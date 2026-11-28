Davante Adams Not Ready to Open Practice Window Yet
Nov 28, 2026, 12:06 PM ETLos Angeles Rams star wide receiver Davante Adams (hamstring) is not ready to open his 21-day practice window yet, according to Nate Atkins of The Athletic. It is unclear when Adams will be ready to return from Injured Reserve. It means that Adams will not be ready for the team's Week 13 showdown against the Kansas City Chiefs, and it remains to be seen if he can play in another massive game in Week 14 against the division-rival San Francisco 49ers on Dec. 13. The 33-year-old veteran has not played since injuring his hamstring on Oct. 18 in the loss to the division-rival Arizona Cardinals. His status is even more important to the Rams' offense now that Puka Nacua (knee, toe) is not expected to return in the regular season or postseason after having knee surgery. The good news for Adams is that he has not suffered a setback in his recovery from a hamstring injury. However, fantasy managers who have been holding the veteran pass-catcher must remain patient as the fantasy playoffs quickly approach. Until Adams is able to return, Konata Mumpfield should operate as the Rams' No. 1 wideout, putting him in play as a flex option again in Week 13 against the Chiefs. Adams, a six-time Pro Bowler, had a league-high 14 touchdowns in 2025 in his first year with the Rams, and he had 30 catches on 49 targets for 480 yards and four TDs in six games before landing on IR.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Athletic - Nate Atkins
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J.J. McCarthy Searching for More Touchdowns Against Colts
Nathan Harvey
Nov 28, 2026, 12:04 PM ETNew York Giants quarterback J.J. McCarthy will look to find the end zone more often in Week 12 as the team travels to take on the Indianapolis Colts. In four starts this season, McCarthy has completed 73 of 121 pass attempts for 845 yards, with just two touchdowns and one interception, averaging 12.2 fantasy points per game. He has scored only three touchdowns in five games, the fewest among starting quarterbacks on a per-game basis, and his touchdown-per-pass-attempt rate of 2.1% also ranks last. With Jameis Winston stealing quarterback sneak looks at the goal line and the offense struggling to move the ball over the last three games, McCarthy has not been able to produce startable fantasy numbers. He will look to bounce back against a Colts defense that has allowed the 12th most fantasy points to quarterbacks this season. While McCarthy faces a vulnerable defense, he should be considered a QB3 for fantasy in Week 12.--Nathan Harvey
Source: RotoBaller
Josh Cameron an Intriguing FLEX as Week 12 Injury Replacement
Seth Quinn
Nov 28, 2026, 12:00 PM ETJacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Josh Cameron finally has a chance to break out with Parker Washington (shoulder) out in Week 12 against the Tennessee Titans. The Titans' pass defense has been one of the worst in the NFL this season, proven by the Jaguars' passing offense dominating them just two weeks ago. Washington was the main beneficiary of that, but with him now out, Cameron is one of multiple options that could step up hugely on Sunday. The rookie receiver has shown flashes this season in limited play time, but may now finally get the play time necessary to be fantasy relevant. He has three touchdowns on the season, and has caught three passes in each of the last two games. His snap share has a chance to massively increase from the 30-50% he has hovered between all season. Cameron is a risky, yet exciting starting Flex in Week 12.--Seth Quinn - RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller WR Rankings
Chris Rodriguez Jr. a Low-End RB2 in Sudden Starting Role
Seth Quinn
Nov 28, 2026, 11:53 AM ETJacksonville Jaguars running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. is suddenly an interesting fantasy option in Week 12 against the Tennessee Titans. Bhayshul Tuten (ankle/foot) did not practice all week and has been ruled out for Sunday, making the 27-year-old back a legitimate option for fantasy managers. He has averaged just 6.3 carries per game this season, but now has a chance for high volume in what should be an easy victory for the Jaguars. The Titans do rank 19th against the run, much better comparatively to their 32nd rank against the pass, meaning the passing game will likely be relied on early. However, game script should favor Rodriguez Jr. later in the game, giving him a solid floor. He may be a bit touchdown-dependent in terms of upside, but Rodriguez Jr. should be viewed as a solid starting fantasy option in Week 12.--Seth Quinn - RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller RB Rankings
Trevor Lawrence Among Top-Tier QB Options in Week 12
Seth Quinn
Nov 28, 2026, 11:47 AM ETJacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence has the best possible matchup in the Tennessee Titans in Week 12. The 27-year-old QB will face the division rival a second time in three weeks, but this time without star receiver Parker Washington (shoulder) and star running back Bhayshul Tuten (ankle/foot). Lawrence is still a top option in fantasy due to the Titans being ranked dead last in fantasy points allowed to quarterbacks this season, and he also had a huge outing in Week 10, putting up 352 passing yards and three touchdowns. The Jaguars have depth at receiver with Josh Cameron and Brian Thomas Jr. ready to step up, so Lawrence should have no problem overcoming the loss of Washington. Chris Rodriguez Jr. should also help keep the running game afloat. Lawrence is a must-start in Week 12 despite some key offensive injuries around him.--Seth Quinn - RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller QB Rankings
New York Jets D/ST Is a Strong Start Against Miami
Bruno Mulé
Nov 28, 2026, 11:32 AM ETThe New York Jets D/ST faces a Miami Dolphins offense that will start quarterback Kyle McCord for the third straight game. McCord has taken five sacks and thrown zero touchdown passes in his first two starts. New York sacked Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert six times last week, with David Bailey getting two to bring his season total to 9.5. The Jets still have to contend with Ollie Gordon II, who ran for 103 yards in the first meeting. Defensive tackle David Onyemata (abdomen) practiced in full Friday and is questionable. He told the New York Post he expects to play Sunday. The Jets still need to activate him from injured reserve. His return could help New York contain Gordon and force McCord to throw more often. The pass rush makes RotoBaller's D/ST5 a strong start in Week 12 even if Onyemata remains on injured reserve.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Oscar Delp Could See Increased Opportunities in Week 12
Dakota Legg
Nov 28, 2026, 11:31 AM ETNew Orleans Saints tight end Oscar Delp caught his lone target for six yards in Week 11's loss to the Bears. The rookie third-rounder has been stuck behind Juwan Johnson and Noah Fant on the depth chart, though Johnson (hamstring) has been ruled out and Fant (calf) is questionable to face Cincinnati. If both are unable to play, Delp would step in as the Saints' TE1 against a Bengals defense allowing the ninth-most fantasy points per game to tight ends. As a prospect, Delp was viewed as a quick, soft-handed pass catcher who could eventually offer some upside as a receiver. For now, he would be a hard-to-trust option, as his best performance of the season has been two catches for 10 yards. Delp is currently TE47 in RotoBaller's rankings, though that could improve if he is the only tight end available.--Dakota Legg - RotoBaller
Source: NFL.com
Noah Fant a Risky Streaming Option if Healthy Against Cincinnati
Dakota Legg
Nov 28, 2026, 11:28 AM ETNew Orleans Saints tight end Noah Fant saw five targets in Week 11, hauling in two catches for 19 yards in the loss to Chicago. Through the first three weeks of the season, Fant recorded eight receptions for 66 yards and three touchdowns, but he has since been phased out of the offense, with just six catches for 49 yards over his six last games. He is currently listed as questionable to face his former team this week while dealing with a calf injury. Fellow tight end Juwan Johnson (hamstring) has already been ruled out for Week 12 against the Bengals, which would put Fant and rookie tight end Oscar Delp next in line for the Saints' tight end rotation. Cincinnati allows the ninth-most points per game to opposing tight ends, and if Fant is able to suit up, he would be a touchdown-dependent option. However, managers can likely find a better option on waivers this week. He comes in at TE29 in RotoBaller's rankings.--Dakota Legg - RotoBaller
Source: Pro Football Reference
Jason Sanders Is in the Week 12 Starting Mix
Bruno Mulé
Nov 28, 2026, 11:25 AM ETNew York Jets kicker Jason Sanders checks in at K12 in RotoBaller's Week 12 rankings for Sunday's visit to Hard Rock Stadium to face the Miami Dolphins. Through Week 11, the Dolphins allowed 3.9 trips to the red zone per game and the Jets had the league's lowest red-zone touchdown rate. That combination gives Sanders chances when New York moves the ball and struggles to finish. The Jets scored 25 points in the first meeting and Sanders made one of two field goals, so a decent scoring day for New York can still leave him with modest volume. He has made 27 of 30 field goals this season, including five from 50 yards or longer. His range gives New York an option if drives stall short of the red zone. Sanders is a viable one-week stream in 12-team leagues, with Miami giving New York opportunities for multiple attempts.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Mason Taylor Is a Deep-League Option Against Miami
Bruno Mulé
Nov 28, 2026, 11:24 AM ETNew York Jets tight end Mason Taylor caught five passes for 62 yards and two touchdowns in the first meeting with the Miami Dolphins. The Jets used two or more tight ends on 47.1% of their plays in that game, giving Taylor a chance to stay involved alongside Kenyon Sadiq. Taylor has drawn five red-zone targets since Week 6, a useful role when the Jets lean on their running game. He saw two targets last week and Sadiq drew three against the Los Angeles Chargers, so there may be few chances to go around again on Sunday. Miami has been around league average in yards per target allowed to tight ends over its last six games. At TE34 in RotoBaller's weekend rankings, Taylor is a fallback in deep leagues that start two tight ends, where his scoring-area work is the main reason to consider him.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Geno Smith Is a Superflex Fallback Against Miami
Bruno Mulé
Nov 28, 2026, 11:23 AM ETNew York Jets quarterback Geno Smith threw for 287 yards and three touchdowns in his first meeting with the Miami Dolphins. New York trailed throughout the second half in Week 7 and leaned more on Smith than it needed to in last week's win over the Los Angeles Chargers. Smith threw three touchdowns again in that game, finishing with 176 yards on just 21 attempts. Miami's run defense gives the Jets a reason to lean on Breece Hall and Braelon Allen again Sunday, and the Dolphins have allowed just two touchdown passes over their last three games. That makes it harder to count on Smith repeating last week's scoring output on so few throws. RotoBaller ranks Smith QB25 in its weekend update. The first meeting shows what he can do if called on to throw more often, making him a fallback in Superflex this week.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Adonai Mitchell Has Deep-League Flex Upside in Miami
Bruno Mulé
Nov 28, 2026, 11:21 AM ETNew York Jets wide receiver Adonai Mitchell has a favorable downfield matchup against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday. Miami has given up the ninth-most deep passing yards over its last five games. More than a third of Mitchell's targets have come on deep throws this season, so that weakness suits his role. Mitchell caught two passes for 30 yards on just three targets against the Los Angeles Chargers after drawing at least seven looks in each of his previous three games. One of those outings was a career-high 142-yard effort with a touchdown against the Las Vegas Raiders, which shows what he can do when the targets are there. New York has reason to stay run-heavy in Miami after leaning on its backs last week. Mitchell is a deep-league flex for managers who need a big-play option and can live with another light target total.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Garrett Wilson Is a WR2 Against Miami
Bruno Mulé
Nov 28, 2026, 11:20 AM ETNew York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson was held to two catches for 26 yards when he faced the Miami Dolphins in Week 7. Omar Cooper Jr. (ankle, groin) led New York with 115 receiving yards in that meeting and has been ruled out for the rematch after missing practice Thursday and Friday. Wilson leads the Jets with 672 receiving yards this season. He also led the team with 39 yards on five targets last week, when the offense leaned on the run against the Los Angeles Chargers. New York could keep the passing volume down on Sunday. Miami has allowed the seventh-most yards per target to outside receivers over its last five games, giving Wilson a chance to do more with a similar workload. He ranks WR17 in RotoBaller's weekend update and could finish higher if the Jets have to throw to catch up.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Braelon Allen Is a Flex Option Against Miami
Bruno Mulé
Nov 28, 2026, 11:18 AM ETNew York Jets running back Braelon Allen rushed for 104 yards and caught six passes in the first meeting with the Miami Dolphins. Breece Hall missed that game, so the better guide for Sunday's rematch is that Allen still ran for 75 yards on 16 carries alongside Hall in last week's win over the Los Angeles Chargers. Miami has allowed the seventh-most rushing yards to running backs this season, giving New York a reason to keep both backs involved on the ground. Allen caught one pass against the Chargers, and Hall's presence makes it tougher to project a repeat of the receiving work Allen got against Miami in October. The Jets ran the ball 37 times against Los Angeles, enough to support both backs as rushers. A similar workload would make Allen a viable flex in half-PPR or standard leagues with 12 or more teams.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Breece Hall Has a Strong RB2 Matchup in Miami
Bruno Mulé
Nov 28, 2026, 11:17 AM ETNew York Jets running back Breece Hall gets his first look at the Miami Dolphins this season after sitting out their Week 7 meeting. Hall turned 23 touches into 100 scrimmage yards against the Los Angeles Chargers last week. He caught all three of his targets and scored through the air while Braelon Allen handled a sizable share of the carries. Hall played nearly two-thirds of the offensive snaps in Los Angeles and stayed involved as a receiver even though the Jets never trailed. Miami has allowed the fifth-most receptions to running backs this season, giving Hall a chance to build on that receiving work even if New York stays run-heavy on Sunday. Allen's place in the rotation limits Hall's ceiling on the ground. The catches give Hall another way to produce against Miami and make him a solid RB2 in PPR for Week 12.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Washington Commanders D/ST a Top Option Against Cardinals
Kyle McCarthy
Nov 28, 2026, 11:15 AM ETThe Washington Commanders defense had one of the more impressive performances of the season in Week 11's win over the Bengals, holding Cincinnati to its second-fewest points and third-fewest total yards of the year. Washington snapped their seven-game streak of at least one takeaway, arguably making the performance even more impressive. The Commanders' run defense continues to be a strength, as the Bengals posted a miserable 8% success rate on 13 run plays. Commanders' defensive coordinator Daronte Jones has transformed the defense since Week 6, allowing 18.8 points per game after allowing 29.8 points per game over the first five weeks. Washington now draws a much less challenging matchup in Week 12 against former Washington Commander Josh Johnson and the Arizona Cardinals, who made his first start of the season last week against the Chiefs and generated only seven points and 205 total yards of offense. Washington is RotoBaller's No. 2-ranked defense for Week 12.--Kyle McCarthy
Source: RotoBaller
Devaughn Vele Remains a Difficult Fantasy Option to Trust Against Bengals
Dakota Legg
Nov 28, 2026, 11:14 AM ETNew Orleans Saints wide receiver Devaughn Vele recorded seven receptions for 76 yards in Week 11's loss to the Bears. Vele took a step back in Week 10 against the Panthers as rookie receiver Jordyn Tyson absorbed 11 receptions, but with Tyson playing only 50% of the snaps against Chicago, Vele was able to take advantage. He once again led the receivers in snap percentage at 89%, and his seven receptions tied his season high from Week 1. Vele will continue to be on the field for the Saints on nearly every snap, but his production remains directly tied to how New Orleans uses Tyson in the passing attack. Vele does have an opportunity to remain involved in some capacity against a Bengals defense allowing 222.4 passing yards per game, ranking 18th in the league. However, he is a difficult option to trust given his newly inconsistent role and comes in at WR54 in RotoBaller's rankings this week.--Dakota Legg - RotoBaller
Source: NFL.com
Drew Stevens A Solid Kicker Option in Week 12 Against Cardinals
Kyle McCarthy
Nov 28, 2026, 11:12 AM ETWashington Commanders rookie kicker Drew Stevens had the best game of his young career in Week 11's win over the Bengals, drilling an extra point and five field goals, including the game-winner from 26 yards out. The undrafted rookie out of Iowa hasn't missed a kick under 50 yards this season and has only missed one field goal in total since Week 2. Stevens is also one of 10 kickers this season with multiple games of 15+ fantasy points. Attached to Jayden Daniels and a Washington offense well capable of moving the ball, Stevens is a solid kicker to own in fantasy and is RotoBaller's 11th-ranked kicker for Week 12.--Kyle McCarthy
Source: RotoBaller
Chig Okonkwo Ranks as Borderline TE1 for Week 12
Kyle McCarthy
Nov 28, 2026, 11:11 AM ETWashington Commanders tight end Chig Okonkwo has recorded 60-plus receiving yards three times in eight games after doing so only six times in 68 games for the Tennessee Titans. Since Jayden Daniels returned in Week 5, Okonkwo has recorded the seventh-most receiving yards among tight ends and ranks as the TE13 in fantasy points per game (9.5). The 27-year-old has yet to find the end zone as a Commander and has only one red zone target on the season, limiting some of his upside. Okonkwo will have another favorable matchup in Week 12 against a Cardinals defense that has allowed the third-most fantasy points per game to tight ends and ranks as RotoBaller's TE13.--Kyle McCarthy
Source: RotoBaller
Jalen McMillan Practicing Again Saturday
Rare Saturday practice for Bucs ahead of Carolina game Monday — Jacob Parrish and Josiah Trotter again practicing, as is Jalen McMillan. No Winfield or Morrison, so they’ll be ruled out today. Elijah Simmons (concussion) is working full contact. Tez Johnson is back after dealing… pic.twitter.com/BnbEnkrD5U— Greg Auman (@gregauman) November 28, 2026
Nov 28, 2026, 11:09 AM ET
Antonio Williams Profiles as High-Upside Play in Week 12
Kyle McCarthy
Nov 28, 2026, 11:09 AM ETWashington Commanders rookie wide receiver Antonio Williams had his big breakout game in Monday night's win over the Bengals, hauling in nine of his 11 targets for 122 yards. Williams was involved throughout the game with three catches in the first quarter in addition to multiple end zone targets in the second half, but the rookie third-rounder erupted in the fourth quarter with 93 yards, the most by a rookie in a fourth quarter since 2020. Williams has comfortably led Washington in routes since the bye in Week 7, and now the usage is starting to follow. Williams will look for a repeat performance in Week 12 against an Arizona Cardinals defense that is allowing the 13th most fantasy points per game to wide receivers. Williams has the opportunity to emerge as Jayden Daniels' WR1 for the rest of the season and profiles as a high-upside WR2 for Sunday's matchup in Arizona.--Kyle McCarthy
Source: RotoBaller