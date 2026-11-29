Tyler Shough Returns vs. Bengals
Nov 29, 2026, 3:12 PM ETNew Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough (right shoulder) has returned to the Week 12 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. Shough briefly exited during the third quarter of Sunday's game with what appeared to be a shoulder injury after landing awkwardly on his throwing arm. He completed 11 of 18 passes for 108 yards with no touchdowns and one interception before his brief exit. Backup quarterback Spencer Rattler did not complete any passes in Shough's absence.--Chelena Goldman
Source: Mike Petraglia via X.com
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Mike Evans Active Against Seahawks in Week 12
Bruno Mulé
Nov 29, 2026, 3:05 PM ETSan Francisco 49ers wide receiver Mike Evans (Achilles) is active for Sunday's Week 12 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks, according to the team. Evans was listed as questionable after missing Wednesday's practice and participating on a limited basis Thursday and Friday. He led San Francisco with six catches on seven targets for 109 yards and a touchdown in his return against the Minnesota Vikings last week. Evans has 33 catches for 529 yards and four touchdowns this season. Mac Jones will make his first start of the season with Brock Purdy (ankle) ruled out.--Bruno Mulé
Source: San Francisco 49ers
Malik Washington Will Not Return Due to Knee Injury
Keith Hernandez
Dolphins WR Malik Washington (knee) has been downgraded to OUT— Marcel Louis-Jacques (@Marcel_LJ) November 29, 2026
RT Austin Jackson (knee) is considered QUESTIONABLE to return
Nov 29, 2026, 3:04 PM ET--Keith Hernandez
Tyler Shough Probable to Return
Evan McPherson's field goal is good. Bengals lead is 12-3— Kelsey Conway (@KelseyLConway) November 29, 2026
Tyler Shough is probable to return
Nov 29, 2026, 3:01 PM ET
Kenneth Walker Seen at Practice Sunday
DT Omarr Norman-Lott and RB Kenneth Walker were both practicing on Sunday.— Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) November 29, 2026
Nov 29, 2026, 2:59 PM ET
Tyler Shough Exits With Apparent Shoulder Injury
Bruno Mulé
Nov 29, 2026, 2:54 PM ETNew Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough (right shoulder) left Sunday's Week 12 game against the Cincinnati Bengals in the third quarter after landing awkwardly on his throwing shoulder, according to Kelsey Conway. Shough briefly stayed in before trainers evaluated him in the medical tent. He completed 11 of 18 passes for 108 yards with no touchdowns and one interception before leaving. Backup Spencer Rattler took over with the Saints still scoreless. Shough's status for the rest of the game remained unclear.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Kelsey Conway
David Njoku Active Against Patriots
Bruno Mulé
Nov 29, 2026, 2:45 PM ETLos Angeles Chargers tight end David Njoku (shoulder) is active for Sunday's Week 12 game against the New England Patriots, the team announced. Njoku was limited Friday after missing practice Wednesday and Thursday, and the Chargers listed him as questionable. He briefly left last week's loss to the New York Jets before returning. Njoku led Chargers tight ends with four targets in that game, catching two passes for 21 yards. He has eight catches for 88 yards this season. DJ Uiagalelei will make his first NFL start in place of Justin Herbert (concussion).--Bruno Mulé
Source: Los Angeles Chargers
Justin Tucker to Be Elevated for Week 13 vs. Rams
Ryan O'Bleness
Nov 29, 2026, 2:24 PM ETKansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said on Sunday that the team will elevate kicker Justin Tucker from the practice squad to the active roster for a Thursday Night Football matchup against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 13. Reid said that starting kicker Harrison Butker will not kick against the Rams, prompting the move for Tucker. This comes after Butker missed a 46-yard field goal in the fourth quarter in a 13-10 loss to the Buffalo Bills on Thanksgiving Day. Tucker was a five-time first-team All-Pro for the Baltimore Ravens from 2012 through the 2024 season. He has not played since Jan. 19, 2025, in Baltimore's Divisional Round playoff loss to the Bills. Tucker was released prior to the 2025 regular season due to off-the-field issues. In 212 career games, Tucker has made 417 of 468 field goal attempts (89.1%) and 524 out of 532 extra point attempts (98.5%).--Ryan O'Bleness
Source: Nate Taylor- ESPN
Derrick Henry Leads Ravens in Early Carries Against Texans
Bruno Mulé
Nov 29, 2026, 2:16 PM ETBaltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry (concussion) had a team-high seven carries for 17 yards midway through the second quarter against the Houston Texans in Week 12. Backup Justice Hill had three carries for 18 yards and a touchdown at that point. Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic noted Hill's early involvement and suggested Henry's injury against the Carolina Panthers last week could be a factor. Head coach Jesse Minter said Wednesday that Henry had experienced concussion symptoms and was back in the protocol. Baltimore listed Henry as limited Wednesday before he practiced in full Thursday and Friday. He had no game designation and was active Sunday. Hill totaled 96 yards from scrimmage and a touchdown on 10 touches against Carolina.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Jeff Zrebiec
Malik Washington Questionable to Return vs. Jets
Ryan O'Bleness
Nov 29, 2026, 2:06 PM ETMiami Dolphins wide receiver Malik Washington (knee) is questionable to return to the Week 12 game against the New York Jets due to a knee injury, the team announced. Washington was carted off the field in the first quarter, according to Alain Poupart of Miami Dolphins On SI, which is likely not a promising sign. Washington recorded two catches for 13 yards before exiting the contest. He entered the game as Miami's leading wide receiver with 39 receptions for 430 yards (11.0 yards per catch) and one touchdown. With Washington out, other passing targets for the Dolphins include wide receivers Caleb Douglas, Chris Bell and Kevin Coleman Jr., and tight end Greg Dulcich.--Ryan O'Bleness
Source: Miami Dolphins
Tyler Shough Back in Game After Brief Exit
Ryan O'Bleness
Nov 29, 2026, 1:53 PM ETNew Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough (undisclosed) was seen jogging to the tunnel early in the Week 12 game against the Cincinnati Bengals, but it is unclear why he did so, according to Katherine Terrell of ESPN. Shough has since returned and played in the game, so whatever the ailment is seems to be minor. As of press time in the second quarter, Shough has completed seven out of 11 passes (63.6%) for 76 yards. The backup quarterback for the Saints is Spencer Rattler.--Ryan O'Bleness
Source: Katherine Terrell - ESPN
"No Chance" Mike Tomlin Would Return to Coach the Jets
Ryan O'Bleness
Nov 29, 2026, 1:43 PM ETIf former Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin returns to coaching in the NFL, it will certainly not be for the New York Jets, according to Jay Glazer of FOX NFL Sunday, as noted by NFL insider Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team. Per Glazer, "You can give him the $82 billion that the Nvidia guy lost, and he won't do it." Tomlin spent 19 seasons at the helm for Pittsburgh and compiled an overall record of 193-114-2 in the regular season. He led the Steelers to a Super Bowl XLIII title in February of 2009. Tomlin never had a losing record in Pittsburgh and recorded the most non-losing seasons to begin a coaching career in NFL history with 19. Tomlin currently works for NBC's "Football Night in America."--Ryan O'Bleness
Source: Ari Meirov - The 33rd Team
Tyler Shough Seen Jogging to the Locker Room
Tyler Shough just jogged back to the locker room. Unclear on why.— Jeff Nowak (@Jeff_Nowak) November 29, 2026
Nov 29, 2026, 1:14 PM ET
Harrison Butker to be Replaced by Chiefs in Week 13
Keith Hernandez
Nov 29, 2026, 1:05 PM ETKansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said that kicker Harrison Butker is going to be replaced for next Thursday night's game against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 13, according to Nate Taylor of ESPN. Former Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker will be elevated to the active 53-man roster and will take over for Butker, whose struggles in 2026 have been well-documented. The 31-year-old Butker had a costly miss in the 13-10 loss to the Buffalo Bills on Thanksgiving Day, missing a 46-yarder. The former seventh-rounder from Georgia Tech in 2017 has made only 65.2% of his 23 field-goal attempts in 2026 in his 10th year in the league, including going just 2-for-8 from 50-plus yards out in 11 games. Butker has also missed one of his 33 extra-point attempts. The Chiefs gave the trusted veteran a longer leash than many kickers would have had, but his crucial miss in Buffalo on Thursday was the final straw as they look to get back to the postseason this year. The 37-year-old Tucker was one of the league's best kickers in his prime with the Ravens, but that all fell apart after some off-the-field personal-conduct issues that got him released. He has an 89.1% success rate in his 13 NFL seasons, and he could quickly become a weekly starting option at the position in fantasy leagues with the Chiefs.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com - Nate Taylor
Anthony Richardson Sr. Reportedly Lacks Full Vision in Right Eye
Bruno Mulé
Nov 29, 2026, 1:02 PM ETIndianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson Sr. (eye) does not have full vision in his right eye, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Richardson is active for Sunday's Week 12 game against the New York Giants. He did not appear on Indianapolis' final injury report Friday. This will be Richardson's first start since Week 16 of the 2024 season. The Colts turned to him after waiving Daniel Jones on Nov. 20, and Riley Leonard is the backup. Richardson fractured his orbital bone in a resistance band accident before an October 2025 game against the Arizona Cardinals and spent the rest of that season on injured reserve. The Athletic's James Boyd reported in February that Richardson's representatives provided medical records to the Colts showing full vision in his right eye. Richardson has attempted four passes in two relief appearances this season. He ran for 499 yards and six touchdowns in 11 starts in 2024.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Ian Rapoport
Parker Washington's Week 13 Status Uncertain
Bruno Mulé
Nov 29, 2026, 12:36 PM ETJacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Parker Washington (shoulder) is week-to-week, head coach Liam Coen said Friday. Jacksonville listed Washington as inactive against the Tennessee Titans in Week 12, and his status for the Dec. 6 game against the Chicago Bears remains uncertain. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that Washington aggravated an AC joint injury during Thursday's practice. He was listed as limited that day. The Jaguars ruled him out Friday, when he did not practice. Washington caught eight passes for 103 yards on 17 targets against the New York Giants last week. He leads the Jaguars with 44 catches, 748 receiving yards and six touchdowns through 10 games. Jakobi Meyers ranks second on the team with 493 receiving yards and practiced in full Friday after two limited sessions with an ankle injury. Coen called Washington's absence a big opportunity for rookie Josh Cameron, who drew seven targets against the Giants with Washington in the lineup.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Ian Rapoport
Bhayshul Tuten Could Miss Several Weeks
Keith Hernandez
Nov 29, 2026, 12:32 PM ETJacksonville Jaguars running back Bhayshul Tuten (foot, ankle) is out for the team's Week 12 contest against the division-rival Tennessee Titans on Sunday, and the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport said he would not be surprised if Tuten misses multiple weeks as the Jaguars look to get healthy for the stretch run and the postseason. Tuten has been the Jaguars' clear lead back in his second season in the NFL, and he has been very productive for the first-place Jags, but foot and ankle injuries have slowed him down over the past couple of weeks, so they will rest him and hope he can get back closer to full health to close out the season. Chris Rodriguez Jr. will have immediate RB2 upside this weekend in a good matchup against the Titans with Tuten sidelined, and that could continue into the team's Week 13 matchup on the road against the Chicago Bears. Through 11 weeks, Tuten, a former fourth-rounder in 2025 from Virginia Tech, has carried the football 158 times for 642 yards and five touchdowns and has added 226 receiving yards and three touchdowns as a receiver. In addition to Rodriguez having a much larger role with Tuten out, pass-catching back LeQuint Allen Jr. could see the most snaps and touches of the 2026 season on Sunday against Tennessee, although he will not be a recommended flex option in most fantasy leagues.--Keith Hernandez
Source: NFL Network - Ian Rapoport
Christian Watson Has a Chance to Play in Week 13
Bruno Mulé
Nov 29, 2026, 12:23 PM ETGreen Bay Packers wide receiver Christian Watson (concussion) could clear the NFL's concussion protocol in time to face the New Orleans Saints in Week 13, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. The Packers have 11 days between Wednesday's loss to the Los Angeles Rams and their Dec. 6 game in New Orleans. Green Bay is scheduled to resume practice Wednesday, when its first injury report for the Saints game is due. Watson caught all four of his targets for 65 yards and the Packers' only touchdown before he was ruled out in Los Angeles. The Packers went scoreless after halftime in the 26-13 loss. Watson leads Green Bay with 981 receiving yards and eight touchdown catches in 11 games this season. Matthew Golden leads the team with 59 catches, giving Jordan Love another established target if Watson needs more time. Skyy Moore is listed directly behind Watson on the depth chart.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Ian Rapoport
Brock Purdy Not Guaranteed to Return Next Week
Keith Hernandez
Nov 29, 2026, 12:19 PM ETSan Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (ankle) has been ruled out for the Week 12 divisional clash against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday due to a mid-ankle sprain, and ESPN's Adam Schefter reports that Purdy is not guaranteed to return for a Week 13 matchup on the road against the New York Giants. The 49ers were surprised at how much Purdy's ankle swelled up on him this week, and they will not know about his Week 13 availability until he tries to return to practice next week. With Purdy out for at least this weekend against Seattle, backup Mac Jones will step into the starting role for the first time this year, putting him on the superflex streaming map as a low-end QB2 option for fantasy managers. The 26-year-old Purdy has been a must-start, high-end QB1 in 2026 through his 10 starts, throwing for 2,624 yards, 23 touchdowns, and five interceptions while leading the Niners to a 9-1 record. He has thrown for multiple touchdown passes in eight of his 10 games this year and has gone 60-for-79 passing for 876 yards, eight touchdowns, and only one interception in his last three games. Fantasy managers will be hoping that Purdy can heal quickly and be ready to return next weekend in the Big Apple.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN - Adam Schefter
"Signs Point" to Brock Bowers Sitting Again in Week 12
Bruno Mulé
Nov 29, 2026, 12:14 PM ETLas Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (ankle) is unlikely to play Sunday night against the Cleveland Browns, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Rapoport said Bowers plans to see how the ankle feels in warmups. The Raiders still list him as questionable for the 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff. He missed Friday's practice after being limited Wednesday and Thursday. Bowers has 50 catches in eight games and leads the Raiders with 676 receiving yards and six touchdown catches. Michael Mayer started in his place against the Denver Broncos last week and caught one pass for four yards on four targets.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Daniel Oyefusi
Seahawks Have No Intention of Benching Sam Darnold
Keith Hernandez
Nov 29, 2026, 12:09 PM ETThe Seattle Seahawks have "no intention" of replacing quarterback Sam Darnold with Drew Lock despite the fact that Lock has played well in his last two starts, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. Darnold is making his return on Sunday in a big divisional matchup against the San Francisco 49ers after not playing since Week 8 due to a quadriceps injury and a cracked rib that he suffered in the loss to the Chicago Bears. The Seahawks made it clear that Darnold would start this weekend after he practiced in full all week, but they want to see him take care of the football better. Darnold has nine interceptions in his last six games played and has thrown only one more touchdown than interceptions in his second year with the team after leading them to a Super Bowl championship in 2025. The two-time Pro Bowler has gone 127-for-211 passing for 1,478 yards in his seven starts in his ninth year in the NFL, and he will be a shaky QB2 streamer in his return on Sunday against the 49ers on the road. In the 32-29 loss to the 49ers back on Oct. 11, Darnold went 18-for-29 passing for 195 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions. The Seahawks could change their stance on Darnold quickly if he continues to turn the ball over, but he should have more leash after how well he played for Seattle just a year ago.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN - Adam Schefter