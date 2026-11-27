Michael Penix Jr. Draws Nightmare Matchup After Bye Week
Nov 27, 2026, 11:53 PM ETAtlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. appeared to resurrect the Falcons offense when he first came back from injury, culminating in a pair of three-touchdown performances in back-to-back weeks for a 9:1 TD:INT over his first five games, but the former first-round draft pick owns a 1:6 TD:INT over the last three games. Even though the team is coming off the bye week, things won't get any easier in Week 12 in a road matchup against the Vikings. Minnesota is yielding the second-fewest pass yards per game (170.6) and the absolute fewest fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks while racking up a league-best 3.8 sacks per contest. Though Brock Purdy found success in Week 11 against Minnesota with 255 passing yards and three TDs, Penix will have a tough time replicating that, and he ranks as the 30th QB overall at RotoBaller in Week 12.--Jarod Rupp
Source: RotoBaller
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Drake London a Low-End WR2 in Difficult Week 12 Matchup
Jarod Rupp
Jarod Rupp
Nov 27, 2026, 11:46 PM ETAtlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London ranks 10th in the league in receiving yards with 801, although touchdowns have been hard to come by, recording just one through 10 games. With WRs Jahan Dotson (hamstring) and Zachariah Branch (hamstring) set to miss Week 12, the 6-foot-4 wideout could earn a few more looks than usual. Week 12 brings a very tough matchup on paper, though, a road contest against the Vikings, who allow the second-fewest passing yards per game and fourth-fewest fantasy points per game to opposing WRs. However, the 49ers may have provided a blueprint for beating that defense, torching them for 255 yards and three TDs in Week 11. With cornerback Isaiah Rodgers (quad) also set to miss his second straight game, the matchup may be a bit less daunting, but the 25-year-old still gets a downgrade, settling in as a WR2 as the No. 22 WR this week at RotoBaller.--Jarod Rupp
Source: RotoBaller
Bijan Robinson a Mid-Range RB1 Against Minnesota in Week 12
Jarod Rupp
Jarod Rupp
Nov 27, 2026, 11:35 PM ETAtlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson ranks third in the NFL in rush yards with 951, fifth in yards per rush at 5.1, and has caught the sixth-most passes as a running back so far this season (35). The former first-rounder should be fresh coming off the bye week for a road matchup against Minnesota, and should be in for another heavy workload. Brian Robinson (hamstring) has yet to return from IR, and the team has yet to utilize Khalil Herbert in any meaningful way, so the backfield belongs to the Pro-Bowler. Minnesota features a run defense that is middle of the road in terms of rush yards per game and yards per rush, but allows the eighth-fewest fantasy points per game to opposing backs. Even so, the 24-year-old remains an RB1 this week, albeit a little lower than usual, ranking as the No. 6 RB overall at RotoBaller.--Jarod Rupp
Source: RotoBaller
Jakobi Meyers Stepping Into the Top Receiver Role
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Nov 27, 2026, 11:24 PM ETJacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Jakobi Meyers will step into an elevated role on Sunday against the Tennessee Titans. Teammate Parker Washington (shoulder) has been ruled out for Week 12 with an AC joint injury, and he's expected to be week-to-week going forward. That means that Meyers' run as the No. 1 receiver could continue into December and perhaps even into the fantasy playoffs. He has a great opportunity to flourish in a bigger role, as it likely means that more targets (and perhaps more touchdown opportunities) are headed his way. Through 10 games so far this season, he has 33 catches, 493 yards, and just two touchdowns. He ranks as the WR40 in PPR scoring, although he was already trending up before the Washington injury with 22 targets across his last three games. The Jaguars' offense as a whole has been firing on all cylinders this season, with the exception of last week's loss against the Giants. As a result, Meyers' promotion to the top receiver role should vault him to low-end WR2 territory in fantasy football. He's a worthwhile starter in most leagues, and managers may even have a chance to pick him up off the waiver wire in shallower formats.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Carnell Tate Remains the Primary Weapon in Titans Passing Attack
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Nov 27, 2026, 11:05 PM ETTennessee Titans wide receiver Carnell Tate continues to rise up fantasy rankings in the second half of his rookie season. Tate returned from a two-game absence last week, and his involvement picked up right where he left off. The 21-year-old played 90% of the offensive snaps, and he made up for a modest two-catch outing by going for 58 yards and a touchdown. He now has 58+ yards in each of his last three games, as well as a touchdown in two of those three contests. The Ohio State product has solidified himself as the top weapon in Tennessee's passing attack, and his breakout is coming at a perfect time as the Titans have shown a willingness to let Cam Ward air the ball out more often. He should remain heavily involved throughout the back half of the season, especially with teammate Wan'Dale Robinson (ankle) done for the year. Tate ranks as a high-end WR2 going forward, and he has additional upside because of how often the Titans are playing from behind.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Nico Collins Continues to Impress Amid Touchdown Streak
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Nov 27, 2026, 10:58 PM ETHouston Texans wide receiver Nico Collins has put together a three-game touchdown streak, which has allowed him to emerge as a fringe WR1 in fantasy football. The touchdowns have been necessary for Collins to stay in the WR1 conversation, as he has four or fewer catches in two of his last three games. Last week, he made up for an iffy three-catch performance by going for 58 yards and a touchdown. Although quarterback C.J. Stroud has done a good job spreading the ball around to several receivers, Collins continues to be the undisputed No. 1 receiver in Houston. That bodes well for his fantasy outlook going forward, especially with a very reasonable stretch of matchups against the Ravens, Steelers, and Commanders coming up. The 26-year-old is averaging 67 yards per game, but he'll remain a strong fantasy starter if he can continue to score touchdowns at such an impressive clip. He's up to six touchdowns through eight games, and he's on pace to break his previous career-high mark of eight touchdowns in a single season.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Jaylen Warren Disappoints for the Third Week in a Row
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Nov 27, 2026, 10:49 PM ETPittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren rushed for 46 yards on 20 carries during Friday's Week 12 win over the Denver Broncos. He also caught one of his two targets, but it resulted in no gain. This was the third week in a row that Warren produced single-digit fantasy points in PPR leagues, and this week was more concerning than previous weeks because he struggled despite touching the ball 21 times. Warren still had nine more touches than teammate Rico Dowdle, but Dowdle was far more efficient with 6.4 yards per carry. As a result, we could see this backfield shift to a more even split going forward. It has also been concerning to see Warren's pass-catching role fall off, as he has caught just three passes in his last two games. He has also been held to two or fewer catches in three of his last four contests. Finally, it's also worth noting that the Steelers made a quarterback change this week, transitioning to Mason Rudolph from now-released veteran Aaron Rodgers. If Rudolph checks down less than Rodgers did, Warren's receiving workload will continue to be inconsistent at best. Warren is quickly falling to the low-end RB2 territory with an even lower floor, and he'll get a tough matchup next week in the form of the Houston Texans, whose run defense has looked better lately.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
DK Metcalf Salvages Another Performance with a Touchdown
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Nov 27, 2026, 10:22 PM ETPittsburgh Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf caught three of his four targets for 36 yards and one touchdown during Friday's Week 12 win over the Denver Broncos. Metcalf didn't seem to be impacted much by the quarterback transition from Aaron Rodgers to Mason Rudolph, but he did continue to show that his fantasy production is highly dependent on scoring touchdowns. This was his first time catching 3+ passes in a single game since Week 6, and three of his five 10+ point outings (PPR) have come from games where he found the end zone. He is averaging a modest 5.2 targets over his last five games, which isn't very favorable. However, it's too early to put much stock in Friday's game, as Rudolph only completed nine passes. If Metcalf caught three of his nine completions, then he'd presumably be in the mix for at least a handful of receptions if Rudolph ends up throwing the ball more in future weeks. Metcalf remains in the WR3 tier for now, but higher catch totals or more frequent trips to the end zone would eventually vault him to the WR2 conversation.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Jonah Coleman's Efficiency Takes a Hit Against Pittsburgh
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Nov 27, 2026, 10:17 PM ETDenver Broncos running back Jonah Coleman rushed for just 26 yards on 15 carries during Friday's Week 12 loss against the Pittsburgh Steelers. However, he did salvage his performance in PPR leagues by catching eight of 10 targets for an additional 46 receiving yards. Once again, Coleman operated in the lead-back role, and he faced even less competition with J.K. Dobbins (suspension) on the reserve list. Despite accounting for 58% of the team's rushing attempts, he was actually out-produced on the ground by Cody Schrader, who had 27 yards on seven carries. Fantasy managers are certainly grateful that Coleman's receiving workload helped him get closer to his Week 12 projections, although that only helped him in PPR and half-PPR formats. He led the team in rushing attempts, targets, and receptions, which bodes well for his outlook going forward, even if Dobbins is back in the mix next week. The rookie, who has posted at least 15 PPR points in each of his last four games, will remain a high-end RB2 with additional upside heading into next week's positive game script environment against the one-win Miami Dolphins.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
A.J. Brown is Losing Value with New Quarterback
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Nov 27, 2026, 9:56 PM ETNew England Patriots wide receiver A.J. Brown (hamstring) won't suit up for the Week 12 matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers. Brown didn't practice at all this week and will miss the team's first game out of the bye week due to a lingering hamstring injury. When healthy, Brown hasn't been much of an asset to fantasy managers this season. He has recorded 11 receptions for 128 yards and zero touchdowns in four games. The injury bug hasn't helped his fantasy value, but losing starting quarterback Drake Maye (ankle) is going to make an impact as well. It's unclear how well the Pats are going to be able to move the ball through the air with Tommy DeVito under center. Fantasy managers in 12-team formats who don't have an open IR spot might want to consider dropping Brown this weekend. He hasn't done much all season long, and his overall outlook isn't getting any better.--Andy Webb
Source: Pro Football Reference
TreVeyon Henderson Can be Dropped After Landing on Injured Reserve
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Nov 27, 2026, 9:48 PM ETNew England Patriots running back TreVeyon Henderson (illness) has become a popular drop candidate after being placed on the Injured Reserve. Henderson was placed on the IR due to a neurological disorder and won't be eligible to return until Week 15 against the Kansas City Chiefs. Fantasy managers in the middle of a playoff race have little incentive to keep Henderson on their roster right now. He wasn't exactly playing great before landing on the IR. This season, Henderson has carried the ball 52 times for 203 yards and one touchdown. It has been an extremely disappointing sophomore campaign for Henderson. Dynasty managers should continue to hold Henderson and hope for better days in the future. If and when Henderson returns this season, he'll continue to battle for playing time with Rhamondre Stevenson. This situation is too much of a headache for most fantasy managers in 12-team redraft to continue rostering Henderson right now.--Andy Webb
Source: Pro Football Reference
Tyler Allgeier is Drop-Candidate During Tough Stretch
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Nov 27, 2026, 9:38 PM ETArizona Cardinals running back Tyler Allgeier has been unable to find much consistency during his first year with his new team. Allgeier has been the lead back recently, with Jeremiyah Love (ankle) landing on the Injured Reserve in Week 9. Allgeier hasn't been able to take advantage of the extra playing time. Over the last two games, Allgeier has carried the ball 12 times for 37 yards and has zero receptions. He has been splitting up the workload with Bam Knight, and that'll likely remain the case against the Washington Commanders in Week 12. Allgeier hasn't been consistent enough lately to be trusted as a starting option in 12-team formats. He could quickly become a cut-candidate, especially with Love on his way back.--Andy Webb
Source: Pro Football Reference
Xavier Hutchinson is Becoming a Cut Candidate
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Nov 27, 2026, 9:23 PM ETHouston Texans wide receiver Xavier Hutchinson put together one of his worst performances of the season against the Indianapolis Colts last week. Hutchinson hauled in two of his three targets for 13 yards in the defeat. It was the fewest receiving yards for Hutchinson in a single game since Week 6 against the Jacksonville Jaguars. The 26-year-old has finished with fewer than 30 receiving yards in four of his last five games. The return of fellow wideout Tank Dell hasn't helped Hutchinson in terms of target volume. Hutchinson has been able to salvage his fantasy value lately by scoring touchdowns. He isn't someone who needs to be rostered in 12-team formats right now, and is looking more like a touchdown-dependent option.--Andy Webb
Source: Pro Football Reference
Brian Thomas Jr. a Waiver Target With New Opportunity in Week 12
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Nov 27, 2026, 9:13 PM ETJacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. has experienced an extremely disappointing third season. Coming into Sunday's game against the Tennessee Titans, Thomas has 14 receptions for 164 receiving yards and three touchdowns in 10 games. The 24-year-old has struggled to make an impact, but he should see a larger role going forward. Fellow wideout Parker Washington (shoulder) is now week-to-week with an AC joint injury. His absence should mean increased opportunities for Thomas against the Titans in Week 12. The expectation is that Thomas and Jakobi Meyers will be the top targets in the passing game. Fantasy managers looking for help at wide receiver this weekend should consider snagging Thomas, with his role likely increasing.--Andy Webb
Source: Pro Football Reference
Aaron Rodgers "Barred" From Steelers' Facility Before Release
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 27, 2026, 8:29 PM ETQuarterback Aaron Rodgers was "barred" from the Pittsburgh Steelers' training facility on Wednesday before he was released, NFL on Prime play-by-play broadcaster Al Michaels said the QB texted him. Unsurprisingly, Rodgers went unclaimed on waivers and is now on the open market. The 42-year-old future Hall of Famer reportedly gave head coach Mike McCarthy an ultimatum of either letting him run the entire offense or cutting him, and the Steelers called Rodgers' bluff. Dianna Russini reported that no current NFL teams are interested in bringing the four-time MVP in, and if there is no interest anytime soon, Rodgers might have played his last snap in the NFL. It would be an ugly way to go out for the 22-year veteran. In his two seasons with the Steelers, Rodgers went 16-10 as the starter with 5,563 passing yards, 40 touchdowns, and 13 interceptions in 26 starts, but he rubbed coaches and teammates the wrong way this year and ultimately forced himself out of the picture. After being released, Rodgers went on a tirade on The Pat McAfee Show and called out McCarthy for sleeping during team meetings, among other things. Owner Art Rooney and the rest of the front office have stood behind McCarthy 100%, with Rooney calling Rodgers a "bad teammate" during his time with the organization.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN - Adam Schefter
Jaguars Will Lean on Josh Cameron With Teammate Injured
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 27, 2026, 8:21 PM ETJacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen said on Friday that the team will lean on rookie wide receiver Josh Cameron with Parker Washington (shoulder) ruled out for the Week 12 game on Sunday against the division-rival Tennessee Titans, according to Carlos Sanchez of FanSided. "He's trending. He's been trending. He's made a lot of plays for this offense and for this team, both on special teams and on offense throughout the course of the year. Trevor trusts him," Coen said. Quarterback Trevor Lawrence will still have Jakobi Meyers and Brian Thomas Jr. to throw to, and two-way star Travis Hunter could see a little more run on offense with Washington sidelined, but the 23-year-old Cameron will also have an elevated role and becomes a worthwhile deep-league flex option to consider against the Titans. The sixth-rounder from Baylor has been more involved in the last two games for the Jaguars, catching six of his 10 targets for 111 receiving yards and his third touchdown of the season in games against the Titans and New York Giants. His 67 receiving yards on Nov. 15 against Tennessee were a season high. In addition to Cameron seeing more action in the last two weeks, he will have a plus matchup against a Titans defense that has allowed the most catches and yards per game to WRs in 2026. Don't sleep on Cameron in a good Jaguars offense this weekend.--Keith Hernandez
Source: FanSided - Carlos Sanchez
Will Howard Named No. 2 QB for Steelers
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 27, 2026, 8:13 PM ETQuarterback Will Howard served as the Pittsburgh Steelers' No. 2 QB behind Mason Rudolph during the team's 27-5 win over the visiting Denver Broncos on Black Friday, according to Alex Kozora of Steelers Depot. Drew Allar served as the team's emergency third QB a few days after the Steelers waived veteran signal-caller Aaron Rodgers after he gave head coach Mike McCarthy the ultimatum of letting him run the offense or quitting. Howard, a 25-year-old former sixth-round pick by the Steelers out of Ohio State, did not get into Friday's blowout win over the Broncos, and he has yet to attempt a pass in the NFL halfway through his second season in the league. He spent his entire rookie season in 2025 as the emergency third option behind Rodgers and Rudolph. McCarthy and the rest of the Steelers' coaching staff have spoken highly of Howard's development, but it remains to be seen if the organization views him as a potential franchise option at the position going into 2027 and beyond. In his lone season with the Buckeyes in 2024, he led Ohio State to a national championship while throwing for over 4,000 yards, 35 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Steelers Depot - Alex Kozora
Jalen McMillan Logs Limited Practice on Friday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 27, 2026, 7:48 PM ETTampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Jalen McMillan (knee, calf), who has been out since Week 3 due to a PCL sprain in his left knee, was downgraded to a limited participant in practice on Friday, according to Greg Auman of FOX Sports. In addition to his knee injury, the Bucs added a calf injury for the 24-year-old as he attempts to return from Injured Reserve to play on Monday Night Football against the division-rival Carolina Panthers in Week 12. McMillan still has one more day to try to convince the coaching staff that he is ready to return this week, but even if he does, he should be left out of starting fantasy football lineups in the deepest of leagues. When McMillan returns, he will be coming back to a mediocre Buccaneers passing offense and will have plenty of competition for targets alongside Emeka Egbuka, Chris Godwin Jr., and Ted Hurst III, who is coming off a two-touchdown performance last week against the Detroit Lions. In just two games played before landing on IR with his knee injury, McMillan could not haul in his only target in the passing game. The former third-round pick from the University of Washington in 2024 is only rostered in 3% of Yahoo leagues and is facing an uphill battle for a regular role down the stretch when he comes off IR.--Keith Hernandez
Source: FOX Sports - Greg Auman
Darren Waller Limited in Practice on Friday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 27, 2026, 7:40 PM ETCarolina Panthers tight end Darren Waller (knee) was listed as a limited participant in practice for the second straight day on Friday, according to Mike Kaye of ESPN. In addition to Waller, tight ends Tommy Tremble (knee), Mitchell Evans (Achilles), and Feleipe Franks (wrist) were all limited, so the Panthers could be hurting at the position for their Week 12 meeting with the division-rival Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday night. The 34-year-old Waller is the most attractive TE in Carolina from a fantasy perspective, but he is also very volatile as a boom/bust TE2 on a weekly basis. The former sixth-round pick by the Baltimore Ravens in 2015 from Georgia Tech had an eight-catch, 90-yard, one-touchdown performance in the Week 10 loss to the Denver Broncos but has a combined five grabs on seven targets for 66 yards and no touchdowns in the last two games against the division-rival New Orleans Saints and the Ravens. Waller has a total of 28 receptions for 365 yards (13.0 yards per catch) and four touchdowns on the year, making him a touchdown-dependent TE2/flex in Week 12 if he is active in primetime on Monday evening. He scored in the previous meeting against the Bucs on Oct. 25, but it came with just one catch for 50 yards on two targets. Check back on Saturday to see if Waller can sidestep the Week 12 injury report entirely with a full practice.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com - Mike Kaye
Brian Schottenheimer Calls George Pickens a "Very Emotional Player"
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 27, 2026, 7:30 PM ETDallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer called wide receiver George Pickens a "very emotional player" when he was asked on Friday about Pickens running to the locker room before the game was over on Thanksgiving Day in the gut-wrenching one-point loss to the division-rival Philadelphia Eagles, and then needing to run back to the sideline before the Cowboys' final offensive play, according to Jon Machota of The Athletic. "At the end of the day, GP is a very emotional player that I have big time respect for. We all wear our emotions a little bit differently. I have a great relationship with GP. I have conversations with him just like I have with all the guys," Schottenheimer said. The 25-year-old wideout had a modest showing against the Eagles on Thursday after he had 18 catches on 28 targets for 247 yards and four touchdowns in his previous two games. Pickens caught five of his nine targets for 67 yards without a score on Turkey Day, and like all Cowboys fans, the former second-rounder from Georgia was emotional in another tough loss for Dallas. As he has been most of the year, Pickens was the clear No. 2 receiver behind CeeDee Lamb against Philly. Fantasy managers should not be complaining much, if at all, though, as Pickens has a strong 62-847-6 line on 99 targets through 11 games in his second year with the Cowboys. Pickens and the Cowboys will have their hands full in a Week 13 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks, but the high-volume Dallas passing attack makes Pickens a must-start every week.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Athletic - Jon Machota
Tetairoa McMillan Limited in Practice on Friday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 27, 2026, 7:22 PM ETCarolina Panthers wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan (foot) was upgraded to a limited participant in practice on Friday, according to Mike Kaye of ESPN. The Panthers held McMillan out of the first practice of the week on Thursday due to a foot injury, but his return to the practice field a day later is a good sign for his status in Week 12 against the division-rival Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday Night Football. Fantasy managers should have more clarity on the 23-year-old former first-rounder's status when the Panthers release their final injury report for the week on Saturday. But as of right now, we would think that McMillan should be fine to play on Monday night as the Panthers look to put more separation between themselves and the rest of the pack at the top of the NFC South division. For what it is worth, head coach Dave Canales has expressed optimism that McMillan will play against the Bucs. McMillan is coming off a strong six-catch, 71-yard, one-touchdown performance in the Week 11 win over the Baltimore Ravens last Sunday. Although he caught only four of six targets for 40 yards and no touchdowns in the previous meeting with Tampa on Oct. 25, he should be considered a quality WR2/3 in Week 12 if he is active as quarterback Bryce Young's top aerial target. RotoBaller has him ranked as the No. 24 fantasy wideout for the week.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com - Mike Kaye