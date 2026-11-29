Treylon Burks Questionable After Being Carted Off With Hip Injury
Nov 29, 2026, 4:59 PM ETWashington Commanders wide receiver Treylon Burks (hip) is questionable to return to Sunday's matchup against the Arizona Cardinals. The 26-year-old was hit hard by cornerback Max Melton on a catch attemoted in the first quarter of Sunday's game. The pass was intercepted, and Burks remained lying on the field in pain. He was helped off the field by trainers and then exited the game on a cart. Stefon Diggs, Antonio Williams, and Chigoziem Okonkwo remain in the game and have all caught at least one pass.--Chelena Goldman
Source: Jeff Keim via X.com
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Zach Charbonnet Questionable to Return With Shoulder Injury
Keith Hernandez
Seahawks RB Zach Charbonnet is questionable to return today due to a shoulder injury.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 29, 2026
Nov 29, 2026, 4:58 PM ET--Keith Hernandez
Zach Charbonnet Goes into Locker Room
Zach Charbonnet goes with #Seahawks team doctor into imaging area near 49ers locker room. Jadarian Price on as RB1 this drive @933KJR pic.twitter.com/hJ4TLcs6VQ— Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) November 29, 2026
Nov 29, 2026, 4:58 PM ET
Jonathan Taylor Plays His Way Back Into the RB1 Mix
Bruno Mulé
Nov 29, 2026, 4:56 PM ETIndianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor got back on track with a heavier workload in Sunday's 34-30 loss to the New York Giants. Taylor managed just 21 yards on 11 carries against the Houston Texans in Week 11. He ran 21 times for 133 yards and two touchdowns in Anthony Richardson Sr.'s first start since Week 16 of the 2024 season. It was Taylor's first 100-yard rushing game of the year, and he also caught three of four targets for 46 yards. With Seth McGowan (hamstring) inactive, DJ Giddens logged the only other carry by a Colts running back. Richardson carried 13 times and scored a rushing touchdown of his own, giving Indianapolis another option near the goal line. The Colts are on bye in Week 13. Taylor's workload as both a runner and receiver makes him an RB1 option when they visit the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 14.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Treylon Burks Questionable to Return With Hip Injury
Keith Hernandez
Treylon Burks has a hip injury. His return is questionable.— John Keim (@john_keim) November 29, 2026
Nov 29, 2026, 4:53 PM ET--Keith Hernandez
Breece Hall Overshadowed in Bust Week 12 Performance
Chelena Goldman
Nov 29, 2026, 4:50 PM ETNew York Jets running back Breece Hall logged 11 carries for 23 yards and failed to record a reception in a Week 12 win against the Miami Dolphins. The veteran back had taken over the bulk of snaps from teammate Braelon Allen, who assumed RB1 responsibilities while Hall was sidelined for five games. Allen ended up overshadowing Hall in Week 12, leading the ground game with 12 carries for 54 yards. Hall has only logged 20-or-more carries twice this season and hasn't scored a touchdown since Week 1 against the Tennessee Titans. The Jets now head into a Week 13 bye and will next face an inconsistent Denver Broncos defense. Given how Allen outperformed Hall in Week 12, it's unclear how much work the veteran will get when his team comes out of the bye.--Chelena Goldman
Source: ESPN
Ja'Marr Chase a Massive Bust vs. Saints
Chelena Goldman
Nov 29, 2026, 4:40 PM ETCincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase was expected to have a bounce-back performance against the lackluster New Orleans Saints defense in Week 12. Instead, the veteran pass-catcher recorded a season-low one catch on five targets for 15 yards. It's the second week in a row Chase has failed to deliver the big numbers that fantasy managers are accustomed to seeing from him, as he caught just five of nine targets for 31 yards in a Week 11 loss to the Washington Commanders. His season-low performance was even more pronounced since Tee Higgins (hamstring) was ruled out just ahead of Sunday's game. Instead, Andrei Iosivas led the Bengals' receivers with two catches for 57 yards. Chase has 69 receptions for 909 yards and seven touchdowns on the season and, as the WR1 in RotoBaller's position ranking, is expected to rebound at any moment. Nonetheless, he left managers with a lot to be desired in Sunday's bust performance.--Chelena Goldman
Source: ESPN
Joe Burrow Dealing With Ankle Soreness After Week 12 Win
Bruno Mulé
Nov 29, 2026, 4:40 PM ETCincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (ankle) made up for a quiet passing day on the ground in Sunday's 19-9 win over the New Orleans Saints. He ran for 35 yards and a touchdown on a season-high eight carries. Burrow completed 11 of 19 passes for 141 yards and another touchdown without an interception. Cincinnati ran 34 times in steady rain and played with a lead for most of the game. Wide receiver Tee Higgins (hamstring) was inactive. Burrow had attempted at least 29 passes in each of his first 10 games this season. Head coach Zac Taylor said after the win that Burrow was dealing with ankle soreness and noted that he finished the game. Burrow remains a QB1 for Week 13, when Cincinnati visits the Cleveland Browns, provided the ankle doesn't limit him. The Bengals' first practice report should clarify whether the soreness is affecting his preparation.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Mike Petraglia
Chase Brown Disappoints in Week 12 Win vs. Saints
Chelena Goldman
Nov 29, 2026, 4:29 PM ETCincinnati Bengals running back Chase Brown had another disappointing week for fantasy managers, logging 12 carries for 27 yards in a 19-9 win against the visiting New Orleans Saints. It is the second week in a row that Brown has failed to be a difference-maker, despite going up against a Saints defense that has struggled to contain the run this season. The 26-year-old has 119 carries for 447 yards on the season, and his only touchdown was in Week 1 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Brown has gradually lost his stable RB1 status and is splitting duties with Samaje Perine, who led the ground game on Sunday with 14 carries for 64 yards. The Bengals will face an inconsistent Browns defense in Week 13, but it's unclear if Brown will rebound since Perine is taking on more responsibility. Brown is RB13 in RotoBaller's position ranking but appears to be losing value after back-to-back bust performances.--Chelena Goldman
Source: ESPN
Bijan Robinson's Workload Keeps Him Among Fantasy's Top Backs
Bruno Mulé
Nov 29, 2026, 4:25 PM ETAtlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson handled his heaviest rushing workload since Week 3 in Sunday's 28-14 loss to the Minnesota Vikings. He ran for 151 yards and a touchdown on 27 carries, adding 32 yards on two catches. Atlanta stuck with the run after falling behind by two touchdowns. Rookie Jam Miller was the only other Falcons running back to get a carry, logging four in his NFL debut with Brian Robinson Jr. (hamstring) still on injured reserve. The Falcons turned the ball over four times and scored both of their touchdowns on the ground. Robinson accounted for more than half of the team's total yardage on a day he drew just two targets. That rushing role keeps him in the top tier of fantasy backs heading into a Week 13 home game against the Detroit Lions, who gave up three rushing touchdowns to Chicago's backfield on Thanksgiving.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
David Bailey Limps Off Field with Possible Knee Injury
Chelena Goldman
Nov 29, 2026, 4:16 PM ETNew York Jets defensive end David Bailey (knee) limped off the field with a potential knee injury in the fourth quarter of Sunday's game against the Miami Dolphins. ESPN's Rich Cimini reported that Bailey was spotted lightly jogging on the sidelines after emerging from the blue tent. The extent of the injury has not yet been confirmed. Bailey recorded four tackles and two sacks before exiting Sunday's game. Minkah Fitzpatrick led New York's defense in Week 12 with six tackles and an interception.--Chelena Goldman
Source: Rich Cimini via X.com
Brenton Strange Ruled Out for Remainder of Game
Chelena Goldman
Nov 29, 2026, 4:09 PM ETJacksonville Jaguars tight end Brenton Strange (concussion) has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game. The 25-year-old hit the ground hard on a catch in the fourth quarter of Sunday's game against the Tennessee Titans and remained on the ground as the medical team tended to him on the field. Strange caught all five of his targets for 58 yards before the injury. Jakobi Meyers led all Jaguars receivers with six catches for 60 yards, while Josh Cameron also had five catches for 58 yards.--Chelena Goldman
Source: X.com
Rashod Bateman Clears Concussion Protocol
Chelena Goldman
Nov 29, 2026, 4:02 PM ETBaltimore Ravens wide receiver Rashod Bateman has cleared concussion protocol in Week 12, the Athletic's Jeff Zrebiec reported via the X platform. Bateman, who was limited in practices ahead of Sunday's game due to a groin injury, appeared to be injured in the fourth quarter against the Houston Texans, but was able to return. The 26-year-old had no catches on the day and was targeted just once before briefly exiting the game. Zay Flowers and Justice Hill led the Ravens' receiving room with multiple catches on the day.--Chelena Goldman
Source: Jeff Zrebiec via X.com
Ollie Gordon II Returns Against Jets
Bruno Mulé
Nov 29, 2026, 3:57 PM ETMiami Dolphins running back Ollie Gordon II (knee) returned to Sunday's Week 12 game against the New York Jets, according to Alain Poupart of Dolphins On SI. Gordon left in the third quarter and went to the locker room after a stop in the medical tent. Miami had listed him as questionable to return. He had 16 carries for 65 yards and caught all three of his targets for 22 yards before exiting.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Alain Poupart
Brenton Strange Being Evaluated for Concussion
Chelena Goldman
Nov 29, 2026, 3:49 PM ETJacksonville Jaguars tight end Brenton Strange is being evaluated for a concussion, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported via the X platform. The 25-year-old hit the ground hard after making a catch in the fourth quarter of Sunday's game against the visiting Tennessee Titans and remained on the ground as his teammates motioned to the sidelines for assistance. Strange had five catches for 58 yards before he was injured. The Jaguars are also missing wide receiver Parker Washington (shoulder) in Week 12, but have gotten multiple catches from Jakobi Meyers, Josh Cameron, Travis Hunter, and LeQuint Allen Jr.--Chelena Goldman
Source: Adam Schefter via X.com
Rashod Bateman Being Evaluated for Concussion and Stinger
Keith Hernandez
Rashod Bateman has a stinger and is being evaluated for a concussion.— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) November 29, 2026
Nov 29, 2026, 3:45 PM ET--Keith Hernandez
Ollie Gordon II Questionable to Return With Knee Injury
Bruno Mulé
Nov 29, 2026, 3:45 PM ETMiami Dolphins running back Ollie Gordon II (knee) is questionable to return to Sunday's Week 12 game against the New York Jets, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Gordon went to the locker room after a stop in the medical tent. He had 16 carries for 65 yards and caught all three of his targets for 22 yards before leaving. Gordon entered the game with a team-high 608 rushing yards. Jaylen Wright and Kaytron Allen are Miami's other active running backs, with De'Von Achane on injured reserve.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Adam Schefter
Brenton Strange Down on the Field vs. Titans
Chelena Goldman
Nov 29, 2026, 3:40 PM ETJacksonville Jaguars tight end Brenton Strange (undisclosed) was injured and remained on the ground for an extended period during the game against the Tennessee Titans. Strange appeared to hit his head after making a catch in the fourth quarter and stayed down as his teammates motioned to the sidelines for help. The 25-year-old led the Jaguars with five catches for 59 yards before being injured. Jacksonville is also missing wide receiver Parker Washington (shoulder), who is inactive for Week 12 after getting injured in practice during the week. Jakobi Meyers, Josh Cameron, and Travis Hunter are all active and have more than one catch on the day.--Chelena Goldman
Source: Travis D. Holmes via X.com
Ollie Gordon Going to Blue Medical Tent
Looks like trainers are performing a stability test on Ollie Gordon's left knee after that play -- he's able to get up and walk off the field but a situation to monitor as he heads to the blue medical tent— Marcel Louis-Jacques (@Marcel_LJ) November 29, 2026
Kaytron Allen and Jaylen Wright are next up at RB for the Dolphins
Nov 29, 2026, 3:34 PM ET
Kenneth Walker Practices Ahead of Week 13
Bruno Mulé
Nov 29, 2026, 3:23 PM ETKansas City Chiefs running back Kenneth Walker (groin) practiced Sunday ahead of Thursday's Week 13 road game against the Los Angeles Rams, according to Pete Sweeney of The Kansas City Star. Walker's level of participation and availability for Thursday remain unclear. He has missed three consecutive games with the groin injury. Walker was limited last Tuesday, then was listed as a non-participant Wednesday and ruled out for the Thanksgiving game against the Buffalo Bills. He last played Nov. 8 against the New York Jets, when he scored three touchdowns, and has 872 rushing yards and 11 total touchdowns in eight games. Rookie Emmett Johnson started all three games Walker missed. He had 17 carries for 72 yards and a touchdown and caught four passes for 24 yards against Buffalo. Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy said last week that Walker would retain the starting job when he's healthy enough to return.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Pete Sweeney
Malik Washington Ruled Out With Knee Injury
Bruno Mulé
Nov 29, 2026, 3:13 PM ETMiami Dolphins wide receiver Malik Washington (knee) has been ruled out for the rest of Sunday's Week 12 game against the New York Jets, according to ESPN's Marcel Louis-Jacques. Washington caught both of his targets for 13 yards before leaving in the first quarter. He was carted to the locker room, and Miami initially listed him as questionable to return. His 39 catches and 430 receiving yards led Miami entering the game. Caleb Douglas and Chris Bell each caught passes after Washington exited.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Marcel-Louis Jacques