"No Chance" Mike Tomlin Would Return to Coach the Jets
Nov 29, 2026, 1:43 PM ETIf former Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin returns to coaching in the NFL, it will certainly not be for the New York Jets, according to Jay Glazer of FOX NFL Sunday, as noted by NFL insider Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team. Per Glazer, "You can give him the $82 billion that the Nvidia guy lost, and he won't do it." Tomlin spent 19 seasons at the helm for Pittsburgh and compiled an overall record of 193-114-2 in the regular season. He led the Steelers to a Super Bowl XLIII title in February of 2009. Tomlin never had a losing record in Pittsburgh and recorded the most non-losing seasons to begin a coaching career in NFL history with 19. Tomlin currently works for NBC's "Football Night in America."--Ryan O'Bleness
Source: Ari Meirov - The 33rd TeamComments · Join ChatOpen App
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Derrick Henry Still Symptomatic from Concussion Protocol
Keith Hernandez
We're seeing a lot of Justice Hill early in this game, which could be a result of Derrick Henry getting banged up in last Sunday's game.— Jeff Zrebiec (@jeffzrebiec) November 29, 2026
Minter said Wednesday that Henry, who was in concussion protocol, was still experiencing a few symptoms.
Nov 29, 2026, 1:46 PM ET--Keith Hernandez
Malik Washington Questionable to Return With Knee Injury
Keith Hernandez
Injury Update | Malik Washington has a knee injury and is questionable to return.— Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) November 29, 2026
Nov 29, 2026, 1:33 PM ET--Keith Hernandez
Tyler Shough Back in Game After Brief Exit
Ryan O'Bleness
Nov 29, 2026, 1:53 PM ETNew Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough (undisclosed) was seen jogging to the tunnel early in the Week 12 game against the Cincinnati Bengals, but it is unclear why he did so, according to Katherine Terrell of ESPN. Shough has since returned and played in the game, so whatever the ailment is seems to be minor. As of press time in the second quarter, Shough has completed seven out of 11 passes (63.6%) for 76 yards. The backup quarterback for the Saints is Spencer Rattler.--Ryan O'Bleness
Source: Katherine Terrell - ESPN
Tyler Shough Seen Jogging to the Locker Room
Tyler Shough just jogged back to the locker room. Unclear on why.— Jeff Nowak (@Jeff_Nowak) November 29, 2026
Nov 29, 2026, 1:14 PM ET
Harrison Butker to be Replaced by Chiefs in Week 13
Keith Hernandez
Nov 29, 2026, 1:05 PM ETKansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said that kicker Harrison Butker is going to be replaced for next Thursday night's game against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 13, according to Nate Taylor of ESPN. Former Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker will be elevated to the active 53-man roster and will take over for Butker, whose struggles in 2026 have been well-documented. The 31-year-old Butker had a costly miss in the 13-10 loss to the Buffalo Bills on Thanksgiving Day, missing a 46-yarder. The former seventh-rounder from Georgia Tech in 2017 has made only 65.2% of his 23 field-goal attempts in 2026 in his 10th year in the league, including going just 2-for-8 from 50-plus yards out in 11 games. Butker has also missed one of his 33 extra-point attempts. The Chiefs gave the trusted veteran a longer leash than many kickers would have had, but his crucial miss in Buffalo on Thursday was the final straw as they look to get back to the postseason this year. The 37-year-old Tucker was one of the league's best kickers in his prime with the Ravens, but that all fell apart after some off-the-field personal-conduct issues that got him released. He has an 89.1% success rate in his 13 NFL seasons, and he could quickly become a weekly starting option at the position in fantasy leagues with the Chiefs.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com - Nate Taylor
Anthony Richardson Sr. Reportedly Lacks Full Vision in Right Eye
Bruno Mulé
Nov 29, 2026, 1:02 PM ETIndianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson Sr. (eye) does not have full vision in his right eye, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Richardson is active for Sunday's Week 12 game against the New York Giants. He did not appear on Indianapolis' final injury report Friday. This will be Richardson's first start since Week 16 of the 2024 season. The Colts turned to him after waiving Daniel Jones on Nov. 20, and Riley Leonard is the backup. Richardson fractured his orbital bone in a resistance band accident before an October 2025 game against the Arizona Cardinals and spent the rest of that season on injured reserve. The Athletic's James Boyd reported in February that Richardson's representatives provided medical records to the Colts showing full vision in his right eye. Richardson has attempted four passes in two relief appearances this season. He ran for 499 yards and six touchdowns in 11 starts in 2024.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Ian Rapoport
Parker Washington's Week 13 Status Uncertain
Bruno Mulé
Nov 29, 2026, 12:36 PM ETJacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Parker Washington (shoulder) is week-to-week, head coach Liam Coen said Friday. Jacksonville listed Washington as inactive against the Tennessee Titans in Week 12, and his status for the Dec. 6 game against the Chicago Bears remains uncertain. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that Washington aggravated an AC joint injury during Thursday's practice. He was listed as limited that day. The Jaguars ruled him out Friday, when he did not practice. Washington caught eight passes for 103 yards on 17 targets against the New York Giants last week. He leads the Jaguars with 44 catches, 748 receiving yards and six touchdowns through 10 games. Jakobi Meyers ranks second on the team with 493 receiving yards and practiced in full Friday after two limited sessions with an ankle injury. Coen called Washington's absence a big opportunity for rookie Josh Cameron, who drew seven targets against the Giants with Washington in the lineup.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Ian Rapoport
Bhayshul Tuten Could Miss Several Weeks
Keith Hernandez
Nov 29, 2026, 12:32 PM ETJacksonville Jaguars running back Bhayshul Tuten (foot, ankle) is out for the team's Week 12 contest against the division-rival Tennessee Titans on Sunday, and the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport said he would not be surprised if Tuten misses multiple weeks as the Jaguars look to get healthy for the stretch run and the postseason. Tuten has been the Jaguars' clear lead back in his second season in the NFL, and he has been very productive for the first-place Jags, but foot and ankle injuries have slowed him down over the past couple of weeks, so they will rest him and hope he can get back closer to full health to close out the season. Chris Rodriguez Jr. will have immediate RB2 upside this weekend in a good matchup against the Titans with Tuten sidelined, and that could continue into the team's Week 13 matchup on the road against the Chicago Bears. Through 11 weeks, Tuten, a former fourth-rounder in 2025 from Virginia Tech, has carried the football 158 times for 642 yards and five touchdowns and has added 226 receiving yards and three touchdowns as a receiver. In addition to Rodriguez having a much larger role with Tuten out, pass-catching back LeQuint Allen Jr. could see the most snaps and touches of the 2026 season on Sunday against Tennessee, although he will not be a recommended flex option in most fantasy leagues.--Keith Hernandez
Source: NFL Network - Ian Rapoport
Christian Watson Has a Chance to Play in Week 13
Bruno Mulé
Nov 29, 2026, 12:23 PM ETGreen Bay Packers wide receiver Christian Watson (concussion) could clear the NFL's concussion protocol in time to face the New Orleans Saints in Week 13, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. The Packers have 11 days between Wednesday's loss to the Los Angeles Rams and their Dec. 6 game in New Orleans. Green Bay is scheduled to resume practice Wednesday, when its first injury report for the Saints game is due. Watson caught all four of his targets for 65 yards and the Packers' only touchdown before he was ruled out in Los Angeles. The Packers went scoreless after halftime in the 26-13 loss. Watson leads Green Bay with 981 receiving yards and eight touchdown catches in 11 games this season. Matthew Golden leads the team with 59 catches, giving Jordan Love another established target if Watson needs more time. Skyy Moore is listed directly behind Watson on the depth chart.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Ian Rapoport
Brock Purdy Not Guaranteed to Return Next Week
Keith Hernandez
Nov 29, 2026, 12:19 PM ETSan Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (ankle) has been ruled out for the Week 12 divisional clash against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday due to a mid-ankle sprain, and ESPN's Adam Schefter reports that Purdy is not guaranteed to return for a Week 13 matchup on the road against the New York Giants. The 49ers were surprised at how much Purdy's ankle swelled up on him this week, and they will not know about his Week 13 availability until he tries to return to practice next week. With Purdy out for at least this weekend against Seattle, backup Mac Jones will step into the starting role for the first time this year, putting him on the superflex streaming map as a low-end QB2 option for fantasy managers. The 26-year-old Purdy has been a must-start, high-end QB1 in 2026 through his 10 starts, throwing for 2,624 yards, 23 touchdowns, and five interceptions while leading the Niners to a 9-1 record. He has thrown for multiple touchdown passes in eight of his 10 games this year and has gone 60-for-79 passing for 876 yards, eight touchdowns, and only one interception in his last three games. Fantasy managers will be hoping that Purdy can heal quickly and be ready to return next weekend in the Big Apple.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN - Adam Schefter
"Signs Point" to Brock Bowers Sitting Again in Week 12
Bruno Mulé
Nov 29, 2026, 12:14 PM ETLas Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (ankle) is unlikely to play Sunday night against the Cleveland Browns, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Rapoport said Bowers plans to see how the ankle feels in warmups. The Raiders still list him as questionable for the 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff. He missed Friday's practice after being limited Wednesday and Thursday. Bowers has 50 catches in eight games and leads the Raiders with 676 receiving yards and six touchdown catches. Michael Mayer started in his place against the Denver Broncos last week and caught one pass for four yards on four targets.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Daniel Oyefusi
Seahawks Have No Intention of Benching Sam Darnold
Keith Hernandez
Nov 29, 2026, 12:09 PM ETThe Seattle Seahawks have "no intention" of replacing quarterback Sam Darnold with Drew Lock despite the fact that Lock has played well in his last two starts, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. Darnold is making his return on Sunday in a big divisional matchup against the San Francisco 49ers after not playing since Week 8 due to a quadriceps injury and a cracked rib that he suffered in the loss to the Chicago Bears. The Seahawks made it clear that Darnold would start this weekend after he practiced in full all week, but they want to see him take care of the football better. Darnold has nine interceptions in his last six games played and has thrown only one more touchdown than interceptions in his second year with the team after leading them to a Super Bowl championship in 2025. The two-time Pro Bowler has gone 127-for-211 passing for 1,478 yards in his seven starts in his ninth year in the NFL, and he will be a shaky QB2 streamer in his return on Sunday against the 49ers on the road. In the 32-29 loss to the 49ers back on Oct. 11, Darnold went 18-for-29 passing for 195 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions. The Seahawks could change their stance on Darnold quickly if he continues to turn the ball over, but he should have more leash after how well he played for Seattle just a year ago.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN - Adam Schefter
Daniel Jones Drawing Interest From Falcons, Other Teams
Bruno Mulé
Nov 29, 2026, 11:59 AM ETFormer Indianapolis Colts quarterback Daniel Jones has drawn interest from as many as 14 teams, including the Atlanta Falcons, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Sunday. Atlanta released Tua Tagovailoa on Saturday. Michael Penix Jr. is set to make his ninth start of the season Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings. Andy Dalton will back him up, with rookie Jack Strand listed as the emergency third quarterback. Jones has been a free agent since clearing waivers on Nov. 23. Indianapolis released him three days earlier and named Anthony Richardson Sr. its starter. Jones passed for 144 yards and was intercepted once in his final start against the Houston Texans. He had seven touchdown passes and 13 interceptions in 11 starts for the Colts this season. Rapoport said Jones could join a practice squad to get reps with a team ahead of the 2027 season. He could still sign to a contender's active roster later this season if it needs a quarterback.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Ian Rapoport
Aaron Rodgers Reportedly Warned He Would Go Public Before Steelers Exit
Bruno Mulé
Nov 29, 2026, 11:52 AM ETFormer Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers told head coach Mike McCarthy he would "expose everything going on here" if McCarthy refused to change who called plays, Adam Schefter and Ian Rapoport reported Sunday for ESPN. According to the report, Rodgers wanted quarterbacks coach Tom Arth to call plays. McCarthy replied, "Go for it," and said he was proud of what the team was building. Pittsburgh named Mason Rudolph the starter late Tuesday and said Rodgers would be inactive against Denver. On Wednesday, Rodgers criticized McCarthy's preparation on The Pat McAfee Show and said he wouldn't return to the team. The Steelers released him later that day, and he cleared waivers Thursday. Rodgers passed for 2,241 yards and 16 touchdowns in 10 starts for Pittsburgh this season. ESPN reported no clear landing spot for him in free agency. Rudolph threw for 142 yards and a touchdown in his first start of the season, a 27-5 win over the Denver Broncos on Friday.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Adam Schefter
Andrei Iosivas Active on Sunday
Keith Hernandez
Nov 29, 2026, 11:47 AM ETCincinnati Bengals wide receiver Andrei Iosivas (thumb), who was activated from Injured Reserve on Saturday, is officially active for the team's Week 12 game on Sunday against the visiting New Orleans Saints. It will be Iosivas' first game action since the win over the Houston Texans on Sept. 20. It comes at a good time for the Bengals, too, as he can help replace Tee Higgins (hamstring), who has been ruled out this weekend due to an injury that popped up on Friday. Most of the passing-game targets against the Saints will likely go through All-Pro pass-catcher Ja'Marr Chase with Higgins down, but both Iosivas and Dohnte Meyers could see expanded roles for the Bengals in a plus matchup against the Saints' defense. Iosivas is still a very shaky flex option for fantasy managers in deeper leagues, though, after his long layoff due to a thumb injury. In his two games played this year before landing on IR, Iosivas had only three receptions on four targets for 19 yards and no touchdowns. In his previous three years in the NFL, the former sixth-rounder from Princeton never topped 479 receiving yards, 36 catches, or six touchdowns in a single season. With Higgins potentially being ready for the Week 13 tilt against the division-rival Cleveland Browns, Iosivas might not have a ton of waiver-wire appeal for the rest of the season.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Cincinnati Bengals
Tee Higgins Inactive for Week 12
Keith Hernandez
Nov 29, 2026, 11:40 AM ETCincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (hamstring) is officially inactive on Sunday against the visiting New Orleans Saints in Week 12, according to Tom Pelissero of The Ringer. Higgins was listed as questionable coming into Sunday's contest, but it is a bit of a surprise that the star receiver will not be available this weekend. Fantasy managers obviously will want to quickly replace Higgins in their starting lineups. With Higgins out, All-Pro wideout Ja'Marr Chase should be peppered with targets in a good matchup against New Orleans, and tight end Mike Gesicki will have clear TE1 upside after he had a big game in last week's loss to the Washington Commanders. The 27-year-old Higgins was added to the Week 12 injury report after not practicing on Friday. His next chance to suit up will come in Week 13 against the division-rival Cleveland Browns on Sunday, Dec. 6. In addition to Chase and Gesicki seeing more targets, Dohnte Meyers could serve as the team's WR2, even with Andrei Iosivas making his return from Injured Reserve on Sunday. Higgins, who has 55 catches for 867 yards and seven touchdowns so far in 2026, is a must-start fantasy WR anytime he is in the starting lineup in one of the most potent offenses in the NFL.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Ringer - Tom Pelissero
Josh Jacobs Expected Back in Week 13
Bruno Mulé
Nov 29, 2026, 11:37 AM ETGreen Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs (finger) is expected to return in Week 13 on Dec. 6 against the New Orleans Saints, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Jacobs missed the past two games after surgery on a broken ring finger. He was limited Sunday and Monday before the Los Angeles Rams game. Green Bay held a walkthrough Tuesday and estimated he would have been limited again. The Packers listed him as questionable, and he was inactive Wednesday. Kaleb Johnson led Green Bay with eight carries for 13 yards against the Rams. Jacobs has 11 catches and three touchdowns in three games this season, including two receiving scores.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Ian Rapoport
Michael Penix Jr. Is a Risky Week 12 Option Against Minnesota
Bruno Mulé
Nov 29, 2026, 11:25 AM ETAtlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. threw for 286 yards on 43 attempts against the Kansas City Chiefs before the bye and finished without a touchdown pass. The Minnesota Vikings led the NFL with 38 sacks through Week 11 and host Atlanta on Sunday. Starting left guard Matthew Bergeron (back) and wide receiver Jahan Dotson (hamstring) missed practice all week and were ruled out. Penix completed 34.9% of his passes under pressure through Week 10, the third-lowest rate among qualified quarterbacks, according to Next Gen Stats. He could still put up yards if Atlanta has to throw that often again. Sustaining drives against Minnesota could be harder with a backup at left guard. Penix is QB29 in RotoBaller's Week 12 weekend rankings, leaving him in the mix for deeper Superflex leagues and a tougher sell in one-quarterback formats.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Tee Higgins Not Seen During Pre-Game Warmups
Keith Hernandez
No sign of Tee Higgins (questionable, hamstring) out here in pregame warmups. We will get the official inactives in 15 minutes but that's an ominous sign for his availability.— Paul Dehner Jr. (@pauldehnerjr) November 29, 2026
Nov 29, 2026, 11:16 AM ET--Keith Hernandez
Brock Bowers Unlikely to Play Against Browns
Bruno Mulé
Nov 29, 2026, 11:12 AM ETLas Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (ankle) is unlikely to play Sunday night against the Cleveland Browns, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Bowers remains questionable for the 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff after missing Friday's practice. He was limited Wednesday and Thursday. Michael Mayer is next on the depth chart and started against the Denver Broncos last week with Bowers inactive. Mayer caught one pass for four yards on four targets in that game. If Bowers sits again, his next chance to play is Dec. 13 against the Los Angeles Chargers after the Raiders' Week 13 bye.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Ian Rapoport