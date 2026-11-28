AJ Barner Unlikely to Deliver for Fantasy in Week 12
Nov 28, 2026, 7:45 AM ETSeattle Seahawks tight end AJ Barner is not on the fantasy radar in Week 12 against the San Francisco 49ers. Barner has only reached double-digit fantasy points once since Week 3. On the season as a whole, Barner has only caught more than three passes in a game twice. Despite a solid 2025 season in which Barner caught six touchdown passes, he has not been able to deliver an encore in a slightly different offense coordinated by Brian Fleury. With very little upside, Barner is not even worth having on your roster. There is always the potential for a one-yard touchdown run through the "barnyard push" play Seattle runs, but that is not something you can predict. Look at other tight end options in Week 12.--Quincy Milton III - RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller
Start AJ Barner This Week?
More Recent News
Jason Myers Barely Cracks Top-20 Kickers in Week 12
Quincy Milton III
Quincy Milton III
Nov 28, 2026, 7:44 AM ETSeattle Seahawks kicker Jason Myers is a low-end option in Week 12 against the San Francisco 49ers. Although Seattle has a solid offense, it is not nearly as efficient as it was in 2025, reducing Myers' ability to score points in fantasy. Myers has only cracked double-digit fantasy points once this season. That happened to come in Week 5 against the 49ers when Myers hit five field goals. A 23-point kicking performance is hard to repeat, however, and Myers seems more likely to settle into his usual five- to seven-point range. At least Myers has a solid floor, but if you are looking for more high-end kicker scoring, you are not going to be in luck this week. Myers is likely worth a roster spot because he plays for a top-half offense, but you may be able to find a better streaming option this week.--Quincy Milton III - RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller
Seahawks D/ST Squarely in Play With Brock Purdy Out
Quincy Milton III
Quincy Milton III
Nov 28, 2026, 7:43 AM ETThe Seattle Seahawks D/ST will face off with the red-hot San Francisco 49ers on Sunday. However, San Francisco will be without quarterback Brock Purdy (ankle) this week. As such, Mac Jones is in line to start. Jones played well in Purdy's stead in 2025, but this offense is not going to be nearly as explosive or dynamic with Jones under center. At minimum, Seattle's defense should allow fewer points than it would have under Purdy. Additionally, this unit should have more chances for sacks and turnovers. The 49ers may turn to a more ground attack to protect Jones, but Seattle's rushing defense is its biggest strength on that side of the ball. You can start this unit as a back-end D/ST1 option this week.--Quincy Milton III - RotoBaller
Source: Seattle Seahawks
Trey McBride Still A Must-Start Despite Arizona's Woes
Dan Stephens
Dan Stephens
Nov 28, 2026, 7:28 AM ETArizona Cardinals tight end Trey McBride saw 14 targets in last week's loss to the Chiefs. The 27-year-old brought in nine catches for 54 yards. McBride is the one bright spot on the Cardinals, after injuries and trades stripped away the rest of the team's top talent. Given the absence of options in Arizona, McBride's status as a target hog has increased. The tight end ranks second in the NFL in targets (113), second in receptions (87), and third in team target share (30.1%). Despite the team's struggles, McBride could be in for a big game against the Commanders if he continues to be fed. Washington is allowing the most PPR points per game to tight ends and has seen five top-five performances through 10 games. McBride is projected for another TE1 finish and should be locked into lineups for Week 12.--Dan Stephens
Source: NFL.com
Simi Fehoko Rising In The Ranks In Arizona?
Dan Stephens
Dan Stephens
Nov 28, 2026, 7:27 AM ETArizona Cardinals wide receiver Simi Fehoko had one catch, good for a two-yard touchdown, in last week's loss to the Chiefs. Fehoko was third on the team in targets with five, behind Trey McBride and practice squad signee Harrison Wallace III. Marvin Harrison Jr.'s (hamstring) departure via trade earlier this season and injuries to Michael Wilson (neck) and Kendrick Bourne (leg) have left a vacuum at wide receiver in Arizona. Fehoko has been a regular on special teams since 2021 and has never seen more than 16 targets in a season. Given the state of Arizona's offense and with Josh Johnson under center, there is little hope that Fehoko emerges as an impact player in fantasy football. He can be left on the wire until the team can get him involved consistently.--Dan Stephens
Source: NFL.com
Is Harrison Wallace III Arizona's New WR1?
Dan Stephens
Dan Stephens
Nov 28, 2026, 7:26 AM ETArizona Cardinals wide receiver Harrison Wallace III led the team with 57 receiving yards in last week's loss to the Chiefs. Wallace had four catches on seven targets in the game, both second-most behind tight end Trey McBride. Signed from the practice squad in early November, Wallace had seen just one target in Arizona's preceding two games before seeing his snap share jump to 67% in Week 11. The trade of Marvin Harrison Jr. (hamstring) earlier this season and injuries to Michael Wilson (neck) and Kendrick Bourne (leg) have left the Cardinals short on options at wide receiver. Wallace could be an emerging talent, but Arizona's offense is in disarray and now helmed by Josh Johnson, capping his potential. Another strong showing behind Trey McBride might change things, but until then, Wallace is off the fantasy radar.--Dan Stephens
Source: NFL.com
Bam Knight A Bad Bet In Week 12
Dan Stephens
Dan Stephens
Nov 28, 2026, 7:25 AM ETArizona Cardinals running back Bam Knight matched starter Tyler Allgeier's seven rushing attempts last week and outgained him 35 to 23. Knight also caught his one target on the day for 10 receiving yards. In the wake of Jeremiyah Love's (ankle) absence, Knight has risen up the depth chart and been used in regular rotation with Allgeier. Knight has responded well, averaging 5.5 YPC, but has not been used frequently enough to be a reliable option in fantasy football. In Week 12, Arizona faces the Washington Commanders, who are allowing 3.67 YPC to running backs but gave up six touchdowns in four games before shutting down the Bengals' ground game last week. Even though he has been a more effective runner than Allgeier, Arizona's dysfunctional offense limits his potential. Knight projects as an RB4 in Week 12 and is only viable as a deep league desperation start.--Dan Stephens
Source: NFL.com
Tyler Allgeier Lacks Appeal For Week 12
Dan Stephens
Dan Stephens
Nov 28, 2026, 7:24 AM ETArizona Cardinals running back Tyler Allgeier had seven carries for 23 yards in last week's 34-7 loss to the Chiefs. Allgeier had the same number of carries but was outgained by backup Bam Knight, who had 35 yards on the ground and also had one catch for another 10 yards. Without his 11-carry, 147-yard game against Dallas in Week 8, Allgeier's production in 2026 sinks to 259 yards on 90 attempts, an average of 2.87 YPC. In Week 12, the Cardinals face the Washington Commanders, who are in the middle of the pack in fantasy production allowed to running backs. Washington is serving up just 3.67 YPC and shut down the Bengals' run game last week, but gave up six rushing touchdowns in the four games before that. Allgeier projects as an RB4 and is only viable as a desperation start in deep leagues.--Dan Stephens
Source: NFL.com
Josh Johnson Is A Clear Avoid In Week 12
Dan Stephens
Dan Stephens
Nov 28, 2026, 7:23 AM ETArizona Cardinals quarterback Josh Johnson went 18-for-31 for 155 yards and one touchdown last week, his first game of 2026. Johnson signed with the Cardinals on November 10 after Jacoby Brissett had been traded and quickly rose to the top of the depth chart following injuries to Gardner Minshew (elbow) and Carson Beck (back). The trade of Marvin Harrison Jr. (hamstring) and subsequent injuries to Arizona's other top wide receivers have left the team short on options for Johnson to throw to. Johnson will likely focus heavily on tight end Trey McBride (who had 14 targets last week), and then any one of the virtually anonymous wide receivers left standing. Despite the encouraging matchup against the Commanders, Johnson doesn't have the tools or enough options around him to make the most of it and should be avoided in fantasy.--Dan Stephens
Source: NFL.com
San Francisco 49ers D/ST A Good Bet Against Seattle
Dan Stephens
Dan Stephens
Nov 28, 2026, 7:22 AM ETThe San Francisco 49ers D/ST recorded multiple turnovers for the third time in as many weeks in last Sunday's win over the Vikings. They also allowed their lowest point total since Week 1 in the 35-10 rout. Week 12 brings a rematch against the division-rival Seattle Seahawks. The 49ers had a similarly successful outing in their first meeting back in Week 5, logging four turnovers, one touchdown, and a season-high five sacks. As it was in that contest, getting to quarterback Sam Darnold will be the key to a big week. Darnold holds the ball longer than all but four other quarterbacks, leaving him vulnerable to sacks, and has thrown nine interceptions this year. The potential for the 49ers to force more mistakes makes them a compelling option for Week 12.--Dan Stephens
Source: NFL.com
Eddy Pineiro A Dicey Start In Week 12
Dan Stephens
Dan Stephens
Nov 28, 2026, 7:21 AM ETSan Francisco 49ers kicker Eddy Pineiro was a perfect 5-for-5 on extra point attempts for the third game in a row in last Sunday's win over the Vikings. Unfortunately, the extra points were the only scoring he was able to do in the 35-10 rout. Pineiro now has three games where he has not had a chance at a field goal, and has just 11 field goal attempts on the season. Brock Purdy (ankle) will be inactive in Week 12, leaving the start to Mac Jones, who will get his first start of the season against the Seahawks' daunting defense. Seattle is one of just seven teams to see 17 tries or fewer so far in 2026. Pineiro is a serviceable streaming option for his floor, but fantasy managers should look for a kicker facing more favorable conditions before settling for him.--Dan Stephens
Source: NFL.com
George Kittle Is A Top TE Option Despite Anticipated Challenges
Dan Stephens
Dan Stephens
Nov 28, 2026, 7:20 AM ETSan Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle salvaged a three-catch, 34-yard game with a pair of touchdowns in last Sunday's 35-10 win over the Vikings. In Week 12, San Francisco will host the division rival Seattle Seahawks in a rematch of their Week 5 contest. In that game, Kittle was held to five receptions for 24 yards on six targets. Seattle has kept opposing tight ends in check this season, giving up the third-fewest receiving yards and not allowing a touchdown to the position since Week 2. Kittle faces the additional challenge of working with a new quarterback on Sunday. With Brock Purdy (ankle) declared out, Mac Jones will take the reins and get his first start against a Seattle defense that has allowed the fewest passing yards in the NFL. Despite the challenges, Kittle is an integral part of the 49ers' offense and can be started in Week 12.--Dan Stephens
Source: NFL.com
Keenan Allen's Fantasy Potential Limited In Uncertain Role
Dan Stephens
Dan Stephens
Nov 28, 2026, 7:19 AM ETSan Francisco 49ers wide receiver Keenan Allen saw just four targets in Mike Evans' (Achilles) return from a multi-week absence due to injury. Evans is questionable for this Sunday's game, but Allen also faces competition for targets with Deebo Samuel Sr., Christian McCaffrey, and George Kittle. This week, San Francisco hosts the Seahawks, who are allowing the fewest passing yards in the NFL and the fewest PPR points per game to wide receivers. Brock Purdy (ankle) will be inactive, giving the start to Mac Jones, who will see his first significant action of 2026 against one of the best defenses in the league. Questions about how Allen fits into the 49ers' offense and how it will operate under the circumstances on Sunday limit the 14-year veteran to a WR5 projection in Week 12.--Dan Stephens
Source: NFL.com
Deebo Samuel Sr.'s Appeal Is Limited Against Seahawks
Dan Stephens
Dan Stephens
Nov 28, 2026, 7:18 AM ETSan Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel Sr.'s production was disappointingly low in last week's 35-10 win over the Vikings. Samuel saw just four targets and finished the game with five total touches for 47 scrimmage yards. It will be difficult for Samuel to rebound in the 49ers' Week 12 matchup against the Seahawks. Seattle is allowing the fewest fantasy points to opposing wide receivers and has given up just five touchdowns to the position in 2026. Further complicating matters is San Francisco's quarterback change from Brock Purdy (ankle), who will be inactive due to injury, to Mac Jones, who will be making his first start of the year. Samuel's versatility in the 49ers' offense has made him the overall WR24 in fantasy points per game, but his potential is capped in Week 12. He projects as a WR3 for Sunday's game.--Dan Stephens
Source: NFL.com
Mike Evans Faces Some Hurdles In Week 12
Dan Stephens
Dan Stephens
Nov 28, 2026, 7:17 AM ETSan Francisco 49ers wide receiver Mike Evans (Achilles) made a big impact last week after missing the team's previous three contests due to injury. Despite the team working him back in on a 43% snap share, Evans had six receptions for 109 yards on seven targets, leading the team in each category, and scored his fourth touchdown of the season. Evans is listed as questionable for Week 12 and will be up against a Seahawks secondary that is allowing the fewest PPR points per game to wide receivers and the fewest passing yards in the NFL. Evans owns the highest fantasy score that Seattle has surrendered in 2026, but in Week 12, he will be catching passes from Mac Jones instead of Brock Purdy (ankle). Evans' Achilles injury, a difficult matchup, and a quarterback change combine to limit his ceiling. Fantasy managers can treat him as a borderline WR2/3 in Week 12.--Dan Stephens
Source: NFL.com
Kaelon Black Reverts To Bench Stash Status In Week 12
Dan Stephens
Dan Stephens
Nov 28, 2026, 7:16 AM ETSan Francisco 49ers Kaelon Black disappeared in last Sunday's win over the Vikings after working his way into flex consideration in recent weeks. In three games straddling the 49ers' bye, Black averaged 11.3 carries and 62 rushing yards per game and scored two touchdowns, but in Week 11, he gained just eight yards on six rushing attempts. If the change in production boiled down to the defensive matchup, then Black is in for another significant challenge in Week 12 against the Seattle Seahawks. Seattle is allowing the eighth-fewest PPR points per game to opposing running backs and is holding runners to a league-best 3.16 yards per carry. In their first meeting in Week 5, Black had just 16 rushing yards on six attempts. Black projects as an RB4/5 in Week 12 and is best left on the bench thanks to the matchup.--Dan Stephens
Source: NFL.com
Christian McCaffrey A Must-Start Despite Unfavorable Matchup
Dan Stephens
Dan Stephens
Nov 28, 2026, 7:14 AM ETSan Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey extended his touchdown streak to a ninth consecutive game in last Sunday's win over the Vikings. McCaffrey also logged a season-low 62 scrimmage yards against one of the NFL's best defenses and faces another challenge in Week 12 when San Francisco takes on Seattle. The Seahawks are allowing the eighth-fewest PPR points per game to running backs and limiting them to a league-best 3.16 yards per carry. When the teams last played in Week 5, McCaffrey had 83 total yards and one touchdown on 14 touches. That production gave him the second-highest fantasy score that the Seahawks have surrendered to a running back this year. Despite the difficult matchup, McCaffrey remains one of the top options at his position and projects for another RB1 finish. He should be locked into lineups everywhere.--Dan Stephens
Source: NFL.com
Mac Jones To Start Against Seahawks In Week 12
Dan Stephens
Dan Stephens
Nov 28, 2026, 7:13 AM ETSan Francisco 49ers quarterback Mac Jones will get the start on Sunday against the Seahawks. Brock Purdy (ankle) suffered an ankle injury in last week's game against Minnesota and has been declared out for Week 12. This will be Jones' first start of the year. Jones made eight starts in 2025 as an injury replacement for Purdy, completing 69.5% of passes for 2,151 yards, 13 touchdowns, and six interceptions. Unfortunately, Jones' latest opportunity to start comes in a difficult matchup against the Seattle Seahawks. This year, Seattle is allowing the fewest fantasy points per game to quarterbacks, has given up nine passing touchdowns to eight interceptions, and the fewest passing yards in the NFL. In Week 5, Purdy went 18-for-29 for 189 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception. Jones is a viable option in two-QB leagues in Week 12.--Dan Stephens
Source: NFL.com
Bucky Irving's Ceiling on the Rise with Recent Receiving Uptick
Alex Ciulla
Alex Ciulla
Nov 28, 2026, 1:50 AM ETTampa Bay Buccaneers running back Bucky Irving has bounced back in a big way this season, and there's reason to believe he can continue elevating his play. Through 10 games, the former Oregon Duck has amassed 893 rushing yards - 305 more than he had in the same number of appearances in 2025. Irving is averaging the fourth-most rushing yards per game (89.3), while matching his career-high in touchdowns on the ground with eight. Moreover, his recent increased involvement in the team's passing game has significantly boosted his floor. Irving has recorded seven receptions across his last two appearances. It's modest production, though notably matched his catch total from the six games prior. Teammate Kenny Gainwell also has seven grabs over that stretch, so it isn't as if Irving is siphoning away work in that regard. Either way, retaining the recent bump would go a long way. He'll square off with a Panthers defense this Monday night that he shredded for 106 yards and two touchdowns back in Week 7.--Alex Ciulla
Source: ESPN
Ashton Jeanty Regaining Favor in Raiders' Backfield
Alex Ciulla
Alex Ciulla
Nov 28, 2026, 1:36 AM ETLas Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty has steadily regained the team's lead role over the past few weeks, solidifying his fantasy value heading into the season's final stretch. Jeanty's carries declined over the first eight weeks of the campaign, bottoming out at two rushes in a Week 8 win against the Jets. Conversely, teammate Mike Washington Jr. handled 25 totes. However, the second-year back out of Boise State had his most efficient outing thus far in Week 11, averaging 7.18 yards per carry on a dominant 84% snap share. It was an encouraging effort for him and rookie quarterback Fernando Mendoza, who continues to target Jeanty at a healthy rate. Washington notably still logged nine rushes in Sunday's loss to Denver, so he won't be completely phased out. Even so, Jeanty is gaining momentum ahead of a Sunday night matchup with the Browns. It will be interesting to see if he again garners a commanding lead in snaps over his backfield mate.--Alex Ciulla
Source: ESPN
Harold Fannin Jr. Trending Up Amid Strong Stretch
Alex Ciulla
Alex Ciulla
Nov 28, 2026, 1:21 AM ETCleveland Browns tight end Harold Fannin Jr. is an ascending fantasy asset ahead of their Week 12 meeting with the Las Vegas Raiders. Fannin has been on fire, averaging the third-most PPR points at his position since Week 7 (16.2). He's the overall TE4 across that stretch despite a week off and a 2/42/1 line against the Saints in Week 9. It's an impressive run for the Canton, Ohio native, who sits atop all Cleveland pass catchers in receptions (44), yards (544), touchdowns (four), and receptions of 20-plus yards. Adding to Fannin's intrigue is an excellent matchup against the Raiders on Sunday Night Football. Las Vegas has been favorable opposition for fantasy tight ends, as the unit allows the fifth-most points per game in that regard (15.6). The week's penultimate game features an underwhelming 40.5-point over/under, though that shouldn't affect the 22-year-old's ability to produce against a vulnerable opponent.--Alex Ciulla
Source: ESPN