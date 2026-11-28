Alvin Kamara Remains a Touchdown-Dependent Fantasy Option
Nov 28, 2026, 10:42 AM ETNew Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara recorded just two total touches for two yards but was able to find the end zone in Week 12's loss to the Bears. His lone reception came toward the end of the second quarter and was the only time the Saints were able to find the end zone against Chicago. His 11% snap share was a season low, and he continues to struggle with career-low efficiency, averaging just 3.2 yards per carry and a 36.0% success rate on rushing attempts this season. The Saints' backfield continues to be a mess for fantasy managers, with Travis Etienne Jr. getting the bulk of the carries and Kamara being utilized primarily in the red zone. Despite recording just seven touches over the last two weeks, Kamara has scored three times, which is the only reason he holds any fantasy appeal. He could find the end zone again against a Bengals defence that allows 126.5 rushing yards and nearly one rushing touchdown per game. His scoring potential puts Kamara at RB48 in RotoBaller's rankings this week.--Dakota Legg - RotoBaller
Source: Pro Football Reference
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Jalen McMillan Practicing Again Saturday
Rare Saturday practice for Bucs ahead of Carolina game Monday — Jacob Parrish and Josiah Trotter again practicing, as is Jalen McMillan. No Winfield or Morrison, so they’ll be ruled out today. Elijah Simmons (concussion) is working full contact. Tez Johnson is back after dealing… pic.twitter.com/BnbEnkrD5U— Greg Auman (@gregauman) November 28, 2026
Nov 28, 2026, 11:09 AM ET
Malik Nabers Remains Heavily Involved In New York's Passing Game
Ryan O'Bleness
Nov 28, 2026, 11:08 AM ETNew York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers drew a team-high 12 targets in a 23-18 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 11, and led the team in receptions (seven), receiving yards (55) and receiving touchdowns (one) in the game. Nabers has appeared in all 10 games for the Giants in 2026, and leads the team in targets (97), receptions (65) and receiving yards (747). Nabers is second on the team in receiving touchdowns with three, trailing only tight end Isaiah Likely's seven. According to RotoBaller, Nabers ranked 14th among NFL wide receivers with 123.2 total fantasy points scored in half-PPR formats. He also ranks 17th among wideouts with 12.3 fantasy points per game. While quarterback J.J. McCarthy needs to have better accuracy, Nabers will remain heavily involved in New York's passing game and should be in all lineups.--Ryan O'Bleness
Source: Pro Football Reference
Jordyn Tyson Looks to Bounce Back After Disappointing Week 11
Dakota Legg
Nov 28, 2026, 11:05 AM ETNew Orleans Saints wide receiver Jordyn Tyson recorded only one catch for six yards on two targets in Week 11's loss to the Bears. It was a disappointing performance after an 11-reception, 80-yard outing against the Panthers the week prior. One important thing to note is that Tyson played just 50% of the snaps, down from 71% the previous week. Though he did not carry an injury designation into the game, Tyson had been working through a chest issue while also recovering from his hamstring injury, which may have played a role in the reduced workload. He looks to bounce back against a Bengals defense that allows 222.4 passing yards per game, ranking 18th in the league. Tyson operates as the WR2 in an offense that tends to funnel targets to fifth-year receiver Chris Olave, so there will need to be evidence that Tyler Shough and the Saints' passing attack can support two fantasy receivers at once. Likely needing to keep up with the Bengals' elite offense this week, expect a higher target share for Tyson, and he carries plenty of upside and a very low floor as a boom-or-bust WR3.--Dakota Legg - RotoBaller
Source: NFL.com
Tony Pollard Continues Productive Campaign
Ryan O'Bleness
Nov 28, 2026, 10:58 AM ETTennessee Titans running back Tony Pollard has put together an impressive 2026 campaign, despite the struggles of the 1-9 team. Pollard has recorded 163 rushing attempts for 738 yards (4.5 yards per attempt) and six touchdowns, while adding 22 receptions (on 31 targets) for 136 yards (6.2 yards per catch) and an additional touchdown. Most recently, Pollard recorded 21 carries for 110 yards (5.2 yards per carry). He currently ranks 11th in the NFL in rushing yards. According to RotoBaller, Pollard ranks 15th among running backs with 15.0 fantasy points per game in half-PPR formats. Pollard is a productive, must-start player who sees high volume.--Ryan O'Bleness
Source: Pro Football Reference
Chris Olave Could See Another Heavy Workload Against Bengals
Dakota Legg
Nov 28, 2026, 10:53 AM ETNew Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave led all pass catchers with nine receptions for 102 yards in Week 12's loss to the Bears. It was a welcome bounce back for fantasy managers after a three catch, 30 yard performance in Week 11, when the fifth-year wideout was out-targeted 13-4 by rookie receiver Jordyn Tyson. Olave topped 100 yards for the first time since Week 4, while his 15 targets against Chicago were also a season high. The Saints have trailed in all 27 games under head coach Kellen Moore, and could find themselves in another negative game script against Joe Burrow and the Bengals in Week 12. Though not ideal for New Orleans, that could mean another high-volume passing attack for Olave. There are questions about whether both Olave and Tyson can be supported on a weekly basis, but this will be put to the test against Cincinnati. Olave remains a low-end WR1, though fantasy managers would love to see him find the end zone for just the third time this season. He comes in at WR14 in RotoBaller's rankings this week.--Dakota Legg - RotoBaller
Source: Pro Football Reference
Jacory Croskey-Merritt Leading Washington's Backfield
Ryan O'Bleness
Nov 28, 2026, 10:50 AM ETAfter missing four games while on injured reserve with a groin injury, Washington Commanders running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt (groin) returned to the lineup in a 22-20 Week 11 win against the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday Night Football. While fellow halfback Austin Ekeler earned the start against the Bengals, Croskey-Merritt led the backfield with 28 offensive snaps played. He recorded 13 rushes for 54 yards (4.2 yards per carry) and a touchdown, while adding two receptions (on three targets) for 23 yards (11.5 yards per catch). Ekeler rushed seven times for 41 yards (5.9 yards per carry) and tallied two catches (on three targets) for three yards (1.5 yards per reception). Meanwhile, running back Rachaad White, who was dealing with a heel injury, played a season-low 15 snaps and did not get a single touch in Week 11. It seems evident that Croskey-Merritt is going to remain Washington's lead back after coming back from injury. In six appearances in 2026, Croskey-Merritt has amassed 80 carries for 293 yards (3.7 yards per attempt) and three touchdowns, while adding seven catches for 63 yards (9.0 yards per reception).--Ryan O'Bleness
Source: Pro Football Reference
Bears Can Re-Sign Caleb Williams After 2026 Regular Season
Ryan O'Bleness
Nov 28, 2026, 10:37 AM ETChicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams can re-sign with the franchise after the 2026 regular season ends and before the 2026 playoffs begin, according to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk. As Florio points out, Article 7, Section 3(k)(1) of the current Collective Bargaining Agreement says, "A Rookie Contract for a Drafted Rookie may not be renegotiated, amended or altered in any way until after the final regular season game of the player's third contract year." Per Florio, the "common belief" is that a drafted player can get a second contract after his third season, but the key term is "regular season." The Bears are almost certain to make the playoffs, so the window to bring this mechanism up for negotiation could be brief. Williams is currently playing on a fully guaranteed, four-year, $39 million contract. Through eight appearances in 2026, Williams has completed 179 out of 262 passing attempts (68.3%) for 2,072 yards, 12 touchdowns and six interceptions. He has also recorded 171 rushing yards and two additional touchdowns on the ground.--Ryan O'Bleness
Source: Pro Football Talk - Mike Florio
Travis Etienne Jr. Still Searching for First Touchdown in Black and Gold
Dakota Legg
Nov 28, 2026, 10:29 AM ETNew Orleans Saints running back Travis Etienne Jr. rushed 14 times for 76 yards in Week 11's loss to the Bears. Etienne Jr. was the clear lead back in the Saints' offense, with no other running back recording more than a single carry, though it was Alvin Kamara who found the end zone on just two touches. Despite this, there were plenty of promising signs for the Clemson product, including season highs in rushing yards, attempts, and yards per carry (5.4). He now faces a Bengals team that has been susceptible to the run, allowing 126.5 rushing yards per game (24th in the league). Etienne Jr. remains a risky play, however, given the Saints' inconsistency in opening running lanes, Kamara's continued involvement around the goal line, and the potential for a negative game script against Cincinnati. Etienne Jr. has yet to find the end zone this season, and concerns regarding volume and involvement in scoring opportunities keep him in the RB3 conversation this week. He comes in at RB29 in RotoBaller's rankings.--Dakota Legg - RotoBaller
Source: Pro Football Reference
Low Production for Emeka Egbuka Continues
Ryan O'Bleness
Nov 28, 2026, 10:19 AM ETTampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Emeka Egbuka has recorded 33 receptions (on 59 targets) for 296 yards and two touchdowns, while adding three rushing attempts for 12 yards and an additional score, through eight games in 2026. Most recently, he tallied just two receptions (on five targets) for 18 yards and zero touchdowns in a 31-21 Week 11 loss to the Detroit Lions. Egbuka has not recorded more than 63 receiving yards in a game this season, and he has not surpassed 48 receiving yards in any of his past five appearances. According to RotoBaller, Egbuka averages 8.2 fantasy points per game in half-PPR scoring formats, which ranks 42nd among wide receivers. Tampa Bay's passing game has struggled this season under quarterbacks Baker Mayfield and Jalon Daniels, averaging just 143.1 passing yards per game, which ranks last in the NFL. Egbuka will continue to see targets, but the production has been disappointing for fantasy managers.--Ryan O'Bleness
Source: Pro Football Reference
C.J. Stroud A Strong Start Against Baltimore
Zach Thompson
Nov 28, 2026, 10:13 AM ETHouston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud has been one of the top QBs available in the last few weeks, and he'll look to stay hot in a home matchup against the Ravens. It was a while ago since they played on Thursday Night Football in Week 11, but Stroud threw for 194 yards, three touchdowns, and one interception in his last game and added 27 yards on six carries. He has 11 touchdown passes in his three games since the Week 8 bye and has averaged 263 passing yards per game in those three contests. He has multiple total touchdowns in seven straight games, and he'll look to keep rolling against a Ravens' defense that has allowed 11 QB touchdowns in its last five games. Stroud is RotoBaller's QB7 in the Week 12 rankings, so he is a great starting option in almost all formats.--Zach Thompson
Source: RotoBaller
Tyler Shough Looks to Get Back on Track Against Bengals
Dakota Legg
Nov 28, 2026, 10:07 AM ETNew Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough completed 25-of-42 pass attempts for 222 yards, one touchdown, and one interception in Week 11's loss to the Bears. The second-year starter also added 34 yards on the ground on three attempts. His 59.5% completion rate was his second-lowest mark of the year, while his 42 attempts were his most since Week 3. Shough faced constant heat throughout the game, being sacked six times and facing pressure on 47.1% of dropbacks. He may not get much relief in Week 12, as he now faces a Bengals defense allowing 222.4 passing yards per game (16th) and averaging 2.9 sacks per game (seventh in the league). Shough has also gone four straight contests without throwing multiple touchdowns, something that will need to change if the Saints want to keep up with the Bengals on Sunday. Shough comes in at QB14 in RotoBaller's rankings this week.--Dakota Legg - RotoBaller
Source: Pro Football Reference
Woody Marks Ready to Return to Timeshare
Zach Thompson
Nov 28, 2026, 10:06 AM ETHouston Texans running back Woody Marks missed Week 11 with a concussion but has been able to clear the protocol in time to return for Week 12 against the Ravens. While he was out, David Montgomery returned from his IR stint and took over the backfield, and the two backs are expected to work in tandem this week. Marks showed limited upside in his starts with Montgomery sidelined, producing between 50 and 70 rushing yards in five straight games. When both backs were healthy early in the year, Marks worked as a passing-down option and also converted two short touchdown runs, and he could have value if he resumes goal-line duties and brings PPR value. Since his role is uncertain, he's only RotoBaller's No. 43 RB this week, which gives him flex appeal in deep leagues but leaves him on the bench in standard-sized leagues.--Zach Thompson
Source: RotoBaller
David Montgomery a Fringe Starter in Most Leagues
Zach Thompson
Nov 28, 2026, 10:01 AM ETHouston Texans running back David Montgomery had a big week in his return last week against the Colts, taking 26 carries for 107 rushing yards and adding three catches for 17 yards. The game script played out in his favor as the Texans played from ahead against the Colts, and Woody Marks (concussion) was unavailable. Marks has been cleared to return against the Ravens this week, and the two backs are set to share time in this favorable matchup. While the Ravens have been decent against RBs this season, they have allowed five RB touchdowns in the last three weeks. Montgomery showed he can pick up tough yardage last week, but his uncertain time share makes him a higher risk this week. He's RotoBaller's RB31 in Week 12, making him startable in a flex spot if you need him, even though he's not a lineup lock in standard-sized leagues.--Zach Thompson
Source: RotoBaller
Ladd McConkey's Value Rising Despite Week 12 QB Concerns
Will Brady
Nov 28, 2026, 9:58 AM ETLos Angeles Chargers wide receiver Ladd McConkey has had a disappointing 2026 season overall, as he's played in just seven games due to various injury issues and has struggled to produce even when healthy. However, the 25-year-old is coming off his best game of the season in Week 11, hauling in five catches for 37 yards and two touchdowns on eight targets against the New York Jets. McConkey has put up respectable performances in each of his last two outings, as he recorded four catches for 86 yards on six targets against the Los Angeles Rams in his last healthy game before Week 11. The Chargers will be without starting quarterback Justin Herbert (concussion) in Week 12, throwing McConkey's value for this week into question. Still, assuming Herbert is able to return in Week 13 and beyond, McConkey could re-emerge as a viable WR3/flex option for fantasy managers down the stretch.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
Xavier Hutchinson Looking To Bounce Back in Week 12
Zach Thompson
Nov 28, 2026, 9:51 AM ETHouston Texans wide receiver Xavier Hutchinson had been one of his team's most consistent receivers this season before a down game in Week 11. In that matchup against the Colts, he only had two catches on three targets for 13 yards. Before that down game, Hutchinson had at least three catches in eight of his last nine games and had found the end zone in three straight contests. While Marvin Harrison Jr. (hamstring) is ready to return, Kayshon Boutte (hip) is out for this week's matchup against the Ravens, leaving Hutchinson sharing playing time and targets with Tank Dell, Nico Collins and Harrison. QB C.J. Stroud has made Hutchinson enough of a priority this season to still give him decent upside, though. Hutchinson is RotoBaller's WR43 for Week 12, giving him flex appeal in deep leagues even though he isn't a starter in most standard-sized formats.--Zach Thompson
Source: RotoBaller
Commanders Expect Brandon Aiyuk to Play this Season
Will Brady
Nov 28, 2026, 9:48 AM ETThe Washington Commanders expect wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk to be available to play at some point this season, per Tom Pelissero of The Ringer. Aiyuk signed a practice squad deal with Washington earlier this week after being released by the San Francisco 49ers. The 28-year-old has not appeared in an NFL game since Week 7 of the 2024 season, when he suffered a major knee injury. Aiyuk originally missed time due to health, but he's spent the entire 2026 season locked in a contract-related standoff with San Francisco. Aiyuk was a highly productive player in his last fully healthy season, recording 75 catches for 1,342 yards and seven touchdowns on 105 targets across 16 games in 2023. Once activated by Washington, Aiyuk could step into the lead outside role vacated by injured Commanders wideout Terry McLaurin (knee).--Will Brady
Source: The Ringer - Tom Pelissero
Marvin Harrison Jr. Only a Deep-League Hold in Expected Return
Zach Thompson
Nov 28, 2026, 9:41 AM ETHouston Texans wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. (hamstring) has been cleared to return in Week 12 against the Baltimore Ravens, after missing the last two games. The Texans acquired Harrison from the Cardinals earlier this season, but he has only had six catches for 60 yards and a touchdown on 11 targets in his three games. Harrison could get a little extra work this week with Kayshon Boutte (hip) ruled out, but he'll still be rotating with Nico Collins, Tank Dell, and Xavier Hutchinson, who have each been effective in the games that he has missed. He still has a high ceiling due to his elite talent, but he has struggled to regularly produce this season, making him a tough option to start with uncertain playing time in his return. He's only RotoBaller's No. 81 WR in this matchup against Baltimore, so he can be left on the bench or waiver wire in most leagues this week.--Zach Thompson
Source: RotoBaller
Andre Szmyt A Reliable Option In Week 12
Brian Buckey
Nov 28, 2026, 9:39 AM ETCleveland Browns kicker Andre Szmyt should be a reliable option at kicker against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 12. Szmyt made 2-of-3 field goals in the team's last outing in Week 10 against the Houston Texans. His lone miss came from 50 yards-plus. Overall this season, Szmyt is 21-of-24 on field goals with a long field goal of 56 yards. The second-year man out of Syracuse could be busy against a leaky Raiders defense and could have a chance for multiple field goal opportunities in what should be a high-scoring game for the Browns.--Brian Buckey - RotoBaller
Source: ESPN.com
Rams Not Expecting Puka Nacua Back from MCL Surgery for the Playoffs
Will Brady
Nov 28, 2026, 9:38 AM ETThe Los Angeles Rams "haven't completely closed the door" but "aren't expecting" star wide receiver Puka Nacua (knee) to return for the playoffs, per Tom Pelissero of The Ringer. Nacua is currently on Injured Reserve as he works his way back from surgery to repair a torn MCL. The 25-year-old remained an extremely productive player when healthy in 2026, recording 70 catches for 715 yards and four touchdowns on 93 targets across seven games. However, Nacua underwent significant knee surgery in mid-November, making a return in January unlikely. The Rams are expecting veteran wideout Davante Adams (hamstring) to return from a ruptured hamstring before the end of the season, which will provide the team with a clear WR1. Without Nacua, Rams wide receiver Konata Mumpfield could be a decent flex option for fantasy managers down the stretch.--Will Brady
Source: The Ringer - Tom Pelissero
Tank Dell Can Be a Boom-Or-Bust Flex Option
Zach Thompson
Nov 28, 2026, 9:35 AM ETHouston Texans wide receiver Tank Dell completed his inspirational return from a significant knee injury earlier this season, and he's stepped into a meaningful role with big-play potential for the Texans. He had 105 receiving yards and a touchdown in Week 9 against the Chargers and has had three catches in each of his two games since then, although he hasn't been able to get loose for any big plays, finishing with under 30 receiving yards in each contest. Dell brings enough big-play potential and is in a consistent enough role to be a deep league flex option in his Week 12 home matchup against the Ravens, who have allowed the 13th-most PPR points to WRs this season. He is RotoBaller's No. 45 WR in Week 12, making him a high-risk, high-reward flex play in deep leagues or desperate situations.--Zach Thompson
Source: RotoBaller