com
Jonathan Taylor Facing Uphill Battle to Production in Indianapolis
Will Brady
Will Brady
Nov 28, 2026, 9:23 AM ETIndianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor's overall production in 2026 has been solid, as he's rushed for 760 yards and eight touchdowns on 188 carries while hauling in 32 catches for 246 yards on 45 targets across 11 games. However, the 27-year-old has been held under 65 scrimmage yards in three of his last four games, and he has not scored a touchdown since Week 7. Taylor's struggles are a symptom of the Colts' miserable offensive environment. Indianapolis has made a change at quarterback heading into its Week 12 matchup against the New York Giants, releasing Daniel Jones and handing the reins to former first-round pick Anthony Richardson Sr. While Richardson Sr. carries more upside than Jones, he's been extremely unproductive as a passer and extremely aggressive as a rusher, which could mean that Taylor sees fewer touches in both the pass and ground game. Taylor remains a top-24 running back, but fantasy managers should downgrade expectations for the stretch run.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
Dalton Schultz a High-Risk Play Due to Low Volume
Zach Thompson
Zach Thompson
Nov 28, 2026, 9:22 AM ETHouston Texans tight end Dalton Schultz has only had four catches over the last three weeks since the team's Week 8 bye, making him difficult to rely on for fantasy this week against the Ravens. Schultz did get into the end zone in Week 10 on his only catch of that game against the Browns, but that is his only score of the season, and last week against the Colts, he only had one target, which he turned into an 11-yard reception. While the Texans' passing game has been very effective the last few weeks, it has been mostly the wide receivers who have had the big plays, leaving Schultz with limited work and upside. He is only RotoBaller's No. 24 tight end this week, so he isn't a good start except in two-tight end formats or very deep leagues.--Zach Thompson
Source: Dalton Schultz
Ka'imi Fairbairn Remains a Top Kicker in Week 12
Zach Thompson
Zach Thompson
Nov 28, 2026, 9:18 AM ETHouston Texans kicker Ka'imi Fairbairn remains one of the most reliable and productive kickers in fantasy football each week. He made his only field goal attempt in Week 11 and stayed perfect on his 27 extra point attempts this season. He has only missed one of his 21 field goal attempts all year and has made seven kicks from 50+ yards. He's indoors in Houston this week against the Ravens, who have been a top-five matchup for kickers this season. RotoBaller has Fairbairn ranked as the No. 3 kicker in Week 12, and he's a strong starting option in all formats due to both his volume and consistency.--Zach Thompson
Source: RotoBaller