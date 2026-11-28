Cam Little On Top of Kicker Rankings Once More Against Titans
Nov 28, 2026, 3:33 PM ETJacksonville Jaguars kicker Cam Little remains among the top kicking options in fantasy in Week 12 against the Tennessee Titans. The star kicker had his third straight big game in fantasy with another four field goals. He has 12 field goals across the last three games and has accounted for a total of 43 Jaguars points. In the previous meeting with the Titans just two weeks ago, Little hit three field goals over 40 yards and one over 30, as well as four extra points. That total of 16 points is his best on the season. Based on recent performances and the opponent, there is no reason to believe Little's hot streak will end anytime soon. Little should be viewed as the top overall kicker in Week 12.--Seth Quinn - RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller K Rankings
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Rashod Bateman's Big-Play Upside Comes With a Low Floor
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Nov 28, 2026, 3:22 PM ETBaltimore Ravens wide receiver Rashod Bateman (groin) caught two passes for 67 yards and his second touchdown of the season against the Carolina Panthers last week. Seven of his 25 catches through 11 games have gained at least 20 yards. The Houston Texans gave up 38 completions of that length in their first 10 games. Jacoby Brissett could find Bateman downfield again Sunday if Baltimore gives those routes time to develop against Houston's pass rush. Bateman was listed as limited Wednesday, practiced in full Thursday and Friday, and has no game designation. RotoBaller ranks him WR61 in PPR for Week 12. He played 91% of Baltimore's offensive snaps in each of Brissett's two starts, with five catches on 11 targets combined. At that volume, Bateman likely needs another big gain or a touchdown to pay off as a last-resort flex in deeper leagues.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Jacksonville Jaguars D/ST Solid Starting Unit in Week 12
Seth Quinn
Seth Quinn
Nov 28, 2026, 3:15 PM ETThe Jacksonville Jaguars defense/special teams unit serves as a good starting D/ST in Week 12 against the Tennessee Titans. The unit has had some great games and some duds so far this season, making them a tough unit to predict in fantasy. Two weeks ago, they were considered a top starting option against the very same Titans, but the Titans offense has looked better as of late, and the Jaguars defense hasn't been forcing as many turnovers. The Titans scored 23 points and threw just one pick while allowing just one sack in Week 10. Last week, the Giants offense put up 23 points, 1 sack, and 1 turnover as well. The unit just hasn't quite lived up to expectations the last two weeks given their great matchups. They have a chance to redeem themselves in a repeat matchup from Week 10, but it is hard to say the Jaguars D/ST are among the elite starting options in Week 12 given recent performances.--Seth Quinn - RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller D/ST Rankings
Brenton Strange an Intriguing Tight End With Upside in Week 12
Seth Quinn
Seth Quinn
Nov 28, 2026, 3:08 PM ETJacksonville Jaguars tight end Brenton Strange should get more opportunities than usual in Week 12 against the Tennessee Titans. Parker Washington has been ruled out with a shoulder injury, meaning there is space available for someone to step up as the primary pass catcher in the dynamic Jacksonville offense. Jakobi Meyers seems like the favorite to fill that role, but Strange has also proven capable of succeeding with increased volume. The young tight end has just two touchdowns this season, but one of those did come two weeks ago against the very same Titans. The Tennessee defense is better against tight ends than wide receivers, but that doesn't stop Strange from having intriguing upside. Fantasy managers should feel fine starting Strange in Week 12.--Seth Quinn - RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller TE Rankings
Zay Flowers Can Make Quick Throws Count Against Houston
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Nov 28, 2026, 3:07 PM ETBaltimore Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers (ankle) has gained more than half of his 785 receiving yards after the catch this season. Quick throws to Flowers could help Jacoby Brissett handle a Houston Texans pass rush that ranked third in sacks through Week 11. Houston gave up 176.1 receiving yards per game to wideouts in that span, the fourth-most in the NFL. Flowers caught eight of 11 targets for 97 yards against the Carolina Panthers last week and has topped 70 receiving yards in both of Brissett's Baltimore starts. He was listed as limited Wednesday, practiced in full Thursday and Friday, and has no game designation for Sunday. RotoBaller ranks him WR13 in PPR for Week 12. Baltimore has thrown one touchdown pass with Brissett starting. Flowers can deliver high-end WR2 production on catches and yards even if those touchdowns stay scarce.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Tetairoa McMillan Remains a High-Volume WR2
Nathan Runyan
Nathan Runyan
Nov 28, 2026, 3:02 PM ETCarolina Panthers wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan had a strong Week 11 performance, catching six of nine targets for 71 yards and a touchdown. McMillan's box score numbers have been up and down over the course of the season, but his involvement in the pass game has remained strong, as evidenced by his 31 total targets over the past four weeks. He has also scored twice, but only averaged 10.9 half-PPR fantasy points per game during that span. The Panthers' Week 12 opponent, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, let up the 10th-fewest fantasy points to wide receivers, and have allowed nine touchdowns to the position (0.9 touchdowns per game). They only allow 20.9 points per game to opponents, so touchdown opportunities may be scarce for the Panthers' offense. McMillan (foot) is off the injury report for Week 12, so fantasy managers can plug him in as a lower-end WR2 in a tough matchup.--Nathan Runyan
Source: Fantasy Points Data Suite
Travis Hunter Suddenly on Offensive Fantasy Radar in Week 12
Seth Quinn
Seth Quinn
Nov 28, 2026, 2:57 PM ETJacksonville Jaguars wide receiver/defensive back Travis Hunter has had his moments, but could get more reliable volume in Week 12 against the Tennessee Titans. The versatile star showed his potential as a receiver in a four-reception, 58-yard, and a touchdown performance in Week 6 in London. Other than that, Hunter has not been on the fantasy radar offensively, but with Parker Washington out with a shoulder injury, there is more room than usual for Hunter to thrive. The Jaguars will likely spread the ball around more, and given Hunter's ability after the catch, he could rattle off a big play or two even with limited volume. The Titans also serve as the best possible matchup for the Jacksonville passing game. With potentially more playing time, Hunter serves as a risky but interesting boom-or-bust Flex in Week 12, especially in deeper leagues.--Seth Quinn - RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller WR Rankings
Jakobi Meyers Vaults to WR2 Status in Ideal Matchup With Titans
Seth Quinn
Seth Quinn
Nov 28, 2026, 2:49 PM ETJacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (ankle) is a better fantasy option than usual in Week 12 against the Tennessee Titans. Not only do the Titans rank last in the NFL in fantasy against wide receivers, but top receiver Parker Washington is out with a shoulder injury. That means the veteran receiver has the most upside he has had all season. Meyers hasn't had any standout performances beyond a Week 3 revenge game against the New England Patriots, but he has provided enough consistency to be viewed as the second-best pass catcher on the Jaguars. There are plenty of other options itching to step up, but Meyers should be viewed as the favorite to benefit the most. As the potential top target against the worst pass defense in fantasy football, Meyers should be viewed as a reliable fantasy starter in Week 12.--Seth Quinn - RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller WR Rankings
Justice Hill Has PPR Flex Appeal Against Houston
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Nov 28, 2026, 2:48 PM ETBaltimore Ravens running back Justice Hill has caught nine passes in Jacoby Brissett's first two starts with the team. The Houston Texans have allowed five catches and just 26.8 receiving yards per game to running backs through Week 11, giving Hill a chance to contribute on short throws Sunday. He totaled a season-high 96 yards from scrimmage and a rushing touchdown on 10 touches against the Carolina Panthers last week. Hill has averaged six carries over his past three games. Derrick Henry (concussion) practiced in full Thursday and Friday and has no game designation, keeping him in line to lead Baltimore's backfield. Hill is RB40 in RotoBaller's weekend PPR rankings. A few catches can make him a usable flex in deeper PPR leagues. In standard leagues, his carry volume leaves him more dependent on a big run or another touchdown.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Ashton Dulin Off The Fantasy Radar For Week 12
John Johnson
John Johnson
Nov 28, 2026, 2:35 PM ETThere's an argument to be made for stashing Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Ashton Dulin on fantasy football rosters for the rest of the season. It's much harder to argue that he should be in starting lineups in any leagues due to his low production this season and the poor state of the Colts passing offense. Indy will face the New York Giants in Week 12, and they're a weak defense against opposing wide receivers, but Richardson's passing production could be very minimal. He hasn't played multiple games as a starter since 2024, and we could see him rely heavily on his legs to move the ball as he's done in the past. Dulin would be a depth receiver on most teams, but the Colts are tanking this year. There's a chance the two could connect on a deep ball, but it's not something you should count on.--John Johnson
Source: ESPN
Los Angeles Chargers D/ST a Streamable Option in Week 12 vs. Patriots
Wyatt McClintock
Wyatt McClintock
Nov 28, 2026, 2:34 PM ETThe Los Angeles Chargers D/ST will face an injury-riddled Patriots offense in Week 12 that's already ruled out key players. The list is headlined by Drake Maye (ankle), A.J. Brown (hamstring), and Romeo Doubs (shoulder). The Chargers' defense has been off fantasy radar most of the year, with inconsistent fantasy outings in addition to the team being 1-9. However, RotoBaller ranks the Chargers D/ST as the D/ST8 in an opportunistic matchup. With an offense full of backup players in key positions, the Chargers have an opportunity to get after backup quarterback Tommy DeVito and force turnovers. As a result, the Chargers D/ST is a worthy streaming option for managers in need of a D/ST in Week 12.--Wyatt McClintock
Source: Chargers.com
Derrick Henry Has a Tougher Path to Rushing Yards in Houston
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Nov 28, 2026, 2:32 PM ETBaltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry (concussion) ran for 94 yards and a touchdown on 13 carries against the Carolina Panthers last week, his best rushing total since Week 5. The Ravens listed him as limited Wednesday before he practiced in full Thursday and Friday. He has no game designation for Sunday's matchup against the Houston Texans. RotoBaller ranks Henry RB14 in its Week 12 PPR rankings. Houston allowed 96.1 rushing yards per game through Week 11, the 10th-fewest in the NFL. The Texans held Jonathan Taylor to 21 yards on 11 carries in their last game. Henry has 11 rushing touchdowns this season, including two against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 10, when he managed just 10 rushing yards. That scoring role keeps him in lineups as a high-end RB2, with a touchdown likely needed to match last week's fantasy output.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Cameron Dicker Not a Streamable Kicker in Week 12
Wyatt McClintock
Wyatt McClintock
Nov 28, 2026, 2:29 PM ETLos Angeles Chargers placekicker Cameron Dicker finished below double-digit fantasy points for the first time in three weeks last Sunday. The 26-year-old finished with eight fantasy points after making all three extra-point attempts and his lone field goal attempt. Dicker will face an uphill battle in Week 12 to be a fantasy-viable kicker with Justin Herbert (concussion) ruled out for Sunday's matchup against the Patriots. As a result, Dicker is RotoBaller's K15 in a tough matchup against the Patriots. The Chargers offense will dip with backup quarterback DJ Uiagalelei running the offense and could struggle to sustain drives throughout the game. If this happens, it could be a long fantasy day for Dicker on Sunday.--Wyatt McClintock
Source: Chargers.com
Darren Waller a Boom/Bust TE2 Against the Buccaneers in Week 12
Nathan Runyan
Nathan Runyan
Nov 28, 2026, 2:28 PM ETCarolina Panthers tight end Darren Waller earned three targets and caught them all for 42 yards in Week 11. He also had his lowest snap share since Week 7 at 46%, but has proven he doesn't need a large snap share to produce. This season, Waller has three games of 11.5 half-PPR points or more, all with touchdowns. Waller had a 10-target game in Week 9, but has not put together much else recently. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers, their Week 12 opponent, despite having a generally stout defense, are in the top quarter of the league for most fantasy points allowed to the tight end position, and are in the middle of the league in TDs given up to them, with 5 TDs. Waller is expected to play in Week 12 after being limited all week due to a knee injury, and slots in as a boom/bust, touchdown-dependent TE2, as RotoBaller's TE21.--Nathan Runyan
Source: Fantasy Points Data Suite
David Njoku's Shoulder Injury Limits Fantasy Appeal for Week 12 vs. Patriots
Wyatt McClintock
Wyatt McClintock
Nov 28, 2026, 2:27 PM ETLos Angeles Chargers tight end David Njoku (shoulder) is listed as questionable ahead of his Week 12 matchup against the New England Patriots. Njoku did not participate in practice early in the week but logged a limited session Friday, leaving the door open for him to play on Sunday. The 30-year-old veteran turned four targets into 4.1 PPR points and established himself as the tight end managers would want to watch for the Chargers. Njoku enters Week 12 as RotoBaller's PPR TE39 in a tough matchup against the Patriots. RotoBaller ranks the Patriots as the fifth-toughest matchup for fantasy tight ends this week. In addition, the Chargers will be starting backup quarterback DJ Uiagalelei in place of Justin Herbert (concussion), who was ruled out Friday evening. Njoku isn't a streamable tight end with a backup quarterback throwing him the ball in a tough matchup for Week 12.--Wyatt McClintock
Source: Chargers.com
Quentin Johnston Offers Little Upside in Week 12 vs. Patriots
Wyatt McClintock
Wyatt McClintock
Nov 28, 2026, 2:24 PM ETLos Angeles Chargers wideout Quentin Johnston is coming off back-to-back outings under three fantasy points. The 25-year-old has caught two of his three targets for 15 yards over the last two weeks. Johnston's fantasy stock takes an additional hit this week after the team ruled Justin Herbert (concussion) out for Sunday's game against the New England Patriots. As a result, backup quarterback DJ Uiagalelei will make his first NFL start and lead an underperforming Chargers offense. Most backup quarterbacks lock into one pass-catcher, and it will likely be Ladd McConkey since he operates in the middle of the field as a chain-mover. Johnston enters Week 12 as RotoBaller's PPR WR70 in a favorable matchup against the New England Patriots. RotoBaller ranks the Patriots defense as the second-easiest matchup for receivers this week, and it's allowing the third-highest passing percentage this season. However, Johnston likely won't be involved enough in the offense to be fantasy-viable in an easy matchup on Sunday.--Wyatt McClintock
Source: Chargers.com
Anthony Gould Not Worth Starting In Week 12
John Johnson
John Johnson
Nov 28, 2026, 2:19 PM ETIndianapolis Colts wide receiver Anthony Gould has the distinction of being a starting wideout for Week 12 for his team, when they'll face the New York Giants. That's about where the positive news ends and the negative side of the outlook comes in. Gould has yet to see a game with more than four targets this season, and hasn't eclipsed 50 receiving yards in any contest. He was firmly behind wide receivers Keenan Allen and Josh Downs on the team's depth chart before both of them were traded to other teams. The Colts likely don't see themselves having productive passing games this season, and we should tend to agree with that line of reasoning. Gould is a dynasty stash, though even his long-term upside is dubious. Perhaps in extremely deep leagues he's worth a start, but aside from that, he shouldn't be considered for starting lineups for Week 12.--John Johnson
Source: ESPN
Jacoby Brissett's Passing Volume Keeps Him in Superflex Range
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Nov 28, 2026, 2:16 PM ETBaltimore Ravens quarterback Jacoby Brissett has thrown 86 passes in two starts with Lamar Jackson (thumb) on injured reserve. He threw for 340 yards in his Baltimore debut, then passed for 276 yards and a touchdown against the Carolina Panthers last week. The Houston Texans enter Week 12 ranked 23rd in net passing yards allowed per game (229.4), giving Brissett a chance at another solid yardage total on Sunday. RotoBaller's weekend rankings put him at QB17. Houston ruled out Danielle Hunter (hamstring) after he missed practice all week. Baltimore still has to handle Will Anderson Jr. (11.5 sacks) without starting right guard Vega Ioane (hand), who was limited Thursday, missed Friday's practice and was ruled out. Brissett's volume makes him a viable Superflex starter. With one touchdown pass in two Baltimore starts and a tougher job up front, he's a difficult sell in one-quarterback leagues.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Tyler Warren A Risky TE Fantasy Start For Week 12
John Johnson
John Johnson
Nov 28, 2026, 2:15 PM ETIndianapolis Colts tight end Tyler Warren is a risky player to start at the position in Week 12 despite his high draft capital in 2026 fantasy football drafts. He's put up scores of 5.8, 8.4, 2.4, and 3.2 PPR fantasy points over his last three games, which is enough to justify benching him moving forward. He was heavily targeted in Week 8 and Week 9 only to fail to reach double-digit PPR points, and things aren't likely to get better now that QB Daniel Jones has been released and quarterback Anthony Richardson Sr. is the starter. Richardson is not a very productive passer, and Warren at least enjoyed a huge target share when Jones was on the field. We could see an offense that struggles mightily against the foe New York Giants in Week 12. They allow below-average fantasy production to opposing TEs this season. Warren is a desperation starter at this point for fantasy managers that can't find good options on the waiver wire for Week 12.--John Johnson
Source: ESPN
Spencer Shrader's Fantasy Value On Shaky Ground For Week 12
John Johnson
John Johnson
Nov 28, 2026, 2:11 PM ETIndianapolis Colts kicker Spencer Shrader missed two of his field goal attempts in Week 11 and scored just 1.0 PPR fantasy point in the contest, and that's not the only reason to be nervous about his scoring potential in Week 12. The Colts will face the New York Giants in their next game, and they allow only 7.0 fantasy points per game to opposing kickers, which ranks seventh-fewest in the league this year. To make matters worse, the Colts will now have quarterback Anthony Richardson Sr. starting under center, and he hasn't played consistently as a starter since the 2024 season. He'll likely be very rusty. The Colts also traded away wide receivers Keenan Allen and Josh Downs, and have very little depth at pass-catcher. They're throwing in the towel for the season, and that's not typically conducive to good kicker production. Fantasy managers should look elsewhere for a starting kicker for Week 12.--John Johnson
Source: ESPN
Jonathan Taylor Could See More Running Room With New QB
John Johnson
John Johnson
Nov 28, 2026, 2:04 PM ETIndianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor looked like one of the better picks you could have made in the late first round of 2026 NFL Drafts for a while this season. That was before the Colts offense collapsed and the team released QB Daniel Jones. Since Week 7, Taylor has averaged a paltry 7.0 PPR fantasy points per game, which has made him seem more like a bench candidate than an elite RB1. Things might be looking a little more rosy with a quarterback change, though. Jones was mostly ineffective this year, but QB Anthony Richardson Sr. will be the starter moving forward. He's an extremely talented rusher and elite athlete. High-end running quarterbacks make it more difficult for defenses to stack boxes against opposing running backs, because they can get punished heavily by read-option runs. Taylor should continue to be started in all fantasy leagues for his upside, and there's optimism that we may see more of early-season Taylor from now on.--John Johnson
Source: ESPN