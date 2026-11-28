Nov 28, 2026, 3:15 PM ET

The Jacksonville Jaguars defense/special teams unit serves as a good starting D/ST in Week 12 against the Tennessee Titans. The unit has had some great games and some duds so far this season, making them a tough unit to predict in fantasy. Two weeks ago, they were considered a top starting option against the very same Titans, but the Titans offense has looked better as of late, and the Jaguars defense hasn't been forcing as many turnovers. The Titans scored 23 points and threw just one pick while allowing just one sack in Week 10. Last week, the Giants offense put up 23 points, 1 sack, and 1 turnover as well. The unit just hasn't quite lived up to expectations the last two weeks given their great matchups. They have a chance to redeem themselves in a repeat matchup from Week 10, but it is hard to say the Jaguars D/ST are among the elite starting options in Week 12 given recent performances.