Nov 29, 2026, 1:43 PM ET

If former Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin returns to coaching in the NFL, it will certainly not be for the New York Jets, according to Jay Glazer of FOX NFL Sunday, as noted by NFL insider Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team. Per Glazer, "You can give him the $82 billion that the Nvidia guy lost, and he won't do it." Tomlin spent 19 seasons at the helm for Pittsburgh and compiled an overall record of 193-114-2 in the regular season. He led the Steelers to a Super Bowl XLIII title in February of 2009. Tomlin never had a losing record in Pittsburgh and recorded the most non-losing seasons to begin a coaching career in NFL history with 19. Tomlin currently works for NBC's "Football Night in America."