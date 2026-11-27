DeMario Douglas a Risky Play Despite Top Role
Nov 27, 2026, 6:07 PM ETNew England Patriots wide receiver DeMario Douglas will occupy the top spot on the depth chart in Week 12 against the Los Angeles Chargers, but that doesn't make him a lock for a top-36 finish in fantasy football. The Patriots' passing game could face some real adversity in Week 12, as quarterback Tommy DeVito makes his first start of the year in place of Drake Maye (ankle). The good news for Douglas is that he should be the top target when the offense is on the field, after the team ruled out A.J. Brown (hamstring) ahead of the weekend. The bad news is that DeVito threw for just 81 yards in his last game and could struggle to support any fantasy-relevant receivers. Douglas was held to just one catch for four yards while playing with DeVito in Week 10, although it's worth noting that he was competing for volume with Brown in that game. As it stands, Douglas ranks as the overall WR57 in RotoBaller's Week 12 rankings for fantasy football.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
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Rhamondre Stevenson Could Emerge as Patriots' Top Fantasy Option in Week 12
Andersen Pickard
Nov 27, 2026, 6:04 PM ETNew England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson is on track to handle a substantial workload in Week 12 against the Los Angeles Chargers. Quarterback Drake Maye (ankle) is out for an extended period of time, leaving backup Tommy DeVito in line to start. DeVito only threw for 81 yards in relief of Maye in Week 12, so we would not be surprised if the Patriots adopt a run-heavy approach to take some pressure off the passing game. TreVeyon Henderson (illness) is on injured reserve, so the run game should continue to go through Stevenson. He's had a pleasantly surprising season, ranking as the RB21 in PPR scoring with 403 rushing yards, 259 receiving yards, and four touchdowns. It remains to be seen whether a DeVito-led offense can sustain drives to give Stevenson ample opportunities, but he's still a solid mid-to-low RB2 option this week. It also helps that he's facing off against a Chargers defense that has allowed the 13th-most rushing yards and seventh-most rushing touchdowns to opposing running backs in 2026. Stevenson checks in as the RB27 in RotoBaller's Week 12 fantasy football rankings.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Tre Tucker Best Benched in Week 12 vs. Browns
Chelena Goldman
Nov 27, 2026, 5:46 PM ETLas Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker has been a volatile fantasy asset all season, and managers should steer clear of him in Week 12. The 25-year-old saw a high target volume in Week 11 since star tight end Brock Bowers (ankle) was sidelined, but only hauled in two of 10 for 50 yards. This brings Tucker to 26 catches for 588 yards and four touchdowns through 11 games in 2026. Week 12 is a tough matchup for the Raiders' receiving corps, with the Browns allowing just 147.3 average yards to receiving rooms this season. Tucker has only eclipsed 100 yards twice this season and hasn't scored a touchdown since Week 7 against the Los Angeles Rams. He is RotoBaller's WR49 and is best left on the bench ahead of a difficult Sunday night matchup.--Chelena Goldman
Source: CBS Sports
Brock Purdy Ruled Out in Week 12, Will Avoid Surgery
Keith Hernandez
Nov 27, 2026, 5:45 PM ETSan Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (ankle) has officially been ruled out for the Week 12 contest on Sunday against the division-rival Seattle Seahawks, but head coach Kyle Shanahan said the QB does not need surgery, according to Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports. Shanahan is optimistic about Purdy playing next week on the road against the New York Giants, but he also said earlier this week that Purdy would be able to play against the Seahawks. After not practicing all week, Purdy will miss his first game of the season and will give way to Mac Jones, who will make his first start in 2026. Fantasy managers will want to keep a close eye on the 26-year-old Purdy's practice status next week as the Niners get ready to face the G-Men in New York. The former seventh-rounder has been one of the best QB values in fantasy football this year, throwing for 2,624 yards, 23 touchdowns, and five interceptions in his 10 starts so far in his fifth year in the league. Purdy currently leads the NFL in touchdown percentage (7.9), success rate (57.9%), yards per pass attempt (9.0), air yards per pass attempt (9.9), and QB rating (84.5). If he is cleared from his ankle injury next week against the Giants, Purdy will need to be thrown back into all starting fantasy lineups with the playoffs quickly approaching.--Keith Hernandez
Source: NBC Sports - Matt Maiocco
Joey Slye's Recent Consistency Makes Him an Intriguing Streaming Option
Ryan J. Goodman
Nov 27, 2026, 5:44 PM ETTennessee Titans kicker Joey Slye has benefited from the recent resurgence of Tennessee's offense, converting all six of his field-goal attempts over the past two games while extending his streak of consecutive made field goals to 15. The veteran has converted 18 of his 19 field-goal attempts this season and has yet to miss an extra point. He now faces a Jacksonville Jaguars defense that ranks third in points allowed per game but also ranks fifth in red-zone touchdown prevention, potentially creating field-goal opportunities if Tennessee can sustain some drives. Slye converted three field goals against Jacksonville just two weeks ago, and Sunday's contest features a relatively healthy over/under of 49.5 points. While Tennessee's low implied team total limits his ceiling, Slye remains a viable streaming option.--Ryan J. Goodman
Source: ESPN
Michael Mayer Should Be Avoided in Week 12 vs. Browns
Chelena Goldman
Nov 27, 2026, 5:42 PM ETLas Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (back) won't carry the same fantasy value as he has in past weeks as his team heads into a tough Sunday night matchup against the Cleveland Browns. The 25-year-old was a popular waiver-wire pickup in Week 11 since teammate Brock Bowers (ankle) was sidelined, but he missed part of the loss to the Denver Broncos due to his own injury. Mayer practiced throughout the week while Bowers remains questionable to play in Week 12, so Mayer's efficiency (79% catch rate) would typically make him an intriguing asset once again. However, the Raiders will face a Browns defense that is allowing just 201.1 total receiving yards per game and just 15.6 yards per game to tight ends. Fantasy managers are better off avoiding Mayer in Week 12, regardless of whether Bowers plays.--Chelena Goldman
Source: StatMuse
Brock Bowers' Value Murky for Week 12 vs. Browns
Chelena Goldman
Nov 27, 2026, 5:41 PM ETLas Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (ankle) is making fantasy managers sweat ahead of the Week 12 matchup against the Cleveland Browns. The ankle injury Bowers sustained in Week 10 against the Seattle Seahawks sidelined him in Week 11 and limited him in practices leading up to Sunday night's game in Cleveland. Still, the star tight end is the Raiders' receiving room anchor and leads TEs across the league in yards per game (84.5) despite playing just eight games so far this season. The Browns' defense is allowing just 201.1 receiving yards per game and is holding tight ends to just 15.6 yards per game, so Vegas would benefit from having Bowers on the field since Michael Mayer is also coming off an injury. Bowers is a must-start if he is healthy, but fantasy managers need to have a solid backup plan if the 23-year-old's status isn't announced until right before kickoff.--Chelena Goldman
Source: StatMuse
Mike Washington Jr. a Bench Stash in Week 12 vs. Browns
Chelena Goldman
Nov 27, 2026, 5:40 PM ETLas Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. has offered some fantasy value this season, but it is unlikely he will move the needle much in Week 12 against the Cleveland Browns. The rookie back has cooled off since his breakout Week 8 performance against the New York Jets, and his nine carries for 42 yards against the Denver Broncos trailed teammate Ashton Jeanty's output. The Browns' run defense is prone to giving up explosive plays and is allowing 126.3 rushing yards per game, but Washington's ceiling is low since Jeanty has regained lead rushing responsibility. It doesn't help his case, either, that newly-minted starting quarterback Fernando Mendoza can successfully run the ball himself. Washington is a bench stash for Week 12.--Chelena Goldman
Source: FOX Sports
Ashton Jeanty an RB2 in Week 12 vs. Browns
Chelena Goldman
Nov 27, 2026, 5:37 PM ETLas Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty could offer upside in Week 12 against the Browns in Cleveland. The former sixth-overall pick had 11 carries for 79 yards in a Week 11 loss to the Denver Broncos, adding five catches for 90 yards and a receiving touchdown. While his ground-game efficiency continues to baffle fantasy managers, he maintains value since he leads all running backs with 507 receiving yards. Jeanty's fantasy ceiling will be capped against the Browns if star tight end Brock Bowers (ankle) returns to the gridiron. Then again, Cleveland's run defense has been as inconsistent this season, opening the door for the former Boise State star to make a big play. Jeanty is RotoBaller's RB19, and he is an RB2 across fantasy formats in this Week 12 matchup.--Chelena Goldman
Source: FOX Sports
Fernando Mendoza Maintains Superflex Appeal in Week 12
Chelena Goldman
Nov 27, 2026, 5:36 PM ETLas Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza is giving fantasy managers something to think about as his team hits the road to face the Cleveland Browns in Week 12. The first-overall draft pick had a tepid career debut in Week 10, but he impressed in Week 11, throwing for 267 yards, three touchdowns, and one interception in a loss to the Denver Broncos. His late-game pick-six was disheartening, but Mendoza showed he is getting more comfortable leading the Raiders' offense, even with Brock Bowers (ankle) sidelined in Week 11. The Browns will be fresh off their bye week but have allowed over 20 points in four straight games and over 200 passing yards in Weeks 9 and 10. The 16th-ranked defense should let Mendoza keep building on his early pro resume. He is QB20 in RotoBaller's position ranking and is a solid starting option in two-QB and Superflex formats.--Chelena Goldman
Source: ESPN
Justin Herbert Ruled Out vs. Patriots
Keith Hernandez
Nov 27, 2026, 5:34 PM ETLos Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (concussion) has officially been ruled out for the Week 12 game against the visiting New England Patriots on Sunday, according to Noah Furtado of The Athletic. Herbert was placed in the league's concussion protocol after last Sunday's loss to the New York Jets, and at 1-9 on the season, the Chargers are not going to put the 28-year-old in harm's way this weekend. His next chance to return for the Bolts will come in a Week 13 matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. With Herbert sidelined this Sunday, DJ Uiagalelei is expected to make his first career NFL start, with Jake Browning backing him up. It is more bad news for a Chargers offense that has struggled mightily in 2026 under coordinator Mike McDaniel. With Herbert struggling to adapt to a new offense behind an offensive line that continues to be a liability, the former sixth overall pick from Oregon has fallen well off the QB1 radar in fantasy football leagues. Through 10 starts in his seventh year in the league, the two-time Pro Bowler has completed a career-low 62.4% of his pass attempts for 1,851 yards, eight touchdowns, and 11 interceptions. All of the Chargers' pass-catchers' fantasy values will take a hit in Week 12 against the Pats with Herbert ruled out.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Athletic - Noah Furtado
Aaron Rodgers "Barred" from Steelers' Training Facility Before Release
Aaron Rodgers was “barred” from the Steelers’ training faculty Wednesday, before being was released, @NFLonPrime play-by-play broadcaster Al Michaels said the veteran QB texted him. pic.twitter.com/9GsY1b52Te— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 27, 2026
Nov 27, 2026, 5:31 PM ET
Brock Purdy Out, Mike Evans Questionable for Week 12
Keith Hernandez
49ers injury report— Matt Maiocco (@MaioccoNBCS) November 27, 2026
OUT
QB Brock Purdy (ankle)
WR Jordan Watkins (groin)
Questionable
WR Mike Evans (Achilles)
CB Upton Stout (shoulder, neck)
LB Dre Greenlaw (neck)
S Siran Neal (knee, foot)
OL Austen Pleasants (knee)
Nov 27, 2026, 5:27 PM ET--Keith Hernandez
Cincinnati Bengals Defense Should Bounce Back Against Saints
Joshua Costello
Nov 27, 2026, 5:25 PM ETThe Cincinnati Bengals defense has struggled of late, coming away with just one takeaway and six sacks in the past three games. The Bengals defense has also allowed at least 17 points in four straight games. The point totals have not been particularly high against this defense, but the name of the game for fantasy is turnovers. This week's matchup against the New Orleans Saints at home could be the week that this defensive unit turns it around. Saints quarterback Tyler Shough started the year strong, but has fizzled in recent weeks. Shough has four straight games with just one touchdown pass thrown and he failed to eclipse 300 passing yards in all those games. Shough has also thrown three interceptions and lost a fumble in that span. With the Bengals set as touchdown favorites at home, Shough and the Saints should be dropping off often in this week's contest. More dropbacks translate to more sack and interception opportunities for the defense. The Bengals defense ranks ninth in our RotoBaller Week 12 rankings, making them a top-10 unit heading into the weekend.--Joshua Costello
Source: ESPN.com
Chimere Dike Emerging as an Intriguing Deep-League Flex Option
Ryan J. Goodman
Nov 27, 2026, 5:24 PM ETTennessee Titans wide receiver Chimere Dike capitalized on his expanded opportunity in the absence of Wan'Dale Robinson last Sunday, leading the team with six receptions for 69 yards on seven targets against Dallas. Perhaps even more encouraging was that the sophomore commanded a team-high 25% target share despite the return of Carnell Tate. Robinson's season-ending injury has opened up a significant number of opportunities in Tennessee's passing attack, and Dike appears to be one of the primary beneficiaries. The Titans enter Sunday's matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars as heavy underdogs, creating another potentially favorable game script for the young wideout. While one productive outing isn't enough to establish Dike as a trustworthy weekly fantasy option, he warrants consideration as a speculative flex play in deeper leagues.--Ryan J. Goodman
Source: ESPN
Sam Darnold Off the Injury Report vs. 49ers
Keith Hernandez
Nov 27, 2026, 5:21 PM ETSeattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold (quadriceps, ribs) is officially off the Week 12 injury report and will play on Sunday against the division-rival San Francisco 49ers in Week 12, according to Gregg Bell. Darnold will be playing for the first time since injuring his quad muscle and cracking a few ribs in the Week 8 loss to the Chicago Bears. After a two-game absence and the bye week to rest up, the former third overall pick will be back on the QB2 streaming radar in superflex formats in a big divisional contest on the road. In the first meeting with the Niners back in Week 5 in a loss, Darnold went 18-for-29 passing for 195 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions. The 29-year-old is not expected to be 100% as he recovers from two separate injuries, but he should be an upgrade over Drew Lock, who kept the Seahawks afloat in the two games that Darnold missed. Taking care of the football will be key to Seattle potentially knocking off the 49ers on Sunday. Turnovers have been a problem for Darnold a season after leading the Seahawks to a Super Bowl championship, as he has just one more touchdown (10) than interceptions (nine) in his seven starts in 2026. Receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (ankle), who has been limited in practice this week, will be active, which is great news for Darnold in his return.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Gregg Bell
Keaton Mitchell Ruled Out, David Njoku Questionable
game status for week 12 vs NE— Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) November 27, 2026
QUESTIONABLE — David Njoku, Tarheeb Still, Dalvin Tomlinson, Tuli Tuipulotu, Kendall Williamson
DOUBTFUL — Akheem Mesidor, Brenen Thompson
OUT — Daiyan Henley, Justin Herbert, Keaton Mitchell
Nov 27, 2026, 5:16 PM ET
Evan McPherson In Line For More Work Against New Orleans
Joshua Costello
Nov 27, 2026, 5:11 PM ETCincinnati Bengals kicker Evan McPherson was perfect again last week, nailing both field goal attempts and both extra-point attempts in the 20-22 loss to the Washington Commanders. McPherson's record on the season is now 15 for 16 (93.8%) on field goals and 35 for 35 (100%) on extra-point attempts. The Bengals kicker has been one of the most accurate kickers in the league and should be in line for more work this week as Cincinnati hosts the New Orleans Saints. The Bengals are nearly touchdown favorites at home and McPherson should be involved in the scoring with multiple point-after kicks and a field goal or two. McPherson is ranked K4 in our RotoBaller Week 12 rankings, making him a top-5 option at the position this week.--Joshua Costello
Source: ESPN.com
Jaxon Smith-Njigba Off the Injury Report vs. 49ers
Keith Hernandez
Nov 27, 2026, 5:10 PM ETSeattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (ankle) has been removed from the final Week 12 injury report and will play on Sunday in a big divisional matchup against the San Francisco 49ers, according to Gregg Bell. Smith-Njigba needs to remain in all starting fantasy lineups, with quarterback Sam Darnold (quadriceps, ribs) making his return this weekend in the Bay Area. Smith-Njigba is the WR2 in half-PPR scoring, behind only Dallas Cowboys wideout CeeDee Lamb, who has played in two more games than JSN. Through 10 games in 2026, Smith-Njigba has 79 receptions on 109 targets for 1,207 yards and a league-high 10 touchdowns. He should have even more upside with Darnold returning to the fold against San Fran this Sunday. In the first meeting with the 49ers in Week 5, Smith-Njigba caught five of his eight targets for 102 yards and one touchdown. Smith-Njigba already has eight 100-yard receiving games and should remain heavily targeted in Week 12 with Darnold back under center. He is the No. 3-ranked fantasy receiver this week at RotoBaller, behind only Lamb and the Cincinnati Bengals' Ja'Marr Chase.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Gregg Bell
Gunnar Helm Remains Difficult to Trust Despite Offensive Resurgence
Ryan J. Goodman
Nov 27, 2026, 5:06 PM ETTennessee Titans tight end Gunnar Helm failed to take advantage of a favorable matchup against the Dallas Cowboys last Sunday, recording just two receptions for 14 yards on three targets. Despite Tennessee's offense showing significant signs of improvement in recent weeks, the second-year tight end has yet to establish himself as a consistent contributor, compiling just 23 receptions for 197 yards without a touchdown this season. Helm caught four passes for 23 yards against the Jacksonville Jaguars two weeks ago and could once again benefit from a pass-heavy game script in Sunday's rematch. However, the emergence of Chimere Dike and the return of Carnell Tate leave Helm far down the target pecking order, even with Wan'Dale Robinson (ankle) out for the season. He remains a low-end TE2 with limited streaming appeal.--Ryan J. Goodman
Source: ESPN
DJ Uiagalelei Looking More Likely as Chargers' Week 12 Starter
Will Brady
Nov 27, 2026, 4:59 PM ETIt's looking "increasingly possible" that Los Angeles Chargers quarterback DJ Uiagalelei will be his team's starter in Week 12 against the New England Patriots, per Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports. Chargers QB1 Justin Herbert (concussion) is dealing with a concussion that has kept him from practicing this week and now appears likely to prevent him from playing against the Patriots on Sunday. Uiagalelei has appeared in just one NFL game in his career, coming on in relief of Herbert in garbage time of the Chargers' Week 9 loss to the Houston Texans. The 25-year-old is in position as Herbert's backup because Chargers QB2 Trey Lance (groin) is currently on Injured Reserve with a groin injury. If Uiagalelei is pressed into action, Chargers wide receiver Ladd McConkey and running back Omarion Hampton become far less appealing options for fantasy managers in Week 12.--Will Brady
Source: CBS Sports - Matt Zenitz