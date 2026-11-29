Rashod Bateman Clears Concussion Protocol
Nov 29, 2026, 4:02 PM ETBaltimore Ravens wide receiver Rashod Bateman has cleared concussion protocol in Week 12, the Athletic's Jeff Zrebiec reported via the X platform. Bateman, who was limited in practices ahead of Sunday's game due to a groin injury, appeared to be injured in the fourth quarter against the Houston Texans, but was able to return. The 26-year-old had no catches on the day and was targeted just once before briefly exiting the game. Zay Flowers and Justice Hill led the Ravens' receiving room with multiple catches on the day.--Chelena Goldman
Source: Jeff Zrebiec via X.com
More Recent News
Brenton Strange Ruled Out for Remainder of Game
TE Brenton Strange has been ruled out with a concussion.— JaguarsPR (@JaguarsPR) November 29, 2026
Nov 29, 2026, 4:01 PM ET
Ollie Gordon II Returns Against Jets
Bruno Mulé
Nov 29, 2026, 3:57 PM ETMiami Dolphins running back Ollie Gordon II (knee) returned to Sunday's Week 12 game against the New York Jets, according to Alain Poupart of Dolphins On SI. Gordon left in the third quarter and went to the locker room after a stop in the medical tent. Miami had listed him as questionable to return. He had 16 carries for 65 yards and caught all three of his targets for 22 yards before exiting.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Alain Poupart
Brenton Strange Being Evaluated for Concussion
Chelena Goldman
Nov 29, 2026, 3:49 PM ETJacksonville Jaguars tight end Brenton Strange is being evaluated for a concussion, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported via the X platform. The 25-year-old hit the ground hard after making a catch in the fourth quarter of Sunday's game against the visiting Tennessee Titans and remained on the ground as his teammates motioned to the sidelines for assistance. Strange had five catches for 58 yards before he was injured. The Jaguars are also missing wide receiver Parker Washington (shoulder) in Week 12, but have gotten multiple catches from Jakobi Meyers, Josh Cameron, Travis Hunter, and LeQuint Allen Jr.--Chelena Goldman
Source: Adam Schefter via X.com
Rashod Bateman Being Evaluated for Concussion and Stinger
Keith Hernandez
Rashod Bateman has a stinger and is being evaluated for a concussion.— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) November 29, 2026
Nov 29, 2026, 3:45 PM ET--Keith Hernandez
Ollie Gordon II Questionable to Return With Knee Injury
Bruno Mulé
Nov 29, 2026, 3:45 PM ETMiami Dolphins running back Ollie Gordon II (knee) is questionable to return to Sunday's Week 12 game against the New York Jets, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Gordon went to the locker room after a stop in the medical tent. He had 16 carries for 65 yards and caught all three of his targets for 22 yards before leaving. Gordon entered the game with a team-high 608 rushing yards. Jaylen Wright and Kaytron Allen are Miami's other active running backs, with De'Von Achane on injured reserve.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Adam Schefter
Brenton Strange Down on the Field vs. Titans
Chelena Goldman
Nov 29, 2026, 3:40 PM ETJacksonville Jaguars tight end Brenton Strange (undisclosed) was injured and remained on the ground for an extended period during the game against the Tennessee Titans. Strange appeared to hit his head after making a catch in the fourth quarter and stayed down as his teammates motioned to the sidelines for help. The 25-year-old led the Jaguars with five catches for 59 yards before being injured. Jacksonville is also missing wide receiver Parker Washington (shoulder), who is inactive for Week 12 after getting injured in practice during the week. Jakobi Meyers, Josh Cameron, and Travis Hunter are all active and have more than one catch on the day.--Chelena Goldman
Source: Travis D. Holmes via X.com
Ollie Gordon Going to Blue Medical Tent
Looks like trainers are performing a stability test on Ollie Gordon's left knee after that play -- he's able to get up and walk off the field but a situation to monitor as he heads to the blue medical tent— Marcel Louis-Jacques (@Marcel_LJ) November 29, 2026
Kaytron Allen and Jaylen Wright are next up at RB for the Dolphins
Nov 29, 2026, 3:34 PM ET
Kenneth Walker Practices Ahead of Week 13
Bruno Mulé
Nov 29, 2026, 3:23 PM ETKansas City Chiefs running back Kenneth Walker (groin) practiced Sunday ahead of Thursday's Week 13 road game against the Los Angeles Rams, according to Pete Sweeney of The Kansas City Star. Walker's level of participation and availability for Thursday remain unclear. He has missed three consecutive games with the groin injury. Walker was limited last Tuesday, then was listed as a non-participant Wednesday and ruled out for the Thanksgiving game against the Buffalo Bills. He last played Nov. 8 against the New York Jets, when he scored three touchdowns, and has 872 rushing yards and 11 total touchdowns in eight games. Rookie Emmett Johnson started all three games Walker missed. He had 17 carries for 72 yards and a touchdown and caught four passes for 24 yards against Buffalo. Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy said last week that Walker would retain the starting job when he's healthy enough to return.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Pete Sweeney
Malik Washington Ruled Out With Knee Injury
Bruno Mulé
Nov 29, 2026, 3:13 PM ETMiami Dolphins wide receiver Malik Washington (knee) has been ruled out for the rest of Sunday's Week 12 game against the New York Jets, according to ESPN's Marcel Louis-Jacques. Washington caught both of his targets for 13 yards before leaving in the first quarter. He was carted to the locker room, and Miami initially listed him as questionable to return. His 39 catches and 430 receiving yards led Miami entering the game. Caleb Douglas and Chris Bell each caught passes after Washington exited.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Marcel-Louis Jacques
Tyler Shough Returns vs. Bengals
Chelena Goldman
Nov 29, 2026, 3:12 PM ETNew Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough (right shoulder) has returned to the Week 12 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. Shough briefly exited during the third quarter of Sunday's game with what appeared to be a shoulder injury after landing awkwardly on his throwing arm. He completed 11 of 18 passes for 108 yards with no touchdowns and one interception before his brief exit. Backup quarterback Spencer Rattler did not complete any passes in Shough's absence.--Chelena Goldman
Source: Mike Petraglia via X.com
Mike Evans Active Against Seahawks in Week 12
Bruno Mulé
Nov 29, 2026, 3:05 PM ETSan Francisco 49ers wide receiver Mike Evans (Achilles) is active for Sunday's Week 12 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks, according to the team. Evans was listed as questionable after missing Wednesday's practice and participating on a limited basis Thursday and Friday. He led San Francisco with six catches on seven targets for 109 yards and a touchdown in his return against the Minnesota Vikings last week. Evans has 33 catches for 529 yards and four touchdowns this season. Mac Jones will make his first start of the season with Brock Purdy (ankle) ruled out.--Bruno Mulé
Source: San Francisco 49ers
Tyler Shough Probable to Return
Evan McPherson's field goal is good. Bengals lead is 12-3— Kelsey Conway (@KelseyLConway) November 29, 2026
Tyler Shough is probable to return
Nov 29, 2026, 3:01 PM ET
Tyler Shough Exits With Apparent Shoulder Injury
Bruno Mulé
Nov 29, 2026, 2:54 PM ETNew Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough (right shoulder) left Sunday's Week 12 game against the Cincinnati Bengals in the third quarter after landing awkwardly on his throwing shoulder, according to Kelsey Conway. Shough briefly stayed in before trainers evaluated him in the medical tent. He completed 11 of 18 passes for 108 yards with no touchdowns and one interception before leaving. Backup Spencer Rattler took over with the Saints still scoreless. Shough's status for the rest of the game remained unclear.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Kelsey Conway
David Njoku Active Against Patriots
Bruno Mulé
Nov 29, 2026, 2:45 PM ETLos Angeles Chargers tight end David Njoku (shoulder) is active for Sunday's Week 12 game against the New England Patriots, the team announced. Njoku was limited Friday after missing practice Wednesday and Thursday, and the Chargers listed him as questionable. He briefly left last week's loss to the New York Jets before returning. Njoku led Chargers tight ends with four targets in that game, catching two passes for 21 yards. He has eight catches for 88 yards this season. DJ Uiagalelei will make his first NFL start in place of Justin Herbert (concussion).--Bruno Mulé
Source: Los Angeles Chargers
Justin Tucker to Be Elevated for Week 13 vs. Rams
Ryan O'Bleness
Nov 29, 2026, 2:24 PM ETKansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said on Sunday that the team will elevate kicker Justin Tucker from the practice squad to the active roster for a Thursday Night Football matchup against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 13. Reid said that starting kicker Harrison Butker will not kick against the Rams, prompting the move for Tucker. This comes after Butker missed a 46-yard field goal in the fourth quarter in a 13-10 loss to the Buffalo Bills on Thanksgiving Day. Tucker was a five-time first-team All-Pro for the Baltimore Ravens from 2012 through the 2024 season. He has not played since Jan. 19, 2025, in Baltimore's Divisional Round playoff loss to the Bills. Tucker was released prior to the 2025 regular season due to off-the-field issues. In 212 career games, Tucker has made 417 of 468 field goal attempts (89.1%) and 524 out of 532 extra point attempts (98.5%).--Ryan O'Bleness
Source: Nate Taylor- ESPN
Derrick Henry Leads Ravens in Early Carries Against Texans
Bruno Mulé
Nov 29, 2026, 2:16 PM ETBaltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry (concussion) had a team-high seven carries for 17 yards midway through the second quarter against the Houston Texans in Week 12. Backup Justice Hill had three carries for 18 yards and a touchdown at that point. Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic noted Hill's early involvement and suggested Henry's injury against the Carolina Panthers last week could be a factor. Head coach Jesse Minter said Wednesday that Henry had experienced concussion symptoms and was back in the protocol. Baltimore listed Henry as limited Wednesday before he practiced in full Thursday and Friday. He had no game designation and was active Sunday. Hill totaled 96 yards from scrimmage and a touchdown on 10 touches against Carolina.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Jeff Zrebiec
Malik Washington Questionable to Return vs. Jets
Ryan O'Bleness
Nov 29, 2026, 2:06 PM ETMiami Dolphins wide receiver Malik Washington (knee) is questionable to return to the Week 12 game against the New York Jets due to a knee injury, the team announced. Washington was carted off the field in the first quarter, according to Alain Poupart of Miami Dolphins On SI, which is likely not a promising sign. Washington recorded two catches for 13 yards before exiting the contest. He entered the game as Miami's leading wide receiver with 39 receptions for 430 yards (11.0 yards per catch) and one touchdown. With Washington out, other passing targets for the Dolphins include wide receivers Caleb Douglas, Chris Bell and Kevin Coleman Jr., and tight end Greg Dulcich.--Ryan O'Bleness
Source: Miami Dolphins
Tyler Shough Back in Game After Brief Exit
Ryan O'Bleness
Nov 29, 2026, 1:53 PM ETNew Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough (undisclosed) was seen jogging to the tunnel early in the Week 12 game against the Cincinnati Bengals, but it is unclear why he did so, according to Katherine Terrell of ESPN. Shough has since returned and played in the game, so whatever the ailment is seems to be minor. As of press time in the second quarter, Shough has completed seven out of 11 passes (63.6%) for 76 yards. The backup quarterback for the Saints is Spencer Rattler.--Ryan O'Bleness
Source: Katherine Terrell - ESPN
"No Chance" Mike Tomlin Would Return to Coach the Jets
Ryan O'Bleness
Nov 29, 2026, 1:43 PM ETIf former Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin returns to coaching in the NFL, it will certainly not be for the New York Jets, according to Jay Glazer of FOX NFL Sunday, as noted by NFL insider Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team. Per Glazer, "You can give him the $82 billion that the Nvidia guy lost, and he won't do it." Tomlin spent 19 seasons at the helm for Pittsburgh and compiled an overall record of 193-114-2 in the regular season. He led the Steelers to a Super Bowl XLIII title in February of 2009. Tomlin never had a losing record in Pittsburgh and recorded the most non-losing seasons to begin a coaching career in NFL history with 19. Tomlin currently works for NBC's "Football Night in America."--Ryan O'Bleness
Source: Ari Meirov - The 33rd Team
Tyler Shough Seen Jogging to the Locker Room
Tyler Shough just jogged back to the locker room. Unclear on why.— Jeff Nowak (@Jeff_Nowak) November 29, 2026
Nov 29, 2026, 1:14 PM ET