Nov 28, 2026, 9:00 AM ET

The Miami Dolphins D/ST can be a late-week plug-and-play option if you're desperately looking for a defense with upside this week. The Dolphins got their only win this season against the Jets in Week 7, and they'll host their division foes in a rematch on Sunday. Miami has created four takeaways in the last two weeks and scored a defensive touchdown against the Colts in Week 10. They have also posted multiple sacks in four of their last five games. The Jets have been a neutral matchup for D/ST this season, but have allowed 12 sacks with four turnovers in the last four weeks since their first matchup with Miami. Even though they only have limited upside, the Dolphins D/ST is on the radar as a last-minute streamer, since they are ranked as the No. 20 D/ST in RotoBaller's Week 12 rankings.