Kraken Lose Berkly Catton and Bobby McMann to Injury Saturday
Nov 29, 2026, 10:29 AM ETSeattle Kraken forwards Berkly Catton (lower body) and Bobby McMann (upper body) were unable to finish Saturday's contest against Edmonton. Catton suffered a lower-body injury in the second period, and McMann was knocked out of the game with an upper-body injury after a hit from Oilers forward Trent Frederic. Both players play an important role for the Kraken, with Catton a member of the top six and McMann working on the first power-play unit. With regular multi-point efforts, Catton has even become Seattle's highest scorer in his sophomore campaign, with 19 points (eight goals, 11 assists) in 24 outings.--Taavi Pailk
Source: SportsnetComments · Join ChatOpen App
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Anthony Duclair Suffers Apparent Knee Injury Against Flyers
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 29, 2026, 10:23 AM ETNew York Islanders left wing Anthony Duclair (lower body) left Saturday's matchup with Philadelphia late in the first period. According to Stefen Rosner of The Hockey News, Duclair injured his right knee. The Islanders just lost Kyle Palmieri (knee) for the rest of the season and could be without another forward for a significant period. Duclair has seven goals and 11 points in 26 games this season. His productivity has increased in recent weeks, as the 31-year-old has contributed three goals and two assists in the last seven contests.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Stefen Rosner
Roope Hintz Hurt Versus Mammoth
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 29, 2026, 10:17 AM ETDallas Stars center Roope Hintz (upper body) exited Saturday's 7-4 victory over Utah in the second period after taking a high stick to the face. The Stars erupted for seven goals but didn't have one of their key players for most of the game, as Hintz was limited to 7:12 of ice time. Hintz is tied for the third-most points on the team, recording nine goals and 14 assists in 23 games. If the Finnish forward ends up missing time, Tyler Seguin could land a top-six role, improving his fantasy prospects. Dallas will get back to work on Tuesday against Seattle.--Taavi Pailk
Source: The Dallas Morning News
Mikhail Sergachev Exits Early with Lower-Body Injury Saturday
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 29, 2026, 10:12 AM ETUtah Mammoth defenseman Mikhail Sergachev (lower body) didn't come the distance in Saturday's matchup against Dallas. He recorded an assist in the first period but managed only 8:18 of ice time due to a lower-body injury. The team initially announced Sergachev was questionable to return, which could suggest that he's dealing with only a minor injury. Sergachev has a three-game assist streak and is among Utah's highest scorers, with 26 points (seven goals, 19 assists) in 28 games. With the Mammoth's blue line heavily banged up, Dmitri Simashev has started to play a significant role. The 21-year-old has thrived with increased responsibility, posting a three-game point streak.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Utah Mammoth PR
Jakob Chychrun Sustains Upper-Body Injury Against Blues
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 29, 2026, 10:07 AM ETWashington Capitals defenseman Jakob Chychrun (upper body) was limited to 8:27 of ice time in Saturday's 4-1 win over St. Louis. He exited the game in the first period after falling face-first into the end boards and glass. During the second period, the team ruled Chychrun out for the rest of the game with an upper-body injury. Chychrun has been busy on both ends for the Capitals, registering 16 points (three goals, 13 assists) and 40 blocks in 24 games. Cole Hutson could move to the first power-play unit if Chychrun misses time, while there would be an opening in the lineup for Vincent Desharnais.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Sportsnet
Josh Morrissey Nursing Lower-Body Injury
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 29, 2026, 9:55 AM ETWinnipeg Jets defenseman Josh Morrissey (lower body) was a late scratch on Saturday against New Jersey. "Came up with something today," Jets head coach Scott Arniel said. "Lower-body injury. Disappointing not being able to have him in a game like that." Morrissey has already missed a large chunk of the season with a wrist injury, sitting out a month. He's been excellent when available, recording 11 points (two goals, nine assists), 32 SOG, 22 blocks, 11 hits, and a plus-13 rating in 13 games. Dylan Samberg and Neal Pionk have more fantasy appeal with Morrissey sidelined.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Sportsnet
Nikita Kucherov Exits Early with Injury Saturday
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 29, 2026, 9:53 AM ETTampa Bay Lightning right wing Nikita Kucherov (undisclosed) missed the third period of Saturday's 2-1 win over Florida. Before the game, it was announced that Brandon Hagel (lower body) and Victor Hedman (undisclosed) are dealing with health issues, and the Lightning lost another big name to injury. Lightning head coach Jon Cooper didn't have an update on Kucherov after the game, but we should know more in the coming days. Tampa Bay returns to action on Wednesday against Montreal. If Kucherov and Hagel can't play, Gage Goncalves, Sam O'Reilly, and Yanni Gourde are all candidates for increased roles.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Sportsnet
Martin Pospisil Ready to Return Saturday
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 28, 2026, 5:58 PM ETCalgary Flames forward Martin Pospisil (upper body) will return from a three-game absence on Saturday against the New York Rangers, Sportsnet's Eric Francis reports. A week ago, Pospisil was injured on a high hit in a game against Chicago. While he missed the start of the team's five-game road trip, he has linked up with his teammates in the Big Apple. Pospisil is a hitting machine, recording 113 hits across 24 outings this season. He has also provided some offense, with four goals and six assists. His return comes at a good time, as the Flames have just lost a significant physical presence in Brennan Othmann (upper body).--Taavi Pailk
Source: Eric Francis
Nick Blankenburg Available Against Penguins Saturday
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 28, 2026, 5:50 PM ETToronto Maple Leafs defenseman Nick Blankenburg (upper body) has been activated from Injured Reserve ahead of Saturday's tilt against Pittsburgh. In a corresponding move, the Maple Leafs placed defenseman Chris Tanev (lower body) on Injured Reserve. Blankenburg has been unavailable for 15 games due to an upper-body injury. In total, he made just six appearances this season, recording one goal, six SOG, and six hits. While Blankenburg is available for selection, Dakota Mermis is expected to replace Tanev.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
Jack Roslovic Considered a Game-Time Call Saturday
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 28, 2026, 5:43 PM ETToronto Maple Leafs forward Jack Roslovic (upper body) is a game-time decision on Saturday night against Pittsburgh. He's missed a pair of games with an upper-body injury. Roslovic may be ready to return Saturday after taking part in the optional morning skate in a regular jersey. The 29-year-old has played well on Toronto's first line this season, registering 23 points (nine goals, 14 assists) in 24 games. His return to action will probably bump Nicholas Paul down in the lineup.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
David Pastrnak to Miss Sunday's Action
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 28, 2026, 5:32 PM ETBoston Bruins right wing David Pastrnak (lower body) is day-to-day and won't suit up for Sunday's clash against Vancouver. He'll be forced to sit out his first game of the season after suffering a lower-body injury in Friday's loss to Toronto. Pastrnak leads the Bruins with 21 assists and 32 points in 25 games and is tied for the team lead in goals with 11. Morgan Geekie is poised to take Pastrnak's spot on the first line, while James Hagens (back) could be ready to return from an eight-game absence. He could also benefit from Pastrnak's absence.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
Rickard Rakell Unavailable Saturday
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 28, 2026, 5:25 PM ETPittsburgh Penguins forward Rickard Rakell (lower body) has been ruled out for Saturday's contest against Toronto. He's considered day-to-day with a lower-body injury. Rakell is tied for the most goals on the team with nine, but he's had an inconsistent campaign, posting 15 points in 25 games. His absence leaves a spot open on Pittsburgh's first line and the first power-play unit. Avery Hayes and Ville Koivunen could get a chance to step up. Meanwhile, Andrei Kuzmenko is likely to fill the void in the lineup.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
Brandon Hagel Won't Play Saturday
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 28, 2026, 5:20 PM ETTampa Bay Lightning winger Brandon Hagel (lower body) will sit out the Battle of Florida against the Panthers on Saturday, according to Diandra Loux of The Hockey News. Hagel recently missed three games with a lower-body injury and is still dealing with the same issue. The 28-year-old managed just two appearances before dropping out of the lineup again. Hagel has tallied 13 goals and 12 assists in 22 outings this season. Guys like Sam O'Reilly and Ilya Mikheyev are candidates for expanded roles without Hagel on Saturday.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Diandra Loux
Martin Necas Misses Second Straight Game Saturday
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 28, 2026, 5:14 PM ETColorado Avalanche right wing Martin Necas (upper body) will be absent for a second straight game on Saturday against San Jose. He was a late scratch on Friday against Minnesota due to an upper-body injury and will be sidelined for at least one more game. Necas has racked up 29 points (11 goals, 18 assists) in 25 appearances this season. He's joined Nathan MacKinnon (lower body) on the shelf, giving players like T.J. Hughes and Nicolas Roy more fantasy value. Hughes has been hot lately and thrived in a first-line role on Friday, recording a goal and an assist in a 4-3 shootout win.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
Noah Ostlund Out for at Least One Month
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 28, 2026, 5:08 PM ETBuffalo Sabres center Noah Ostlund (undisclosed) is expected to miss at least one month of action. "The news wasn't good. At least a month, and probably more," Sabres head coach Lindy Ruff said after Friday's 6-3 loss to Pittsburgh. Ostlund missed that game with an undisclosed injury. Ruff's update suggests that Ostlund may not see any action until 2027. The 22-year-old has played well during his sophomore season, recording 15 points (five goals, 10 assists) in 25 games. Ostlund's absence pushed Ryan McLeod into the second-line center role Friday. He logged nearly 20 minutes of action and picked up one assist.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
Pontus Holmberg Sidelined for Four Weeks
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 28, 2026, 10:31 AM ETTampa Bay Lightning right wing Pontus Holmberg (lower body) will be out of action for four weeks, Benjamin Pierce of the Lightning's official site reports. After sustaining a lower-body injury earlier in the week, Holmberg missed his first game of the season on Friday against Ottawa. Holmberg has amassed 13 points (six goals, seven assists) in 24 games. With him out, the Lightning went with seven defensemen in Friday's game. However, Victor Hedman (undisclosed) made an early exit, so another lineup change could be coming up for Saturday's tilt against Florida.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Benjamin Pierce
Filip Chytil Suffers New Injury Blow
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 28, 2026, 10:25 AM ETVancouver Canucks center Filip Chytil (undisclosed) didn't finish Friday's loss to Philadelphia, Postmedia's Patrick Johnstone reports. He logged just 5:16 of ice time, leaving the contest after colliding with Flyers forward Tyson Foerster. Chytil has gone through a number of health issues, including a shoulder problem earlier this month. It's possible he may have to miss time again. The 27-year-old has made 15 appearances this season, contributing four goals and three assists. Recently, he has filled in for Elias Pettersson (upper body) as the first-line center.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Patrick Johnstone
Owen Tippett Day-to-Day with Lower-Body Injury
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 28, 2026, 10:18 AM ETPhiladelphia Flyers winger Owen Tippett (lower body) is day-to-day, according to Jordan Hall of NBC Sports Philadelphia. He departed the lineup on Friday against Vancouver and could sit out another game on Saturday, when Philadelphia wraps up a back-to-back against the Islanders. However, Tippett isn't dealing with a long-term issue and should rejoin the action soon. It's been a challenging season for Tippett, who missed six games with an upper-body injury last month. He's managed only four goals and five assists in 21 outings.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Jordan Hall
Matvei Michkov to Return to Flyers Lineup Saturday
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 28, 2026, 10:08 AM ETPhiladelphia Flyers winger Matvei Michkov will re-enter the lineup on Saturday against the New York Islanders, Jordan Hall of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports. Michkov was scratched for Friday's tilt against Vancouver due to "an internal team matter." The Flyers hope this incident won't have any lingering effects in the locker room. Despite irregular playing time, Michkov leads his team with 11 goals and 20 points in 27 games. He has one goal and six assists in his last eight appearances.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Jordan Hall
Philipp Grubauer Hurt Versus Oilers
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 28, 2026, 10:01 AM ETSeattle Kraken goaltender Philipp Grubauer (upper body) sat out the third period of Friday's 4-2 victory over Edmonton. He left the contest with an upper-body injury, leaving the crease to Joey Daccord. Grubauer allowed two goals on 18 SOG. This was his 12th start of the season. He's been solid with his work, posting a 6-5-1 record, a 3.02 goals-against average, and a .894 save percentage. A significant injury to Grubauer will force Seattle to bring in reinforcement from the minors, while Daccord would carry an increased workload. He appears likely to start in Saturday's rematch against the Oilers.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Seattle Kraken PR
Victor Hedman Exits Early in Friday's Loss
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 28, 2026, 9:53 AM ETTampa Bay Lightning defenseman Victor Hedman (undisclosed) logged only 3:43 of action in Friday's 6-2 loss to the Ottawa Senators, Diandra Loux of The Hockey News reports. Hedman missed Wednesday's big matchup with Carolina due to illness and is now dealing with another health issue. Lightning head coach Jon Cooper said that the two were unrelated. After spending more than a decade as Tampa Bay's No. 1 defenseman, Hedman's workload has decreased to an average of 15:24 of ice time this season, delivering a major blow to his fantasy value. He has recorded six points (four goals, two assists), 22 SOG, and 25 blocks in 23 games. The Lightning captain should be regarded as questionable for Saturday's tilt against Florida.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Diandra Loux