Nov 29, 2026, 4:16 PM ET

New York Jets defensive end David Bailey (knee) limped off the field with a potential knee injury in the fourth quarter of Sunday's game against the Miami Dolphins. ESPN's Rich Cimini reported that Bailey was spotted lightly jogging on the sidelines after emerging from the blue tent. The extent of the injury has not yet been confirmed. Bailey recorded four tackles and two sacks before exiting Sunday's game. Minkah Fitzpatrick led New York's defense in Week 12 with six tackles and an interception.