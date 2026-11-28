Matvei Michkov to Return to Flyers Lineup Saturday
Nov 28, 2026, 10:08 AM ETPhiladelphia Flyers winger Matvei Michkov will re-enter the lineup on Saturday against the New York Islanders, Jordan Hall of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports. Michkov was scratched for Friday's tilt against Vancouver due to "an internal team matter." The Flyers hope this incident won't have any lingering effects in the locker room. Despite irregular playing time, Michkov leads his team with 11 goals and 20 points in 27 games. He has one goal and six assists in his last eight appearances.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Jordan HallComments · Join ChatOpen App
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Philipp Grubauer Hurt Versus Oilers
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 28, 2026, 10:01 AM ETSeattle Kraken goaltender Philipp Grubauer (upper body) sat out the third period of Friday's 4-2 victory over Edmonton. He left the contest with an upper-body injury, leaving the crease to Joey Daccord. Grubauer allowed two goals on 18 SOG. This was his 12th start of the season. He's been solid with his work, posting a 6-5-1 record, a 3.02 goals-against average, and a .894 save percentage. A significant injury to Grubauer will force Seattle to bring in reinforcement from the minors, while Daccord would carry an increased workload. He appears likely to start in Saturday's rematch against the Oilers.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Seattle Kraken PR
Victor Hedman Exits Early in Friday's Loss
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 28, 2026, 9:53 AM ETTampa Bay Lightning defenseman Victor Hedman (undisclosed) logged only 3:43 of action in Friday's 6-2 loss to the Ottawa Senators, Diandra Loux of The Hockey News reports. Hedman missed Wednesday's big matchup with Carolina due to illness and is now dealing with another health issue. Lightning head coach Jon Cooper said that the two were unrelated. After spending more than a decade as Tampa Bay's No. 1 defenseman, Hedman's workload has decreased to an average of 15:24 of ice time this season, delivering a major blow to his fantasy value. He has recorded six points (four goals, two assists), 22 SOG, and 25 blocks in 23 games. The Lightning captain should be regarded as questionable for Saturday's tilt against Florida.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Diandra Loux
Mark Stone Makes Early Exit Due to Injury Friday
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 28, 2026, 9:50 AM ETVegas Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (undisclosed) is questionable for Saturday's game against Montreal after being hurt Friday night. The Golden Knights kicked off a back-to-back with a 4-1 loss to San Jose and were without their captain for most of the third period. Stone exited the game for evaluation near the end of the second frame. He returned for the third but logged just three shifts. Although Stone has a lengthy injury history, he hasn't missed any games this season. The veteran forward has 11 goals and 12 assists in 27 outings. If Stone misses time, Ivan Barbashev could move back into the top six, while Victor Olofsson is also an option.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Sportsnet
Filip Hallander to Miss Multiple Weeks with MCL Sprain
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 27, 2026, 6:01 PM ETEdmonton Oilers left wing Filip Hallander (knee) won't be available for multiple weeks, Jamie Umbach of the Oilers' official site reports. He was diagnosed with an MCL sprain after being hurt in Tuesday's loss to Vegas. Hallander has one goal and 21 hits in 15 appearances with the Oilers this season. Max Jones will enter the lineup as Hallander's replacement on Friday against Seattle. This is a minor adjustment on the fourth line, so fantasy managers don't need to pay close attention to the situation.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Jamie Umbach
Zach Hyman Without Timeline for Return
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 27, 2026, 5:53 PM ETEdmonton Oilers winger Zach Hyman (migraine) doesn't have a timeline for his return, Jim Matheson of the Edmonton Journal reports. Hyman has been experiencing migraines that have affected his vision. He will sit out a third consecutive game on Friday against Seattle. Hyman recently missed five games due to a stiff neck. He was unavailable for six games at the start of the season due to an undisclosed injury. Because of these health issues, Hyman has appeared in just 14 games, posting four goals and two assists. With Hyman out of commission, Kasperi Kapanen has more fantasy appeal and has been busy in the two most recent games, recording one goal and two assists.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Jim Matheson
Chris Tanev Exits Early Friday with Lower-Body Injury
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 27, 2026, 5:39 PM ETToronto Maple Leafs defenseman Chris Tanev (lower body) didn't finish Friday's 3-1 win over Boston. He sustained a lower-body injury on a hit from Bruins forward Kastelic. Injuries have plagued Tanev all season, limiting him to 16 appearances. He has two points (one goal, one assist), six SOG, 33 blocks, and 10 hits. The Maple Leafs will likely bring Dakota Mermis back into the lineup if Tanev isn't available for Saturday's action against Pittsburgh. As a depth defenseman, Mermis has no fantasy value.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Sportsnet
David Pastrnak Sustains Lower-Body Injury Friday
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 27, 2026, 5:30 PM ETBoston Bruins right wing David Pastrnak (lower body) was forced to exit early on Friday against Toronto. With six minutes remaining in the first period, Pastrnak left the game with a non-contact lower-body injury. The team hopes to learn more about Pastrnak's injury Saturday. His absence would be a major blow to Boston. Pastrnak has once again been a scoring machine in 2026-27, recording 11 goals and 32 points in 25 games. If he misses time, the Bruins would need to adjust their top line and first power-play unit. Morgan Geekie would be a strong candidate to move into the top six.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Sportsnet
Matvei Michkov Scratched on Friday Due to "Internal Team Matter"
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 27, 2026, 5:22 PM ETPhiladelphia Flyers winger Matvei Michkov was scratched for Friday's tilt against Vancouver due to an "internal team matter." The Michkov situation in Philadelphia appears to be getting messier with each week. Recently, a report said he had requested a trade. Now, he has been removed from the team after logging a season-low 12:19 of ice time in Wednesday's loss to Washington. Despite a turbulent season, Michkov leads the Flyers with 20 points (11 goals, nine assists) in 27 games. It's unclear whether Michkov will return to the lineup when the team finishes a back-to-back on Saturday against the New York Islanders.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
Patrick Kane Placed on Injured Reserve
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 27, 2026, 5:14 PM ETChicago Blackhawks right wing Patrick Kane (lower body) was placed on Injured Reserve Friday. This rules him out for at least three games, starting with Friday's matchup against the New York Rangers. Kane injured his right foot/ankle area in Wednesday's victory over Seattle. Despite the Blackhawks' struggles, Kane has been productive, recording 18 points (two goals, 16 assists) in 22 games. He's done especially well in recent weeks, stringing together a six-game point streak. This week, the Blackhawks also lost Tyler Bertuzzi (illness), creating increased opportunities for players like Ryan Donato and Oliver Moore.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Sportsnet
K'Andre Miller Practices Friday
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 27, 2026, 12:31 PM ETCarolina Hurricanes defenseman K'Andre Miller (illness) participated in Friday's practice session, Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site reports. Miller wasn't feeling well on Wednesday and missed his first game of the season against Tampa Bay. In 24 appearances this season, Miller hasn't made much of an offensive impact, but he's been highly effective for the Hurricanes. The 26-year-old boasts a plus-15 rating, along with eight points (one goal, seven assists), 38 SOG, 21 blocks, and 27 hits. Miller's offensive production should increase over the course of the season, given that his shooting percentage is currently very low at 2.6.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Walt Ruff
Vincent Desharnais Activated From Injured Reserve
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 27, 2026, 12:26 PM ETWashington Capitals defenseman Vincent Desharnais (appendectomy) was activated from Injured Reserve Friday. Desharnais is set to end a 13-game absence on Friday against Florida. He's been out of the lineup since mid-October, missing time after undergoing an appendectomy. While Desharnais is not a player who should draw fantasy attention, he had a good start to the season with Washington, recording three assists, 14 blocks, 22 hits, and a plus-nine rating in 9 games. He's averaging a career-high 19:25 of ice time this season.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Washington Capitals
Capitals Place Jordan Kyrou on Injured Reserve
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 27, 2026, 12:23 PM ETWashington Capitals right wing Jordan Kyrou (upper body) was moved to Injured Reserve Friday. He will miss a second consecutive game on Friday against the Florida Panthers and also won't be in action against his former team, the St. Louis Blues, on Saturday. Kyrou made a strong start at his new club, but went seven consecutive games without a point before being sidelined by an upper-body injury. He has five goals and 14 assists in 21 games this season. Kyrou's absence from the lineup gives Anthony Beauvillier an opportunity to log more ice time.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Washington Capitals
Zach Benson, Noah Ostlund Won't Play Friday
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 27, 2026, 12:00 PM ETBuffalo Sabres forwards Zach Benson (upper body) and Noah Ostlund (undisclosed) won't play in Friday's contest against Pittsburgh, Rachel Lenzi of The Buffalo News reports. The two have been ever-present in the Sabres' lineup until now and will be missing for the first time this season. Benson is the bigger loss, ranking third on the team with 23 points (five goals, 18 assists) in 25 games. Ostlund has 15 points (five goals, 10 assists) in 25 outings. Josh Doan is expected to move to the first line, increasing his fantasy appeal.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Rachel Lenzi
Colton Sissons Set to Return Friday
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 27, 2026, 11:50 AM ETToronto Maple Leafs forward Colton Sissons (lower body) will return to action Friday afternoon against the Boston Bruins, TSN's Mark Masters reports. The Maple Leafs' offense will get a significant boost, as Kirill Marchenko (lower body) also returns. Sissons has recorded six points, 19 SOG, and 38 hits in 19 games this season. Toronto has largely missed his physicality, but Sissons has shown he can contribute offensively as well. He's well-positioned to make a mark in Friday's game, joining John Tavares and Gavin McKenna on the second line.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Mark Masters
Kyle Palmieri Ruled Out for 6-8 Months
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 27, 2026, 11:44 AM ETNew York Islanders right wing Kyle Palmieri (knee) will miss 6-8 months, the team announced Friday. Palmieri was injured in Monday's 4-2 loss to Toronto and has been diagnosed with a torn ACL and meniscus in his right knee. It's a horrible blow for a player who missed most of last season with a torn ACL in his left knee. Palmieri will finish his 2026-27 campaign with nine points (four goals, five assists) in 23 games. Calum Ritchie has taken his spot in the lineup and looks set to see more regular action moving forward.--Taavi Pailk
Source: New York Islanders
Mathieu Olivier Out Week-to-Week
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 26, 2026, 5:59 PM ETColumbus Blue Jackets right wing Mathieu Olivier (upper body) is week-to-week, The Athletic's Aaron Portzline reports. He's set for a multi-game absence after suffering an upper-body injury in Monday's contest against New Jersey. A rematch with the Devils on Wednesday marked Olivier's first absence of the season. With Olivier on the shelf, the Blue Jackets lose a forward who likes to throw his body around. The 29-year-old leads the team with 62 hits in 22 games. His offensive work has resulted in three goals and three assists.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Aaron Portzline
Denton Mateychuk Not Expected to Play Friday
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 26, 2026, 5:48 PM ETColumbus Blue Jackets defenseman Denton Mateychuk (concussion) is expected to sit out Friday's clash against Detroit, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reports. A hit to the head in Wednesday's loss to New Jersey sent Mateychuk to concussion protocol, and he wasn't on the ice at Thursday's practice. Mateychuk has earned seven points (four goals, three assists) in 22 games this season and has recorded 29 blocks. Erik Gudbranson is poised to enter the lineup as his replacement. While Gudbranson offers less offense than Mateychuk, he brings a more physical presence, averaging two blocks and one hit per game.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Aaron Portzline
Gabe Perreault Ruled Out for 4-6 Weeks
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 26, 2026, 5:37 PM ETNew York Rangers winger Gabe Perreault (lower body) will be sidelined for 4-6 weeks, Mollie Walker of the New York Post reports. The Rangers have several forwards on the shelf, and Perreault will join them until at least late December. Only Alexis Lafreniere (10) has scored more goals than Perreault for the Rangers this season. He has seven goals on 46 SOG. In 24 outings, the 21-year-old has also contributed four assists. With Perreault unavailable, Jaroslav Chmelar could see more ice time until the holiday break, particularly if Pavel Dorofeyev (lower body) remains sidelined.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Mollie Walker
Jack Roslovic Likely to Remain Out Friday
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 26, 2026, 5:30 PM ETToronto Maple Leafs forward Jack Roslovic (upper body) will likely miss a second straight game on Friday against Boston, TSN's Mark Masters reports. The 29-year-old entered the week carrying an upper-body injury. With Toronto opening a back-to-back Friday, Roslovic could be sidelined for both games. Roslovic has been one of the best free-agent pickups of the year, recording 23 points (nine goals, 14 assists). While Roslovic's absence is a blow to the Maple Leafs, Kirill Marchenko (lower body) is on track to return against Boston and will boost the offense.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Mark Masters
Beckett Sennecke to Return Friday
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 26, 2026, 5:22 PM ETAnaheim Ducks winger Beckett Sennecke (upper body) will return to action on Friday against Los Angeles, Zach Cavanagh of The Sporting Tribune reports. The exciting winger has been sidelined for three games with an upper-body injury. Sennecke has been among Anaheim's best forwards this season, posting 12 goals and 14 assists in 22 games. He's had 11 power-play points (five goals, six assists). Sennecke averages over 20 minutes of ice time and looks set to remain a core piece of the Ducks' offense for the foreseeable future.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Zach Cavanagh