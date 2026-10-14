Shohei Ohtani Batting Sixth in NLCS Game 3 on Wednesday
Oct 14, 2026, 7:58 PM ETAfter the Los Angeles Dodgers reportedly considered benching two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani going into Game 3 of the National League Championship Series on Wednesday against the visiting Milwaukee Brewers, Ohtani is serving as the designated hitter and is batting sixth against lefty Robert Gasser, according to MLB.com. Ohtani, who has carried the Dodgers to back-to-back championships, has not been right and has battled knee and biceps injuries since early in July. There has been a major power outage for the four-time MVP, as he has not homered since Aug. 19 and has a .156/.283/.200 slash line since then. The sixth spot is the lowest in the batting order that Ohtani has hit in with the Dodgers. The 32-year-old veteran is hoping to provide a spark for L.A. and prevent the Dodgers from falling into a daunting 3-0 hole in the best-of-seven series. In six postseason games this October, Ohtani has just three hits in 24 plate appearances with two runs scored, one steal, three walks, and seven strikeouts.--Keith Hernandez
Source: MLB.com
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Griffin Jax to Start Game 3 of ALCS in Cleveland
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 14, 2026, 3:29 PM ETTampa Bay Rays right-hander Griffin Jax will start for the Rays in Game 3 of the American League Championship Series on Thursday in Cleveland against the Guardians, according to Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times. Jax will toe the rubber for Tampa back in Cleveland with the series now tied 1-1 after the Rays outlasted the Guardians in Game 2 on Tuesday night. He will be making his first career postseason start after five relief appearances for the Rays, dating back to 2023. In his lone appearance this October for Tampa, Jax allowed an earned run on one hit while walking one and striking out four in two innings of work for a hold in Game 3 of the AL Division Series against the division-rival New York Yankees. The 31-year-old veteran began the 2026 campaign as a reliever for Tampa before being moved to a starting role mostly. He went 8-10 on the year with a 3.53 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, and 116 strikeouts in 112 1/3 innings pitched across 34 outings (23 starts). Jax did not have a single appearance during the regular season against the Guardians.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Tampa Bay Times - Marc Topkin
Robert Gasser Starting Game 3 of NLCS Against Dodgers
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 14, 2026, 3:22 PM ETMilwaukee Brewers left-hander Robert Gasser will get the nod for Game 3 of the National League Championship Series on the road against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday, according to MLB.com. Gasser began the 2026 season at Triple-A Nashville but rode his high-quality sweeper and growing confidence late in the year to join flamethrower Jacob Misiorowski and right-hander Logan Henderson in Milwaukee's starting rotation. He will be opposed by Dodgers lefty Blake Snell as the Brewers look to take a convincing 3-0 lead in the best-of-seven series. Gasser looked good in his start in Game 4 of the NL Division Series against the San Diego Padres, allowing just one run in his four innings of work. Overall in 2026, Gasser posted a 3.87 ERA and 1.19 WHIP with 103 strikeouts and 35 walks in 109 1/3 innings for Milwaukee, but he was electric down the stretch, recording a 1.73 ERA in his last seven appearances (six starts). Gasser struggled in his two appearances against the Dodgers during the regular season, allowing seven earned runs on 12 hits (three homers) while walking five and striking out 11 in 10 2/3 innings pitched in his two starts (both losses). It is a tough assignment for the southpaw on the road with the Dodgers' backs against the wall.--Keith Hernandez
Source: MLB.com - Sonja Chen, Adam McCalvy, and AJ Cassavell
Don Mattingly To Manage Phillies For Two More Years
Brian Buckey
Brian Buckey
Oct 14, 2026, 10:53 AM ETThe Philadelphia Phillies have announced a new two-year deal for former interim manager Don Mattingly to manage the team in 2027 and 2028, according to Mark Feinsand of MLB.com. The Phillies bowed out of the playoffs this year in the National League wild-card series against the Atlanta Braves, although they did come back to force a decisive Game 3. The Phillies will look to Mattingly to help them break through in the playoffs, as the team is largely talented both hitting-wise and on the mound.--Brian Buckey - RotoBaller
Source: Mark Feinsand, MLB.com
Bryan Baker Pitches Perfect Ninth For Fourth Save of Postseason
Brian Buckey
Brian Buckey
Oct 14, 2026, 10:37 AM ETTampa Bay Rays closer Bryan Baker was effective again in limiting the Cleveland Guardians in the ninth inning while picking up his fourth postseason save in Tuesday night's 3-1 victory in Game 2 of the American League Championship Series. The right-hander did not allow a hit or a walk in a three-up, three-down ninth inning with one strikeout. The Rays have to feel comfortable turning to Baker in save situations, as he has come through all regular season long and now into the postseason. The two-run lead was plenty enough for Baker to protect as he helped the Rays even the ALCS at 1-1.--Brian Buckey - RotoBaller
Source: ESPN
Parker Messick Picks Up Loss in Game 2 of ALCS
Brian Buckey
Brian Buckey
Oct 14, 2026, 10:32 AM ETCleveland Guardians left-handed pitcher Parker Messick picked up the loss in Game 2 of the ALCS on Tuesday night despite not allowing an earned run to the Tampa Bay Rays. The Rays broke through with three runs in the fourth inning after an error from third baseman Jose Ramirez opened the floodgates. Messick, pitching in front of friends and family near his hometown, allowed six hits and walked two batters, but struck out three. It was clearly not Messick's sharpest outing of the postseason, as the rookie has been very good lately in the playoffs. Despite not having earned runs in his box score, Messick was not at his best over his 82 pitches with 47 for strikes.--Brian Buckey - RotoBaller
Source: ESPN
Freddy Peralta Pitches Gem In Game 2 Win Over Guardians
Brian Buckey
Brian Buckey
Oct 14, 2026, 10:25 AM ETTampa Bay Rays right-handed pitcher Freddy Peralta threw six shutout innings on Tuesday night and kept the Cleveland Guardians in check on the way to evening up the ALCS at 1-1. Peralta scattered four hits and walked two, but struck out six batters in holding Cleveland off the scoreboard during his six innings of work. The talented right-hander threw 99 total pitches with 68 for strikes. Peralta then gave way to three Rays relievers in the 3-1 defeat of the Guardians. Peralta mixed his electric fastball with his dynamic changeup to keep the Cleveland hitters off balance and give the Rays their first win of the ALCS.--Brian Buckey - RotoBaller
Source: ESPN
Brandon Woodruff Throws 31 Pitches in Bullpen Session
Brian Buckey
Brian Buckey
Oct 14, 2026, 10:18 AM ETMilwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Brandon Woodruff (shoulder) threw 31 pitches in a bullpen session at Dodger Stadium on Tuesday. According to Curt Hogg, a reporter for the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, Woodruff could be a long shot to be on the World Series roster should the Brewers make it that far. The right-handed pitcher is battling back from a right shoulder injury after exiting a July 4th start. Hogg said the intent is for Woodruff to work his way up to facing batters next. If Woodruff is deemed healthy for the World Series, it would be a big lift for the Brewers to get a pitcher of his experience back in the mix, but he will have to make it through a ton of checks to be considered healthy enough for the World Series roster.--Brian Buckey - RotoBaller
Source: Curt Hogg, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Nick Pivetta May Not Be a Lock to Return to San Diego in 2027
Will Brady
Will Brady
Oct 13, 2026, 10:58 PM ETSan Diego Padres right-hander Nick Pivetta's $14 million team option for the 2027 season "would be risky (for the team) to exercise," per Dennis Lin of The Athletic. When healthy, the production Pivetta provides is worth well more than $14 million. Across 181 2/3 innings (31 starts) in 2025, the 33-year-old recorded a 13-5 record with a 2.87 ERA, 0.99 WHIP, and 190 strikeouts. However, Pivetta made just eight starts in 2026 due to issues with elbow inflammation and forearm tightness. While the veteran was able to make it back for the end of the regular season and San Diego's brief playoff run, injury concerns could cloud his outlook heading into 2027.--Will Brady
Source: The Athletic - Dennis Lin
Ty France Likely to Return to Padres in Free Agency?
Will Brady
Will Brady
Oct 13, 2026, 10:48 PM ETSan Diego Padres first baseman Ty France "seems most likely" of the team's key impending free agents to return in 2027, per Dennis Lin of The Athletic. France was an unlikely hero for San Diego in 2026 after signing a minor league deal last offseason, hitting .295/.363/.502 with 21 home runs, 72 RBI, 59 runs scored, and one stolen base across 500 plate appearances. The 32-year-old posted a 9.1% barrel rate and 47.2% hard-hit rate, both of which represented career highs. France is also widely considered to be one of the better defensive first basemen in MLB. Still, the veteran's age and lack of a proven track record as a high-level contributor could hold down his free agent market. San Diego will likely be facing significant payroll constraints this winter, so bringing back France at a reasonable price could be a priority.--Will Brady
Source: The Athletic - Dennis Lin
Joe Espada Set to Interview for Mariners Manager Job
Will Brady
Will Brady
Oct 13, 2026, 10:30 PM ETThe Seattle Mariners are set to interview current Houston Astros manager Joe Espada for their managerial vacancy, per Chandler Rome of The Athletic. While Espada is currently employed by Houston, Rome reports that his future with the organization is "in doubt" as his contract expires at the end of October. Espada has been the manager of the Astros since the start of the 2024 season. Houston has reached the playoffs twice under his watch, but they've failed to win a postseason game and have also seen their regular-season record get worse every year. The Mariners parted ways with former manager Dan Wilson shortly after the conclusion of the 2026 season. Seattle won just 76 games this year, but the team has plenty of returning talent. If Espada gets the Mariners job, he will be under pressure to win immediately in Seattle.--Will Brady
Source: The Athletic - Chandler Rome
Yankees Could Look to Trade Luis Garcia Jr.?
Will Brady
Will Brady
Oct 13, 2026, 10:19 PM ETNew York Yankees first baseman Luis Garcia Jr. could be a trade candidate this offseason, speculates Joel Sherman of The New York Post. The Yankees acquired Garcia Jr. from the Washington Nationals at the 2026 trade deadline. The 26-year-old had a breakout season in 2026, hitting .277/.309/.521 with 30 home runs, 92 RBI, 69 runs scored, and five stolen bases across 543 plate appearances split between New York and Washington. However, the Yankees have a potential logjam between first base and designated hitter. Ben Rice is locked into one of the two spots, and New York may look to deploy oft-injured outfielders Giancarlo Stanton and Aaron Judge at DH more frequently in 2027. Sherman reports that the Arizona Diamondbacks were also in on Garcia Jr. at the trade deadline and could be potential trade partners for the Yankees over the winter.--Will Brady
Source: New York Post - Joel Sherman
Shohei Ohtani Will Be in Dodgers' Game 3 Lineup
Will Brady
Will Brady
Oct 13, 2026, 10:08 PM ETLos Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said that designated hitter Shohei Ohtani will be in the team's lineup for Game 3 of the National League Championship Series against the Milwaukee Brewers on Wednesday, per Jack Harris of the California Post. Ohtani played through knee and biceps issues for a significant portion of the second half of the regular season. The 32-year-old hit just .245 with eight home runs across 212 plate appearances after the All-Star break, and his struggles have continued into the postseason. Across 24 plate appearances in October, Ohtani has just three hits, none of which have gone for extra bases. With the Dodgers down two games to zero against Milwaukee, they will need more out of Ohtani to mount a comeback and continue their bid for a third straight World Series title.--Will Brady
Source: California Post - Jack Harris
Drew Rasmussen Allows Two Homers in Otherwise Strong Start
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 13, 2026, 1:40 PM ETTampa Bay Rays right-hander Drew Rasmussen allowed two earned runs on eight hits (two home runs) while walking none and striking out seven in six innings pitched in a no-decision on Monday night against the Cleveland Guardians in a 7-3 loss in Game 1 of the American League Championship Series. Rasmussen was not quite as good as he was in his start in the AL Division Series against the division-rival New York Yankees, when he tossed eight shutout innings with just one hit and 10 strikeouts, but he did enough to put the Rays in position to take the first game of the best-of-seven series. Rasmussen allowed solo shots to outfielder Chase DeLauter in the sixth inning and to catcher Patrick Bailey in the seventh inning. He has been great for Tampa in his two starts so far this postseason, posting a 1.29 ERA with 17 strikeouts and only two walks in 14 innings. Rasmussen has only made five playoff appearances in his career, but he has allowed only five earned runs with two walks and 22 strikeouts in 18 2/3 innings pitched.--Keith Hernandez
Source: MLB.com
Yoshinobu Yamamoto has Forgettable Game 2 Start in Milwaukee
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 13, 2026, 1:30 PM ETLos Angeles Dodgers right-hander Yoshinobu Yamamoto did not have the kind of start that the Dodgers needed from him in the Game 2 loss to the hosting Milwaukee Brewers on Monday in the National League Championship Series. Yamamoto surrendered three earned runs on four hits while walking two and striking out only one in 2 2/3 innings pitched in a no-decision. It was one of the Japanese hurler's worst showings in his postseason career, especially after he threw a seven-inning gem with one walk, one run allowed, and 10 strikeouts in the Game 3 win over the Atlanta Braves in the NL Division Series on Oct. 6. Yamamoto did not have his swing-and-miss stuff working in this one, which was the shortest playoff outing of his career. He could certainly bounce back if the Dodgers extend the series, but they will certainly have to win Game 3 of the NLCS back in Los Angeles on Wednesday. Yamamoto now has a 2.47 career ERA in the playoffs with 59 strikeouts and 15 walks in 65 2/3 innings pitched in 12 outings (11 starts) for the Dodgers.--Keith Hernandez
Source: MLB.com
William Contreras Ignites Brewers Offense in Game 2 Win
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 13, 2026, 1:21 PM ETMilwaukee Brewers catcher William Contreras continued to be a star offensively for the Brew Crew in the team's Game 2 win over the visiting Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League Championship Series on Monday. Contreras went 3-for-4 at the plate with a home run, three RBI, and a walk to help Milwaukee take a commanding 2-0 series lead, with the teams heading to Los Angeles for Game 3 on Wednesday. The 28-year-old Venezuelan backstop continues to be one of the best all-around catchers in the game, and he is showing the world this postseason. The three-time All-Star hit .270/.341/.417 with a .758 OPS, 18 home runs, a career-high 94 RBI, 82 runs scored, and a stolen base in 147 games and 640 plate appearances during the regular season. Contreras has been even better in the playoffs, going 9-for-23 (.391) with three home runs, five RBI, four runs scored, and four walks in six games against the Dodgers and San Diego Padres. He will look to keep it up in Game 3 in L.A. on Wednesday as the Brewers look to put a stranglehold on the Dodgers in the series.--Keith Hernandez
Source: MLB.com
Dodgers Consider Benching Shohei Ohtani for Game 3 of NLCS
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 13, 2026, 1:14 PM ETThe Los Angeles Dodgers will contemplate benching two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani for Game 3 of the National League Championship Series against the Milwaukee Brewers on Wednesday, even with the team down two games to none, according to The Athletic's Katie Woo and Ken Rosenthal. "He doesn't feel great. I think for me, it's having a conversation with him tomorrow, kind of try to figure out what's best for him, what's best for us. He certainly has earned that conversation and deserves it," manager Dave Roberts said. The four-time MVP has dealt with knee and biceps issues since the start of the second half of the regular season and has not looked like himself at the plate for a while now. If the Dodgers sit Ohtani on Wednesday, rookie outfielder Josue De Paula would be the top candidate to take his spot as the designated hitter. Ohtani went 0-for-4 with two strikeouts in the Game 2 loss to Milwaukee on Monday, lowering his playoff average to .150 and his postseason OPS to .411. He has not homered since Aug. 18 and has driven in just one run since Aug. 19, going 14-for-90 in that stretch. Ohtani has clearly not been himself and is still likely not 100% physically, but it is still unfathomable to think the Dodgers might actually bench the superstar for Game 3 in L.A. on Wednesday.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Athletic - Katie Woo and Ken Rosenthal
Freddy Peralta to Start Game 2 of ALCS Against Guardians
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 13, 2026, 1:08 PM ETTampa Bay Rays manager Kevin Cash said that right-hander Freddy Peralta will start Game 2 of the American League Championship Series on Tuesday night, with "the rest of the guys on call" out of the bullpen, according to Rays reporter Ryan Bass. Peralta will try to keep the Rays from falling into a 0-2 hole in the best-of-seven series. The 30-year-old Dominican hurler allowed an earned run on three hits while walking one and striking out three in 4 2/3 innings in a no-decision against the division-rival New York Yankees in Game 2 of the AL Division Series, and he has a 4.03 ERA (4.76 FIP) and a 44:14 K:BB in 38 career postseason innings. Peralta went 10-11 overall in 2026 with the Rays and New York Mets, posting a 4.42 ERA with a 1.32 WHIP and 156 strikeouts in 169 innings across 32 starts. He was a little better in Tampa, going 5-2 with a 3.25 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, and 43:15 K:BB in his 10 regular-season starts. Peralta did not face Cleveland at all during the regular season.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Ryan Bass
Parker Messick to Start Game 2 of ALCS Against Rays
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 12, 2026, 10:22 PM ETCleveland Guardians left-hander Parker Messick has been tabbed to start Game 2 of the American League Championship Series on Tuesday night on the road against the Tampa Bay Rays, according to Jesse Rogers of ESPN. Messick is a Tampa Bay area native and went to high school around 45 minutes from Tropicana Field. The 25-year-old southpaw made his first start in Tampa for the Guardians last year and allowed just one run over six innings. In late July this year, Messick allowed just one run in his 7 2/3 innings pitched. "He's had two straight very good starts here in front of his family and friends. It's always a special boost when you get to play at home as a player," manager Stephen Vogt said. Messick was a first-time All-Star in 2026 and went 12-9 in the regular season with a 2.56 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, and 193:49 K:BB in 186 1/3 innings in 32 starts in his second year in the majors. Messick is hoping to turn things around in his first taste of the postseason after giving up four earned runs with six walks and 11 strikeouts in 6 2/3 innings in two starts against the Chicago White Sox in the AL Division Series.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com - Jesse Rogers
Jason Schiavone Could be Promoted Early in 2027
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 12, 2026, 10:10 PM ETHouston Astros catcher/first base prospect Jason Schiavone could find his way onto the major-league roster early in 2027, multiple sources within the organization told Chandler Rome of The Athletic. Schiavone, an 11th-rounder in 2024, put himself in the conversation by becoming the first minor-league catcher in 45 years to have a 30-30 season. The 23-year-old had a .922 OPS over 540 plate appearances in a season that ended with a nine-game cameo at Triple-A Sugar Land. He saw playing time at first base in 2026, but team officials insist he will be a catcher, and when he arrives, it will prompt questions about Yainer Diaz's future in Houston. Diaz is the everyday catcher and is under club control for two more seasons. Schiavone is considered the Astros' No. 6 prospect, per MLB Pipeline, but he has plenty of areas of his game to refine, including his swing-and-miss tendencies. Schiavone struck out 32% of the time last year, so fantasy managers looking to stash him in keeper leagues will probably need to be patient.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Athletic - Chandler Rome
Braves Not Expecting Too Much From Spencer Schwellenbach
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 12, 2026, 9:53 PM ETAtlanta Braves general manager Alex Anthopoulos said that right-hander Spencer Schwellenbach (elbow) might return next year, but he cannot be counted on to be a regular starting-rotation member over a 162-game schedule, according to MLB.com's Mark Bowman. The same can be said for right-hander Spencer Strider (elbow). Schwellenbach was not able to pitch for the Braves at all in 2026 because of two surgeries on his right elbow -- the first to remove bone spurs in February, before he had another surgery in August to fix a fracture in the same arm. The 26-year-old former second-rounder from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln had a promising first two years in the majors in 2024 and 2025, combining to go 15-11 with a 3.23 ERA (3.27 FIP) and 1.01 WHIP with 235 strikeouts and only 41 walks in 234 1/3 innings over 38 starts for Atlanta. While he might not be ready for Opening Day in 2027, and he could have his workload managed all year, he definitely will be the more intriguing fantasy stash over Strider.--Keith Hernandez
Source: MLB.com - Mark Bowman