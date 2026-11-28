Chuba Hubbard's Bigger Workload Strengthens His RB1 Case
Nov 28, 2026, 4:43 PM ETCarolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard has scored two rushing touchdowns in each of Carolina's last two wins as his carry count has climbed. He had 16 carries in the Week 9 loss to the Denver Broncos and 27 in each game since. Trevor Etienne had six carries in relief against the Baltimore Ravens, up from three a week earlier. Jonathon Brooks (groin) practiced in full Saturday and is questionable for Monday's road game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Brooks remains on injured reserve. Hubbard gained all 120 of his yards against Baltimore on the ground. A week earlier, he caught five passes for 80 yards against the New Orleans Saints, nearly matching his rushing yardage. Hubbard is RB10 in RotoBaller's weekend PPR rankings for Week 12. The Saints game showed how his receiving work can help him reach that range if Tampa Bay limits his rushing yards.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
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A.J. Brown Placed on Injured Reserve
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Nov 28, 2026, 4:28 PM ETNew England Patriots wide receiver A.J. Brown (hamstring) was placed on injured reserve Saturday, the team announced. He'll miss at least four games and could return as early as Week 16 against the New York Jets. The Patriots had already ruled him out for Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Chargers. Brown missed practice Wednesday and Friday and was listed as a nonparticipant on Thursday's estimated report. He caught two passes for 27 yards against the Detroit Lions in Week 10, when he injured his hamstring. Brown has 11 catches for 128 yards in four games this season. Mack Hollins led the Patriots with five catches in Munich and figures to be one of Tommy DeVito's main targets Sunday with Romeo Doubs (shoulder) also out. New England brought Brown back from injured reserve in October after a high ankle sprain. Activating him again would use the Patriots' last regular-season return designation.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Adam Schefter
Andrei Iosivas Activated From Injured Reserve
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Nov 28, 2026, 4:19 PM ETCincinnati Bengals wide receiver Andrei Iosivas (thumb) was activated from injured reserve Saturday, the team announced on X. He practiced in full Wednesday through Friday and was listed as questionable for Sunday's home game against the New Orleans Saints. Iosivas has missed eight games since hurting his thumb against the Houston Texans in Week 2. He had surgery to repair a torn ligament on Sept. 23, went on injured reserve three days later and was cleared to practice on Nov. 12. Cincinnati kept him on injured reserve for Monday's game against the Washington Commanders after three full practices last week. Iosivas caught three passes for 19 yards in his first two games and played the third-most offensive snaps among Cincinnati wide receivers in both. Dohnte Meyers has filled that spot during his absence. The move gives Cincinnati another option at receiver with Tee Higgins (hamstring) also questionable after missing Friday's practice.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Cincinnati Bengals
Ollie Gordon II Keeps the Bulk of Miami's Backfield Work
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Nov 28, 2026, 4:08 PM ETMiami Dolphins running back Ollie Gordon II still handled most of the backfield work in the loss to the Buffalo Bills even as his touches dropped to 13. He ran 11 times for 69 yards. Jaylen Wright was the only other Miami running back with a carry and finished with five. Gordon had 24 touches against the Indianapolis Colts a week earlier. He played just over 70% of the offensive snaps in both games, and Miami ran less often while playing from behind against Buffalo. Gordon had three carries through Miami's first two games and took over after De'Von Achane tore his ACL in Week 3. Achane remains on injured reserve and is out for the season. Miami settled for three field goals against Buffalo, and Gordon lost two yards on his two catches. His rushing work makes him a reasonable half-PPR flex against the New York Jets on Sunday.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Breece Hall Pulls Ahead in Jets Backfield
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Nov 28, 2026, 3:54 PM ETNew York Jets running back Breece Hall played 43% of the offensive snaps when he returned from a quadriceps injury in Week 9 and was up to 63% in the win over the Los Angeles Chargers. Braelon Allen led the backfield during Hall's five-game absence. Hall moved ahead of Allen in snaps against the Buffalo Bills in Week 10 and caught four passes for 67 yards as New York played from behind. That receiving work gives Hall a stronger case as an RB2 in PPR. Hall had 20 carries against the Chargers, his most since Week 1, and finished with 100 yards from scrimmage and a touchdown catch. The Jets led most of the way and gave Allen 16 carries of his own. Both backs are off the injury report for Sunday's game against the Miami Dolphins. With Allen still taking regular handoffs, Hall may need another game that lets the Jets lean on the run to reach 20 carries again.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Mark Andrews Faces a Tough Scoring Matchup in Houston
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Nov 28, 2026, 3:40 PM ETBaltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews has one touchdown catch through 11 games. The Houston Texans have allowed one to tight ends in their first 10 games, so Andrews likely needs a bigger share of the targets on Sunday. He caught all eight of his targets for 82 yards against the Los Angeles Chargers in Jacoby Brissett's first Baltimore start. It remains his only game with at least 50 receiving yards this season. Andrews had two catches for 14 yards on three targets against the Carolina Panthers last week. Matthew Hibner and Josh Cuevas combined for five targets in that game. RotoBaller has Andrews at TE18 in its Week 12 PPR rankings. He can fill a second tight end spot. He's a sit in most one-tight-end leagues, where another three-target game would leave him too reliant on a touchdown against Houston.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Cam Little On Top of Kicker Rankings Once More Against Titans
Seth Quinn
Seth Quinn
Nov 28, 2026, 3:33 PM ETJacksonville Jaguars kicker Cam Little remains among the top kicking options in fantasy in Week 12 against the Tennessee Titans. The star kicker had his third straight big game in fantasy with another four field goals. He has 12 field goals across the last three games and has accounted for a total of 43 Jaguars points. In the previous meeting with the Titans just two weeks ago, Little hit three field goals over 40 yards and one over 30, as well as four extra points. That total of 16 points is his best on the season. Based on recent performances and the opponent, there is no reason to believe Little's hot streak will end anytime soon. Little should be viewed as the top overall kicker in Week 12.--Seth Quinn - RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller K Rankings
Rashod Bateman's Big-Play Upside Comes With a Low Floor
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Nov 28, 2026, 3:22 PM ETBaltimore Ravens wide receiver Rashod Bateman (groin) caught two passes for 67 yards and his second touchdown of the season against the Carolina Panthers last week. Seven of his 25 catches through 11 games have gained at least 20 yards. The Houston Texans gave up 38 completions of that length in their first 10 games. Jacoby Brissett could find Bateman downfield again Sunday if Baltimore gives those routes time to develop against Houston's pass rush. Bateman was listed as limited Wednesday, practiced in full Thursday and Friday, and has no game designation. RotoBaller ranks him WR61 in PPR for Week 12. He played 91% of Baltimore's offensive snaps in each of Brissett's two starts, with five catches on 11 targets combined. At that volume, Bateman likely needs another big gain or a touchdown to pay off as a last-resort flex in deeper leagues.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Jacksonville Jaguars D/ST a Solid Starting Unit in Week 12
Seth Quinn
Seth Quinn
Nov 28, 2026, 3:15 PM ETThe Jacksonville Jaguars defense/special teams unit serves as a good starting D/ST in Week 12 against the Tennessee Titans. The unit has had some great games and some duds so far this season, making them a tough unit to predict in fantasy. Two weeks ago, they were considered a top starting option against the very same Titans, but the Titans offense has looked better as of late, and the Jaguars defense hasn't been forcing as many turnovers. The Titans scored 23 points and threw just one pick while allowing just one sack in Week 10. Last week, the Giants offense put up 23 points, 1 sack, and 1 turnover as well. The unit just hasn't quite lived up to expectations the last two weeks given their great matchups. They have a chance to redeem themselves in a repeat matchup from Week 10, but it is hard to say the Jaguars D/ST are among the elite starting options in Week 12 given recent performances.--Seth Quinn - RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller D/ST Rankings
Brenton Strange an Intriguing Tight End With Upside in Week 12
Seth Quinn
Seth Quinn
Nov 28, 2026, 3:08 PM ETJacksonville Jaguars tight end Brenton Strange should get more opportunities than usual in Week 12 against the Tennessee Titans. Parker Washington has been ruled out with a shoulder injury, meaning there is space available for someone to step up as the primary pass catcher in the dynamic Jacksonville offense. Jakobi Meyers seems like the favorite to fill that role, but Strange has also proven capable of succeeding with increased volume. The young tight end has just two touchdowns this season, but one of those did come two weeks ago against the very same Titans. The Tennessee defense is better against tight ends than wide receivers, but that doesn't stop Strange from having intriguing upside. Fantasy managers should feel fine starting Strange in Week 12.--Seth Quinn - RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller TE Rankings
Zay Flowers Can Make Quick Throws Count Against Houston
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Nov 28, 2026, 3:07 PM ETBaltimore Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers (ankle) has gained more than half of his 785 receiving yards after the catch this season. Quick throws to Flowers could help Jacoby Brissett handle a Houston Texans pass rush that ranked third in sacks through Week 11. Houston gave up 176.1 receiving yards per game to wideouts in that span, the fourth-most in the NFL. Flowers caught eight of 11 targets for 97 yards against the Carolina Panthers last week and has topped 70 receiving yards in both of Brissett's Baltimore starts. He was listed as limited Wednesday, practiced in full Thursday and Friday, and has no game designation for Sunday. RotoBaller ranks him WR13 in PPR for Week 12. Baltimore has thrown one touchdown pass with Brissett starting. Flowers can deliver high-end WR2 production on catches and yards even if those touchdowns stay scarce.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Tetairoa McMillan Remains a High-Volume WR2
Nathan Runyan
Nathan Runyan
Nov 28, 2026, 3:02 PM ETCarolina Panthers wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan had a strong Week 11 performance, catching six of nine targets for 71 yards and a touchdown. McMillan's box score numbers have been up and down over the course of the season, but his involvement in the pass game has remained strong, as evidenced by his 31 total targets over the past four weeks. He has also scored twice, but only averaged 10.9 half-PPR fantasy points per game during that span. The Panthers' Week 12 opponent, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, let up the 10th-fewest fantasy points to wide receivers, and have allowed nine touchdowns to the position (0.9 touchdowns per game). They only allow 20.9 points per game to opponents, so touchdown opportunities may be scarce for the Panthers' offense. McMillan (foot) is off the injury report for Week 12, so fantasy managers can plug him in as a lower-end WR2 in a tough matchup.--Nathan Runyan
Source: Fantasy Points Data Suite
Travis Hunter Suddenly on Offensive Fantasy Radar in Week 12
Seth Quinn
Seth Quinn
Nov 28, 2026, 2:57 PM ETJacksonville Jaguars wide receiver/defensive back Travis Hunter has had his moments, but could get more reliable volume in Week 12 against the Tennessee Titans. The versatile star showed his potential as a receiver in a four-reception, 58-yard, and a touchdown performance in Week 6 in London. Other than that, Hunter has not been on the fantasy radar offensively, but with Parker Washington out with a shoulder injury, there is more room than usual for Hunter to thrive. The Jaguars will likely spread the ball around more, and given Hunter's ability after the catch, he could rattle off a big play or two even with limited volume. The Titans also serve as the best possible matchup for the Jacksonville passing game. With potentially more playing time, Hunter serves as a risky but interesting boom-or-bust Flex in Week 12, especially in deeper leagues.--Seth Quinn - RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller WR Rankings
Jakobi Meyers Vaults to WR2 Status in Ideal Matchup With Titans
Seth Quinn
Seth Quinn
Nov 28, 2026, 2:49 PM ETJacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (ankle) is a better fantasy option than usual in Week 12 against the Tennessee Titans. Not only do the Titans rank last in the NFL in fantasy against wide receivers, but top receiver Parker Washington is out with a shoulder injury. That means the veteran receiver has the most upside he has had all season. Meyers hasn't had any standout performances beyond a Week 3 revenge game against the New England Patriots, but he has provided enough consistency to be viewed as the second-best pass catcher on the Jaguars. There are plenty of other options itching to step up, but Meyers should be viewed as the favorite to benefit the most. As the potential top target against the worst pass defense in fantasy football, Meyers should be viewed as a reliable fantasy starter in Week 12.--Seth Quinn - RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller WR Rankings
Justice Hill Has PPR Flex Appeal Against Houston
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Nov 28, 2026, 2:48 PM ETBaltimore Ravens running back Justice Hill has caught nine passes in Jacoby Brissett's first two starts with the team. The Houston Texans have allowed five catches and just 26.8 receiving yards per game to running backs through Week 11, giving Hill a chance to contribute on short throws Sunday. He totaled a season-high 96 yards from scrimmage and a rushing touchdown on 10 touches against the Carolina Panthers last week. Hill has averaged six carries over his past three games. Derrick Henry (concussion) practiced in full Thursday and Friday and has no game designation, keeping him in line to lead Baltimore's backfield. Hill is RB40 in RotoBaller's weekend PPR rankings. A few catches can make him a usable flex in deeper PPR leagues. In standard leagues, his carry volume leaves him more dependent on a big run or another touchdown.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Ashton Dulin Off The Fantasy Radar For Week 12
John Johnson
John Johnson
Nov 28, 2026, 2:35 PM ETThere's an argument to be made for stashing Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Ashton Dulin on fantasy football rosters for the rest of the season. It's much harder to argue that he should be in starting lineups in any leagues due to his low production this season and the poor state of the Colts passing offense. Indy will face the New York Giants in Week 12, and they're a weak defense against opposing wide receivers, but Richardson's passing production could be very minimal. He hasn't played multiple games as a starter since 2024, and we could see him rely heavily on his legs to move the ball as he's done in the past. Dulin would be a depth receiver on most teams, but the Colts are tanking this year. There's a chance the two could connect on a deep ball, but it's not something you should count on.--John Johnson
Source: ESPN
Los Angeles Chargers D/ST a Streamable Option in Week 12 vs. Patriots
Wyatt McClintock
Wyatt McClintock
Nov 28, 2026, 2:34 PM ETThe Los Angeles Chargers D/ST will face an injury-riddled Patriots offense in Week 12 that's already ruled out key players. The list is headlined by Drake Maye (ankle), A.J. Brown (hamstring), and Romeo Doubs (shoulder). The Chargers' defense has been off fantasy radar most of the year, with inconsistent fantasy outings in addition to the team being 1-9. However, RotoBaller ranks the Chargers D/ST as the D/ST8 in an opportunistic matchup. With an offense full of backup players in key positions, the Chargers have an opportunity to get after backup quarterback Tommy DeVito and force turnovers. As a result, the Chargers D/ST is a worthy streaming option for managers in need of a D/ST in Week 12.--Wyatt McClintock
Source: Chargers.com
Derrick Henry Has a Tougher Path to Rushing Yards in Houston
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Nov 28, 2026, 2:32 PM ETBaltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry (concussion) ran for 94 yards and a touchdown on 13 carries against the Carolina Panthers last week, his best rushing total since Week 5. The Ravens listed him as limited Wednesday before he practiced in full Thursday and Friday. He has no game designation for Sunday's matchup against the Houston Texans. RotoBaller ranks Henry RB14 in its Week 12 PPR rankings. Houston allowed 96.1 rushing yards per game through Week 11, the 10th-fewest in the NFL. The Texans held Jonathan Taylor to 21 yards on 11 carries in their last game. Henry has 11 rushing touchdowns this season, including two against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 10, when he managed just 10 rushing yards. That scoring role keeps him in lineups as a high-end RB2, with a touchdown likely needed to match last week's fantasy output.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Cameron Dicker Not a Streamable Kicker in Week 12
Wyatt McClintock
Wyatt McClintock
Nov 28, 2026, 2:29 PM ETLos Angeles Chargers placekicker Cameron Dicker finished below double-digit fantasy points for the first time in three weeks last Sunday. The 26-year-old finished with eight fantasy points after making all three extra-point attempts and his lone field goal attempt. Dicker will face an uphill battle in Week 12 to be a fantasy-viable kicker with Justin Herbert (concussion) ruled out for Sunday's matchup against the Patriots. As a result, Dicker is RotoBaller's K15 in a tough matchup against the Patriots. The Chargers offense will dip with backup quarterback DJ Uiagalelei running the offense and could struggle to sustain drives throughout the game. If this happens, it could be a long fantasy day for Dicker on Sunday.--Wyatt McClintock
Source: Chargers.com
Darren Waller a Boom/Bust TE2 Against the Buccaneers in Week 12
Nathan Runyan
Nathan Runyan
Nov 28, 2026, 2:28 PM ETCarolina Panthers tight end Darren Waller earned three targets and caught them all for 42 yards in Week 11. He also had his lowest snap share since Week 7 at 46%, but has proven he doesn't need a large snap share to produce. This season, Waller has three games of 11.5 half-PPR points or more, all with touchdowns. Waller had a 10-target game in Week 9, but has not put together much else recently. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers, their Week 12 opponent, despite having a generally stout defense, are in the top quarter of the league for most fantasy points allowed to the tight end position, and are in the middle of the league in TDs given up to them, with 5 TDs. Waller is expected to play in Week 12 after being limited all week due to a knee injury, and slots in as a boom/bust, touchdown-dependent TE2, as RotoBaller's TE21.--Nathan Runyan
Source: Fantasy Points Data Suite
David Njoku's Shoulder Injury Limits Fantasy Appeal for Week 12 vs. Patriots
Wyatt McClintock
Wyatt McClintock
Nov 28, 2026, 2:27 PM ETLos Angeles Chargers tight end David Njoku (shoulder) is listed as questionable ahead of his Week 12 matchup against the New England Patriots. Njoku did not participate in practice early in the week but logged a limited session Friday, leaving the door open for him to play on Sunday. The 30-year-old veteran turned four targets into 4.1 PPR points and established himself as the tight end managers would want to watch for the Chargers. Njoku enters Week 12 as RotoBaller's PPR TE39 in a tough matchup against the Patriots. RotoBaller ranks the Patriots as the fifth-toughest matchup for fantasy tight ends this week. In addition, the Chargers will be starting backup quarterback DJ Uiagalelei in place of Justin Herbert (concussion), who was ruled out Friday evening. Njoku isn't a streamable tight end with a backup quarterback throwing him the ball in a tough matchup for Week 12.--Wyatt McClintock
Source: Chargers.com