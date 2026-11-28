Garrett Wilson Is a WR2 Against Miami
Nov 28, 2026, 11:20 AM ETNew York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson was held to two catches for 26 yards when he faced the Miami Dolphins in Week 7. Omar Cooper Jr. (ankle, groin) led New York with 115 receiving yards in that meeting and has been ruled out for the rematch after missing practice Thursday and Friday. Wilson leads the Jets with 672 receiving yards this season. He also led the team with 39 yards on five targets last week, when the offense leaned on the run against the Los Angeles Chargers. New York could keep the passing volume down on Sunday. Miami has allowed the seventh-most yards per target to outside receivers over its last five games, giving Wilson a chance to do more with a similar workload. He ranks WR17 in RotoBaller's weekend update and could finish higher if the Jets have to throw to catch up.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
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Adonai Mitchell Has Deep-League Flex Upside in Miami
Bruno Mulé
Nov 28, 2026, 11:21 AM ETNew York Jets wide receiver Adonai Mitchell has a favorable downfield matchup against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday. Miami has given up the ninth-most deep passing yards over its last five games. More than a third of Mitchell's targets have come on deep throws this season, so that weakness suits his role. Mitchell caught two passes for 30 yards on just three targets against the Los Angeles Chargers after drawing at least seven looks in each of his previous three games. One of those outings was a career-high 142-yard effort with a touchdown against the Las Vegas Raiders, which shows what he can do when the targets are there. New York has reason to stay run-heavy in Miami after leaning on its backs last week. Mitchell is a deep-league flex for managers who need a big-play option and can live with another light target total.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Braelon Allen Is a Flex Option Against Miami
Bruno Mulé
Nov 28, 2026, 11:18 AM ETNew York Jets running back Braelon Allen rushed for 104 yards and caught six passes in the first meeting with the Miami Dolphins. Breece Hall missed that game, so the better guide for Sunday's rematch is that Allen still ran for 75 yards on 16 carries alongside Hall in last week's win over the Los Angeles Chargers. Miami has allowed the seventh-most rushing yards to running backs this season, giving New York a reason to keep both backs involved on the ground. Allen caught one pass against the Chargers, and Hall's presence makes it tougher to project a repeat of the receiving work Allen got against Miami in October. The Jets ran the ball 37 times against Los Angeles, enough to support both backs as rushers. A similar workload would make Allen a viable flex in half-PPR or standard leagues with 12 or more teams.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Breece Hall Has a Strong RB2 Matchup in Miami
Bruno Mulé
Nov 28, 2026, 11:17 AM ETNew York Jets running back Breece Hall gets his first look at the Miami Dolphins this season after sitting out their Week 7 meeting. Hall turned 23 touches into 100 scrimmage yards against the Los Angeles Chargers last week. He caught all three of his targets and scored through the air while Braelon Allen handled a sizable share of the carries. Hall played nearly two-thirds of the offensive snaps in Los Angeles and stayed involved as a receiver even though the Jets never trailed. Miami has allowed the fifth-most receptions to running backs this season, giving Hall a chance to build on that receiving work even if New York stays run-heavy on Sunday. Allen's place in the rotation limits Hall's ceiling on the ground. The catches give Hall another way to produce against Miami and make him a solid RB2 in PPR for Week 12.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Devaughn Vele Remains a Difficult Fantasy Option to Trust Against Bengals
Dakota Legg
Nov 28, 2026, 11:14 AM ETNew Orleans Saints wide receiver Devaughn Vele recorded seven receptions for 76 yards in Week 11's loss to the Bears. Vele took a step back in Week 10 against the Panthers as rookie receiver Jordyn Tyson absorbed 11 receptions, but with Tyson playing only 50% of the snaps against Chicago, Vele was able to take advantage. He once again led the receivers in snap percentage at 89%, and his seven receptions tied his season high from Week 1. Vele will continue to be on the field for the Saints on nearly every snap, but his production remains directly tied to how New Orleans uses Tyson in the passing attack. Vele does have an opportunity to remain involved in some capacity against a Bengals defense allowing 222.4 passing yards per game, ranking 18th in the league. However, he is a difficult option to trust given his newly inconsistent role and comes in at WR54 in RotoBaller's rankings this week.--Dakota Legg - RotoBaller
Source: NFL.com
Jalen McMillan Practicing Again Saturday
Rare Saturday practice for Bucs ahead of Carolina game Monday — Jacob Parrish and Josiah Trotter again practicing, as is Jalen McMillan. No Winfield or Morrison, so they’ll be ruled out today. Elijah Simmons (concussion) is working full contact. Tez Johnson is back after dealing… pic.twitter.com/BnbEnkrD5U— Greg Auman (@gregauman) November 28, 2026
Nov 28, 2026, 11:09 AM ET
Malik Nabers Remains Heavily Involved In New York's Passing Game
Ryan O'Bleness
Nov 28, 2026, 11:08 AM ETNew York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers drew a team-high 12 targets in a 23-18 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 11, and led the team in receptions (seven), receiving yards (55) and receiving touchdowns (one) in the game. Nabers has appeared in all 10 games for the Giants in 2026, and leads the team in targets (97), receptions (65) and receiving yards (747). Nabers is second on the team in receiving touchdowns with three, trailing only tight end Isaiah Likely's seven. According to RotoBaller, Nabers ranked 14th among NFL wide receivers with 123.2 total fantasy points scored in half-PPR formats. He also ranks 17th among wideouts with 12.3 fantasy points per game. While quarterback J.J. McCarthy needs to have better accuracy, Nabers will remain heavily involved in New York's passing game and should be in all lineups.--Ryan O'Bleness
Source: Pro Football Reference
Treylon Burks Profiles as Deep-League Option in Week 12
Kyle McCarthy
Nov 28, 2026, 11:06 AM ETWashington Commanders wide receiver Treylon Burks has recorded four catches (six targets) for 57 yards over the last two weeks after a season-high 81 yards against the Eagles in Week 8. Burks' production has expectedly fallen back a bit in recent weeks as other Washington pass catchers have emerged. The 26-year-old continues to run a solid number of routes alongside rookie Antonio Williams and veteran Stefon Diggs, but is a more volatile option for fantasy. Burks draws a favorable matchup against a Cardinals defense that has allowed the 13th most fantasy points per game to wide receivers this season and offers some deep league flex appeal.--Kyle McCarthy
Source: RotoBaller
Jordyn Tyson Looks to Bounce Back After Disappointing Week 11
Dakota Legg
Nov 28, 2026, 11:05 AM ETNew Orleans Saints wide receiver Jordyn Tyson recorded only one catch for six yards on two targets in Week 11's loss to the Bears. It was a disappointing performance after an 11-reception, 80-yard outing against the Panthers the week prior. One important thing to note is that Tyson played just 50% of the snaps, down from 71% the previous week. Though he did not carry an injury designation into the game, Tyson had been working through a chest issue while also recovering from his hamstring injury, which may have played a role in the reduced workload. He looks to bounce back against a Bengals defense that allows 222.4 passing yards per game, ranking 18th in the league. Tyson operates as the WR2 in an offense that tends to funnel targets to fifth-year receiver Chris Olave, so there will need to be evidence that Tyler Shough and the Saints' passing attack can support two fantasy receivers at once. Likely needing to keep up with the Bengals' elite offense this week, expect a higher target share for Tyson, and he carries plenty of upside and a very low floor as a boom-or-bust WR3.--Dakota Legg - RotoBaller
Source: NFL.com
Austin Ekeler Has Flex Appeal in Week 12 Against Cardinals
Kyle McCarthy
Nov 28, 2026, 11:04 AM ETWashington Commanders running back Austin Ekeler operated as the change-of-pace option behind Jacory Croskey-Merritt in his return during the team's Week 11 win over the Bengals. Ekeler played 35.9% of the snaps behind Croskey-Merritt and handled seven carries for a season-high 41 yards and caught two of three targets for 11 yards. It remains to be seen what the true split will be among the Washington running backs, as Rachaad White was the odd man out against Cincinnati. Croskey-Merritt will continue to operate as the primary runner while the 31-year-old Ekeler will likely continue to play on pass downs and spell Croskey-Merritt at times. Ekeler has notably recorded at least eight touches in four straight games, and if his role sticks in Week 12 against the Cardinals, he could have some low-end flex appeal, though the Cardinals have allowed the seventh-fewest receptions to opposing running backs this season. Ekeler ranks as RotoBaller's RB45 for Week 12.--Kyle McCarthy
Source: RotoBaller
Rachaad White Tough to Trust Against Cardinals in Week 12
Kyle McCarthy
Nov 28, 2026, 11:02 AM ETWashington Commanders running back Rachaad White did not record a touch in Week 11's win over the Bengals for the first time this season. The 27-year-old back was questionable during the week with a heel injury, but was ultimately cleared to play. It's unclear if the injury played a role in this reduction of snaps or if the return Jacory Croskey-Merritt phased him out. White did return two kicks for 48 yards, but played a season-low 20.3% of the offensive snaps with Croskey-Merritt returning and Austin Ekeler serving as the change of pace back. It's tough to trust White this week despite a favorable matchup against a Cardinals defense that has allowed the 13th-most fantasy points per game to running backs. White belongs on the bench until there is more clarity in the Washington backfield.--Kyle McCarthy
Source: RotoBaller
Jacory Croskey-Merritt A Solid RB2 Against Cardinals in Week 12
Kyle McCarthy
Nov 28, 2026, 11:01 AM ETWashington Commanders running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt made his return in Week 11 against the Bengals after missing the previous four games with a groin injury. Croskey-Merritt immediately led the backfield in his return, playing 42.2% of the snaps and recording 13 carries for 54 yards and a touchdown, along with two catches (three targets) for 23 yards. The second-year back ran well and handled three of the four running back carries inside the red zone for Washington. The 25-year-old should maintain his role as the primary runner for the Commanders in Week 12 and draws a favorable matchup against a Cardinals defense that is allowing the 10th most fantasy points per game to running backs over the last five games. Croskey-Merritt profiles as a solid RB2 this week.--Kyle McCarthy
Source: RotoBaller
Tony Pollard Continues Productive Campaign
Ryan O'Bleness
Nov 28, 2026, 10:58 AM ETTennessee Titans running back Tony Pollard has put together an impressive 2026 campaign, despite the struggles of the 1-9 team. Pollard has recorded 163 rushing attempts for 738 yards (4.5 yards per attempt) and six touchdowns, while adding 22 receptions (on 31 targets) for 136 yards (6.2 yards per catch) and an additional touchdown. Most recently, Pollard recorded 21 carries for 110 yards (5.2 yards per carry). He currently ranks 11th in the NFL in rushing yards. According to RotoBaller, Pollard ranks 15th among running backs with 15.0 fantasy points per game in half-PPR formats. Pollard is a productive, must-start player who sees high volume.--Ryan O'Bleness
Source: Pro Football Reference
Jayden Daniels A High-End QB1 Against Cardinals for Week 12
Kyle McCarthy
Nov 28, 2026, 10:57 AM ETWashington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels completed 65.7% of his passes for 289 yards and added six carries for 55 yards on the ground in last week's win over the Bengals. Daniels did not record a touchdown for the first time in a game this season, but still managed to rack up over 340 total yards and end up with a decent fantasy performance. The star quarterback is averaging 19.1 fantasy points per game, ranking as the QB6 on the season while leading the position in rushing yards (335) despite missing two and a half games. Daniels will look for another strong performance on the road in Week 12 against a reeling Arizona Cardinals defense that has allowed 30-plus points in four of the last five games and the fourth-most points per game to opposing quarterbacks. Daniels projects as a high-end QB1 for Week 12 in a plus matchup, ranking as RotoBaller's QB5.--Kyle McCarthy
Source: RotoBaller
Chris Olave Could See Another Heavy Workload Against Bengals
Dakota Legg
Nov 28, 2026, 10:53 AM ETNew Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave led all pass catchers with nine receptions for 102 yards in Week 11's loss to the Bears. It was a welcome bounce back for fantasy managers after a three-catch, 30-yard performance in Week 11, when the fifth-year wideout was out-targeted 13 to four by rookie receiver Jordyn Tyson. Olave topped 100 yards for the first time since Week 4, while his 15 targets against Chicago were also a season high. The Saints have trailed in all 27 games under head coach Kellen Moore, and could find themselves in another negative game script against Joe Burrow and the Bengals in Week 12. Though not ideal for New Orleans, that could mean another high-volume passing attack for Olave. There are questions about whether both Olave and Tyson can be supported on a weekly basis, but this will be put to the test against Cincinnati. Olave remains a low-end WR1, though fantasy managers would love to see him find the end zone for just the third time this season. He comes in at WR14 in RotoBaller's rankings this week.--Dakota Legg - RotoBaller
Source: Pro Football Reference
Jacory Croskey-Merritt Leading Washington's Backfield
Ryan O'Bleness
Nov 28, 2026, 10:50 AM ETAfter missing four games while on injured reserve with a groin injury, Washington Commanders running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt (groin) returned to the lineup in a 22-20 Week 11 win against the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday Night Football. While fellow halfback Austin Ekeler earned the start against the Bengals, Croskey-Merritt led the backfield with 28 offensive snaps played. He recorded 13 rushes for 54 yards (4.2 yards per carry) and a touchdown, while adding two receptions (on three targets) for 23 yards (11.5 yards per catch). Ekeler rushed seven times for 41 yards (5.9 yards per carry) and tallied two catches (on three targets) for three yards (1.5 yards per reception). Meanwhile, running back Rachaad White, who was dealing with a heel injury, played a season-low 15 snaps and did not get a single touch in Week 11. It seems evident that Croskey-Merritt is going to remain Washington's lead back after coming back from injury. In six appearances in 2026, Croskey-Merritt has amassed 80 carries for 293 yards (3.7 yards per attempt) and three touchdowns, while adding seven catches for 63 yards (9.0 yards per reception).--Ryan O'Bleness
Source: Pro Football Reference
Alvin Kamara Remains a Touchdown-Dependent Fantasy Option
Dakota Legg
Nov 28, 2026, 10:42 AM ETNew Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara recorded just two total touches for two yards but was able to find the end zone in Week 12's loss to the Bears. His lone reception came toward the end of the second quarter and was the only time the Saints were able to find the end zone against Chicago. His 11% snap share was a season low, and he continues to struggle with career-low efficiency, averaging just 3.2 yards per carry and a 36.0% success rate on rushing attempts this season. The Saints' backfield continues to be a mess for fantasy managers, with Travis Etienne Jr. getting the bulk of the carries and Kamara being utilized primarily in the red zone. Despite recording just seven touches over the last two weeks, Kamara has scored three times, which is the only reason he holds any fantasy appeal. He could find the end zone again against a Bengals defence that allows 126.5 rushing yards and nearly one rushing touchdown per game. His scoring potential puts Kamara at RB48 in RotoBaller's rankings this week.--Dakota Legg - RotoBaller
Source: Pro Football Reference
Bears Can Re-Sign Caleb Williams After 2026 Regular Season
Ryan O'Bleness
Nov 28, 2026, 10:37 AM ETChicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams can re-sign with the franchise after the 2026 regular season ends and before the 2026 playoffs begin, according to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk. As Florio points out, Article 7, Section 3(k)(1) of the current Collective Bargaining Agreement says, "A Rookie Contract for a Drafted Rookie may not be renegotiated, amended or altered in any way until after the final regular season game of the player's third contract year." Per Florio, the "common belief" is that a drafted player can get a second contract after his third season, but the key term is "regular season." The Bears are almost certain to make the playoffs, so the window to bring this mechanism up for negotiation could be brief. Williams is currently playing on a fully guaranteed, four-year, $39 million contract. Through eight appearances in 2026, Williams has completed 179 out of 262 passing attempts (68.3%) for 2,072 yards, 12 touchdowns and six interceptions. He has also recorded 171 rushing yards and two additional touchdowns on the ground.--Ryan O'Bleness
Source: Pro Football Talk - Mike Florio
Travis Etienne Jr. Still Searching for First Touchdown in Black and Gold
Dakota Legg
Nov 28, 2026, 10:29 AM ETNew Orleans Saints running back Travis Etienne Jr. rushed 14 times for 76 yards in Week 11's loss to the Bears. Etienne Jr. was the clear lead back in the Saints' offense, with no other running back recording more than a single carry, though it was Alvin Kamara who found the end zone on just two touches. Despite this, there were plenty of promising signs for the Clemson product, including season highs in rushing yards, attempts, and yards per carry (5.4). He now faces a Bengals team that has been susceptible to the run, allowing 126.5 rushing yards per game (24th in the league). Etienne Jr. remains a risky play, however, given the Saints' inconsistency in opening running lanes, Kamara's continued involvement around the goal line, and the potential for a negative game script against Cincinnati. Etienne Jr. has yet to find the end zone this season, and concerns regarding volume and involvement in scoring opportunities keep him in the RB3 conversation this week. He comes in at RB29 in RotoBaller's rankings.--Dakota Legg - RotoBaller
Source: Pro Football Reference
Low Production for Emeka Egbuka Continues
Ryan O'Bleness
Nov 28, 2026, 10:19 AM ETTampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Emeka Egbuka has recorded 33 receptions (on 59 targets) for 296 yards and two touchdowns, while adding three rushing attempts for 12 yards and an additional score, through eight games in 2026. Most recently, he tallied just two receptions (on five targets) for 18 yards and zero touchdowns in a 31-21 Week 11 loss to the Detroit Lions. Egbuka has not recorded more than 63 receiving yards in a game this season, and he has not surpassed 48 receiving yards in any of his past five appearances. According to RotoBaller, Egbuka averages 8.2 fantasy points per game in half-PPR scoring formats, which ranks 42nd among wide receivers. Tampa Bay's passing game has struggled this season under quarterbacks Baker Mayfield and Jalon Daniels, averaging just 143.1 passing yards per game, which ranks last in the NFL. Egbuka will continue to see targets, but the production has been disappointing for fantasy managers.--Ryan O'Bleness
Source: Pro Football Reference
C.J. Stroud A Strong Start Against Baltimore
Zach Thompson
Nov 28, 2026, 10:13 AM ETHouston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud has been one of the top QBs available in the last few weeks, and he'll look to stay hot in a home matchup against the Ravens. It was a while ago since they played on Thursday Night Football in Week 11, but Stroud threw for 194 yards, three touchdowns, and one interception in his last game and added 27 yards on six carries. He has 11 touchdown passes in his three games since the Week 8 bye and has averaged 263 passing yards per game in those three contests. He has multiple total touchdowns in seven straight games, and he'll look to keep rolling against a Ravens' defense that has allowed 11 QB touchdowns in its last five games. Stroud is RotoBaller's QB7 in the Week 12 rankings, so he is a great starting option in almost all formats.--Zach Thompson
Source: RotoBaller