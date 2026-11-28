Braves Re-Sign Mauricio Dubon to Three-Year Contract
Nov 28, 2026, 6:09 PM ETThe Atlanta Braves announced on Saturday that they re-signed utility man Mauricio Dubon to a three-year deal worth $30 million. Dubon will make $10 million in each of the next three seasons. The 32-year-old veteran from Honduras had the best season of his career with the Braves in 2026, slashing .276/.321/.399 with a .719 OPS and career highs in home runs (12), hits (158), doubles (28), RBI (73), and stolen bases (10) in 153 regular-season games and 619 plate appearances. The Braves acquired him in a trade with the Houston Astros in November of 2025. In addition to his strong campaign at the plate for the Braves, Dubon picked up his third Gold Glove award as a utility player. He could begin the 2027 season as the team's top candidate to start at shortstop after appearing at shortstop, second base, third base, left field, and center field last season. Although Dubon played extremely well across the board in his eighth year in the big leagues, that was essentially his ceiling, and he is not an overly attractive fantasy baseball commodity, outside of his positional versatility. The 2026 campaign was only the second time in Dubon's eight seasons that he reached double digits in home runs, and it was the first time that he had double-digit stolen bases.--Keith Hernandez
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Tyler Mahle Returns to Braves on Two-Year Deal
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 28, 2026, 6:00 PM ETFree-agent right-hander Tyler Mahle and the Atlanta Braves agreed to a two-year, $40 million deal on Saturday, according to Grant McAuley of 929 The Game. Mahle and the Braves will run it back in 2027 and 2028 after the 32-year-old veteran was excellent for Atlanta's starting rotation after they acquired him in a midseason trade from the San Francisco Giants. The former seventh-rounder by the Cincinnati Reds in 2013 was 3-9 with a 5.13 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, and 89:37 K:BB in 94 2/3 innings across 18 starts for the Giants before the trade. After joining the Braves, Mahle was lights-out on the mound, going 4-1 with a 1.99 ERA, 0.96 WHIP, and 48:9 K:BB in 54 1/3 innings and nine starts to close out the regular season. Mahle is set to earn $20 million in each of the next two seasons. In his two postseason starts, he had a 1.35 ERA, allowing only two earned runs in 13 1/3 innings with 10 strikeouts. The Braves were 6-3 in Mahle's nine starts, and his ERA with the Braves ranked seventh in the majors among qualified pitchers in that nine-game span. He has a 46-56 record in his career and a 4.05 ERA in 10 big-league seasons after debuting with the Reds in 2017. Starting pitching was a big offseason need for the Braves, and Mahle will help stabilize the front of the rotation behind ace Chris Sale. Fantasy managers will be hoping that Mahle can pick up where he left off in Atlanta next year.--Keith Hernandez
Source: 929 The Game - Grant McAuley
Nick Martinez Lands Two-Year Deal With White Sox
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 28, 2026, 5:52 PM ETFree-agent right-hander Nick Martinez and the Chicago White Sox agreed to a two-year, $44 million deal on Saturday, according to Jon Heyman of the New York Post. Martinez will head to the South Side in Chicago in 2027 and 2028 after making his first All-Star team in 2026 with the Tampa Bay Rays and helping them advance to the World Series. The 36-year-old veteran went 15-6 with a 3.10 ERA (3.96 FIP) and 1.09 WHIP with 109 strikeouts and 26 walks in 180 innings pitched across a career-high 31 starts in his ninth year in the big leagues. In the playoffs, he went 1-1 with a 2.81 ERA before declining a $20 million mutual option for 2027. He will join right-hander Dustin May as the new additions to Chicago's starting rotation after they traded Davis Martin to the Colorado Rockies. Martinez ranked 135th in strikeout rate out of 141 pitchers with at least 100 innings, but the move to rely more on his sinker/changeup combination led to opponents hitting just .184 off his changeup. He walked only 26 batters as well and ranked 12th on the list in lowest average exit velocity allowed. In his nine MLB seasons, Martinez has gone 63-65 with a 3.99 ERA and 779 strikeouts in 1,120 innings while picking up 37 holds and nine saves. Martinez is versatile and crafty, but because of his lack of swing-and-miss stuff, he will be more of a matchup-based streamer for the Pale Hose the next two seasons as he nears the end of his career.--Keith Hernandez
Source: New York Post - Jon Heyman
Adrian Morejon, Blue Jays Agree to Record-Breaking Deal
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 28, 2026, 5:44 PM ETFree-agent left-handed reliever Adrian Morejon and the Toronto Blue Jays agreed to a five-year, $115 million contract on Saturday, pending a physical, sources told Jeff Passan of ESPN.com. It is the biggest guarantee ever for a relief pitcher. The 27-year-old Morejon will receive a $15 million signing bonus. Despite having only eight career saves, Morejon will receive $23 million per year to join Louis Varland and Tyler Rogers as a high-leverage, late-inning setup man in Toronto. He was by far the best relief pitcher on the open market and has become arguably one of the best setup men in baseball, with a fastball that regularly hits triple digits on the radar gun. Morejon also has a dynamic changeup that helped him increase his strikeout rate to a career-high 30.4% in 86 innings pitched in 2026 for the San Diego Padres. With the signing in Toronto, the Padres will receive an additional draft pick between the first round and competitive balance Round A. Over the last three seasons, Morejon has a 2.58 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, and 248 strikeouts in 223 1/3 innings while walking only 66 batters. Morejon's combination of power, swing-and-miss stuff, and control will make him a high-end relief target in 2027 fantasy baseball drafts, even though he is not expected to close out games for the Jays. Morejon ranked 27th in strikeout percentage and also ninth in ground-ball rate while being tied for first in home run rate in 2026.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com - Jeff Passan
Tim Tawa Heads to Pirates in Trade
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 27, 2026, 9:19 PM ETThe Pittsburgh Pirates acquired utility man Tim Tawa from the Arizona Diamondbacks on Friday in exchange for catcher Henry Davis, sources told Jeff Passan of ESPN.com. Tawa, who played everywhere in Arizona except pitcher, catcher, and shortstop in 2026, will add plenty of versatility on defense for the Bucs. The former 11th-round selection in 2021 from Stanford hit .240/.297/.393 with a .689 OPS, 11 home runs, 42 RBI, 41 runs scored, and eight stolen bases in 104 games and 351 plate appearances this past season in just his second year in the Show. As a rookie in 2025, he hit .201/.274/.347 with a .620 OPS, seven long balls, 18 RBI, 29 runs scored, and eight steals in 74 games and 225 plate appearances. Tawa is a more valuable real-life player for Pittsburgh's defensive arrangements next year than he will be a fantasy baseball asset. There is some modest power/speed to consider, but Tawa does not make enough consistent contact to move the needle much, especially without an everyday role. At best, he will be a bench stash for positional versatility in NL-only leagues in his third MLB season in the Steel City.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com - Jeff Passan
Gary Sanchez, Marlins Agree to One-Year Deal
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 27, 2026, 9:10 PM ETVeteran free-agent catcher Gary Sanchez and the Miami Marlins agreed to a one-year, $6.5 million contract on Wednesday, a source told ESPN's Jeff Passan. Sanchez will head to the National League East after winning a World Series with the Milwaukee Brewers in 2026. The soon-to-be 34-year-old veteran right-handed slugger is primarily a backup catcher/designated hitter as he enters the 13th year of his major-league career. In 86 games (275 plate appearances) last year in Milwaukee, Sanchez hit just .209 (47-for-225) with 12 home runs, 38 RBI, and 37 runs scored in the regular season. With the move to South Beach as the expected backup to Joe Mack, Sanchez will have very limited fantasy appeal in two-catcher formats in an obvious lineup downgrade from the World Series champions to the Marlins. Sanchez was a two-time All-Star in the first five years of his career with the New York Yankees, which included a 33-homer, 90-RBI season in 2017 in his first full season in the big leagues. There is still plenty of raw power in Sanchez's bat, but the lack of volume will make him avoidable in most fantasy baseball formats next year.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com - Jeff Passan
Diamondbacks Acquire Catcher Henry Davis From Pirates
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 27, 2026, 8:57 PM ETThe Arizona Diamondbacks acquired catcher Henry Davis from the Pittsburgh Pirates on Friday in exchange for utility man Tim Tawa, sources told Jeff Passan of ESPN.com. Davis, the former No. 1 overall pick in 2021 from Louisville, will join Gabriel Moreno in Arizona. The 27-year-old backstop did not live up to expectations in Pittsburgh, hitting just .178/.265/.300 with a .565 OPS, 25 home runs, 89 RBI, 94 runs scored, and eight stolen bases in 283 games across 958 plate appearances in his four big-league seasons. In a career-high 97 games played in 2026, Davis hit .172 (44-for-256) with a career-best 10 home runs, 38 RBI, 33 runs, and three steals in 298 plate appearances. The good news is that Davis has become one of the best defensive catchers in the league, leading the majors in caught-stealing percentage (45.9%) last year. In Arizona, the Diamondbacks will now have two of the best defensive catchers in the game to work with their veteran pitching staff. Unfortunately, Davis' move to the National League West does not help his languishing fantasy baseball value going into 2027 as the clear backup to Moreno. In Pittsburgh, Tawa increases the Pirates' defensive versatility, as he has the ability to play pretty much anywhere on the diamond. He hit .240 with 11 homers and 42 RBI in 104 games last season with the D-backs, seeing time at every defensive position except pitcher, catcher, and shortstop.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com - Jeff Passan
Kona Takahashi, Diamondbacks Agree on One-Year Deal
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 27, 2026, 8:49 PM ETJapanese right-hander Kona Takahashi and the Arizona Diamondbacks agreed to a one-year deal worth $3 million on Friday, league sources told Will Sammon of The Athletic. Takahashi is expected to compete for a spot near the back end of Toronto's starting rotation in spring training in 2027. The 29-year-old went 9-6 with a 2.54 ERA in 22 starts last season with the Seibu Lions, striking out 114 batters in 138 1/3 innings pitched. He is a 12-year veteran of Nippon Professional Baseball, but his upside is expected to be limited in his transition to the U.S. without a guaranteed starting role to begin his first season in Arizona. Takahashi will be joining a rotation that already includes ace Corbin Burnes, left-hander Eduardo Rodriguez, Merrill Kelly, and Brandon Pfaadt. In his 12 seasons pitching professionally in Japan, Takahashi has gone 82-83 with a 3.30 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, and a 984:470 K:BB in 1,337 1/3 innings pitched over 218 games (15 starts). If Takahashi struggles in his transition to MLB, it would not be a surprise at all to see him eased in out of the D-backs' bullpen in 2027.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Athletic - Will Sammon
Jazz Chisholm Jr., Blue Jays Agree on One-Year Deal
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 27, 2026, 8:42 PM ETFree-agent infielder/outfielder Jazz Chisholm Jr. and the Toronto Blue Jays agreed to a one-year, $20 million deal that includes a player option on Friday, a source told Jeff Passan of ESPN.com. Chisholm will receive a $6 million signing bonus, a $12.5 million salary for 2027, and he has the option for $16 million with a $1.5 million buyout for 2028. The left-handed hitter is expected to serve as Toronto's primary second baseman next year, but he also provides versatility with experience playing third base and center field. In his two full seasons with the New York Yankees in 2025 and 2026, the two-time All-Star hit a combined .237/.322/.439 with a .761 OPS, 50 home runs, 135 RBI, 144 runs scored, and 72 stolen bases in 267 games played and 1,063 plate appearances during the regular season. For a player who qualifies at second base in fantasy baseball, Chisholm is one of the best power/speed options at the keystone, even if his swing-and-miss ways and low batting average are not ideal. He will provide an offensive boost to a Blue Jays team that ranked last in the majors in runs scored and home runs in 2026. Chisholm had a 31-31 season in the Bronx in 2025, but he set career lows in average (.231), slugging percentage (.399), and OPS (.711) in 2026. There have been whispers about his maturity and focus, even though his talent shines through on the field. In seven MLB seasons with the Yankees and Miami Marlins, he has hit .245 with 127 home runs, 363 RBI, and 171 steals in 216 attempts. His power/speed profile will look nice at the hitter-friendly Rogers Centre.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com - Jeff Passan
A.J. Puk, Nationals Agree on One-Year Deal
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 26, 2026, 12:36 PM ETFree-agent left-handed reliever A.J. Puk and the Washington Nationals agreed to a one-year, $5 million contract on Wednesday, sources told ESPN's Jeff Passan. Puk can earn $2.5 million in incentives and has a trade kicker as well. He should be a prominent part of Washington's bullpen in 2027 as long as he is healthy. Puk had the entire 2026 season wiped out after having an internal-brace procedure on his left elbow in June of 2025 due to setbacks, most notably left-shoulder soreness. The 31-year-old southpaw still has lots of upside as a high-leverage arm near the back of the bullpen, and he should be viewed as a prime bounce-back candidate with the move to the National League East. In 194 1/3 innings from 2022 to 2024, Puk had a 3.38 ERA and struck out 242 hitters. His 31.1% strikeout rate was tied for the 19th-best mark among 185 qualified relievers. Puk's best season came in 2024 with the Arizona Diamondbacks and Miami Marlins, posting a 3.15 ERA with 88 strikeouts in 71 1/3 innings pitched. The 6-foot-7 southpaw came up as a top prospect for the Athletics after he was taken sixth overall in 2016 from the University of Florida. Puk's fastball/slider combination can be deadly to hitters, especially lefties, and he could quickly become the front-runner for saves with the Nationals in 2027.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com - Jeff Passan
JoJo Romero Joins Padres' Bullpen
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 26, 2026, 12:27 PM ETFree-agent left-handed reliever JoJo Romero agreed to a three-year, $21 million deal with the San Diego Padres on Friday, a source told Jeff Passan of ESPN.com. The 31-year-old veteran southpaw will join a Padres bullpen that should be one of the best in baseball again in 2027, even with the potential loss of lefty Adrian Morejon in free agency. It is unclear if the signing of Romero means that Morejon will not return to San Diego, but they will at least have some additional left-handed depth in their bullpen if Morejon signs elsewhere. In seven seasons in the big leagues with the Philadelphia Phillies, St. Louis Cardinals, and Milwaukee Brewers, Romero has a 3.51 ERA. He has emerged as a valuable high-leverage left-hander in recent seasons, posting a sharp 2.07 ERA in 65 outings for the Cardinals in 2025. In 2026, he was traded from St. Louis to Milwaukee, where he helped the Brew Crew win their first-ever World Series championship after recording a 3.36 ERA in 55 total appearances. Romero will be hoping to do the same for the Friars, who have yet to win a World Series. If Morejon does not return, Romero is expected to serve as the team's highest-leverage left-hander, which will give him some value in holds leagues. With a primary sinker/sweeper mix, Romero has been very tough against lefties in his career, although his splits were flipped in 2026.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com - Jeff Passan
Luis Robert Jr. Returns to Orioles on One-Year Deal
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 26, 2026, 12:07 PM ETFree-agent outfielder Luis Robert Jr. and the Baltimore Orioles agreed to a one-year, $12 million contract on Wednesday, sources told Jeff Passan of ESPN.com. Robert will head back to Baltimore, where he will be the team's everyday center fielder in 2027. Robert dealt with more injuries in 2026 and finished with a .221/.300/.407 slash line with a .707 OPS, 11 home runs, 26 RBI, 26 runs scored, and two stolen bases in 61 games with the New York Mets and Orioles. He spent 58 games with the Mets. The O's claimed the 29-year-old Cuban slugger off waivers from the Mets on Aug. 31, but he played in only three games in Baltimore before landing on the injured list with a hamstring injury. Robert has been unable to recapture the All-Star form he had in 2023 with the Chicago White Sox, when he hit .264/.315/.542 with an .857 OPS, 38 home runs, 80 RBI, 90 runs scored, and 20 stolen bases in 145 games and 595 plate appearances. In fantasy baseball drafts, Robert's price will be low because of his injury risk. But when healthy, he still has an intriguing power/speed profile, and he has an .859 OPS against left-handed pitchers in his career. The Orioles assumed an obligation of roughly $4.9 million from the Mets -- the remainder of this year's salary plus a $2 million buyout of the 2027 option -- when they claimed Robert off waivers in August. They declined his $20 million club option for 2027 and have brought Robert back for less.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com - Jeff Passan
Guardians Bring Foster Griffin Back on Three-Year Deal
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 25, 2026, 10:00 PM ETFree-agent left-hander Foster Griffin and the Cleveland Guardians agreed to a three-year, $48 million contract on Wednesday, pending a physical, sources familiar with the deal told Robert Murray of FanSided. Griffin will return to join new left-hander Kris Bubic, whom the team signed to a one-year, $17.5 million deal in free agency. The 31-year-old Griffin tied for fourth in the majors with 15 wins in 2026, starting the year for the Washington Nationals before being acquired by Cleveland at the trade deadline. He was the Nationals' ace and was selected to the All-Star Game after pitching in Japan for three seasons. The former first-rounder brings a diverse arsenal to the mound. He went 15-6 with a 3.60 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, and 158 strikeouts in 172 2/3 total innings over his 31 starts in D.C. and Cleveland. Griffin was not quite as good for the Guards after the trade, posting an ERA over 5.00 with 42 strikeouts and 15 walks in only nine starts, but his 3.54 FIP indicates he was a bit unlucky late in the season after the trade. He is expected to be smack dab in the middle of the Guardians' starting rotation next year behind Gavin Williams and Parker Messick. In only three major-league seasons now, Griffin has a 3.74 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, a 21.5% strikeout rate, and a 6.6% walk rate in 180 2/3 total innings.--Keith Hernandez
Source: FanSided - Robert Murray
David Peterson, Rockies Agree on Two-Year Deal
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 25, 2026, 9:29 PM ETFree-agent left-hander David Peterson and the Colorado Rockies agreed to a two-year, $32 million contract on Wednesday, sources familiar with the deal told Robert Murray of FanSided. The signing of Peterson continues a pitching overhaul by the Rockies early in the offseason, as they also signed lefty Patrick Sandoval and acquired right-handers Davis Martin and Luis Castillo in a trade with the Chicago White Sox. Peterson was an All-Star with the New York Mets in 2025, when he went 9-6 with a 4.22 ERA (3.48 FIP) and 1.37 WHIP while adding a career-high 150 strikeouts and 65 walks in 168 2/3 innings across 30 starts. He went 3-6 with a 6.09 ERA and 1.65 WHIP in 16 outings (eight starts) for New York to begin the 2026 season before he was traded to the Chicago Cubs. The 31-year-old southpaw looked better in Chicago, going 6-2 with a 3.70 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, and 74:35 K:BB in 80 1/3 innings and 16 appearances (15 starts). Peterson grew up in Colorado and has experience pitching at altitude, but it will still be difficult to maintain consistency as a starting pitcher at hitter-friendly Coors Field. He has gone 46-38 with a 4.25 ERA over 163 career major-league games, including 138 starts, after being drafted by the Mets in the first round in 2017 from Oregon. If anyone can succeed in Denver, it might be Peterson, who has a ground-ball profile. However, he will need to shore up his control to become a waiver-wire pickup in most fantasy leagues.--Keith Hernandez
Source: FanSided - Robert Murray
Patrick Sandoval, Rockies Agree on Three-Year Deal
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 25, 2026, 9:18 PM ETFree-agent left-hander Patrick Sandoval and the Colorado Rockies agreed to a three-year, $42 million contract on Wednesday, sources told ESPN's Jeff Passan. The 30-year-old southpaw will join lefty David Peterson and right-hander Davis Martin in the team's new-look rotation heading into the 2027 campaign. The Rockies have been surprisingly active early this offseason as they bolster their pitching staff. They also added veteran right-hander Luis Castillo, who could pitch out of the bullpen, in the same trade with the Chicago White Sox that landed them Martin. After not pitching at all in 2025 due to Tommy John surgery on his left elbow, the 30-year-old Sandoval went 1-7 in 2026 with a 5.12 ERA, 1.68 WHIP, and 73:32 K:BB in 70 1/3 innings across his 15 appearances (13 starts). Over parts of six seasons with the Los Angeles Angels, he had a 4.01 ERA in 107 appearances (100 starts), with his best year coming in 2022, when he had a 2.91 ERA with 151 punchouts in 148 2/3 frames over 27 starts. Sandoval's batted-ball metrics portrayed a better story in his first year back from TJ surgery, although his landing spot at hitter-friendly Coors Field will cause many fantasy managers to avoid him entirely going into next season. He will most likely be a matchup-based streamer on the road in deeper fantasy leagues in 2027.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com - Jeff Passan
Kevin Gausman, Tigers Agree to One-Year Deal on Wednesday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 25, 2026, 9:07 PM ETFree-agent right-hander Kevin Gausman and the Detroit Tigers agreed to a one-year, $25 million contract on Wednesday, pending a physical, sources told Jeff Passan of ESPN.com. The 35-year-old veteran is one of the best workhorses in baseball, with the second-most innings of any pitcher since 2021. Gausman heads to the American League Central after going 9-12 with a 4.51 ERA (3.74 FIP) and 1.27 WHIP, with 184 strikeouts and 47 walks in 177 2/3 innings across 32 starts in 2026 with the Toronto Blue Jays and Chicago Cubs in his 14th season in the big leagues. He joins right-hander Luis Gil as the newest addition to a Tigers' pitching staff that also signed Troy Melton to a long-term extension recently. Gausman will give the Tigers a solid middle-of-the-rotation arm. While he will not overpower hitters, his fastball/split-finger combination can still be effective when he is consistently locating the baseball down in the strike zone. Gausman admitted that the Blue Jays' run to the World Series in 2025 led to some mechanical and control problems this past spring. He had a 4.83 ERA in nine starts with the Cubs to close out the regular season and then allowed three runs in 3 1/3 innings against the San Diego Padres in the wild-card round of the playoffs. For fantasy purposes, Gausman has become more of a matchup-based streaming option, although his move to Detroit and the AL Central could provide a nice opportunity for a bounce-back in 2027.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com - Jeff Passan
Alec Bohm Agrees to Two-Year Deal With Royals
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 25, 2026, 8:54 PM ETFree-agent third baseman Alec Bohm agreed to a two-year, $20 million deal on Wednesday with the Kansas City Royals, according to ESPN.com. Bohm, who spent the first seven years of his MLB career with the Philadelphia Phillies, will effectively replace Maikel Garcia at the hot corner in KC after the Royals recently traded him to the Seattle Mariners. He was an All-Star in 2024 and slashed .273/.325/.410 with a .735 OPS, 85 home runs, 483 RBI, 396 runs scored, and 20 stolen bases in 874 regular-season games in his seven seasons with the Phillies. The 30-year-old former third overall pick in 2018 from Wichita State struggled offensively in 2026 in his final year with the organization, hitting .249 (141-for-567) with 15 home runs, 88 RBI, 58 runs scored, 48 walks, and 88 strikeouts in 155 games played across 629 plate appearances. He had a minus-0.2 WAR and eventually shifted to first base after the Phillies acquired second baseman Luis Arraez at the trade deadline, which forced second baseman Bryson Stott to third base. The good news for Bohm going into the 2027 campaign is that he hit over .300 in the last 50 regular-season games, although his lack of power makes him a low-ceiling corner-infield option in fantasy baseball with his move to the American League Central. In Philadelphia, top prospect Aidam Miller has a clear path to take over as the starter at third base if he can stay healthy.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com
Tyler Stephenson Returns to Reds on Three-Year Contract
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 24, 2026, 10:15 PM ETFree-agent catcher Tyler Stephenson and the Cincinnati Reds agreed to a three-year, $30 million contract on Tuesday with an opt-out after the second season, pending a physical, sources told Jeff Passan of ESPN.com. Stephenson will return to the organization that drafted him with the 11th overall pick in 2015. The veteran backstop was highly coveted as one of the few unrestricted free-agent catchers on the market, especially after posting a career-high 2.5 bWAR in 2026. Injuries had previously limited Stephenson from reaching his true potential, but he was able to stay healthy this past season, hitting .241 with a 101 OPS+ and a minus-nine fielding run value. He was a mainstay in the middle of a potent Reds batting order and finished with 15 home runs and 22 doubles at the plate. Over seven major-league seasons, Stephenson has 78 total home runs and a .335 on-base percentage. From June 1 through the trade deadline in early August, he hit .320 with a .913 OPS in 39 games, and he ranked second among catchers with 93 ABS wins and seventh for Net ABS overturns more than expected by a player seeing identical pitches at 14.2. The injury risk is real with Stephenson, but he does have a solid offensive floor at the catcher position with at least 13 homers and 50 RBI in each of the last four seasons in Cincinnati.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com - Jeff Passan
Tyrone Taylor Agrees to Two-Year Deal With White Sox
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 24, 2026, 7:18 PM ETFree-agent outfielder Tyrone Taylor agreed to a two-year, $17 million deal with the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday, a source told Mark Feinsand of MLB.com. Taylor will head to the American League Central after spending his eighth year in the big leagues in 2026 with the New York Mets and Chicago Cubs, hitting a combined .279/.325/.502 with an .827 OPS, 11 home runs, 38 RBI, 36 runs scored, and three stolen bases in 97 games and 241 plate appearances. It was the 32-year-old veteran's best offensive season on a per-at-bat basis. Taylor should have the opportunity for a platoon role in Chicago's outfield, which consists mostly of left-handed hitters, aside from Brenton Doyle. He owns a career .243/.396/.425 slash line and has mostly been a league-average hitter through eight major-league seasons. Following his midseason trade to the Cubs this past season, Taylor hit .351 with a 144 OPS+ in 30 games. His improved offensive showing has been attributed to an increase in bat speed and a steepened swing path that has allowed him to pull the ball more in the air. Only 10 right-handed-hitting outfielders had a higher slugging percentage than Taylor last year, and he also had a .921 OPS in 118 plate appearances against lefty pitchers. If Taylor keeps his power gains from 2026, he could have plenty of value as a part-time player in deeper fantasy leagues on the South Side.--Keith Hernandez
Source: MLB.com - Mark Feinsand
Ha-Seong Kim, Tigers Agree on One-Year Deal
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 24, 2026, 3:18 PM ETFree-agent infielder Ha-Seong Kim and the Detroit Tigers agreed to a one-year, $5 million deal on Tuesday, sources told Jeff Passan of ESPN.com. Kim signed a one-year, $20 million contract with the Atlanta Braves before the 2026 season, but he ended up playing in only 51 regular-season games after opening the year on the injured list after having surgery for a torn tendon on his right middle finger. After returning on May 12, Kim hit .068 as the team's primary shortstop for the next six weeks. He had another stint on the IL due to his finger and finished with a rough .116 batting average without a home run and just nine RBI in 129 at-bats in Atlanta. The 31-year-old South Korean native has a .234 average with 52 home runs and 226 RBI in his career with the San Diego Padres, Tampa Bay Rays, and Braves. Kim probably does not have much left offensively at this point, and the Tigers were mostly interested in him as they look to improve their infield defense. Speed has always been Kim's biggest draw from a fantasy baseball perspective, but he has only stolen eight bases in the last two seasons while dealing with injuries. He is unlikely to have much fantasy appeal outside of AL-only leagues as middle-infield insurance with a likely platoon role in Motown.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com - Jeff Passan
Kaima Taira Signs Five-Year Deal With Blue Jays
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 24, 2026, 3:08 PM ETJapanese right-hander Kaima Taira and the Toronto Blue Jays agreed to a five-year, $80 million deal on Tuesday, according to Jon Heyman of the New York Post. Taira can opt out of the deal after Year 3. The deal also includes a $5 million signing bonus. The 27-year-old was a reliever for the Seibu Lions of Nippon Professional Baseball in 2025 before moving back to a starting role in 2026. He has been successful as both a starter and reliever in the last three years, posting an ERA under 2.00 for three straight seasons, and he only allowed five home runs during that span. Taira went 12-5 in 2026 with a 1.36 ERA, and he recorded 31 saves for the Lions in 2025. In eight seasons in Japan, he has gone 37-24 with a 1.78 ERA and 620 strikeouts in 592 innings pitched. The 5-foot-8, 209-pounder has only gone beyond 60 innings in a season twice in his career and has never surpassed 150 innings, so he will come with much more risk than some of the recent pitching imports from Japan. It does not mean that Taira does not have intriguing stuff on the mound, though, as he features a fastball that sits 94-97 mph and hits 100 mph. His arsenal is deep, as he also features a sinker, changeup, splitter, cutter, slider, sweeper, and curveball. Combined with a lower-than-average arm slot, he has a unique angle to attack hitters with plenty of offerings. Taira's role in Toronto is to be determined, and the Blue Jays could mix and match him as a starter and reliever to manage his innings in 2027.--Keith Hernandez
Source: New York Post - Jon Heyman