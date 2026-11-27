Brian Schottenheimer Calls George Pickens a "Very Emotional Player"
Nov 27, 2026, 7:30 PM ETDallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer called wide receiver George Pickens a "very emotional player" when he was asked on Friday about Pickens running to the locker room before the game was over on Thanksgiving Day in the gut-wrenching one-point loss to the division-rival Philadelphia Eagles, and then needing to run back to the sideline before the Cowboys' final offensive play, according to Jon Machota of The Athletic. "At the end of the day, GP is a very emotional player that I have big time respect for. We all wear our emotions a little bit differently. I have a great relationship with GP. I have conversations with him just like I have with all the guys," Schottenheimer said. The 25-year-old wideout had a modest showing against the Eagles on Thursday after he had 18 catches on 28 targets for 247 yards and four touchdowns in his previous two games. Pickens caught five of his nine targets for 67 yards without a score on Turkey Day, and like all Cowboys fans, the former second-rounder from Georgia was emotional in another tough loss for Dallas. As he has been most of the year, Pickens was the clear No. 2 receiver behind CeeDee Lamb against Philly. Fantasy managers should not be complaining much, if at all, though, as Pickens has a strong 62-847-6 line on 99 targets through 11 games in his second year with the Cowboys. Pickens and the Cowboys will have their hands full in a Week 13 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks, but the high-volume Dallas passing attack makes Pickens a must-start every week.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Athletic - Jon Machota
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Tetairoa McMillan Limited in Practice on Friday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 27, 2026, 7:22 PM ETCarolina Panthers wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan (foot) was upgraded to a limited participant in practice on Friday, according to Mike Kaye of ESPN. The Panthers held McMillan out of the first practice of the week on Thursday due to a foot injury, but his return to the practice field a day later is a good sign for his status in Week 12 against the division-rival Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday Night Football. Fantasy managers should have more clarity on the 23-year-old former first-rounder's status when the Panthers release their final injury report for the week on Saturday. But as of right now, we would think that McMillan should be fine to play on Monday night as the Panthers look to put more separation between themselves and the rest of the pack at the top of the NFC South division. For what it is worth, head coach Dave Canales has expressed optimism that McMillan will play against the Bucs. McMillan is coming off a strong six-catch, 71-yard, one-touchdown performance in the Week 11 win over the Baltimore Ravens last Sunday. Although he caught only four of six targets for 40 yards and no touchdowns in the previous meeting with Tampa on Oct. 25, he should be considered a quality WR2/3 in Week 12 if he is active as quarterback Bryce Young's top aerial target. RotoBaller has him ranked as the No. 24 fantasy wideout for the week.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com - Mike Kaye
Colston Loveland Viewed as Week-to-Week
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 27, 2026, 7:14 PM ETThe Chicago Bears announced on Friday that tight end Colston Loveland (knee) is week-to-week with a knee injury that he suffered in the Thanksgiving Day win over the division-rival Detroit Lions on Thursday. Before the Bears place Loveland on Injured Reserve, which would require him to miss at least four games, he is scheduled to get a second opinion after he was carted off the field in Detroit. At the very least, fantasy managers should expect the 22-year-old second-year tight end to miss multiple weeks, but it would be a win if he can avoid going on IR. After Loveland left early on Thursday, Sam Roush stepped up to catch all five of his targets for a season-high 31 yards in the thrilling 39-35 victory. Roush will be in play as a deep-league tight end streamer for however long Loveland is out, but the real value boost will come for receivers Luther Burden III, Rome Odunze, and Kalif Raymond as the Bears head into their Week 13 matchup at home against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, Dec. 6. Fantasy managers must hold Loveland for now until we wait for a more concrete return timeline. Through 12 weeks, Loveland has caught 41 of his 61 targets for 397 yards and three touchdowns.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Chicago Bears
Keaton Mitchell Ruled Out in Week 12
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 27, 2026, 6:44 PM ETLos Angeles Chargers running back Keaton Mitchell (knee) has officially been ruled out for Sunday's Week 12 matchup against the visiting New England Patriots, according to the team. Along with Mitchell, the Chargers will also be without starting quarterback Justin Herbert (concussion). Mitchell has never really been much of a standalone fantasy option for managers this year, but that has been even more so the case in recent weeks with the Chargers finally deciding to give Omarion Hampton the clear lead-back duties. The 24-year-old Mitchell did not see a single rushing attempt in last week's loss to the New York Jets before injuring his knee and never returning, and he had just three carries for four yards in the Week 10 win over the Baltimore Ravens on Monday Night Football. With Mitchell ruled out this weekend, Kimani Vidal might be worth a look as a deep-league RB3/flex option behind Hampton, although all of the Chargers' offensive skill players should be downgraded with Herbert sidelined. In his first year with the 1-9 Bolts, Mitchell has averaged just 3.7 yards per carry on 49 rushing attempts for 182 yards and no touchdowns, while adding 19 catches for 109 yards and one touchdown through the air in 10 games played. At best, he is a deep-league RB handcuff for those who have Hampton rostered. His next chance to return will be next Sunday, Dec. 6, on the road against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Los Angeles Chargers
Mike Evans Questionable to Face the Seahawks
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 27, 2026, 6:38 PM ETSan Francisco 49ers wide receiver Mike Evans (Achilles) is listed as questionable to play in Sunday's Week 12 game against the division-rival Seattle Seahawks, according to NBC Sports' Matt Maiocco. Evans returned from Achilles tendinitis for the first time since Week 6 in last Sunday night's impressive victory over the Minnesota Vikings, catching six of his seven targets for 109 yards and a touchdown while playing 43% of the offensive snaps. The 49ers took it easy on the 33-year-old future Hall of Famer during practice this week, and he has picked up the dreaded questionable tag, but all signs point to Evans being available for a big divisional matchup against the Seahawks this weekend. Evans has been a strong WR2 for his fantasy managers when he has been on the field this year, but his ceiling and floor will be much lower on Sunday if he plays, with starting quarterback Brock Purdy (ankle) being ruled out. Hopefully, we should receive more clarification on Evans being on the right side of questionable on Saturday. Injuries have made Evans much riskier as a weekly play in his 13th NFL season, but in his first seven games with the 49ers, he has 33 catches on 46 targets for 529 yards (16.0 yards per reception) and four touchdowns. As of right now, fantasy managers should plan on using him as a WR2/3 this weekend against the Seahawks.--Keith Hernandez
Source: NBC Sports - Matt Maiocco
Corey Kiner Remains in the Mix for a Sizable Role
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Nov 27, 2026, 6:26 PM ETNew England Patriots running back Corey Kiner should continue to carve out a sizable role in Week 12 against the Los Angeles Chargers, as he projects to occupy the No. 2 spot on the depth chart. Teammate TreVeyon Henderson (illness) is still on injured reserve, which means that Kiner will serve as the direct backup to Rhamondre Stevenson. Back in Week 10, before the Patriots' bye, we saw Kiner rush for 25 yards on 10 carries and a 42% snap share. Stevenson was playing through an injury in that game, so Kiner's workload may get scaled back a little bit now that the veteran ball-carrier is healthy. However, we'd still expect him to be in the mix for at least eight touches, especially since the Patriots might opt to run the ball more with backup quarterback Tommy DeVito making his first start of the season. Kiner ranks as the RB50 in RotoBaller's Week 12 fantasy rankings, and he'd likely need a touchdown to be a justifiable RB3/flex or higher.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
New England Patriots Defense Set Up for Success Against Backup QB
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Nov 27, 2026, 6:22 PM ETThe New England Patriots D/ST has emerged as a very strong streaming option for Week 12 against the Los Angeles Chargers. Although the Patriots' outlook as a team is unfavorable with quarterback Tommy DeVito starting in place of Drake Maye (ankle), the defense itself should be able to put together an impressive showing against the Chargers, who are also starting a backup quarterback. Los Angeles will roll out DJ Uiagalelei for his first career start after Justin Herbert (concussion) was ruled out. Any time a backup quarterback makes his first start, it's a good sign that the opposing D/ST will have a big day in fantasy football. The Chargers had already been allowing the most fantasy points to D/ST units in 2026, and the shift from Herbert to Uiagalelei will only help the Patriots' outlook. New England has soared into top-10 territory for fantasy football this week, and a top-three performance is certainly not out of the discussion. Although there are no Week 12 byes to warrant a big rush to the waiver wire, the Patriots D/ST is still an appealing option for managers who prefer to stream the position.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Hunter Henry an Iffy Fantasy Option as Quarterback Situation Worsens
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Nov 27, 2026, 6:16 PM ETNew England Patriots tight end Hunter Henry is trending down in fantasy football, mostly due to his team's quarterback situation for Week 12 against the Los Angeles Chargers. For the first time this season, Tommy DeVito will start in place of Drake Maye (ankle). DeVito threw for just 81 yards across more than three quarters in Week 10, so it's fair to temper expectations about the Patriots' passing game going forward. Henry has been held to three or fewer catches in each of his last three games, and he had just two catches for 22 yards in his most recent contest. Over his last three games, he ranks as the TE25 in half-PPR leagues. To make matters worse, the Chargers have allowed the seventh-fewest fantasy points to wide receivers in 2026. The absence of wide receiver A.J. Brown (hamstring) could slightly boost the veteran tight end's volume, but not enough to justify starting him in fantasy lineups. Henry ranks as RotoBaller's TE22 this week, and he can be left on the bench (or waivers) in most leagues.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Mack Hollins Clinging to Fantasy Appeal Amid Quarterback Change
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Nov 27, 2026, 6:11 PM ETNew England Patriots wide receiver Mack Hollins had been able to carve out low-end WR3/flex appeal while playing with quarterback Drake Maye (ankle), but his outlook will be much riskier with Maye ruled out and Tommy DeVito starting on Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers. To his credit, Hollins did perform quite well after DeVito replaced Maye in Week 10, as the veteran receiver managed to finish with five catches for 48 yards while posting a season-high 92% snap share. The good news for Hollins this week is that he's firmly entrenched in the No. 2 receiver role (behind DeMario Douglas) with A.J. Brown (hamstring) ruled out and Romeo Doubs (shoulder) on injured reserve. However, shifting to a backup quarterback is risky for any offense, and even though Hollins was able to survive the quarterback change two weeks ago, he's not a lock to maintain his WR3/flex status going forward. As it stands, he ranks as the WR67 in RotoBaller's latest fantasy football rankings for Week 12.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
DeMario Douglas a Risky Play Despite Top Role
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Nov 27, 2026, 6:07 PM ETNew England Patriots wide receiver DeMario Douglas will occupy the top spot on the depth chart in Week 12 against the Los Angeles Chargers, but that doesn't make him a lock for a top-36 finish in fantasy football. The Patriots' passing game could face some real adversity in Week 12, as quarterback Tommy DeVito makes his first start of the year in place of Drake Maye (ankle). The good news for Douglas is that he should be the top target when the offense is on the field, after the team ruled out A.J. Brown (hamstring) ahead of the weekend. The bad news is that DeVito threw for just 81 yards in his last game and could struggle to support any fantasy-relevant receivers. Douglas was held to just one catch for four yards while playing with DeVito in Week 10, although it's worth noting that he was competing for volume with Brown in that game. As it stands, Douglas ranks as the overall WR57 in RotoBaller's Week 12 rankings for fantasy football.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Rhamondre Stevenson Could Emerge as Patriots' Top Fantasy Option
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Nov 27, 2026, 6:04 PM ETNew England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson is on track to handle a substantial workload in Week 12 against the Los Angeles Chargers. Quarterback Drake Maye (ankle) is out for an extended period of time, leaving backup Tommy DeVito in line to start. DeVito only threw for 81 yards in relief of Maye in Week 12, so we would not be surprised if the Patriots adopt a run-heavy approach to take some pressure off the passing game. TreVeyon Henderson (illness) is on injured reserve, so the run game should continue to go through Stevenson. He's had a pleasantly surprising season, ranking as the RB21 in PPR scoring with 403 rushing yards, 259 receiving yards, and four touchdowns. It remains to be seen whether a DeVito-led offense can sustain drives to give Stevenson ample opportunities, but he's still a solid mid-to-low RB2 option this week. It also helps that he's facing off against a Chargers defense that has allowed the 13th-most rushing yards and seventh-most rushing touchdowns to opposing running backs in 2026. Stevenson checks in as the RB27 in RotoBaller's Week 12 fantasy football rankings.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Tre Tucker Best Benched in Week 12 vs. Browns
Chelena Goldman
Chelena Goldman
Nov 27, 2026, 5:46 PM ETLas Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker has been a volatile fantasy asset all season, and managers should steer clear of him in Week 12. The 25-year-old saw a high target volume in Week 11 since star tight end Brock Bowers (ankle) was sidelined, but only hauled in two of 10 for 50 yards. This brings Tucker to 26 catches for 588 yards and four touchdowns through 11 games in 2026. Week 12 is a tough matchup for the Raiders' receiving corps, with the Browns allowing just 147.3 average yards to receiving rooms this season. Tucker has only eclipsed 100 yards twice this season and hasn't scored a touchdown since Week 7 against the Los Angeles Rams. He is RotoBaller's WR49 and is best left on the bench ahead of a difficult Sunday night matchup.--Chelena Goldman
Source: CBS Sports
Brock Purdy Ruled Out in Week 12, Will Avoid Surgery
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 27, 2026, 5:45 PM ETSan Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (ankle) has officially been ruled out for the Week 12 contest on Sunday against the division-rival Seattle Seahawks, but head coach Kyle Shanahan said the QB does not need surgery, according to Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports. Shanahan is optimistic about Purdy playing next week on the road against the New York Giants, but he also said earlier this week that Purdy would be able to play against the Seahawks. After not practicing all week, Purdy will miss his first game of the season and will give way to Mac Jones, who will make his first start in 2026. Fantasy managers will want to keep a close eye on the 26-year-old Purdy's practice status next week as the Niners get ready to face the G-Men in New York. The former seventh-rounder has been one of the best QB values in fantasy football this year, throwing for 2,624 yards, 23 touchdowns, and five interceptions in his 10 starts so far in his fifth year in the league. Purdy currently leads the NFL in touchdown percentage (7.9), success rate (57.9%), yards per pass attempt (9.0), air yards per pass attempt (9.9), and QB rating (84.5). If he is cleared from his ankle injury next week against the Giants, Purdy will need to be thrown back into all starting fantasy lineups with the playoffs quickly approaching.--Keith Hernandez
Source: NBC Sports - Matt Maiocco
Joey Slye's Recent Consistency Makes Him an Intriguing Streaming Option
Ryan J. Goodman
Ryan J. Goodman
Nov 27, 2026, 5:44 PM ETTennessee Titans kicker Joey Slye has benefited from the recent resurgence of Tennessee's offense, converting all six of his field-goal attempts over the past two games while extending his streak of consecutive made field goals to 15. The veteran has converted 18 of his 19 field-goal attempts this season and has yet to miss an extra point. He now faces a Jacksonville Jaguars defense that ranks third in points allowed per game but also ranks fifth in red-zone touchdown prevention, potentially creating field-goal opportunities if Tennessee can sustain some drives. Slye converted three field goals against Jacksonville just two weeks ago, and Sunday's contest features a relatively healthy over/under of 49.5 points. While Tennessee's low implied team total limits his ceiling, Slye remains a viable streaming option.--Ryan J. Goodman
Source: ESPN
Michael Mayer Should Be Avoided in Week 12 vs. Browns
Chelena Goldman
Chelena Goldman
Nov 27, 2026, 5:42 PM ETLas Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (back) won't carry the same fantasy value as he has in past weeks as his team heads into a tough Sunday night matchup against the Cleveland Browns. The 25-year-old was a popular waiver-wire pickup in Week 11 since teammate Brock Bowers (ankle) was sidelined, but he missed part of the loss to the Denver Broncos due to his own injury. Mayer practiced throughout the week while Bowers remains questionable to play in Week 12, so Mayer's efficiency (79% catch rate) would typically make him an intriguing asset once again. However, the Raiders will face a Browns defense that is allowing just 201.1 total receiving yards per game and just 15.6 yards per game to tight ends. Fantasy managers are better off avoiding Mayer in Week 12, regardless of whether Bowers plays.--Chelena Goldman
Source: StatMuse
Brock Bowers' Value Murky for Week 12 vs. Browns
Chelena Goldman
Chelena Goldman
Nov 27, 2026, 5:41 PM ETLas Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (ankle) is making fantasy managers sweat ahead of the Week 12 matchup against the Cleveland Browns. The ankle injury Bowers sustained in Week 10 against the Seattle Seahawks sidelined him in Week 11 and limited him in practices leading up to Sunday night's game in Cleveland. Still, the star tight end is the Raiders' receiving room anchor and leads TEs across the league in yards per game (84.5) despite playing just eight games so far this season. The Browns' defense is allowing just 201.1 receiving yards per game and is holding tight ends to just 15.6 yards per game, so Vegas would benefit from having Bowers on the field since Michael Mayer is also coming off an injury. Bowers is a must-start if he is healthy, but fantasy managers need to have a solid backup plan if the 23-year-old's status isn't announced until right before kickoff.--Chelena Goldman
Source: StatMuse
Mike Washington Jr. a Bench Stash in Week 12 vs. Browns
Chelena Goldman
Chelena Goldman
Nov 27, 2026, 5:40 PM ETLas Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. has offered some fantasy value this season, but it is unlikely he will move the needle much in Week 12 against the Cleveland Browns. The rookie back has cooled off since his breakout Week 8 performance against the New York Jets, and his nine carries for 42 yards against the Denver Broncos trailed teammate Ashton Jeanty's output. The Browns' run defense is prone to giving up explosive plays and is allowing 126.3 rushing yards per game, but Washington's ceiling is low since Jeanty has regained lead rushing responsibility. It doesn't help his case, either, that newly-minted starting quarterback Fernando Mendoza can successfully run the ball himself. Washington is a bench stash for Week 12.--Chelena Goldman
Source: FOX Sports
Ashton Jeanty an RB2 in Week 12 vs. Browns
Chelena Goldman
Chelena Goldman
Nov 27, 2026, 5:37 PM ETLas Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty could offer upside in Week 12 against the Browns in Cleveland. The former sixth-overall pick had 11 carries for 79 yards in a Week 11 loss to the Denver Broncos, adding five catches for 90 yards and a receiving touchdown. While his ground-game efficiency continues to baffle fantasy managers, he maintains value since he leads all running backs with 507 receiving yards. Jeanty's fantasy ceiling will be capped against the Browns if star tight end Brock Bowers (ankle) returns to the gridiron. Then again, Cleveland's run defense has been as inconsistent this season, opening the door for the former Boise State star to make a big play. Jeanty is RotoBaller's RB19, and he is an RB2 across fantasy formats in this Week 12 matchup.--Chelena Goldman
Source: FOX Sports
Fernando Mendoza Maintains Superflex Appeal in Week 12
Chelena Goldman
Chelena Goldman
Nov 27, 2026, 5:36 PM ETLas Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza is giving fantasy managers something to think about as his team hits the road to face the Cleveland Browns in Week 12. The first-overall draft pick had a tepid career debut in Week 10, but he impressed in Week 11, throwing for 267 yards, three touchdowns, and one interception in a loss to the Denver Broncos. His late-game pick-six was disheartening, but Mendoza showed he is getting more comfortable leading the Raiders' offense, even with Brock Bowers (ankle) sidelined in Week 11. The Browns will be fresh off their bye week but have allowed over 20 points in four straight games and over 200 passing yards in Weeks 9 and 10. The 16th-ranked defense should let Mendoza keep building on his early pro resume. He is QB20 in RotoBaller's position ranking and is a solid starting option in two-QB and Superflex formats.--Chelena Goldman
Source: ESPN
Justin Herbert Ruled Out vs. Patriots
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 27, 2026, 5:34 PM ETLos Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (concussion) has officially been ruled out for the Week 12 game against the visiting New England Patriots on Sunday, according to Noah Furtado of The Athletic. Herbert was placed in the league's concussion protocol after last Sunday's loss to the New York Jets, and at 1-9 on the season, the Chargers are not going to put the 28-year-old in harm's way this weekend. His next chance to return for the Bolts will come in a Week 13 matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. With Herbert sidelined this Sunday, DJ Uiagalelei is expected to make his first career NFL start, with Jake Browning backing him up. It is more bad news for a Chargers offense that has struggled mightily in 2026 under coordinator Mike McDaniel. With Herbert struggling to adapt to a new offense behind an offensive line that continues to be a liability, the former sixth overall pick from Oregon has fallen well off the QB1 radar in fantasy football leagues. Through 10 starts in his seventh year in the league, the two-time Pro Bowler has completed a career-low 62.4% of his pass attempts for 1,851 yards, eight touchdowns, and 11 interceptions. All of the Chargers' pass-catchers' fantasy values will take a hit in Week 12 against the Pats with Herbert ruled out.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Athletic - Noah Furtado
Aaron Rodgers "Barred" from Steelers' Training Facility Before Release
Aaron Rodgers was “barred” from the Steelers’ training faculty Wednesday, before being was released, @NFLonPrime play-by-play broadcaster Al Michaels said the veteran QB texted him. pic.twitter.com/9GsY1b52Te— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 27, 2026
Fantasy analysis coming soon
Nov 27, 2026, 5:31 PM ET