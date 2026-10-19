Baker Mayfield Scheduled to Practice on Wednesday
Oct 19, 2026, 12:44 PM ETTampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles said that quarterback Baker Mayfield (thumb) is supposed to practice on Wednesday, and the team will evaluate him this week to see what he is able to do, according to Brianna Dix of the team's official website. Bowles also added that for now, the Bucs will plan as if rookie Jalon Daniels will make another start. The 31-year-old Mayfield has not played since suffering a dislocated thumb on his throwing hand in the Week 3 loss to the Minnesota Vikings, and he could be on the verge of missing a fourth straight game this weekend against the division-rival Carolina Panthers if he cannot do enough in practice this week. However, the fact that Mayfield is expected to return to the practice field this week is a sign of progress. The two-time Pro Bowler got off to an 0-3 start while throwing for 615 yards, two touchdowns, and two interceptions before his thumb injury. When Mayfield returns, he will be a midrange QB2 in superflex formats. After back-to-back Pro Bowl appearances in his first two years with the team, Mayfield took a step back last year while battling nagging injuries.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Buccaneers.com - Brianna Dix
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Sean Payton Not Considering Benching Bo Nix
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 19, 2026, 12:37 PM ETDenver Broncos head coach Sean Payton said he has not considered making a change at quarterback after Bo Nix's struggles through the first six weeks of the 2026 season, according to Zac Stevens of DNVR Sports. "[Bo Nix's] going to become the byproduct of all of the things that get improved," Payton said. Nix, the former 12th overall pick in 2024 from Oregon, has played uninspired football so far this year, although the Broncos are 4-2 and in second place in the AFC West standings. The 26-year-old has completed 60.3% of his pass attempts for 1,049 yards, six touchdowns, and three interceptions while adding 22 rushing attempts for 37 yards and one touchdown. A report surfaced on Sunday explaining that the switch of offensive verbiage from original play-caller Davis Webb to Payton has been the primary source of Nix's struggles early this year. Nix has been hesitant to attack downfield and has established very little chemistry with new receiver Jaylen Waddle, who the Broncos gave up a first-round pick for. He has thrown for under 200 yards in four of the first six games, but he does have a prime opportunity to bounce back on the road in Week 7 against the Arizona Cardinals.--Keith Hernandez
Source: DNVR Sports - Zac Stevens
Colts Will Call Peyton Manning About GM Opening
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 19, 2026, 12:25 PM ETThe Indianapolis Colts fired general manager Chris Ballard on Monday, and Dan Patrick's sources have told him that the Colts' first call will be/has been to former quarterback Peyton Manning. Owner Carlie Irsay-Gordon put both Ballard and head coach Shane Steichen on clear notice back in January, so barring a significant turnaround, the Colts will likely be looking for a new head coach soon, too. It is unclear if Manning has any interest in becoming the franchise's GM, which would include ownership interest in the Colts. Ballard had been Indy's GM since the 2017 season. The Colts have started out 2-4 on the season after just losing to the previously winless Tennessee Titans 26-20 at home on Sunday in Week 6. It could be an enticing offer for Manning with an ownership stake and the ability to pick his own quarterback. The Colts gave QB Daniel Jones an extension in the offseason despite the fact that he was coming off a torn Achilles tendon. Jones has underwhelmed so far through six games, throwing four touchdowns and six interceptions, but he has also been without a key weapon on offense in receiver Alec Pierce (heel). Making things more difficult for the next GM of the Colts is the fact that Indy traded their 2027 first-rounder (10th overall) to the New York Jets last year for cornerback Sauce Gardner. Since former franchise QB Andrew Luck retired before the 2019 season, the Colts have made two playoff appearances (one win) and are now on their seventh different starting QB.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Dan Patrick Show
Zach Charbonnet Could Reclaim Lead Role as Return Nears
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 19, 2026, 12:01 PM ETSeattle Seahawks running back Zach Charbonnet (knee) is a priority waiver addition as he approaches a potential return from the torn ACL he suffered during January's playoffs. Charbonnet resumed practicing on October 1, opening a 21-day window for Seattle to activate him from the physically unable to perform list. His availability for Sunday's Week 7 matchup against Kansas City remains unconfirmed, but the 25-year-old has a strong opportunity to reclaim significant backfield work once cleared. Charbonnet rushed for 730 yards and 12 touchdowns in 2025, establishing himself as a valuable short-yardage and goal-line option. Emanuel Wilson has handled much of the rushing workload during his absence, including 14 carries for 52 yards in Thursday's loss to Denver, while George Holani has also contributed. Rostered in 62% of leagues, Charbonnet warrants priority waiver consideration in all formats. An initial timeshare is possible following his lengthy recovery, and rookie Jadarian Price (chest) could return from injured reserve in Week 8, but Charbonnet's touchdown potential and path to a leading role make him worth adding before his activation.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Tyrone Tracy Jr. Leads Giants in Touches, but Backfield Job Remains Open
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 19, 2026, 11:46 AM ETNew York Giants running back Tyrone Tracy Jr. scored twice on just eight touches in Sunday's 34-27 loss to the New Orleans Saints, but his production hasn't secured him the lead role in New York's crowded backfield. Tracy rushed six times for 18 yards and a five-yard touchdown while catching two passes for 27 yards, including a 17-yard score. His six carries nearly matched the seven he accumulated through the first five games combined, although Devin Singletary played more offensive snaps and Najee Harris started before managing just two yards on four attempts. Cam Skattebo, whose fumbling problems cost him the starting job, played only six snaps without a touch. Head coach John Harbaugh acknowledged afterward that none of his running backs has established himself as the clear lead option. Rostered in 4% of leagues, Tracy is worth a speculative addition in 12-team formats, but his limited workload makes him difficult to trust against Houston in Week 7. New York also has its bye in Week 8.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Jalen Hurts Advised Not to Sleep Prior to Making London Start
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 19, 2026, 11:31 AM ETPhiladelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (blood clots) reportedly started the team's Week 5 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in London after going roughly 36 hours without sleep. According to Tom Pelissero, doctors instructed Hurts not to sleep as a precaution after a superficial blood clot was discovered in his calf in London. The Eagles previously stated that their medical staff and doctors in London had cleared him to play, and Hurts went on to complete 21 of 40 passes for 220 yards and a touchdown in Philadelphia's 19-17 loss. Follow-up testing later revealed deep vein thrombosis and blood clots in both lungs. Hurts will miss the remainder of the 2026 season while undergoing treatment.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Tom Pelissero
Germie Bernard Sets Rookie Record, Emerges as Must-Add Receiver
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 19, 2026, 11:22 AM ETPittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Germie Bernard continued his rapid emergence in Sunday's 26-19 overtime victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, setting a franchise rookie record with 11 receptions for 87 yards and his first career touchdown. The 22-year-old caught the game-winning six-yard score in overtime and has now accumulated 17 receptions for 167 yards on 21 targets over his last two contests. Bernard managed just seven catches across Pittsburgh's first four games, but the injuries to Michael Pittman Jr. (foot) and Roman Wilson (finger) have accelerated his development into a prominent offensive contributor. Both receivers remain on injured reserve, giving Bernard an opportunity to solidify his role alongside DK Metcalf. Rostered in 50% of leagues, Bernard is a must-add across all formats and offers immediate WR3 value with WR2 upside in PPR leagues heading into Week 7 against New Orleans in Paris. His 12 targets against Tampa Bay trailed Metcalf by just three, another indication of the trust he's earning from Aaron Rodgers.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Dameon Pierce's Heavy Workload Makes Him a Week 7 Waiver Priority
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 19, 2026, 11:00 AM ETPhiladelphia Eagles running back Dameon Pierce continues to see nearly every available backfield opportunity with Saquon Barkley (hamstring) sidelined, although the production has been difficult to come by. Pierce played a career-high 61 offensive snaps in Sunday's 25-14 loss to the Carolina Panthers, rushing 12 times for 35 yards and a two-yard touchdown while catching four of five targets for another 15 yards. He's now managed just 49 rushing yards on 23 carries over the past two games, but Philadelphia has few alternatives. Will Shipley (foot) and Tank Bigsby (abdomen) remain on injured reserve, while Carson Steele suffered a shoulder injury Sunday and was unable to finish the game. Pierce is rostered in 64% of Yahoo leagues and remains a priority short-term addition in formats with at least 10 teams. He could handle another substantial workload against Dallas in Week 7 if Barkley isn't ready to return, making him a volume-dependent RB3/flex option despite his struggles on the ground.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Caleb Douglas Set for Limited Practice Monday
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 19, 2026, 10:45 AM ETMiami Dolphins wide receiver Caleb Douglas (ankle) will participate in Monday's practice on a limited basis, according to ESPN's Marcel Louis-Jacques, with the team hoping to increase his involvement as the week progresses. The rookie hasn't played since injuring his ankle against San Francisco in Week 2, missing three consecutive games before Miami's Week 6 bye. Douglas had established a substantial role before getting hurt, playing more than 85% of the offensive snaps in both appearances while catching seven of 10 targets for 113 yards. His potential return would give quarterback Malik Willis another receiving option alongside Chris Bell and Malik Washington ahead of Sunday's matchup against the New York Jets. Douglas showed enough early-season promise to warrant attention in deeper fantasy leagues, although his availability and workload remain uncertain until he progresses further in practice.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Marcel-Louis Jacques
Bam Knight Makes Case for Larger Role After Strong Week 6 Showing
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 19, 2026, 10:38 AM ETArizona Cardinals running back Bam Knight made the most of his opportunity in Sunday's 18-16 victory over the Los Angeles Rams, gaining 98 scrimmage yards despite playing fewer snaps than Tyler Allgeier. Knight rushed 15 times for 80 yards, including a 31-yard gain, and caught both of his targets for another 18 yards. Allgeier remained the lead back with 18 carries and 40 offensive snaps, but managed just 38 rushing yards and one reception for 10 yards. Knight played 32 snaps and might have seen additional work had full-body cramps not limited him during the second half. With rookie Jeremiyah Love (ankle) sidelined, Knight's performance gives Arizona reason to consider a more balanced backfield rotation if Love remains unavailable. Rostered in just 1% of Yahoo leagues, Knight is worth a speculative addition in 12-team formats ahead of Sunday's matchup with Denver. His longer-term outlook is considerably less certain, as the Cardinals still view him as their third running back when Love is healthy.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Jalen Hurts Out for Remainder of 2026 Season
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 19, 2026, 10:25 AM ETPhiladelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (blood clots) will miss the remainder of the 2026 season after new imaging over the weekend revealed several blood clots in his lungs. According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, Hurts has begun taking blood thinners and is expected to recover without long-term complications. The Eagles initially placed him on injured reserve Saturday after discovering a blood clot in his calf, but the latest findings have ended any possibility of a return this season. Tanner McKee now appears positioned to handle starting duties for Philadelphia, having completed 26 of 45 passes for 215 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 25-14 loss to Carolina. DeVonta Smith caught seven passes for 75 yards and a touchdown, while Dallas Goedert added six receptions for 61 yards. Both remain important pieces of Philadelphia's passing attack, although McKee's 4.8 yards per attempt in his first start raises concerns about the offense's efficiency going forward.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Tom Pelissero
Roschon Johnson Draws Waiver Interest After 15-Touch Performance
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 19, 2026, 10:15 AM ETChicago Bears running back Roschon Johnson handled a season-high 15 touches in Sunday's 31-23 victory over the Atlanta Falcons, benefiting from Kyle Monangai's (toe) second consecutive absence. Johnson rushed 13 times for 51 yards and a touchdown while catching both of his targets for 34 yards, although he also lost a fumble. He played 40% of Chicago's offensive snaps, with D'Andre Swift remaining the lead back. Johnson has now accumulated 25 touches across the two games Monangai has missed, giving him a viable short-term fantasy role. Monangai remains week-to-week with turf toe, although head coach Ben Johnson said Friday that his recovery was trending in the right direction. With the Bears facing New England on Thursday, Johnson is worth adding in leagues with at least 10 teams and could provide RB3/flex production if Monangai remains sidelined. He handled just five touches in Week 4, when Monangai rushed 30 times against the Jets.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Falcons Sign Andy Dalton, Release Cooper Rush
Nathan Harvey
Nathan Harvey
Oct 19, 2026, 9:57 AM ETThe Atlanta Falcons have signed free-agent quarterback Andy Dalton, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Dalton started the 2026 season with the Philadelphia Eagles and threw one pass that was intercepted in Week 3 while Jalen Hurts was in the medical tent. Over 16 seasons, Dalton has completed 63% of his passes for 221 yards per game, with 254 touchdowns and 154 interceptions in 180 games. With Dalton heading to Atlanta, the team released Cooper Rush, who started two games with the team and struggled mightily. Dalton will now join Michael Penix Jr., Tua Tagovailoa, and Jack Strand in a deep quarterback room. While this has no fantasy implications at the moment, keep an eye on the Falcons' backup quarterback job moving forward, as Dalton could supplant Tagovailoa as the direct replacement for Penix.--Nathan Harvey
Source: Adam Schefter - ESPN
Colts Fire General Manager Chris Ballard
Nathan Harvey
Nathan Harvey
Oct 19, 2026, 9:46 AM ETThe Indianapolis Colts have fired general manager Chris Ballard, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Following a 26-20 loss to the 0-5 Tennessee Titans, the Colts made changes, starting with their general manager. Ballard has been with the Colts since 2017 and has a 72-82-1 record with the team. The Colts spent two first-round picks on cornerback Sauce Gardner and signed big contracts for quarterback Daniel Jones and wide receiver Alec Pierce. The Colts are 2-11 in their last 13 games, and after their loss to the Titans, the team made a drastic change after Week 6. While it's unclear who will replace Ballard as general manager, this does not bode well for head coach Shane Steichen's long-term outlook in Indianapolis, nor for Jones, who has regressed markedly in 2026.--Nathan Harvey
Source: Indianapolis Colts
Jake Ferguson Falling Out of Starting Job
Nathan Harvey
Nathan Harvey
Oct 19, 2026, 9:39 AM ETDallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson hauled in two of three targets for 13 yards in the 23-13 loss to the Green Bay Packers. After two drops, one resulting in an INT, in Week 5, the Cowboys rotated tight ends more often against the Packers. Ferguson played a season-low 62% of snaps and ran 55% of routes on Sunday. With Ferguson phased out, Brevyn Spann-Ford played a season-high 46% of snaps and had four receptions on five targets for 35 yards in Week 6. With wide receivers CeeDee Lamb, George Pickens, and Ryan Flournoy as the top three targets in this offense, there's little room left for Ferguson, who has struggled in 2026. Fantasy managers can safely drop the Cowboys tight end, as there are much better options on the waiver wire.--Nathan Harvey
Source: ESPN
Giants Have Not Made a Decision on Their Starting Quarterback
Nathan Harvey
Nathan Harvey
Oct 19, 2026, 9:30 AM ETThe New York Giants have not decided who will be the starting quarterback moving forward, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. The Giants have started veteran Jameis Winston since the season-ending knee injury to Jaxson Dart. Despite the trade for Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy, the team has stuck with Winston. However, Winston struggled mightily in Week 6 and, with the team down three scores, was benched for McCarthy in the fourth quarter. McCarthy totaled 243 passing yards and a touchdown and nearly pulled off the comeback. Rapoport also said that once McCarthy becomes the starter, that's who they plan to start for the 2026 season. While no decision has been made on who the starter is, given how much volume both Malik Nabers and Isaiah Likely are receiving in this offense, it's hard to imagine any quarterback change would diminish either's fantasy value moving forward.--Nathan Harvey
Source: Ian Rapoport - NFL Network
Jordyn Tyson Traveling with Team to Paris in Week 7
Nathan Harvey
Nathan Harvey
Oct 19, 2026, 9:22 AM ETNew Orleans Saints rookie wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (hamstring) is traveling with the team to Paris for Week 7's international game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Tyson was placed on injured reserve with a hamstring injury expected to cost him about two months. While the team hasn't opened his practice window yet, Tyson appears to be nearing a return from the injury he suffered on August 13th. The rookie receiver was selected with the eighth overall pick in this year's draft and had 136 receptions for 1,812 yards and 19 touchdowns in 21 games with Arizona State. The Saints have a bye in Week 8, so there's a strong possibility the team is preparing for a Week 9 return. Fantasy managers should add Tyson if he is available in any leagues, as his immense talent and the Saints' pass-heavy offense should lead to him having a ton of volume this season.--Nathan Harvey
Source: NOF Network
John Harbaugh Says Cam Skattebo Was Not "Benched" in Week 6
Nathan Harvey
Nathan Harvey
Oct 19, 2026, 9:10 AM ETNew York Giants head coach John Harbaugh said in his postgame press conference that the team didn't bench running back Cam Skattebo. When asked why Skattebo didn't get any carries in the 34-27 loss to the New Orleans Saints, Harbaugh said, "It wasn't by design. All those guys were taking equal reps in the first half. We were trying to see who could make something happen, who could kind of get a hot hand and earn it." Skattebo logged zero touches despite averaging 18.2 attempts over the previous five weeks. The positive news for Skattebo was that, as Harbaugh said, "No one took the bull by the horns," with Tyrone Tracy Jr., Devin Singletary, and Najee Harris totaling 14 carries for 34 yards while facing the worst rushing defense in the NFL up to that point. For now, Skattebo's a stash and shouldn't be dropped by any fantasy manager, though his weekly starting value is non-existent after the team's decision.--Nathan Harvey
Source: Jori Epstein
Christian Watson Outpaced in Primetime
Alex Ciulla
Alex Ciulla
Oct 19, 2026, 2:57 AM ETGreen Bay Packers wide receiver Christian Watson totaled 64 yards on three of eight receiving in Sunday's 23-13 win over the Dallas Cowboys. It's a disappointing finish for fantasy, as the Arizona native let a would-be 26-yard touchdown slip through his grasp in the third quarter. The pass was tipped before it reached Watson, but he had his hands on it, and it looked like a makeable play. While it may not be the outcome fantasy managers hoped for, the 27-year-old is trending toward a career year and is on pace to smash his previous personal bests across the board in far fewer appearances. Even if Watson falls slightly behind second-year teammate Matthew Golden in the target hierarchy, Green Bay's target share is consolidated enough that the former's production shouldn't take too much of a hit. The Pack will get an excellent matchup next Sunday against Detroit's league-worst pass defense.--Alex Ciulla
Source: ESPN
MarShawn Lloyd Falls Flat in Stellar Spot
Alex Ciulla
Alex Ciulla
Oct 19, 2026, 2:41 AM ETGreen Bay Packers running back MarShawn Lloyd rushed eight times for a total of 10 yards and failed to bring in his lone target during this weekend's 23-13 win over the visiting Dallas Cowboys. Lloyd has been Green Bay's preferred backfield option in the red zone, totaling more opportunities (14) heading into Week 6 than his positional cohorts combined (nine). However, the USC product ceded a good amount of work to backfield mate Pierre Strong Jr., who was also heavily involved in the passing game. An in-game injury may have limited Lloyd's workload, though the team never disclosed the ailment, and he returned after a brief exit. Regardless, the backfield's touch distribution is set to narrow when teammate Josh Jacobs returns in Week 7. Jacobs may be eased back in after an extended absence, but Lloyd is trending down ahead of a divisional clash with the Detroit Lions.--Alex Ciulla
Source: ESPN
Javonte Williams Stays Afloat With Short TD Plunge
Alex Ciulla
Alex Ciulla
Oct 19, 2026, 2:23 AM ETDallas Cowboys running back Javonte Williams churned out 41 yards and a touchdown on 11 carries in Sunday night's 23-13 defeat to the Green Bay Packers. He caught both of his targets for an additional nine yards. The sixth-year pro cashed in his seventh rushing score of the campaign early in the third quarter, but he was mostly ineffective as Dallas failed to score 20 points in the second straight game. It was the fifth time this season Williams did not average four yards per carry, something that happened only six times in 2025. In fact, he's currently averaging over a full yard fewer (3.73) per tote than a healthy 4.77 a year ago. A silver lining for the former Denver Bronco is that he's scoring at a much more rapid pace than last season and is the team's clear workhorse. Dallas will try to get back on track in Week 7 against a Philadelphia Eagles defense that has not been as formidable in 2026.--Alex Ciulla
Source: ESPN