Denzel Boston (Questionable) Could Have Big Week
Nov 28, 2026, 9:16 AM ETCleveland Browns wide receiver Denzel Boston (questionable, quadriceps) could be in line for a busy Sunday night against the Las Vegas Raiders if he is available to play. Boston, coming off a bye week in Week 11, didn't practice on Friday so he will likely be a game-time call based on what he is able to do on Saturday. Boston faces a favorable matchup against the Raiders' pass defense, which is near the bottom of the league. The Raiders have a young secondary group and Boston is Cleveland's big-play threat on the outside. He averages 15.8 yards per catch and has 33 catches for 523 yards this season. Should Boston play, he should be counted on for a big play or two against a fairly inexperienced defensive back group.--Brian Buckey - RotoBaller
Source: ESPN.com
Start Denzel Boston This Week?
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Jordyn Tyson's Value Sliding Amid Role Concerns
Will Brady
Will Brady
Nov 28, 2026, 9:15 AM ETAfter missing his team's first seven games of 2026 with a hamstring injury, New Orleans Saints wide receiver Jordyn Tyson returned to the field in Week 9. The talented rookie saw his usage scaled up significantly in Week 10, when he recorded 11 catches for 80 yards on 13 targets against the Carolina Panthers. However, Tyson's production came crashing back down to earth last week against the Chicago Bears, as he hauled in just one catch for six yards on two targets. Tyson also played just 50% of the Saints' offensive snaps, remaining behind veteran New Orleans wideouts Chris Olave and Devaughn Vele on the team's depth chart. While Tyson could bounce back down the stretch, he's currently averaging just 5.8 yards per target and does not appear to be in a consistent high-volume role, putting his fantasy value in question.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
Houston Texans D/ST A Fringe Start Vs. Baltimore
Zach Thompson
Zach Thompson
Nov 28, 2026, 9:10 AM ETThe Houston Texans D/ST hasn't been quite as elite as many managers expected this season, although they have still delivered big plays. The Texans have 10 takeaways and 36 sacks in 10 games, but have allowed over 22 points per game. In Week 12, they host the Ravens after a mini-bye after their strong showing against Daniel Jones and the Colts on Thursday Night Football in Week 11. They had an interception, a safety, and two sacks in that game while allowing only three points. They'll look to build on that momentum against the Ravens, who have turned to Jacoby Brissett under center. Baltimore has 11 turnovers and nine sacks allowed in their last four games. The Texans are RotoBaller's No. 12 D/ST this week, so they can be started in most leagues, although they aren't the elite lock they have been in recent favorable matchups.--Zach Thompson
Source: RotoBaller
Quinshon Judkins Could Be Sneaky Good Week 12 Start
Brian Buckey
Brian Buckey
Nov 28, 2026, 9:07 AM ETCleveland Browns running back Quinshon Judkins could be a sneaky RB1 in Week 12 against the bottom tier rush defense of the Las Vegas Raiders. The Raiders rush defense ranks near the bottom of the NFL at No. 31 with 149.5 rushing yards allowed per contest with 16 rushing touchdowns given up. Judkins and the Browns are coming off a bye week, but in Week 10 against the Texans, Judkins came through with 10 carries for 38 yards and a rushing touchdown and caught three passes for 33 yards. The Ohio State product has 126 carries for 423 yards and four rushing touchdowns this season. Look for Judkins to find the end zone against the Raiders at home and have a productive week. Plug in the running back into your starting lineup with confidence.--Brian Buckey - RotoBaller
Source: ESPN.com
Deshaun Watson With Nice Matchup In Week 12
Brian Buckey
Brian Buckey
Nov 28, 2026, 9:01 AM ETCleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson has a favorable matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 12 and could emerge as a mid-tier starting QB option. Watson and the Browns are coming off of a bye but in his last matchup with the Houston Texans in Week 10, Watson was 25-of-40 passing for 312 yards and no touchdowns with one interception. This week the Clemson product will get a bottom tier pass defense as the Raiders allow 382 passing yards per game, good for 30th in the NFL. Watson has 2,118 yards passing this season with seven passing touchdowns and four interceptions. A home start against the lowly Raiders pass defense has Watson looking like a good spot start in fantasy if you need to fill in for a bye week or are looking for an injury replacement.--Brian Buckey - RotoBaller
Source: ESPN.com
Miami Dolphins D/ST A Last-Minute Streaming Option
Zach Thompson
Zach Thompson
Nov 28, 2026, 9:00 AM ETThe Miami Dolphins D/ST can be a late-week plug-and-play option if you're desperately looking for a defense with upside this week. The Dolphins got their only win this season against the Jets in Week 7, and they'll host their division foes in a rematch on Sunday. Miami has created four takeaways in the last two weeks and scored a defensive touchdown against the Colts in Week 10. They have also posted multiple sacks in four of their last five games. The Jets have been a neutral matchup for D/ST this season, but have allowed 12 sacks with four turnovers in the last four weeks since their first matchup with Miami. Even though they only have limited upside, the Dolphins D/ST is on the radar as a last-minute streamer, since they are ranked as the No. 20 D/ST in RotoBaller's Week 12 rankings.--Zach Thompson
Source: RotoBaller
Greg Dulcich Remains Only a Desperation Streamer Despite Targets
Zach Thompson
Zach Thompson
Nov 28, 2026, 8:52 AM ETMiami Dolphins tight end Greg Dulcich is getting a good amount of looks in his team's offense, but he hasn't been able to do much with his opportunities. Against the Bills in Week 11, Dulcich was targeted seven times by Kyle McCord but only managed two catches for 12 yards. He was held without a catch on two targets in Week 10, which was McCord's first start in place of the injured Malik Willis (core). Despite his starting role and a decent number of targets, the offense just hasn't been effective enough to make him a reliable play, even in a favorable spot this week against the Jets. He had five catches for 86 yards the first time these teams met, but he's only RotoBaller's TE25 in the rematch, making him only a high-risk play for deep leagues in the rematch.--Zach Thompson
Source: RotoBaller
Chris Bell Not a Strong Starting Option Against New York
Zach Thompson
Zach Thompson
Nov 28, 2026, 8:42 AM ETMiami Dolphins wide receiver Chris Bell returned from a one-week absence last week when his team took on the Bills, and he stepped back in as the team's third receiver behind Caleb Douglas and Malik Washington. He played the third-most snaps at the position and got the third-most targets at the position, but he only converted one of those four targets to a catch and finished with only eight receiving yards. The rookie from Louisville has 13 catches for 156 yards this season and has flashed big-play upside, but the Dolphins offense is hard to trust with Kyle McCord under center. Even in a favorable matchup against the Jets, Bell is not a good option in almost all leagues since he is RotoBaller's No. 97 WR in the Week 12 rankings.--Zach Thompson
Source: RotoBaller
Malik Washington Only A Deep-League Flier in Week 12
Zach Thompson
Zach Thompson
Nov 28, 2026, 8:36 AM ETMiami Dolphins wide receiver Malik Washington has been getting a consistent workload all season in his team's offense, but he has only been able to produce sporadic results. He threw for a touchdown against the Colts two weeks ago for one of his best fantasy games of the season and has hauled in 39 catches for 430 yards and a touchdown this season. He has at least three catches in all but one of his games this season, but hasn't totaled more than 50 yards receiving in any of his five games since the team's Week 6 bye. With Kyle McCord starting in place of Malik Willis (core), Washington's upside is limited despite his regular role, which is why he's only RotoBaller's No. 51 WR this week and best left on the bench if possible.--Zach Thompson
Source: RotoBaller
Caleb Douglas A Starter in Deep Leagues Vs. the Jets
Zach Thompson
Zach Thompson
Nov 28, 2026, 8:31 AM ETMiami Dolphins wide receiver Caleb Douglas is working in a limited offense with Kyle McCord at QB, but he has still shown enough upside to be a starter in many leagues as RotoBaller's WR29 in Week 12. He has a favorable matchup against the Jets, whom he torched for two touchdowns and 70 yards in Week 7, while playing limited snaps in his first game back from injury. Douglas had a down game last week against the Bills with only two catches for 30 yards, but his team-high 10 targets show he is still a focal point of the offense. He is a high-risk play since his overall offense is shaky, but if he gets so many opportunities, the rookie brings a high enough ceiling to start in deep leagues as a WR3 or flex option.--Zach Thompson
Source: RotoBaller
Jaylen Wright Remains in Minimal Role
Zach Thompson
Zach Thompson
Nov 28, 2026, 8:23 AM ETMiami Dolphins running back Jaylen Wright hasn't been able to get much going this season as the backup to De'Von Achane and then Ollie Gordon II. He has only totaled 49 rushing yards on his 30 attempts this year and has yet to find the end zone. He did have five carries last week against the Bills, which was his most work since Week 7. However, Gordon remains clearly the top running back in place of Achane, and Wright only gets a few touches each week. He could have limited upside if Gordon gets injured, but he would be hard to trust even in that situation with such uninspiring results so far this season. He's the RB63 in RotoBaller's Week 12 rankings, so he can be left on the bench or the waiver wire in almost all formats.--Zach Thompson
Source: RotoBaller
Ollie Gordon II Still Viable as a Flex Play
Zach Thompson
Zach Thompson
Nov 28, 2026, 8:17 AM ETMiami Dolphins running back Ollie Gordon II continues to be the clear lead back, which gives him solid potential in Week 12 as his team hosts the New York Jets. The Jets have been a top-10 matchup for running backs this season, and Gordon had 25 carries for 103 yards and a touchdown against them in New York in Week 7. He hasn't found the end zone in his four games since then, but has rushed for at least 69 yards in six of his last seven games. He is limited by his team's struggling offense under QB Kyle McCord, but still brings enough touchdown-dependent upside to be the No. 25 RB in RotoBaller's Week 12 rankings. He's a strong flex play or a low-end RB2 this week against the Jets.--Zach Thompson
Source: RotoBaller
Sam Darnold Could Find Himself on Streaming Radar in Week 12
Quincy Milton III
Quincy Milton III
Nov 28, 2026, 8:11 AM ETSeattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold (quadricep) could be a potential streaming option in Week 12 against the San Francisco 49ers. The game will mark Darnold's first game back from the quad injury that has kept him sidelined since Week 8. San Francisco is No. 15 against opposing quarterbacks in fantasy, and Darnold will need to air it out given how good San Francisco's rushing defense is. The last time these two teams met, Darnold struggled with interceptions. If he can cut down on the picks, he could have a nice week against a team that just got lit up by Dak Prescott for five touchdown passes two seasons ago. Darnold is a break glass in case of emergency option in Week 12, but the upside for a big game in a potential shootout certainly exists.--Quincy Milton III - RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller
Kyle McCord Only a Hail Mary Play in Week 12
Zach Thompson
Zach Thompson
Nov 28, 2026, 8:09 AM ETMiami Dolphins quarterback Kyle McCord and the Dolphins are at home on Sunday against the Jets, who are the only team that the 1-9 Dolphins have beaten this season. However, even in a somewhat favorable matchup, McCord is only the QB31 in RotoBaller's rankings this week, out of 32 expected starting QBs. McCord will be making his third start for Miami in place of the injured Malik Willis (core), and he has totaled 311 passing yards in two games with just a 44.6% completion percentage and no passing touchdowns to go with one interception. He did run for a touchdown in his first game, but isn't much of a dual-threat option with just 13 rushing yards in his two contests. He isn't a great fantasy option this week, so only start him if no other options are available.--Zach Thompson
Source: RotoBaller
Zach Charbonnet Could be in for Tough Sledding in Week 12
Quincy Milton III
Quincy Milton III
Nov 28, 2026, 7:52 AM ETSeattle Seahawks running back Zach Charbonnet will face off against the No. 5 defense against opposing running backs when Seattle travels to San Francisco in Week 12. Charbonnet has run well of late, but the 49ers are only allowing 72.0 rushing yards per game to opposing running backs. Even with Charbonnet receiving the majority of work in this backfield, the Seahawks project to struggle with rushing efficiency in this game. However, one saving grace could be Charbonnet's potential touchdown opportunities. He has a nose for the end zone when Seattle is inside the five-yard line. So far this season, Charbonnet has not found the end zone, but he is due after scoring 12 times in 2025. Expect Charbonnet's volume to keep him in the flex category this week, but do not expect a lot of upside in this tough matchup.--Quincy Milton III - RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller
Cooper Kupp Outside Top-70 Wide Receivers in Week 12
Quincy Milton III
Quincy Milton III
Nov 28, 2026, 7:51 AM ETSeattle Seahawks wide receiver Cooper Kupp is not a fantasy option in Week 12 against the San Francisco 49ers. Despite San Francisco checking in at No. 22 against opposing wide receivers, Kupp's volume in this offense is too unreliable to trust in your lineup. Kupp is a threat for a random touchdown reception in any given week, but you cannot predict when that is going to happen in any given week. This offense runs through wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (ankle), and there are not many targets to go around outside of JSN's. This game could end up being somewhat of a shootout between two top NFC teams, which could benefit Kupp in fantasy, but he is not someone you can trust even on your bench.--Quincy Milton III - RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller
Jaxon Smith-Njigba Will Look to Repeat Week 5 Performance in Week 12
Quincy Milton III
Quincy Milton III
Nov 28, 2026, 7:50 AM ETSeattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba is in prime position to succeed once again in Week 12 against the San Francisco 49ers. The 49ers are No. 22 against opposing wide receivers in fantasy. They are allowing 27.49 fantasy points per game to the position, but JSN may reach that number on his own. In Week 5, Smith-Njigba went for 102 yards and a touchdown against the 49ers. At the time, San Francisco's passing defense was even better than it is at this juncture of the season. Either way, Smith-Njigba has proven to be matchup- and quarterback-proof this season. Quarterback Sam Darnold (quadricep) appears set to return to the lineup in Week 12 and is likely to focus on JSN per usual. RotoBaller has Smith-Njigba ranked at No. 1 this week, and he has as good a chance as anyone to finish at No. 1.--Quincy Milton III - RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller
Jadarian Price Barely Cracks Top-40 Running Backs in Week 12
Quincy Milton III
Quincy Milton III
Nov 28, 2026, 7:49 AM ETSeattle Seahawks running back Jadarian Price is not a reliable option in Week 12 against the San Francisco 49ers. The Niners boast the No. 5 defense against opposing running backs in fantasy. They are only allowing 16.83 fantasy points per game, and there is not enough volume in this backfield to support big days from both Price and Zach Charbonnet. Price has also seen his snap share drop in three consecutive games. In his last outing in Week 10, Price only played 28% of the snaps, but he happened to find the end zone, resulting in a solid fantasy day. Price has passed the "eye test" over his last few games, looking explosive and playing well as a solid change-of-pace back. However, he is not going to be a predictable fantasy asset until he receives more of a share of this backfield. Leave him on your bench in Week 12.--Quincy Milton III - RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller
AJ Barner Unlikely to Deliver for Fantasy in Week 12
Quincy Milton III
Quincy Milton III
Nov 28, 2026, 7:45 AM ETSeattle Seahawks tight end AJ Barner is not on the fantasy radar in Week 12 against the San Francisco 49ers. Barner has only reached double-digit fantasy points once since Week 3. On the season as a whole, Barner has only caught more than three passes in a game twice. Despite a solid 2025 season in which Barner caught six touchdown passes, he has not been able to deliver an encore in a slightly different offense coordinated by Brian Fleury. With very little upside, Barner is not even worth having on your roster. There is always the potential for a one-yard touchdown run through the "barnyard push" play Seattle runs, but that is not something you can predict. Look at other tight end options in Week 12.--Quincy Milton III - RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller
Jason Myers Barely Cracks Top-20 Kickers in Week 12
Quincy Milton III
Quincy Milton III
Nov 28, 2026, 7:44 AM ETSeattle Seahawks kicker Jason Myers is a low-end option in Week 12 against the San Francisco 49ers. Although Seattle has a solid offense, it is not nearly as efficient as it was in 2025, reducing Myers' ability to score points in fantasy. Myers has only cracked double-digit fantasy points once this season. That happened to come in Week 5 against the 49ers when Myers hit five field goals. A 23-point kicking performance is hard to repeat, however, and Myers seems more likely to settle into his usual five- to seven-point range. At least Myers has a solid floor, but if you are looking for more high-end kicker scoring, you are not going to be in luck this week. Myers is likely worth a roster spot because he plays for a top-half offense, but you may be able to find a better streaming option this week.--Quincy Milton III - RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller
Seattle Seahawks D/ST Squarely in Play With Purdy Out
Quincy Milton III
Quincy Milton III
Nov 28, 2026, 7:43 AM ETThe Seattle Seahawks D/ST will face off with the red-hot San Francisco 49ers on Sunday. However, San Francisco will be without quarterback Brock Purdy (ankle) this week. As such, Mac Jones is in line to start. Jones played well in Purdy's stead in 2025, but this offense is not going to be nearly as explosive or dynamic with Jones under center. At minimum, Seattle's defense should allow fewer points than it would have under Purdy. Additionally, this unit should have more chances for sacks and turnovers. The 49ers may turn to a more ground attack to protect Jones, but Seattle's rushing defense is its biggest strength on that side of the ball. You can start this unit as a back-end D/ST1 option this week.--Quincy Milton III - RotoBaller
Source: Seattle Seahawks