Jonah Coleman's Efficiency Takes a Hit Against Pittsburgh
Nov 27, 2026, 10:17 PM ETDenver Broncos running back Jonah Coleman rushed for just 26 yards on 15 carries during Friday's Week 12 loss against the Pittsburgh Steelers. However, he did salvage his performance in PPR leagues by catching eight of 10 targets for an additional 46 receiving yards. Once again, Coleman operated in the lead-back role, and he faced even less competition with J.K. Dobbins (suspension) on the reserve list. Despite accounting for 58% of the team's rushing attempts, he was actually out-produced on the ground by Cody Schrader, who had 27 yards on seven carries. Fantasy managers are certainly grateful that Coleman's receiving workload helped him get closer to his Week 12 projections, although that only helped him in PPR and half-PPR formats. He led the team in rushing attempts, targets, and receptions, which bodes well for his outlook going forward, even if Dobbins is back in the mix next week. The rookie, who has posted at least 15 PPR points in each of his last four games, will remain a high-end RB2 with additional upside heading into next week's positive game script environment against the one-win Miami Dolphins.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Start Jonah Coleman This Week?
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A.J. Brown is Losing Value with New Quarterback
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Nov 27, 2026, 9:56 PM ETNew England Patriots wide receiver A.J. Brown (hamstring) won't suit up for the Week 12 matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers. Brown didn't practice at all this week and will miss the team's first game out of the bye week due to a lingering hamstring injury. When healthy, Brown hasn't been much of an asset to fantasy managers this season. He has recorded 11 receptions for 128 yards and zero touchdowns in four games. The injury bug hasn't helped his fantasy value, but losing starting quarterback Drake Maye (ankle) is going to make an impact as well. It's unclear how well the Pats are going to be able to move the ball through the air with Tommy DeVito under center. Fantasy managers in 12-team formats who don't have an open IR spot might want to consider dropping Brown this weekend. He hasn't done much all season long, and his overall outlook isn't getting any better.--Andy Webb
Source: Pro Football Reference
TreVeyon Henderson Can be Dropped After Landing on Injured Reserve
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Nov 27, 2026, 9:48 PM ETNew England Patriots running back TreVeyon Henderson (illness) has become a popular drop candidate after being placed on the Injured Reserve. Henderson was placed on the IR due to a neurological disorder and won't be eligible to return until Week 15 against the Kansas City Chiefs. Fantasy managers in the middle of a playoff race have little incentive to keep Henderson on their roster right now. He wasn't exactly playing great before landing on the IR. This season, Henderson has carried the ball 52 times for 203 yards and one touchdown. It has been an extremely disappointing sophomore campaign for Henderson. Dynasty managers should continue to hold Henderson and hope for better days in the future. If and when Henderson returns this season, he'll continue to battle for playing time with Rhamondre Stevenson. This situation is too much of a headache for most fantasy managers in 12-team redraft to continue rostering Henderson right now.--Andy Webb
Source: Pro Football Reference
Tyler Allgeier is Drop-Candidate During Tough Stretch
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Nov 27, 2026, 9:38 PM ETArizona Cardinals running back Tyler Allgeier has been unable to find much consistency during his first year with his new team. Allgeier has been the lead back recently, with Jeremiyah Love (ankle) landing on the Injured Reserve in Week 9. Allgeier hasn't been able to take advantage of the extra playing time. Over the last two games, Allgeier has carried the ball 12 times for 37 yards and has zero receptions. He has been splitting up the workload with Bam Knight, and that'll likely remain the case against the Washington Commanders in Week 12. Allgeier hasn't been consistent enough lately to be trusted as a starting option in 12-team formats. He could quickly become a cut-candidate, especially with Love on his way back.--Andy Webb
Source: Pro Football Reference
Xavier Hutchinson is Becoming a Cut Candidate
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Nov 27, 2026, 9:23 PM ETHouston Texans wide receiver Xavier Hutchinson put together one of his worst performances of the season against the Indianapolis Colts last week. Hutchinson hauled in two of his three targets for 13 yards in the defeat. It was the fewest receiving yards for Hutchinson in a single game since Week 6 against the Jacksonville Jaguars. The 26-year-old has finished with fewer than 30 receiving yards in four of his last five games. The return of fellow wideout Tank Dell hasn't helped Hutchinson in terms of target volume. Hutchinson has been able to salvage his fantasy value lately by scoring touchdowns. He isn't someone who needs to be rostered in 12-team formats right now, and is looking more like a touchdown-dependent option.--Andy Webb
Source: Pro Football Reference
Brian Thomas Jr. a Waiver Target With New Opportunity in Week 12
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Nov 27, 2026, 9:13 PM ETJacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. has experienced an extremely disappointing third season. Coming into Sunday's game against the Tennessee Titans, Thomas has 14 receptions for 164 receiving yards and three touchdowns in 10 games. The 24-year-old has struggled to make an impact, but he should see a larger role going forward. Fellow wideout Parker Washington (shoulder) is now week-to-week with an AC joint injury. His absence should mean increased opportunities for Thomas against the Titans in Week 12. The expectation is that Thomas and Jakobi Meyers will be the top targets in the passing game. Fantasy managers looking for help at wide receiver this weekend should consider snagging Thomas, with his role likely increasing.--Andy Webb
Source: Pro Football Reference
Aaron Rodgers "Barred" From Steelers' Facility Before Release
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 27, 2026, 8:29 PM ETQuarterback Aaron Rodgers was "barred" from the Pittsburgh Steelers' training facility on Wednesday before he was released, NFL on Prime play-by-play broadcaster Al Michaels said the QB texted him. Unsurprisingly, Rodgers went unclaimed on waivers and is now on the open market. The 42-year-old future Hall of Famer reportedly gave head coach Mike McCarthy an ultimatum of either letting him run the entire offense or cutting him, and the Steelers called Rodgers' bluff. Dianna Russini reported that no current NFL teams are interested in bringing the four-time MVP in, and if there is no interest anytime soon, Rodgers might have played his last snap in the NFL. It would be an ugly way to go out for the 22-year veteran. In his two seasons with the Steelers, Rodgers went 16-10 as the starter with 5,563 passing yards, 40 touchdowns, and 13 interceptions in 26 starts, but he rubbed coaches and teammates the wrong way this year and ultimately forced himself out of the picture. After being released, Rodgers went on a tirade on The Pat McAfee Show and called out McCarthy for sleeping during team meetings, among other things. Owner Art Rooney and the rest of the front office have stood behind McCarthy 100%, with Rooney calling Rodgers a "bad teammate" during his time with the organization.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN - Adam Schefter
Jaguars Will Lean on Josh Cameron With Teammate Injured
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 27, 2026, 8:21 PM ETJacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen said on Friday that the team will lean on rookie wide receiver Josh Cameron with Parker Washington (shoulder) ruled out for the Week 12 game on Sunday against the division-rival Tennessee Titans, according to Carlos Sanchez of FanSided. "He's trending. He's been trending. He's made a lot of plays for this offense and for this team, both on special teams and on offense throughout the course of the year. Trevor trusts him," Coen said. Quarterback Trevor Lawrence will still have Jakobi Meyers and Brian Thomas Jr. to throw to, and two-way star Travis Hunter could see a little more run on offense with Washington sidelined, but the 23-year-old Cameron will also have an elevated role and becomes a worthwhile deep-league flex option to consider against the Titans. The sixth-rounder from Baylor has been more involved in the last two games for the Jaguars, catching six of his 10 targets for 111 receiving yards and his third touchdown of the season in games against the Titans and New York Giants. His 67 receiving yards on Nov. 15 against Tennessee were a season high. In addition to Cameron seeing more action in the last two weeks, he will have a plus matchup against a Titans defense that has allowed the most catches and yards per game to WRs in 2026. Don't sleep on Cameron in a good Jaguars offense this weekend.--Keith Hernandez
Source: FanSided - Carlos Sanchez
Will Howard Named No. 2 QB for Steelers
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 27, 2026, 8:13 PM ETQuarterback Will Howard served as the Pittsburgh Steelers' No. 2 QB behind Mason Rudolph during the team's 27-5 win over the visiting Denver Broncos on Black Friday, according to Alex Kozora of Steelers Depot. Drew Allar served as the team's emergency third QB a few days after the Steelers waived veteran signal-caller Aaron Rodgers after he gave head coach Mike McCarthy the ultimatum of letting him run the offense or quitting. Howard, a 25-year-old former sixth-round pick by the Steelers out of Ohio State, did not get into Friday's blowout win over the Broncos, and he has yet to attempt a pass in the NFL halfway through his second season in the league. He spent his entire rookie season in 2025 as the emergency third option behind Rodgers and Rudolph. McCarthy and the rest of the Steelers' coaching staff have spoken highly of Howard's development, but it remains to be seen if the organization views him as a potential franchise option at the position going into 2027 and beyond. In his lone season with the Buckeyes in 2024, he led Ohio State to a national championship while throwing for over 4,000 yards, 35 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Steelers Depot - Alex Kozora
Jalen McMillan Logs Limited Practice on Friday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 27, 2026, 7:48 PM ETTampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Jalen McMillan (knee, calf), who has been out since Week 3 due to a PCL sprain in his left knee, was downgraded to a limited participant in practice on Friday, according to Greg Auman of FOX Sports. In addition to his knee injury, the Bucs added a calf injury for the 24-year-old as he attempts to return from Injured Reserve to play on Monday Night Football against the division-rival Carolina Panthers in Week 12. McMillan still has one more day to try to convince the coaching staff that he is ready to return this week, but even if he does, he should be left out of starting fantasy football lineups in the deepest of leagues. When McMillan returns, he will be coming back to a mediocre Buccaneers passing offense and will have plenty of competition for targets alongside Emeka Egbuka, Chris Godwin Jr., and Ted Hurst III, who is coming off a two-touchdown performance last week against the Detroit Lions. In just two games played before landing on IR with his knee injury, McMillan could not haul in his only target in the passing game. The former third-round pick from the University of Washington in 2024 is only rostered in 3% of Yahoo leagues and is facing an uphill battle for a regular role down the stretch when he comes off IR.--Keith Hernandez
Source: FOX Sports - Greg Auman
Darren Waller Limited in Practice on Friday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 27, 2026, 7:40 PM ETCarolina Panthers tight end Darren Waller (knee) was listed as a limited participant in practice for the second straight day on Friday, according to Mike Kaye of ESPN. In addition to Waller, tight ends Tommy Tremble (knee), Mitchell Evans (Achilles), and Feleipe Franks (wrist) were all limited, so the Panthers could be hurting at the position for their Week 12 meeting with the division-rival Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday night. The 34-year-old Waller is the most attractive TE in Carolina from a fantasy perspective, but he is also very volatile as a boom/bust TE2 on a weekly basis. The former sixth-round pick by the Baltimore Ravens in 2015 from Georgia Tech had an eight-catch, 90-yard, one-touchdown performance in the Week 10 loss to the Denver Broncos but has a combined five grabs on seven targets for 66 yards and no touchdowns in the last two games against the division-rival New Orleans Saints and the Ravens. Waller has a total of 28 receptions for 365 yards (13.0 yards per catch) and four touchdowns on the year, making him a touchdown-dependent TE2/flex in Week 12 if he is active in primetime on Monday evening. He scored in the previous meeting against the Bucs on Oct. 25, but it came with just one catch for 50 yards on two targets. Check back on Saturday to see if Waller can sidestep the Week 12 injury report entirely with a full practice.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com - Mike Kaye
Brian Schottenheimer Calls George Pickens a "Very Emotional Player"
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 27, 2026, 7:30 PM ETDallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer called wide receiver George Pickens a "very emotional player" when he was asked on Friday about Pickens running to the locker room before the game was over on Thanksgiving Day in the gut-wrenching one-point loss to the division-rival Philadelphia Eagles, and then needing to run back to the sideline before the Cowboys' final offensive play, according to Jon Machota of The Athletic. "At the end of the day, GP is a very emotional player that I have big time respect for. We all wear our emotions a little bit differently. I have a great relationship with GP. I have conversations with him just like I have with all the guys," Schottenheimer said. The 25-year-old wideout had a modest showing against the Eagles on Thursday after he had 18 catches on 28 targets for 247 yards and four touchdowns in his previous two games. Pickens caught five of his nine targets for 67 yards without a score on Turkey Day, and like all Cowboys fans, the former second-rounder from Georgia was emotional in another tough loss for Dallas. As he has been most of the year, Pickens was the clear No. 2 receiver behind CeeDee Lamb against Philly. Fantasy managers should not be complaining much, if at all, though, as Pickens has a strong 62-847-6 line on 99 targets through 11 games in his second year with the Cowboys. Pickens and the Cowboys will have their hands full in a Week 13 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks, but the high-volume Dallas passing attack makes Pickens a must-start every week.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Athletic - Jon Machota
Tetairoa McMillan Limited in Practice on Friday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 27, 2026, 7:22 PM ETCarolina Panthers wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan (foot) was upgraded to a limited participant in practice on Friday, according to Mike Kaye of ESPN. The Panthers held McMillan out of the first practice of the week on Thursday due to a foot injury, but his return to the practice field a day later is a good sign for his status in Week 12 against the division-rival Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday Night Football. Fantasy managers should have more clarity on the 23-year-old former first-rounder's status when the Panthers release their final injury report for the week on Saturday. But as of right now, we would think that McMillan should be fine to play on Monday night as the Panthers look to put more separation between themselves and the rest of the pack at the top of the NFC South division. For what it is worth, head coach Dave Canales has expressed optimism that McMillan will play against the Bucs. McMillan is coming off a strong six-catch, 71-yard, one-touchdown performance in the Week 11 win over the Baltimore Ravens last Sunday. Although he caught only four of six targets for 40 yards and no touchdowns in the previous meeting with Tampa on Oct. 25, he should be considered a quality WR2/3 in Week 12 if he is active as quarterback Bryce Young's top aerial target. RotoBaller has him ranked as the No. 24 fantasy wideout for the week.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com - Mike Kaye
Colston Loveland Viewed as Week-to-Week
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 27, 2026, 7:14 PM ETThe Chicago Bears announced on Friday that tight end Colston Loveland (knee) is week-to-week with a knee injury that he suffered in the Thanksgiving Day win over the division-rival Detroit Lions on Thursday. Before the Bears place Loveland on Injured Reserve, which would require him to miss at least four games, he is scheduled to get a second opinion after he was carted off the field in Detroit. At the very least, fantasy managers should expect the 22-year-old second-year tight end to miss multiple weeks, but it would be a win if he can avoid going on IR. After Loveland left early on Thursday, Sam Roush stepped up to catch all five of his targets for a season-high 31 yards in the thrilling 39-35 victory. Roush will be in play as a deep-league tight end streamer for however long Loveland is out, but the real value boost will come for receivers Luther Burden III, Rome Odunze, and Kalif Raymond as the Bears head into their Week 13 matchup at home against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, Dec. 6. Fantasy managers must hold Loveland for now until we wait for a more concrete return timeline. Through 12 weeks, Loveland has caught 41 of his 61 targets for 397 yards and three touchdowns.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Chicago Bears
Keaton Mitchell Ruled Out in Week 12
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 27, 2026, 6:44 PM ETLos Angeles Chargers running back Keaton Mitchell (knee) has officially been ruled out for Sunday's Week 12 matchup against the visiting New England Patriots, according to the team. Along with Mitchell, the Chargers will also be without starting quarterback Justin Herbert (concussion). Mitchell has never really been much of a standalone fantasy option for managers this year, but that has been even more so the case in recent weeks with the Chargers finally deciding to give Omarion Hampton the clear lead-back duties. The 24-year-old Mitchell did not see a single rushing attempt in last week's loss to the New York Jets before injuring his knee and never returning, and he had just three carries for four yards in the Week 10 win over the Baltimore Ravens on Monday Night Football. With Mitchell ruled out this weekend, Kimani Vidal might be worth a look as a deep-league RB3/flex option behind Hampton, although all of the Chargers' offensive skill players should be downgraded with Herbert sidelined. In his first year with the 1-9 Bolts, Mitchell has averaged just 3.7 yards per carry on 49 rushing attempts for 182 yards and no touchdowns, while adding 19 catches for 109 yards and one touchdown through the air in 10 games played. At best, he is a deep-league RB handcuff for those who have Hampton rostered. His next chance to return will be next Sunday, Dec. 6, on the road against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Los Angeles Chargers
Mike Evans Questionable to Face the Seahawks
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 27, 2026, 6:38 PM ETSan Francisco 49ers wide receiver Mike Evans (Achilles) is listed as questionable to play in Sunday's Week 12 game against the division-rival Seattle Seahawks, according to NBC Sports' Matt Maiocco. Evans returned from Achilles tendinitis for the first time since Week 6 in last Sunday night's impressive victory over the Minnesota Vikings, catching six of his seven targets for 109 yards and a touchdown while playing 43% of the offensive snaps. The 49ers took it easy on the 33-year-old future Hall of Famer during practice this week, and he has picked up the dreaded questionable tag, but all signs point to Evans being available for a big divisional matchup against the Seahawks this weekend. Evans has been a strong WR2 for his fantasy managers when he has been on the field this year, but his ceiling and floor will be much lower on Sunday if he plays, with starting quarterback Brock Purdy (ankle) being ruled out. Hopefully, we should receive more clarification on Evans being on the right side of questionable on Saturday. Injuries have made Evans much riskier as a weekly play in his 13th NFL season, but in his first seven games with the 49ers, he has 33 catches on 46 targets for 529 yards (16.0 yards per reception) and four touchdowns. As of right now, fantasy managers should plan on using him as a WR2/3 this weekend against the Seahawks.--Keith Hernandez
Source: NBC Sports - Matt Maiocco
Corey Kiner Remains in the Mix for a Sizable Role
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Nov 27, 2026, 6:26 PM ETNew England Patriots running back Corey Kiner should continue to carve out a sizable role in Week 12 against the Los Angeles Chargers, as he projects to occupy the No. 2 spot on the depth chart. Teammate TreVeyon Henderson (illness) is still on injured reserve, which means that Kiner will serve as the direct backup to Rhamondre Stevenson. Back in Week 10, before the Patriots' bye, we saw Kiner rush for 25 yards on 10 carries and a 42% snap share. Stevenson was playing through an injury in that game, so Kiner's workload may get scaled back a little bit now that the veteran ball-carrier is healthy. However, we'd still expect him to be in the mix for at least eight touches, especially since the Patriots might opt to run the ball more with backup quarterback Tommy DeVito making his first start of the season. Kiner ranks as the RB50 in RotoBaller's Week 12 fantasy rankings, and he'd likely need a touchdown to be a justifiable RB3/flex or higher.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
New England Patriots Defense Set Up for Success Against Backup QB
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Nov 27, 2026, 6:22 PM ETThe New England Patriots D/ST has emerged as a very strong streaming option for Week 12 against the Los Angeles Chargers. Although the Patriots' outlook as a team is unfavorable with quarterback Tommy DeVito starting in place of Drake Maye (ankle), the defense itself should be able to put together an impressive showing against the Chargers, who are also starting a backup quarterback. Los Angeles will roll out DJ Uiagalelei for his first career start after Justin Herbert (concussion) was ruled out. Any time a backup quarterback makes his first start, it's a good sign that the opposing D/ST will have a big day in fantasy football. The Chargers had already been allowing the most fantasy points to D/ST units in 2026, and the shift from Herbert to Uiagalelei will only help the Patriots' outlook. New England has soared into top-10 territory for fantasy football this week, and a top-three performance is certainly not out of the discussion. Although there are no Week 12 byes to warrant a big rush to the waiver wire, the Patriots D/ST is still an appealing option for managers who prefer to stream the position.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Hunter Henry an Iffy Fantasy Option as Quarterback Situation Worsens
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Nov 27, 2026, 6:16 PM ETNew England Patriots tight end Hunter Henry is trending down in fantasy football, mostly due to his team's quarterback situation for Week 12 against the Los Angeles Chargers. For the first time this season, Tommy DeVito will start in place of Drake Maye (ankle). DeVito threw for just 81 yards across more than three quarters in Week 10, so it's fair to temper expectations about the Patriots' passing game going forward. Henry has been held to three or fewer catches in each of his last three games, and he had just two catches for 22 yards in his most recent contest. Over his last three games, he ranks as the TE25 in half-PPR leagues. To make matters worse, the Chargers have allowed the seventh-fewest fantasy points to wide receivers in 2026. The absence of wide receiver A.J. Brown (hamstring) could slightly boost the veteran tight end's volume, but not enough to justify starting him in fantasy lineups. Henry ranks as RotoBaller's TE22 this week, and he can be left on the bench (or waivers) in most leagues.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Mack Hollins Clinging to Fantasy Appeal Amid Quarterback Change
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Nov 27, 2026, 6:11 PM ETNew England Patriots wide receiver Mack Hollins had been able to carve out low-end WR3/flex appeal while playing with quarterback Drake Maye (ankle), but his outlook will be much riskier with Maye ruled out and Tommy DeVito starting on Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers. To his credit, Hollins did perform quite well after DeVito replaced Maye in Week 10, as the veteran receiver managed to finish with five catches for 48 yards while posting a season-high 92% snap share. The good news for Hollins this week is that he's firmly entrenched in the No. 2 receiver role (behind DeMario Douglas) with A.J. Brown (hamstring) ruled out and Romeo Doubs (shoulder) on injured reserve. However, shifting to a backup quarterback is risky for any offense, and even though Hollins was able to survive the quarterback change two weeks ago, he's not a lock to maintain his WR3/flex status going forward. As it stands, he ranks as the WR67 in RotoBaller's latest fantasy football rankings for Week 12.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
DeMario Douglas a Risky Play Despite Top Role
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Nov 27, 2026, 6:07 PM ETNew England Patriots wide receiver DeMario Douglas will occupy the top spot on the depth chart in Week 12 against the Los Angeles Chargers, but that doesn't make him a lock for a top-36 finish in fantasy football. The Patriots' passing game could face some real adversity in Week 12, as quarterback Tommy DeVito makes his first start of the year in place of Drake Maye (ankle). The good news for Douglas is that he should be the top target when the offense is on the field, after the team ruled out A.J. Brown (hamstring) ahead of the weekend. The bad news is that DeVito threw for just 81 yards in his last game and could struggle to support any fantasy-relevant receivers. Douglas was held to just one catch for four yards while playing with DeVito in Week 10, although it's worth noting that he was competing for volume with Brown in that game. As it stands, Douglas ranks as the overall WR57 in RotoBaller's Week 12 rankings for fantasy football.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller