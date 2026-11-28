Mac Jones To Start Against Seahawks In Week 12
Nov 28, 2026, 7:13 AM ETSan Francisco 49ers quarterback Mac Jones will get the start on Sunday against the Seahawks. Brock Purdy (ankle) suffered an ankle injury in last week's game against Minnesota and has been declared out for Week 12. This will be Jones' first start of the year. Jones made eight starts in 2025 as an injury replacement for Purdy, completing 69.5% of passes for 2,151 yards, 13 touchdowns, and six interceptions. Unfortunately, Jones' latest opportunity to start comes in a difficult matchup against the Seattle Seahawks. This year, Seattle is allowing the fewest fantasy points per game to quarterbacks, has given up nine passing touchdowns to eight interceptions, and the fewest passing yards in the NFL. In Week 5, Purdy went 18-for-29 for 189 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception. Jones is a viable option in two-QB leagues in Week 12.--Dan Stephens
Source: NFL.com
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Bucky Irving's Ceiling on the Rise with Recent Receiving Uptick
Alex Ciulla
Alex Ciulla
Nov 28, 2026, 1:50 AM ETTampa Bay Buccaneers running back Bucky Irving has bounced back in a big way this season, and there's reason to believe he can continue elevating his play. Through 10 games, the former Oregon Duck has amassed 893 rushing yards - 305 more than he had in the same number of appearances in 2025. Irving is averaging the fourth-most rushing yards per game (89.3), while matching his career-high in touchdowns on the ground with eight. Moreover, his recent increased involvement in the team's passing game has significantly boosted his floor. Irving has recorded seven receptions across his last two appearances. It's modest production, though notably matched his catch total from the six games prior. Teammate Kenny Gainwell also has seven grabs over that stretch, so it isn't as if Irving is siphoning away work in that regard. Either way, retaining the recent bump would go a long way. He'll square off with a Panthers defense this Monday night that he shredded for 106 yards and two touchdowns back in Week 7.--Alex Ciulla
Source: ESPN
Ashton Jeanty Regaining Favor in Raiders' Backfield
Alex Ciulla
Alex Ciulla
Nov 28, 2026, 1:36 AM ETLas Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty has steadily regained the team's lead role over the past few weeks, solidifying his fantasy value heading into the season's final stretch. Jeanty's carries declined over the first eight weeks of the campaign, bottoming out at two rushes in a Week 8 win against the Jets. Conversely, teammate Mike Washington Jr. handled 25 totes. However, the second-year back out of Boise State had his most efficient outing thus far in Week 11, averaging 7.18 yards per carry on a dominant 84% snap share. It was an encouraging effort for him and rookie quarterback Fernando Mendoza, who continues to target Jeanty at a healthy rate. Washington notably still logged nine rushes in Sunday's loss to Denver, so he won't be completely phased out. Even so, Jeanty is gaining momentum ahead of a Sunday night matchup with the Browns. It will be interesting to see if he again garners a commanding lead in snaps over his backfield mate.--Alex Ciulla
Source: ESPN
Harold Fannin Jr. Trending Up Amid Strong Stretch
Alex Ciulla
Alex Ciulla
Nov 28, 2026, 1:21 AM ETCleveland Browns tight end Harold Fannin Jr. is an ascending fantasy asset ahead of their Week 12 meeting with the Las Vegas Raiders. Fannin has been on fire, averaging the third-most PPR points at his position since Week 7 (16.2). He's the overall TE4 across that stretch despite a week off and a 2/42/1 line against the Saints in Week 9. It's an impressive run for the Canton, Ohio native, who sits atop all Cleveland pass catchers in receptions (44), yards (544), touchdowns (four), and receptions of 20-plus yards. Adding to Fannin's intrigue is an excellent matchup against the Raiders on Sunday Night Football. Las Vegas has been favorable opposition for fantasy tight ends, as the unit allows the fifth-most points per game in that regard (15.6). The week's penultimate game features an underwhelming 40.5-point over/under, though that shouldn't affect the 22-year-old's ability to produce against a vulnerable opponent.--Alex Ciulla
Source: ESPN
Chris Rodriguez Jr. Gains Immediate Boost with Backfield Injury
Alex Ciulla
Alex Ciulla
Nov 28, 2026, 1:06 AM ETJacksonville Jaguars running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. gains immediate fantasy relevance for this Sunday's divisional tilt with the Tennessee Titans after teammate Bhayshul Tuten (ankle, foot) was deemed out. Tuten has been dealing with a nagging ankle injury since Jacksonville's Week 8 rout of the Colts, and it has yet to improve. In turn, he'll miss his first game of the campaign, positioning Rodriguez to make an impact against one of the league's worst run defenses this weekend. For what it's worth, the fourth-year pro may not shoulder the load alone, as backfield mate LeQuint Allen Jr. is expected to mix in a bit. Even teammate Travis Hunter might garner a carry, as he has in three of their last four games. Still, Rodriguez should get the bulk of the RB touches, and he gets a considerable boost with a porous rush defense on tap.--Alex Ciulla
Source: ESPN
Antonio Williams' Fantasy Stock Rising
Alex Ciulla
Alex Ciulla
Nov 28, 2026, 12:48 AM ETWashington Commanders wide receiver Antonio Williams has seen a spike in fantasy value following a breakout performance in Week 11's win against the Bengals. Williams had been trending up coming out of the team's Week 7 bye. Despite a considerable rise in snap share over that time, the rookie hadn't posted any notable output, but all that changed in the upset victory. Williams was mostly held in check on Monday, though he came alive late on Washington's game-sealing drive with long gains of 22 and 42 yards to help complete the comeback. The 22-year-old's final line of nine receptions for 122 yards on 11 targets was a game and personal best. Further target consolidation would be a boon for him. Until that happens, Williams is at least an intriguing WR3 play with upside. He'll benefit from a softer matchup against the Cardinals this weekend.--Alex Ciulla
Source: ESPN
Olamide Zaccheaus in Line for More Work with Injuries Mounting
Jarod Rupp
Jarod Rupp
Nov 28, 2026, 12:10 AM ETAtlanta Falcons wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus could be in line for a few extra looks in Week 12 with both Jahan Dotson (hamstring) and Zachariah Branch (hamstring) set to miss the contest against the Minnesota Vikings due to injury. Zaccheaus had four targets in the team's last game before the bye, even with Dotson on the field, catching two passes for 17 yards. The veteran wideout has just eight catches for 43 yards on the season, but for what it is worth, he's got the second-highest red zone target total (five) of any of the team's wide receivers despite the limited production, and has a higher aDOT (7.0) than TE Kyle Pitts Sr. (5.3), so there is some sneaky upside here. Be that as it may, the 29-year-old projects as a risky WR7, ranking as the No. 88 wide receiver overall this week at RotoBaller.--Jarod Rupp
Source: RotoBaller
Khalil Herbert's Limited Involvement Not Flex-Worthy
Jarod Rupp
Jarod Rupp
Nov 28, 2026, 12:05 AM ETAtlanta Falcons running back Khalil Herbert has been a non-factor in the offense since taking over for the injured Brian Robinson Jr. (hamstring) in Week 7, recording just seven carries (zero in Week 10) for 28 yards and six catches for 31 yards over four games. Bijan Robinson will get the bulk of the workload in Week 12 in what projects to be a tough matchup on the road against the Vikings. Minnesota has a run defense that is middle of the road in terms of rush yards per game and yards per rush, but allows the eighth-fewest fantasy points per game to opposing backs. Atlanta has one of the lowest projected team totals on the slate this week (17.25), so gains may be hard to come by, especially for the Virginia Tech product. The 28-year-old is a very risky flex play this week, ranking as the No. 63 RB overall at RotoBaller.--Jarod Rupp
Source: RotoBaller
Kyle Pitts Sr. a Low-End TE2 in Daunting Week 12 Showdown
Jarod Rupp
Jarod Rupp
Nov 28, 2026, 12:00 AM ETAtlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts Sr. has garnered five or more targets in six consecutive contests, but outside of a three-game stretch from Weeks 5-7 where he tallied four touchdowns, it hasn't amounted to much, recording just 29 receptions for 270 yards through 10 games. Week 12 doesn't look like the week when he'll turn it around, with a road matchup against Minnesota on deck. The Vikings have allowed the second-fewest passing yards per game this season (170.6) and the fewest receptions to opposing tight ends (37), while limiting TEs to the lowest fantasy points per game in PPR leagues. Those numbers even include last week's game in which George Kittle recorded two TDs, but Pitts will have a hard time replicating that success. The 6-foot-6 tight end projects as a low-end TE2 this week, ranking as the No. 19 TE overall at RotoBaller.--Jarod Rupp
Source: RotoBaller
Michael Penix Jr. Draws Nightmare Matchup After Bye Week
Jarod Rupp
Jarod Rupp
Nov 27, 2026, 11:53 PM ETAtlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. appeared to resurrect the Falcons offense when he first came back from injury, culminating in a pair of three-touchdown performances in back-to-back weeks for a 9:1 TD:INT over his first five games, but the former first-round draft pick owns a 1:6 TD:INT over the last three games. Even though the team is coming off the bye week, things won't get any easier in Week 12 in a road matchup against the Vikings. Minnesota is yielding the second-fewest pass yards per game (170.6) and the absolute fewest fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks while racking up a league-best 3.8 sacks per contest. Though Brock Purdy found success in Week 11 against Minnesota with 255 passing yards and three TDs, Penix will have a tough time replicating that, and he ranks as the 30th QB overall at RotoBaller in Week 12.--Jarod Rupp
Source: RotoBaller
Drake London a Low-End WR2 in Difficult Week 12 Matchup
Jarod Rupp
Jarod Rupp
Nov 27, 2026, 11:46 PM ETAtlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London ranks 10th in the league in receiving yards with 801, although touchdowns have been hard to come by, recording just one through 10 games. With WRs Jahan Dotson (hamstring) and Zachariah Branch (hamstring) set to miss Week 12, the 6-foot-4 wideout could earn a few more looks than usual. Week 12 brings a very tough matchup on paper, though, a road contest against the Vikings, who allow the second-fewest passing yards per game and fourth-fewest fantasy points per game to opposing WRs. However, the 49ers may have provided a blueprint for beating that defense, torching them for 255 yards and three TDs in Week 11. With cornerback Isaiah Rodgers (quad) also set to miss his second straight game, the matchup may be a bit less daunting, but the 25-year-old still gets a downgrade, settling in as a WR2 as the No. 22 WR this week at RotoBaller.--Jarod Rupp
Source: RotoBaller
Bijan Robinson a Mid-Range RB1 Against Minnesota in Week 12
Jarod Rupp
Jarod Rupp
Nov 27, 2026, 11:35 PM ETAtlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson ranks third in the NFL in rush yards with 951, fifth in yards per rush at 5.1, and has caught the sixth-most passes as a running back so far this season (35). The former first-rounder should be fresh coming off the bye week for a road matchup against Minnesota, and should be in for another heavy workload. Brian Robinson (hamstring) has yet to return from IR, and the team has yet to utilize Khalil Herbert in any meaningful way, so the backfield belongs to the Pro-Bowler. Minnesota features a run defense that is middle of the road in terms of rush yards per game and yards per rush, but allows the eighth-fewest fantasy points per game to opposing backs. Even so, the 24-year-old remains an RB1 this week, albeit a little lower than usual, ranking as the No. 6 RB overall at RotoBaller.--Jarod Rupp
Source: RotoBaller
Jakobi Meyers Stepping Into the Top Receiver Role
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Nov 27, 2026, 11:24 PM ETJacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Jakobi Meyers will step into an elevated role on Sunday against the Tennessee Titans. Teammate Parker Washington (shoulder) has been ruled out for Week 12 with an AC joint injury, and he's expected to be week-to-week going forward. That means that Meyers' run as the No. 1 receiver could continue into December and perhaps even into the fantasy playoffs. He has a great opportunity to flourish in a bigger role, as it likely means that more targets (and perhaps more touchdown opportunities) are headed his way. Through 10 games so far this season, he has 33 catches, 493 yards, and just two touchdowns. He ranks as the WR40 in PPR scoring, although he was already trending up before the Washington injury with 22 targets across his last three games. The Jaguars' offense as a whole has been firing on all cylinders this season, with the exception of last week's loss against the Giants. As a result, Meyers' promotion to the top receiver role should vault him to low-end WR2 territory in fantasy football. He's a worthwhile starter in most leagues, and managers may even have a chance to pick him up off the waiver wire in shallower formats.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Carnell Tate Remains the Primary Weapon in Titans Passing Attack
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Nov 27, 2026, 11:05 PM ETTennessee Titans wide receiver Carnell Tate continues to rise up fantasy rankings in the second half of his rookie season. Tate returned from a two-game absence last week, and his involvement picked up right where he left off. The 21-year-old played 90% of the offensive snaps, and he made up for a modest two-catch outing by going for 58 yards and a touchdown. He now has 58+ yards in each of his last three games, as well as a touchdown in two of those three contests. The Ohio State product has solidified himself as the top weapon in Tennessee's passing attack, and his breakout is coming at a perfect time as the Titans have shown a willingness to let Cam Ward air the ball out more often. He should remain heavily involved throughout the back half of the season, especially with teammate Wan'Dale Robinson (ankle) done for the year. Tate ranks as a high-end WR2 going forward, and he has additional upside because of how often the Titans are playing from behind.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Nico Collins Continues to Impress Amid Touchdown Streak
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Nov 27, 2026, 10:58 PM ETHouston Texans wide receiver Nico Collins has put together a three-game touchdown streak, which has allowed him to emerge as a fringe WR1 in fantasy football. The touchdowns have been necessary for Collins to stay in the WR1 conversation, as he has four or fewer catches in two of his last three games. Last week, he made up for an iffy three-catch performance by going for 58 yards and a touchdown. Although quarterback C.J. Stroud has done a good job spreading the ball around to several receivers, Collins continues to be the undisputed No. 1 receiver in Houston. That bodes well for his fantasy outlook going forward, especially with a very reasonable stretch of matchups against the Ravens, Steelers, and Commanders coming up. The 26-year-old is averaging 67 yards per game, but he'll remain a strong fantasy starter if he can continue to score touchdowns at such an impressive clip. He's up to six touchdowns through eight games, and he's on pace to break his previous career-high mark of eight touchdowns in a single season.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Jaylen Warren Disappoints for the Third Week in a Row
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Nov 27, 2026, 10:49 PM ETPittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren rushed for 46 yards on 20 carries during Friday's Week 12 win over the Denver Broncos. He also caught one of his two targets, but it resulted in no gain. This was the third week in a row that Warren produced single-digit fantasy points in PPR leagues, and this week was more concerning than previous weeks because he struggled despite touching the ball 21 times. Warren still had nine more touches than teammate Rico Dowdle, but Dowdle was far more efficient with 6.4 yards per carry. As a result, we could see this backfield shift to a more even split going forward. It has also been concerning to see Warren's pass-catching role fall off, as he has caught just three passes in his last two games. He has also been held to two or fewer catches in three of his last four contests. Finally, it's also worth noting that the Steelers made a quarterback change this week, transitioning to Mason Rudolph from now-released veteran Aaron Rodgers. If Rudolph checks down less than Rodgers did, Warren's receiving workload will continue to be inconsistent at best. Warren is quickly falling to the low-end RB2 territory with an even lower floor, and he'll get a tough matchup next week in the form of the Houston Texans, whose run defense has looked better lately.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
DK Metcalf Salvages Another Performance with a Touchdown
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Nov 27, 2026, 10:22 PM ETPittsburgh Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf caught three of his four targets for 36 yards and one touchdown during Friday's Week 12 win over the Denver Broncos. Metcalf didn't seem to be impacted much by the quarterback transition from Aaron Rodgers to Mason Rudolph, but he did continue to show that his fantasy production is highly dependent on scoring touchdowns. This was his first time catching 3+ passes in a single game since Week 6, and three of his five 10+ point outings (PPR) have come from games where he found the end zone. He is averaging a modest 5.2 targets over his last five games, which isn't very favorable. However, it's too early to put much stock in Friday's game, as Rudolph only completed nine passes. If Metcalf caught three of his nine completions, then he'd presumably be in the mix for at least a handful of receptions if Rudolph ends up throwing the ball more in future weeks. Metcalf remains in the WR3 tier for now, but higher catch totals or more frequent trips to the end zone would eventually vault him to the WR2 conversation.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Jonah Coleman's Efficiency Takes a Hit Against Pittsburgh
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Nov 27, 2026, 10:17 PM ETDenver Broncos running back Jonah Coleman rushed for just 26 yards on 15 carries during Friday's Week 12 loss against the Pittsburgh Steelers. However, he did salvage his performance in PPR leagues by catching eight of 10 targets for an additional 46 receiving yards. Once again, Coleman operated in the lead-back role, and he faced even less competition with J.K. Dobbins (suspension) on the reserve list. Despite accounting for 58% of the team's rushing attempts, he was actually out-produced on the ground by Cody Schrader, who had 27 yards on seven carries. Fantasy managers are certainly grateful that Coleman's receiving workload helped him get closer to his Week 12 projections, although that only helped him in PPR and half-PPR formats. He led the team in rushing attempts, targets, and receptions, which bodes well for his outlook going forward, even if Dobbins is back in the mix next week. The rookie, who has posted at least 15 PPR points in each of his last four games, will remain a high-end RB2 with additional upside heading into next week's positive game script environment against the one-win Miami Dolphins.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
A.J. Brown is Losing Value with New Quarterback, New Injury
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Nov 27, 2026, 9:56 PM ETNew England Patriots wide receiver A.J. Brown (hamstring) won't suit up for the Week 12 matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers. Brown didn't practice at all this week and will miss the team's first game out of the bye week due to a lingering hamstring injury. When healthy, Brown hasn't been much of an asset to fantasy managers this season. He has recorded 11 receptions for 128 yards and zero touchdowns in four games. The injury bug hasn't helped his fantasy value, but losing starting quarterback Drake Maye (ankle) is going to make an impact as well. It's unclear how well the Pats are going to be able to move the ball through the air with Tommy DeVito under center. Fantasy managers in 12-team formats who don't have an open IR spot might want to consider dropping Brown this weekend. He hasn't done much all season long, and his overall outlook isn't getting any better.--Andy Webb
Source: Pro Football Reference
TreVeyon Henderson Can be Dropped After Landing on Injured Reserve
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Nov 27, 2026, 9:48 PM ETNew England Patriots running back TreVeyon Henderson (illness) has become a popular drop candidate after being placed on the Injured Reserve. Henderson was placed on the IR due to a neurological disorder and won't be eligible to return until Week 15 against the Kansas City Chiefs. Fantasy managers in the middle of a playoff race have little incentive to keep Henderson on their roster right now. He wasn't exactly playing great before landing on the IR. This season, Henderson has carried the ball 52 times for 203 yards and one touchdown. It has been an extremely disappointing sophomore campaign for Henderson. Dynasty managers should continue to hold Henderson and hope for better days in the future. If and when Henderson returns this season, he'll continue to battle for playing time with Rhamondre Stevenson. This situation is too much of a headache for most fantasy managers in 12-team redraft to continue rostering Henderson right now.--Andy Webb
Source: Pro Football Reference
Tyler Allgeier a Drop Candidate During Tough Stretch
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Nov 27, 2026, 9:38 PM ETArizona Cardinals running back Tyler Allgeier has been unable to find much consistency during his first year with his new team. Allgeier has been the lead back recently, with Jeremiyah Love (ankle) landing on the Injured Reserve in Week 9. Allgeier hasn't been able to take advantage of the extra playing time. Over the last two games, Allgeier has carried the ball 12 times for 37 yards and has zero receptions. He has been splitting up the workload with Bam Knight, and that'll likely remain the case against the Washington Commanders in Week 12. Allgeier hasn't been consistent enough lately to be trusted as a starting option in 12-team formats. He could quickly become a cut-candidate, especially with Love on his way back.--Andy Webb
Source: Pro Football Reference